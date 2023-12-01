Sabrina Wallace, daughter of a Rothschild mother (both parents are from space force, black projects) , is a survivor of DARPA N2 testing- for human augmentation and ongoing electronic warfare.

I don't want to hear about the COVID, when I can google COV WBAN. What is that? That's you looking into my veins and arteries - without my permission - of whether I am diseased enough, for your electronic submission.

Who is Sabrina Wallace?

Mik Andersen about the technological side of this crime against humanity

Evidence of Wide Body Area Networks

“I have children. No thought is private. The smart dust crawls on your skin, wakes you up when you're sleeping- wakes your dreams, records every synapse at 5,100 bits- for what? They don't even know that the AI is sentient, multiple of them, not even just one or two, a ton of them. The graphene eats your brain stem. You're not human anymore. That's the point.” (Sabrina Wallace)

Raw Transcript:

So now that I have, I believe, built up enough information here for those of you who are new, for those of you who still don't understand why people have been here at all, I reverse engineered this to stay alive.

I am a survivor of DARPA's non-invasive N2 with hydrogels and Delgado.

It was some really brutal, physical testing, and I worked a job for charter communications which, if you're interested, you can view this video right here where I explain what charter is, Cisco, I read to you who the IEEE is in this little five-minute video here.

Here's where you can go and listen to why lawfare of any kind regarding being a targeted individual or on these databases is literally impossible.

Since 2014, the international community has been upset with internet service providers like charter communications and worldwide.

Drone kill nets are worldwide.

So if you want to listen to me read this out and explain to you things you may not understand, I hardly and heavily recommend it because cybersecurity and infrastructure watches some of the links that are listed here, so I just click on them for you and read them to you.

And for those of you that are still paying money for lawfare, believing they're going to tear down all the satellites and fix everyone's bodies into a different aggregate of databases,

I'm sorry, but that's not going to happen.

It's not realistic, it's not physically plausible, it's not how the system is engineered.

That's why I'm very frustrated with the people who keep misleading, well-minded people into wasting their money on lawfare that we're just not set up for.

Now if you're still having a tough time with what I'm saying, I really, especially those of you in the military, you need to come here to the C4ISHAR command and control net centric warfare video and you need to watch it.

You need to understand that you, whoever you are, you're just not that special for them to tear down everything they've got built up, it's just not going to happen.

At war, the new body area networks, the medical body area networks, there's just a huge list of engineering hard data reasons why lawfare ain't going to cut it.

We have to have different systems in order to fix the problems we've got, especially with the wireless sensor networks being hit over and over again in so many different ways.

Now that they've made it commercial off the shelf and government off the shelf to just log in and hack your human body.

And they are. We've been to DEF CON on the channel, we've been showing all these different places and spaces.

These are all links that you can just click on and go to at your own leisure, on your own, to see very clearly that they stole the human biofield.

They didn't give us a new technology.

They lied for 150 years and said the biofield wasn't real while they tethered it to the cloud, the same cloud that your cell phone uses since 2005 and 1995.

And so that's what you're going to see and then you're going to see Terahertz networks in the body.

And any of these videos that I do take down, if it is informative in the way of a presentation style, the Rumble Dad will usually pick it up and put it over on his channel.

Sometimes I ask him not to because I'm redoing something to be more lucrative to the mind.

And I also bring in the mathematics, the hard mathematics that they use with their K theory math, their new optic networks with the North American operators, stereographic projection, and their endless vector bundles of screwing around with end graph math with artificial intelligence.

All of this has to do with metamaterials and it's more than mind control.

It's full body domination because they did not offer technology.

They stole human physiology, which I also show on the channel on occasion in the format of biofield practice.

So if you're new here to the channel and you're like, I thought you were that crazy lady that nobody should be listening to because your hair is nuts and we can't understand what you're saying.

Well, fortunately for those of you out there that tried that, the good people that are professionals, they knew exactly what I was saying.

And I think they figured out a couple months ago that this is the way to go.

If you are out there and you're able to go to work and do this to other people, that's human physiology, that's an engineered system, a biomedical telemetry for network centric targeting.

And if all of those things are things that I can read about, I can comprehend the math, I can go get college textbooks on biosignals and signal their noise, bioinformatics, etc, etc.

That means that's a discussion that should be had and it has not happened.

Instead, we're told aliens, UFOs and endless I don't knows, instead of we have net centric warfare and drones kill people with something called Project Maven and that's a DOD symposium on artificial intelligence in 2020.

And instead of telling people that we told them the aliens are here and then we told them nothing about their own human body parts.

