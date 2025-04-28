We have overcomplicated things in the nanotech sector. Massively! But that is not our fault. Let me explain:

“When you have voltage sensitive Ion Channels- you have a transistor. When you have a couple of transistors, you have a boolean logic gate. When you have logic gates, you have truth tables and you can build- you know, whatever functions you want. Do you need to evolve the elements of that truth table? No you get it for free.” Michael Levin It is all about using our cells like a computer - many cells and their voltage gradients. This is the language our neurons and other ion channel cells speak- we are LIKE a biological computer when they send precisely steered signals that cause action potentials, for example ... accessed through the fluorescence of qdots- interfaced with THZ light communication (our smart LEDs etc.) and transduced back to our cellular language, voltage gradients! Qdots are tiny graphene dots (1-100nm) that are voltage sensitive and fluorescent (they have been added into virtually everything) - they turn our cellular language into light and receive the light back and turn it into a voltage signal that our cells understand to cause depolarisation, action potentials- for example!

“Do you need to evolve the fact that the channel and logic gate is universal? No you get that for free.“ Michael Levin Our cells are simply abused for ill ends- time and time again: They are not like gods and only pretend to be. They can only conduct our cells to perform the biological miracles they claim to create. But they are not creatives, only vile deceivers and liars! Levins work is truly helping us to understand how the powers that shall not be are abusing our bioelectricity! Thanks to Levin for that. Without him, we would all sit in the dark regarding all these issues! …Our cells are not remembering, nor functioning “like a computer”- a computer is barely mimicking us, an eternally conjectured, digital imitation of the way our cells and even subquantum kinetics work! Our cells are the living pulsation of all these tiny ion pumps and their bioelectricity! A true miracle of this analog world we are forgetting way too often! The future is offline! When the A.I. has finally devoured all true content… we will meet in the real world again at last! And our body will heal. For those who have missed my post about the Qdots patent that explains their use for “genetic sequencing”:

Von Neumann developed the “theoretical” quantum dot cellular automata technology for human Brain Interfacing that is now lighting up our brains!

Our own cells act as biological computers, steered through Voltage Signals that are sent through LED-light, IR cameras of our phones, streetlights, smart home devices etc.

They love words like “quantum”, to deliver the mysterious touch for their (cyphered) science. “Quantum Cellular Automata”, where “Quantum Dots”, the mysterious “quantum” entities allegedly do the computing, when it is in fact all about our cells:

For a basic understanding of what Qdots are, I explained this here:

“QCA”: “QuAnTuM” Cellular Automata— for “theoretical” Biology!

Here they allegedly compute through “quantum dot cellular automata” - see how this is allegedly all about the qdots, like they do it with actual mechanical technology… :

Transistor free- right, for “theoretical biology” ! We have to realise that they are writing the science in a way that misleads those who wish to find out what they are really doing. This should be obvious at this point! The evidence is the fluorescence of everyone and everything through these microscopic particle like materials

“TheOrEtiCal Biology”

This “theoretical biology” (they are actually doing it, so there is nothing theoretical about it) is lighting up the humans of this world like infrared christmas trees (and other colors too). It’s fantastic!— explained as some terminator nanotech, when they are in fact using OUR cells as BOOLEAN logic gates, as Levin described. Our cells are hijacked with signals, bidirectionally and used like a biological computer for all the different forms of thoughts, feelings and what not. Because it is not a “THEORETICAL” concept for biology, the nanotechnology story is another RED HERRING (they spread them everywhere).

This wasp managed to change the electrome of the leaf to actually produce this spiked flower like element on itself, simply through some sort of natural bioelectric hacking!

Memristor tech on graphene? They mislead us. "What they cover up here, is that they hijack our cells and use them like memristors.

The inventor of this way for BMIs (brain machine interfaces) is no one else than John von Neumann, the mind behind the brain-machine interfaces that disturbed the lives of countless people. He was all about biocomputing, disguised as mechanical nanotechnology, when you read the studies, very intelligent, yet psychopathic!

