Let’s get straight to it: Qdots were meant for “genetic” sequencing (besides their presence in medications, as adjuvants, as LNP in the shots, in “antiviral” aerosol injections etc.). They are voltage sensitive. The patent explicitly states their presence in mixtures of oligonucleotides for PCR (this is why Bill Gates considered it a tradesecret and removed it from the thermofisher website). Read the whole patent (I luckily had a copy before it went offline)

Cyphers! (Document evidencing plausability for a cypher from Voltage Gradient of biological material to DNA Code, the magic trick of the PCR fraud)

The imaging devices (qdots) were called “Lipid Nanoparticles” and the cytotoxic protein coronas with nanoparticles (the viruses) around all forms of graphene assemblies and rectennas for signal propagation, were the “spike proteins”.

Fluorescence / Luciferase & Qdot LNPs ::: The Imaging of the Language of our Cells

Since the CockVide days, it was all about Fluorescence.

The reasons for that have been obscured though. We have been bamboozled around fictive genomes and almighty enzymes - molecular code language: true reasons for despair! While we have tapped in the dark, confused by all this contradictory science around “genome sequenced” / non existent viruses- they have been busy mapping our bioelectricity through qdot (dye) fluorescence, that turns our voltage potentials of our cells into light signals (processed through our blood and tissues, e.g. infrared) and I am sure that they capture our photonic emissions too (since the Qdots can be tuned to size for any “bandgap”)

It is all about voltage and fluorescence, as it is the case with the Qdot patent (Tradesecret) and the dye used in PCR sequencing (or it is in the mixture for oligonucleotides, as described in the patent). Here is an example of a recent study about bioelectricity:

“The neural crest as a bioelectric Rosetta Stone: translating the analog and digital bioelectric code with Fluorescent Lifetime Imaging (FLIM)”

Abstract: "Translating the bioelectric code remains one of the core challenges to widespread biomedical translation of bioelectric interventions, as well as a better evolutionary understanding of how developmental ionic signaling became the basis of neural intelligence. Thus, it is essential to develop model systems and protocols in which diverse bioelectrical parameters can be quantitatively studied together, in the living state, and connected to cell- and tissue-level outcomes. Here, we apply state-of-the-art quantitative Fluorescent Lifetime Imaging (FLIM) optical estimation of membrane potential (Vmem) to map the bioelectric dynamics of spreading Xenopus laevis neural crest cells over roughly 18-hour time periods. We identify a slow “analog” bioelectric component that functions on the scale of hours, and a faster “digital” component that acts on the scale of seconds. We then use information theory to show that digital NCC Vmem dynamics are largely distinct from calcium dynamics. Finally, we provide a survey of diverse bioelectric events revealing a deep complexity in collective bioelectric dynamics, likely involving tunneling nanotubes in their transmission, which suggests numerous avenues for further investigation." (Source post by Michael Levin)

Extract about Bioelectricity from the study mentioned above

Mystery solved: Voltage Sensitive, Fluorescent Qdots (the LNPs in the CVD shots) are very likely added into the “GeNeTic” Sequencing Process too!

So the qdots are both voltage sensitive and sensitive to light frequencies in a broad spectrum. Therefore, the smartphone or any one of those smart LEDs can be used to excite them. They are sensitive to all of our important bioelectricity. Nobody asked for this atrocity. Surprise, light information signaling is able to perfectly tune Qdots:

"We can control the bandgap by controlling the amount of energy we introduce into the sample, and we control the amount of energy by controlling the light," Abolhasani says. "This allows us to tune the bandgap very precisely.”

This is why they took this qdot patent offline, which was Bill Gates beloved tradesecret. It shows that Qdots could be the secret ingredient of the dyes or concoctions of oligonucleotides for “sequencing”- just like they do it with medication, they sneak in the qdots that make the voltage gradient language of the organic material visible- the ionic charge / potentials!

Another deception uncovered! All hail to the Electrome - your biofield”

Mystery Solved! The Bill Gates Trade Secret Qdot (lnp) Patent Shows Charge Fluorescence For Genetic Sequencing They Are Mapping, Reading And Writing Our Voltage Language, Not Genetic Code! (v) 15.2MB ∙ PDF file Download Download an Offline Version - just in case! Download

Decyphering Reality- For what its Worth

It is high time that all of us who feel this deep urge to contribute and brighten this orchestrated demise of a reality with a more worthwhile vision.

One that aligns with the principles of dignity and beauty beyond the constant rape through indifferent A.I. floods of irrelevancies, fake content and sensationalism, flickering in neon lights from every corner of our sold out home planet paradise.