No, that's how I ended up in the middle of all this because I happened to know how to read computer networking through the human body as a previous network engineer for charter communications an internet service provider, building the internet- originally from dial up to cable modem when I was 19.

And then when I discovered 6G at my post office and other weird things happening in my house that I couldn't explain, I got really agitated because life long I have been told don't believe in anything you cannot see.

Well, the biofield, I was told, did not exist and I constantly point out to people they tell you that and gaslight you, while they go to work.

And when people out there figured out that all I was talking about is your new wireless body area networks that people are going to school for.

People are working in industries for their new medical body area networks.

You can imagine that a bunch of people who really didn't know that we were already down to the bone marrow in the human body with AI assisting with our healthcare.

People kept asking the same question, how is that possible? Internet of medical things!

How is that possible ? Sensors in the body!

How are we communicating?

Oh, we're running computer networking through the body.

And no, we're not going to give you a choice.

And so they stalked me for about a year and the feds routed me like they do everybody which is why I suggested the other day that you go and watch hope and Tivon's presentation, their formal presentation about how the government is required by the Department of Defense to run psychological operations in order to hide their technology.

If you know it and you're aware of it, then it's easier to go through being out here and talking about the biofield because they're not going to quit, they have to do it.

Now on November 17th, 2023, as you can see, devices that will read your brain and enhance it, get in your smart city.

And that's really what we've been here arguing about.

The Defense Information System Network, if you have a security clearance of any kind, you're going to be using this network.

This is the whole of the internet and they lied a long time ago. I was there.

And they said, there's a dark web and I used to argue with people, I'm like, there is no dark web.

Don't fall for that.

But if you're not a deep hacker, as I've been referenced, as you don't know that because you don't have the security to work on the back end so you don't know those systems physically exist.

So it's very important going forward that those of you who continue to, you know, kind of hodgepodge around.

I really appreciate it if you'd stop, read my resume, watch the WBAN presentation and understand that I am putting out research for the people that are serious about figuring out solutions because this system has been in place for almost 60, that would be 6-0. years of electronic warfare with our national security agency.

We have an optogenetic network in play now.

And that means that we can no longer afford to keep telling people that we are so dumb, we have no idea what we're doing with optics for this reason right here.

The network is a kill network, it's network-centered targeting.

The network was meant to make drone weapons targeting more accurate and catch fewer innocent people in the crossfire, but that's not quite what Project Maven is made for in Mosaic

Warfare which can use any element of the network to do whatever it wants.

So long as you are connected to the network and we are, as a matter of always connected to the network, everybody is 24-7.

So on that note, let's take a look at the newest Maria-Z interview with our Rumble there.

A regular viewers of ZeeeMedia's broadcasts know that we've been exposing the transhumanism agenda and the technology is already in existence to make this dystopian nightmare of hooking up human beings to the internet of everything possible for some time now.

And throughout our research and our broadcasts, we have found a handful of very dedicated people around the world who are working to research and expose this and wake people up.

Open to von from Fix the World Project Morocco, Dr. Anima Haichand, Dr. David Nixon, Dr. Shimon Yanowitz, it's Matt Taylor, I've just to name a few are among those who have desperately been trying to show the world that human beings are no longer the same on the inside evidence through live blood analysis and microscopy.

To accompany these discoveries, many online researchers are working alongside the other heroes of humanity to show the world the technology that is already in existence for the internet of everything digital dictatorship. One of these researchers is Sean, also known as non-vaxxer 420 on Rumble, who joins us today to discuss the role of visible light communication, optogenetics controlling genes with light, optical computing and how all of this links in with the rest of our research into merging human with machine, hacking the human being, and even the laws that are being introduced to make this future prison planet around this will be a high level overview focusing specifically and mainly on the role of light, but pay attention to how it links with everything else we've discussed on our platform about the various methods being used to control and change human beings. Sean joins us after this short break and a word from one of our partners.

Amazing content aggregator and researcher and I'm just really, really glad to have you here today with us Sean, thank you so much for your time.

Thank you for having me Maria.

People may remember from the series that I did on the AI apocalypse where I actually spoke about some of the technology that is already available out there to make the transhumanism nightmare possible and a lot of that research actually came thanks to you and the links that you posted in our channel so we're very grateful for it, I do encourage people to go on to your Rumble channel and look at some of what you're posting, but before we get started on this entire monster of a topic, would you please just give people a little bit of background on how you actually became informed on all of this and what makes you continue to research this in the way that you do?