Comprehensive Analysis Of Michael Levin's Work On Cellular Computation And Bioelectricity 140KB ∙ PDF file Download Michael Levin’s pioneering work at Tufts University demonstrates that cells use bioelectric signals—voltage potentials from ion channels—as a computational medium to regulate development, regeneration, and behavior. His research shows cells function as logic gates (e.g., AND, XOR), adhering to truth tables, with bioelectric networks processing inputs like electronic circuits. Key findings include inducing limb regeneration and ectopic organ formation by manipulating membrane potentials. The "bioelectric code" guides anatomical patterns, complementing genetics. Applications span regenerative medicine, synthetic biology (e.g., xenobots), and cancer treatment. Levin’s interdisciplinary approach, blending biology and computer science, redefines cells as computational units with profound implications. Download

Our neuronal membranes can be stimulated with a voltage signal, interfaced with Graphene Qdots like this- to trigger action potentials. Patterns of neuronal depolarisations can be triggered by voltage gradient signals sent as IR or other light and thoughts, emotions, memories, behaviour, intrusions of any kind, images, voices of any kind can be projected back into the brain like that…

Turing and von Neumann left a blueprint for studying biological systems as if they were computing machines. This approach may hold the key to answering many remaining questions in Biology and could even lead to advances in computer science. (Turing, von Neumann, and the computational architecture of biological machines)

They had to obfuscate the simple truth, that they are using OUR CELLS as their BOOLEAN logic gates, their truth tables.

It is our cells that exibit memristor functions!

The science of Mik Andersen saw them doing this with the artificial materials alone. This was a deliberate obfuscation from the side of the Philanthropaths, because no one would accept computations on human cells in the scientific discourse like that. So they wrote about it with a lot of “quantum” words and misleading explanations:

Qca Concept : Transferred From Theoretical Nanotech And Alleged Theoretical Biology To Actual Biology 42.9KB ∙ PDF file Download This explains how they hid the actual computation on our biology, the goal of Neumann from the getgo Download

The archontic architect himself, John von Neumann - a Deus ex Machina dream of Transhumanism

(he believed there is a god though), trying to control the Intelligence of Nature:

The science around hot fusion is a cyphered scam as well- another red herring among the loads of ‘em.

Enter: The Liquid Crystal Mesogens, Swiss Research& Carnicoms Findings What are they for?

They are “bacterial antennas”, highly sensitive to photons and voltage & EMF fields- that seem to live off conductive metals, namely qdots and other graphene derivates…

There is something that has slowly crept in to almost everything we use and it did not even stop and continued to the inside of our bodies. Liquid crystals are everywhere. They are the bright magical technology that make up our screens that we look at in this very moment. These light signals that make you read these lines are capable of transmitting data to the inside of your body, where little 2-100 nm small qdots pick them up and transform them to voltage that causes the voltage in this area where the beam hits to change and can trigger depolarisations that are immediately registered through the light signal that comes back, thanks to the fluorescent qualities of our little cancer-radiating quantum dots, “enlightening us”, by frying our biology- but only for them!

The same material, much smaller fragments, is now entering our blood, clearly

We have been fooled monumentally- therefore we have to be much more critical with published science. Most of the studies that deal with nanotechnology have been misleading, to say the least.

When you research nanotechnology in human blood, we have been deliberately steered towards the most fantastic functions of tiny parts of graphene or qdots virtually portrayed as “gene sequencers”, when it is in fact just the transducing element from voltage to light and back from light data to voltage (which is what is happening during sequencing too) and therewith these qdots that are made with graphene, they help to use all of our cells as logic gates, computation with truth tables on our cells that are natural memristors (which are not the sheets of graphene that form terminator like memristors in our body, as fantasised by us truth seekers). We have found, that the orchestration of life works by interfacing us through the language of our cells, through biophotons and voltage. These signals can be registered spacially and temporally by our smart devices. They are amplified and transduced, from bioelectricity to light and back, by leveraging Qdots. The science around qdots was deliberately misleading- portraying them as some kind of superhuman alien technology, that deliberately drove those truth seekers to the boundaries of reason, who dared to look at the scientific explanations of the fact that graphene oxide, these qdots and mesogens are now in everybodies blood. But the explanations were focussing on these artificial elements, portraying them as the center of computation and throwing in the magic word “quantum”, to obfuscate everything even further.

We have all been led astray. Can we accept that we are all human, trying to figure out the truth about this crime?