I conjure those who feel, in their bones, that something profoundly important for our souls (Electromes) to breathe has been subdued far too long and it is high time that we become that and sustain it, add our lifeblood to a dream that can rescue this sinking ship of sanity. Graphenized but resilient, cracking the crusts on our eyes, to feel in the right way again. Anger for the perpetrators and compassion for people suffering under this enormous pressure of philanthropathic psychopathy!

If you are reading this, you are very likely also seeking for a way to undo the deceit and simply reveal the crime, let the criminals pay for this sick psychopathic game of inversions, the systematic destruction of our connection to our roots, while constantly blaming us for our situation that has been caused by this brutally inhumane monopoly end-phase situation we are stuck in.

So since we have all of this control technology going already, why don’t we also use it on them- for full transparency, resolve the rip off. No more forced Transhumanism, control the nanospace and EMF signaling mayhem- simple as that.

Let nature return and create as many commons as possible - respected areas and reduce all the signals overkill, beholding the damage done. Let the machines do the dirty work no one wants to do and we focus on bringing back humane relations with each other, nature and the world at large.

The travesty of inverting the guilt for the decades long blanketing of our skies with poisonous nanoparticles as climate change, while young folks are fed this demented narrative to glue themselves hysterically onto highways … The inflammation is then blamed on invented viruses and those toxic streaks in the sky are surely blocking the sun to reduce co2. Another demented lie- right into the core of our being, our lives, burnt into our minds for so many years - while claiming to fight disinformation. A world of inversions indeed !

It is quite a smart move, to let people scream viruses do not exist, when in fact- all the published science is actually measuring every single aspect of nanoparticle toxicity, effects on our cells, brain and more. So they are not depicting something that is made up- while the perpetrators of such deceptions threaten us with fines for disinformation, for literally revealing the truth about a horrific deception that links our cellular voltage gradient language to the cloud, over magnetic and conductive materials in our blood (like graphene and qdots), which cause a certain fluorescence that can be transmitted by all the uninvited new self assembling sensations in our bloodstream. These particles form protein coronas that are cytotoxic and sterilising in our blood and they do resemble viruses 1:1 visually and by science.

As a reminder: When people start screaming “DNA does not exist”, it is an intelligently placed misnomer- because meant is the genomic story, Deoxyribonucleic Acid exists.

The PCR is measuring voltage gradients over fluorescence of qdots in the mixes for oligonucleotides, for example. It is cyphered from voltage information through ion charges into the genetic code, so we are confused while they can read it all. So it is not fraud per se- it does measure bioelectricity and the results have patterns that match bioelectricity readings (utilising the same machinery).

Bill Gates is into computation, bioelectricity is basically that - hacking our biology directly and they use cyphered language for it, like “mRNA” (when Musk talks about all the possibilities of voltage gradient manipulation, without even mentioning it at all. He is a trickster). Meanwhile, Dr. Paul LaViolette shows us his collaborations for the B2 bomber and the UFOs with over unity energy through changes in electrogravitics, while the Archontic Clown Mr.Musk dumbs down the masses with his comical stone age propulsion driven rocket shows.

1× 0:00 -1:31

Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.

Dr. Paul LaViolette about electrogravitics and the secrecy around clean and free energy (Veritasproject.com with a 1h feature about Dr. Paul LaViolette)

1× 0:00 -8:10

Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.

They have lured in most truth seekers with their cointel talking heads, driving them into space denial and flat earth theory, since the breadcrumbs of truth, from the (co)intel of our secret services- was enough to make the masses gullible enough, to swallow the flat earth card into absurdity. This has been done, mainly, to discredit the dissent entirely. But before we drive ourselves into unhealthy arrogance, I want to remind you that all of us fell for the genetic scam collectively, which should be a pretty humbling realisation at this point. The CRISPR cas9 stories are hilarious, how did we ever fall for this crap? But it also brings forth a momentum of liberation, to break the curse of deceptions and terminate the enemies of life!

The “Illuminati” / masons are illuminating our bodies - with radiation (… and against our will)!

So this is how they truly “hacked” us! Quite a peculiar kind of enlightenment, not quite the 5D immersion as expected- our “Q”intel movements promised ascension- call the manager!

(They are having fun with us, in a philanthropathic way of course- the name lucifer comes from Latin, meaning "light-bearer" or "bringer of light" (from lux meaning "light" and ferre meaning "to bear").

They are illuminating our body, these illuminati - for them to interface us uninvited, while we suffer fast growth cancers and heart attacks. These philanthropaths do not deserve the air they are breathing!

Until next time! Your Bufus Alvarius

Paper about collective intelligence by Michael Levin