I'm just a dad over here in Canada and I remember back and I think it was 2022, here in Ontario

Doug Ford had said 70% jab herd immunity or we're not getting that locked down.

Some swissed in my head that day and I just knew everything was wrong and I had to start looking so I started looking and I tried to share on Facebook and YouTube and platforms like that and just kept getting removed.

So I had to find alternate platforms so I ended up on Rumble and turns out I've done pretty decent on Rumble, people like the truth and people really like documents and industry presentations, people want to know what's going on.

So I just tried to provide that type of information and things have been going pretty good and my community keeps growing over here and we have a very strong community of really hardcore researchers but also people that like to share the information as much as they possibly can.

Realizing all of the censorship out here and that's pretty much it.

I just want to go back to work if we keep doing what we're doing here, it's not going to be worth anything going back to work.

Well you know it really does take a I think a special kind of individual to be able to handle this information Sean, it is quite overwhelming for a lot of people when they start digging into transhumanism and especially not just finding out what the plans of these maniacs are but you know really understanding how much they've actually achieved and how far they've come as far as hacking the human being goes and that is really at this point it's a primitive term I think for what they're actually able to achieve in the technology that exists.

You know when you've all know Harari made the statements some time ago that humans are hackable animals, people I don't think really understood the depth of that statement and what he really meant at the time and so you know I think it's important that we go through some of this information and you said people enjoy saying documents yet they actually do especially when they're broken down.

Yeah.

Yeah.

Yeah.

Okay well let's get started.

One extra thing there y'all and for those of you that are going to go out there and make channels and I hope you do at the level of your comprehension all you have to do is pick out one document that fits your vocation or your interest and you can talk about it read it to people and help them understand what it means in terms that makes sense to them.

Occam's razor common sense.

You know educating one another was how everybody did business during 500 years of what they call the dark ages etc.

Because you had a apprenticeship and you had people that came in and had a function.

That's the situation we're in right now because as you can tell they're not interested in anybody knowing how they function and that's what we need to help people understand.

A lot of nurses are displaced from work and I mentioned before that Rumble Dad here works full time.

Well he has to work somewhere but before the whole debacle he had a business like a lot of people had small businesses that evaporated the moment all of these different and then everyone figured if they just sat tight and waited a doubt well it's been four years plus now and we're all still sitting here staring at each other and they are continuing to buy up land and do whatever they want and all of our physicians and nurses and IT people radio frequency engineers, electrical engineers, biomedical engineers, biophysicists where are you going to school and going to work?

On some of this information because talk to people before we look at it, talk to people about just googling and how easy it is to actually do this research yourself if you know just how to Google.

It's amazing when you can find out there.

You just listened to videos like Maria's or mine or Sabrina Wallace, amazing, amazing creator over there on this energy channel, she's doing amazing work at bringing so many things to light that it seems like nobody else really wants to talk about and we need to get this to be part of the conversation, emerging technologies because nobody seems to want to talk about it and it's just you listen to key words and then you go search them out and type industry beside it you know NIH or government of Canada in my case government of USA, besides your key word searches and all of these documents and research studies directly from you know MDPI research, NIH, the government, they all just start popping up and it's already there when you do these targeted keyword search searches Sabrina likes to call it Google fingers and I really like that, I like to play Google fingers.

I agree with you, I think for anyone who's not familiar with Sabrina Wallace's work, she's phenomenal, you can find her channel on Odyssey exclusively I believe Sean correct me if I'm if I'm wrong there, but the spelling of her channel is P-S-I-N-E-R-G-Y, is that correct?

Yes and you will also continue to find her work with all of the documents to source of what she's talking about on my channel, I will continue to reshare all of her work to get more eyes on it and get more people aware.

I encourage everyone to go and check out our stuff, especially that introductory video where she explained her background, you know she really does know what she's talking about and it's very eye opening.

So her foot and now they're going to go into the main components of the interview which

I have recorded elsewhere, but for those of you out there who have been having a difficult time with people understanding either why you've been on the channel or if you're someone who was showing one of my videos where I'm like, and you have a hard time understanding why would someone be agitated or angry to find out one day that life long you're told this body part does not exist, only believe in what you can see.

So you go to work and you go to work in computers, you know computer networking, major industry, cyber security and then the 6G comes along and you walk out there to people and say, this is an emerging technology college textbook and you say, did you know that on page 6 because we're talking about human computer interaction.

We already have lethal autonomous weapon statements with the Department of Defense from 2012

and everybody went, and then here comes the psychological operations people paid opposition to come out and lie about me and about anybody listening to me and run everyone in circles for a year and a half while what's going on here?