Liquid crystals (LCs), like Staninger’s mesogens, are known to respond to electric fields due to their anisotropic properties and dipole moments, reorienting to modulate light or electrical signals, as in LCDs. Qdots, mesogens- these are all similar and now even in the form of bacteria like entities that incorporate them, feed on conductive metals, as evidenced by Dr. Maria Cisler and other microscopists. Staninger proclaimed that these would lead to false memories,but they are just the antenna, the transducing element- we see the quantum dots inside of these fillaments and a swiss team has done the most in depth analysis of their composition. This problem is omnipresent, through aerosol injections. They are self assembling, growing with EMF and must have been through a lot to live like that… these are surely not natural, the result of Frankensteinization. these “incorporate” quantum dots- they seem to grow under EMF, must have a bacterial origin. Photo by Ria No MoreSilence . These coagulate the blood that disrupts the transportation of oxygen. They are cationic, meaning that the ionic charge creates gravity wells, making cells curl up in rouleaux formation (sticking together) and becoming dysfunctional, initiating apoptosis.

Mik Andersen reported about QDot based memristors in relation to what we found in the blood. The connection that the memristor function of our cells is getting hijacked, this fact is not described at all in his otherwise top material. When we just gather published science, we truly have to discern more, because a lot is ghostwritten to distract us, or cyphered in a way to mislead. Only by understanding our bioelectric reality through the studies of Levin, we can grasp that they are USING OUR CELLS AS MEMRISTORS, not qdots directly, like in mechanical nanotechnology, another deception:

I highly suspect, by logical reasoning, that it is not the quantum dot, that acts as a memristor in our blood. The Qdot is just the medium of translation between the language of our body (voltage, photons) and the language of our smart devices (EMF up to Visible Light and IR Light Communication) !

This is literally the biggest part of the deception. Those interested in qdots and graphene are encountering a vast array of incredibly advanced “dna or graphene computation technology”- when the actual computation is happening by hijacking our cells that do the computation, boolean logic and truth tables- all by themselves.

They are aided by the fluorescent and nearly full bandwidth sensitive graphene (qdots).

All we have to do is tune in to our cells language (voltage) and this is feasible through voltage sensitive and fluorescent graphene “quantum” dots, these bacteria based mesogen / liquid crystal antennas and other interfacing and conductive materials. The word quantum is used, besides for the energy charging casimir effect (due to the proximity of conducting metals, separated by non conducting materials)- to obfuscate the whole topic. Quantum, used everywhere in their publications in this way, means: “our science is too profound for you to understand”.

Try to survive one paper on CRISPR CAS9 … nature would never do that, I am sure now!

Even Staninger claimed that these liquid crystal mesogens compute, that are now found as “spider silk” everywhere, but they only serve to illuminate our voltage language. The fake illuminati (who took over the real movement thousands of years ago) are busy spreading this “enlightenment” everywhere.

“Building biological computers is one of the most intensively pursued goals of modern synthetic biology. The new TriLoS tristate-based logic synthesis platform, published in this issue of Cell, offers a long-awaited solution to scale up the complexity of biocomputing, opening a path to move this field beyond proof-of-principle demonstrations.” (Cell study)

We have been steered towards “Terminator technology”, when they have focussed on hijacking our cells to “bio-compute” - use them as logic gates and abuse their memory function, basically conditioning them with external signals. And the interfacing happens through the transduction of voltage to light with graphene quantum dots and other derivates, conductive metals, hydrogels as coating, mesogens that incorporate them and grow… all of the above through our relentlessly giving Philanthropaths!

QDots for “single molecule” real time “DNA Sequencing” (cyphered bioelectricity readings)

The word “quantum” is the magic spell hook, for every livid seeker of truth! Seemingly profound and mystical, they display their virtually almighty capabilities.

When it is too complicated for us to understand, because it is totally made up, they call it QUANTUM - Correlation Signal TM

In this publication, they are describing the qdot that is reading voltage gradients seamlessly and they cypher it as “single molecule real time sequencing”. (They sell it to us as “gene sequencing” - when they are actually reading the bioelectricity)

There is the Bio-Rad’s QX200 Droplet Digital PCR system that uses fluorophore-labeled probes, which happen to be voltage sensitive.

And the resolution of the signal is exquisite, real time “sequencing” of the “genetic code”

Asking the Archontic Mind:

Can this be done with Graphene “Q”dots, when the signal is sent in the visible light range, up to IR/UV?

I asked the Archontic Machine Mind :

The image outlines methods to manipulate bioelectric networks in cells, focusing on gap junctions (electric synapses) and ion channels to control synaptic and intrinsic plasticity. It mentions tools like Connexin proteins, GJCs, ion channel modulators, and neurotransmitters, with light-based methods like photo-uncaging.