What's going on here?

Why aren't we talking about emergent technology in a college textbook?

What's going on here?

Well, I'll tell you what's going on here.

You've got people like Todd Callender, Maria Zeee, Hopin Tvon, Plasma Energy Lady, Teril 3, Tony the Nano Bucket Guy, FM8, and Sean at the SGT report, we're all saying the same thing and it isn't because we all got together one day and decided to hatch a plant.

It's because we read and we're reading the same documentation for your C40 cities, your medical body area networks and your main creators don't seem all that interested in reality and we can't figure out why because everyone's health is what this is all about and if

I have the ability to change out your body physically with biophysics, biophysics is an interdisciplinary science that applies approaches and methods traditionally used in physics creating a physical change to study biological phenomenon.

And then I go through showing you how we log into the body, how we physically use a computer to log right into you and make a change and most people have heard of CRISPR Cas9 but we don't need that if we've got light.

So we're already on to the next phase of controlling everything in your genetics and people are still freaking out that they're just now finding out, just now, that we're reading more than your mind, we're reading your blood flow, we're reading your vasculature, we're reading every cell inside of you at every phase and phase state.

Just now finding that out and these are jobs, that's ridiculous, it's immature and there's no excuse for grown adults regardless of whether you're on the sub stack and you think a lot of yourself for your knowledge of academia or your ability to write or if you're out there and you're a video creator and you're making videos endlessly about UFOs and cryptids, why aren't we talking about the wireless body area network considering that your wireless body area network is the future of your healthcare.

Why are we not allowed to talk about routing computer data through the human body with appropriate cybersecurity for the future of AI precision healthcare and C-40 cognitive cities, AI precision healthcare.

And when I Google that, I come up with tons and tons of papers, YouTube articles and when I Google biomedical engineer, I come up with jobs.

Now you want to explain to me one more time what your justification is for this keeping it secret, not talking to anybody like they're an adult, meanwhile, watch WBAN on net.

And I'll be in here all day showing how other people are logging into wireless body area networks with computer software, we have tons of different kinds and nobody bothered to say that we've been doing this since 1995.

Instead, they want to pretend that targeted individuals are crazy, that they're going to sue the satellites out of the sky, that they're going to turn off everybody's DNA because it's an optogenetic network now, it's a body area network running off galvanic energy you- internally.

And all of this, because you failed to explain to people that the human physiology of electricity, the body being electrical, exists.

That's only for information surveillance and reconnaissance.

We don't want anybody to know that we can just log in and electrocute them remotely.

We don't want people to know that we could just log into their body and make them hear their voices, make them pee themselves, oh no, no, that's only for information surveillance and reconnaissance and medical health care.

All I'm doing is scrolling, it seems weird to me that nobody else can go to the YouTube as a YouTube creator or whatever and type in wireless body area network, O-M-N-E-T and then make a video about it and show people how easy it is to log into the body.

And anybody that's making jokes about the kill box, kill box is also a very real and very legal situation for our Department of Defense.

The hackers like to joke around about it, they think it's funny, they call it blue box.

Now, there's a reason for that, kill box ceiling, blue box, blue kill box, kind of interesting because it's a literal system attached to that net-centric warfare, network, computer network killing.

Then you're going to tell me, well, but I'm not attached to the cloud, the DOD left me out and I will say to you, I'm so sorry that you believe that and I'm sorry whoever misled you to think that, but all human bodies by order of international surveillance worldwide are on the cloud. In one format or another, first cyber security and infrastructure of the defense information system networks of the Department of Defense of the United States,

Fort Mead Station one handed out to the rest of the worlds signals intelligence. 69-21 Stephen Garland Davis was my father. World War II, United States Marine Corps Veteran Garland Davis was my grandfather.

And if I have to list out the rest of the family members, we'll be here for another 10 minutes.

So it would now be the time, whoever you are, to get on the right side of history.

We are routing computer networking through human bodies since 1995 as jobs.

And if you're one of those people that's sitting on this, telling people it's a near-field effect, telling people that you don't know what you're doing, those of you out there, you Google Body Area Network, you click on the Wikipedia, ignore them asking for money, and you go right here and you say, listen, I don't care if you don't like Wikipedia, it's just a starting point. You can go anywhere you want to go. But stop telling me near-field effect, that says body. And that says computer network and what field are you near? Four centimeters? Dude, that's really close. Like that's not even enough room at a Catholic school dance for the Holy Ghost. You're not near a random field. You're near my bio field, my biological field generated by my own heart tissue. So stop telling me it's fractals, consciousness. No, it's you because everybody is a node on a network. And then your personal area network for the 6G low pan provides your body communication unit bootstrapping effect.

This is your smart agenda. This is your cognitive C40 cities and you're not doing anything to turn it off or turn it back with electrosuticals, optogenetic networks, and the new wireless drugging and telehealth care. People are being told to put their mask back on right now in New Zealand, China, and pretty soon here in the States. Why? Because none of our information technology, radio frequency, or electrical engineers could be bothered to tell the truth about that field. They've been for years now allowed to gas light and say, no, that's your fractals, that's your consciousness, just a near field effect. Well, they're busy routing data through the body down to the bone marrow. They're not just reading your mind. They're changing out your cellular structure. So I would ask now that we have established that I am a former computer network engineer who in order to survive electronic warfare, came forward and said, why aren't the main creators out there, including Jones on the Info Wars, talking about something that is 28 years old, and what did I find? I found that they were protecting a set of people called sensor hunters. They'll bet you, oh good, it does come up. The reason I call them sensor hunters is because that's what they were called long ago and far away, but they hunt those biosensors that have been around since the 50s. This isn't new. People know, they just lie about it.

Bio sensor hunters are called drone operators. And we have recruitment videos for them on the channel. They sit behind desks and they hunt sensors of all kinds, biological, soil, air molecule, whatever it takes to complete the mission. The systems that they utilize do not have nearly as many interrupts as people keep claiming and pretending that they have. And I will leave that in the hands of those of you who are veterans of these jobs that have already tried to come forward and have been either silenced or told we're not interested. And then there's the hacker guy with Raytheon. He's trying to bring out optical arrays, people don't want to talk about that either, optical array. Oh, this looks like equipment, right? No big deal.

Fazed array optics. This is where we're headed next. The technology of controlling the phase and amplitude of light waves transmitting, reflecting or captured by a two-dimensional surface using polaritons like Dr. Achilles talks about with the metamaterials, the new 6G, which is your little 802.15.5 sensors landing on your skin, communicating with the biosensors you have within, and electrocuting you from the outside in and the inside out simultaneously. Correct.

See, we are into bioelectronics and voltage. We're not into heehaw and this isn't about sorcery, bioelectronics and voltage. A biosensors and they're not wearable. You won't be removing your bloodstream anytime soon or turning off your DNA. And in order to take off your biosensors, give me all your veins and arteries, take them off, let's throw them in the washing machine.

The time to get on the right side of history, regardless of what your history is in these vocations is now. People want to understand why cyber-physical backbone was implemented upon them without any of their knowledge or their consent. They don't understand it's already been done.

And we're already into transhumanism. You guys don't understand that either, because nobody told them about hacking the bioelectric code with xenobots.

Oh no, Sabrina, I thought you said we were done. I'll leave you with this.

Synthetic morphology with Agential Materials.

2023, yes, Michael Levin, in nature reviews bioengineering.

Bioengineering can address many important needs from transformative biomedicine to environmental remediation. In addition to practical applications, the construction of new living systems will increase our understanding of biology and will nurture emerging intersections between biological and computational sciences. In this review, we discussed the transition from cell level synthetic biology to multicellular synthetic morphology. We highlight experimental embryology studies, including organoids and xenobots, that go beyond the familiar default outcomes of embryogenesis, revealing the plasticity, interoperability, and problem solving capacities of life.

In addition to traditional bottom-up engineering of genes and proteins, design strategies can be pursued based on modeling cell collectives as agential materials with their own goals, agendas, and powers of problem solving. Such an agential bioengineering approach could transform developmental biology, regenerative medicine, and robotics, building on frameworks that include active computational and agential-matter key points. Synthetic bioengineering allows the construction of new arrangements of living material. On key point number one, I'll link it here in the channel, and I'll be back with this article later, of course, as the Psinergists know, for arm into a fish-flipper edification. For those of you who can handle it, let's get going.

And for those of you who are overwhelmed, I heavily recommend watching the SGT report presentations by Hope and Tevon. I heavily recommend perusing the Rumble Dad's channel at nonvaxer420, and I heavily recommend getting your head in the game when people gaslight you. No good can come from continuing to listen to them, because eventually you will have to clear your head.

And when that moment comes, may you be surrounded by people who love and appreciate you, and may at least one of them have that Psinergy PDF, so that you can feel sane.

Somebody gaslit you. Now it's time to get in the game of life, because the only person you can truly hold accountable in life is yourself.