Graphene, a highly conductive nanomaterial, can indeed interact with cells and be used in bioelectric applications. It’s “biocompatible” and can be functionalized to interface with cellular structures. Graphene-based materials (Qdots) can absorb light (especially in the near-infrared range) and convert it into electrical or thermal energy, a property called photothermal or photoelectric effect. This makes graphene a candidate for light-triggered bioelectric manipulation.

When a light signal is applied to graphene integrated with cells, it could theoretically:

Modulate Gap Junctions (Electric Synapses): Graphene could be used to create a light-responsive interface that alters the conductivity of gap junctions (like Connexin proteins). By absorbing light, graphene might generate a localized electric field or heat, influencing the gating or permeability of GJCs, as mentioned in the image. Influence Ion Channels: Graphene’s photoelectric properties could generate small currents or voltage changes upon light exposure, potentially mimicking the effect of "dominant ion channel over-expression" (depolarizing or hyperpolarizing). This could open or close light-gated or voltage-gated ion channels, affecting the cell’s membrane potential (Vmem). Trigger Neurotransmitter Release: If graphene is functionalized to release neurotransmitters (similar to photo-uncaging in the image), light could induce its photothermal or photochemical properties to release these molecules, influencing synaptic plasticity.

Feasibility with Graphene and Light:

Yes, it can be done. Graphene’s light-responsive properties align with the methods in the image, especially for light-gated or photo-uncaging approaches. Graphene oxide or functionalized graphene could be engineered to target specific cellular components like ion channels or gap junctions. Can our 6g THZ / IR / UV Street Lights be used to interface us? Current State: As of my last knowledge update in early 2024, graphene-based bioelectric applications were being explored in research, particularly for neural interfaces and optogenetics. Light-triggered graphene systems have been tested in vitro to stimulate neurons or modulate cell signaling, but widespread in vivo applications are “still in development.”

Microneedle Tatto with Qdots to “live monitor vaccination status” with “modified phone”

Another deception is toast!

They basically claim that the graphene and all these materials themselves are fulfilling the role as memristors and transistors - so that we focus on some sort of Terminator transformation. The same red herring is the cyphering of everything “DNA” that allegedly changes us- when all these functions, memristor, transistor and the changing of our biology are done through the hijacking of our actual cellular communication pathways that function LIKE transistors. So no one focussed on our cells enough in this, we all assumed nano- star trek technology (which also exists, but not as we thought).

The actual “magic” is the hijacking of our cells by transduction of steered IR / UV / THZ signals in general- packed with data through our airpods, phones and smart devices in general.

With some logical thinking we realise- that our cells are absolutely capable of all these functions. We do not need to artificially recreate their inner workings with “terminator graphene tech” and allegedly “spin the electrons” and compute on these hopefully assembled spinning sheets in our blood. We do not focus on the “sPiKe prOtEin” QDOTS! in our tissues which are there to interface us.

These microscopic metals truly only serve conductivity and as transducers, antennas. The computation is done by our cells directly. We are the bats in our batcave to experiment on.

When Karen Kingston recited the Qdot patent, she was not lying. They actually wrote that these qdots are used for gene editing, and that they would be functional for sequencing nucleotides. She and everyone in the nanotech movement started to believe that this gene editing is being done in our bodies, since the patent talked about the use of qdots for sequencing in an obfuscating way, misleading- of course they meant gene sequencing with PCR. But since they wrote all their science in this ambivalent way to hide the actual purpose, she believed and discussed actual gene editing in our blood. She was simply mistaken. She really wanted to understand the truth. I think many people are attacked too heavily for being “too moderate”. Many “truths” are hidden in cyphered language.

…and what they mean with “gene editing” in the body, is another cypher for the bioelectric modulation- maybe chemically or otherwise… but there is no genome to be found.

These qdots pick up the language of our cells and our neurons are part of that network.

Our own cells function like memristors, our own cells provide the transistors, this is what Bill Gates understood and they have simply led us astray quite massively. While the presence of graphene was proven, the studies pointed towards the substance itself as the swiss army knife of the universal field theory.

The Transhumanists use us as a “biological computer” - Von Neumanns Wet Dream.

Forget the synthetic DNA craze and memristors on graphene….

We are learning how the enemies of life operate!

Until next time!

PS: They conflated amino acids with “DNA” / “genetic code”, basically- while the deoxyribonucleic acid is really that, a liquid!