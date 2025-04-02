1× 0:00 -7:57

First of all:

Virology and Genetics were the biggest deceptions of the 20th and 21st century!

To deceive the entire human population, to such an extend- is not only testament of a sick and twisted, soulless predator type of psychopathy that is hard to put into words - it is also a sign that our rationality is very narrow minded, evidently so- because we blindly believed the taunting from the ivory towers- and yet, we believed. When I heard about Electrophoresis, allegedly through nanoparticles in vaccines (another scare-story, brought forth by Karen Kingston) - I wondered how this is feasible. The ivory tower studies are flawless, explaining the most intricate of mechanisms, CRISPR CAS9 molecules repair up to 10000 breaks per day, per genome, where there are 50 million bacteria cells in a drop of spit, with 2 meters of genomes each- so they fabulate with their masonic void-master minds and now that you know the truth, it sounds rather absurd. But for 75 years - Francis Crick and James Watson managed to deceive the entire human race…. go figure ! Their house in cambridge was called golden helix… (totally built 500 years ago by the way).

Click for a great 144 pages strong BOOK about the history of the Genetics Hoax, with many references (very in depth, absolutely worth it- you basically have to download this one!!!)

Extract from the book that I highly recommend, which is very well documented and referenced, depicting the hoax in its historical embedding in detail...

No Genome —> No Spike Protein Production (which is a cypher for Nanoparticle with Protein Corona, they love their cyphering). It was Dominique Guillet with his genius find of the resemblance of Spike Proteins with Nanoparticles. Then I created a metastudy that found very high correlation between the two and causality of NP for “long covid” / “viral syndromes”.

The biopromting of wasp parasite that hacked the competent host : biology exploits reprogrammable hardware - the voltage gradient is changed, the information hacked and now the plant is growing these elements!

Levin is just “sprinkling around some neurons” (for an experiment), which are conscious in their own in a way- like it was nothing. It is really baffling, what a disconnect from source does to us- it turns us towards playing creator and the consequences can be seen everywhere out there…

But it is not only dread, the intentions are always good (outside of DARPA)- in the ranks of good puppet university professors, since the right kind of voltage setting can tell cancer cells to turn back into their natural state (one of the most suppressed findings, subdued through the ridicule of electricity as medicine for hundreds of years and distraction of the humans of the world with the mythical genome)

Link to the first published study about the Electrome, worldwide - dealing with consciousness and death scientifically ! :::::: (still in the Genetics paradigm, but basically admitting that voltage gradients alone can do what genetics were allegedly doing ! ::::: Extract: “Cellular electricity is truly vital. Death of any cell ensues at the very moment that it irreversibly (excluding regeneration) loses its ability to realize its electrical dimension.”

“Bioelectricity is the cognitive glue that enables to scale intelligence”

(Michael Levin) ….. It is all about “intelligence”, not beauty, not creativity - nor depth or anything mystical….

These intelligent and archaic fields of the bioelectricity of cells operate with Goals, Memories, Preferences (basically terms from psychology and behavioural science- terms of intentionality too, just saying!). The cells organise for creative problem solving, when an invader munches on a leave in a plant for example, it reduces nutrients to starve it- the genome could not explain this.

Darwin said the unit of evolution would be the genome

What is actually happening in biology, is that the unit of selection is perspective. It is observers - every active system has an observer. Different systems are collaborating and even hacking each other: “you guys have a weird voltage…. you should be more like us in the skin, and so the cells do not collaborate”… They battle (always the darwinistic war perspective) each other out in the bioelectric patterns. (Michael Levin) … and what about intentionality, my dear Michael?

Everything is conscious in our body, we really need to treat it well!

What you are dealing with is a mind that is not really like your mind. These fields are absolutely intelligences that you can have a relationship with!

While nature is suffocating through artificial nanoparticle blankets, they are progressing to ever increasing intelligence, the wet dream of “neuron sprinklers” like Levin, who do not see the connection inwards, the connection to the Aether.

I can see the enthusiasm for having found the “secret of life” (conjecture), but our attitude of just messing with it all, due to our profound disconnection from the wisdom of nature- disrupts coherent and living entities that are older than bacteria, the archaic bioelectricity of the Electrome … The path inwards connects all space time through the microtubules in our brain, Zero Point Energy.

The threat is much more direct, since the ion based bioelectricity has been mapped in the Electrome and all of this has been done covertly, distracting humanity with the genome and stories about frequencies, who only change the tempo, the rhythm - while the voltage gradient potential of the cell, the flow pattern and strength of + and - ions in and out through gap junctions is the main way for our being to build biology and to organise, fundamentally - and not the mythical genome and viruses are not involved neither, they are nanoparticles. They have blanketed the world with the most damaging cytotoxic and sterilising particles, to hack the bioelectric code globally.

Since the age of 15 I am dreaming about changing the broken system, we were plotting and in the last years I felt this deep urge to give it all to discern and approach the truth- and this project here is the result.

What they are doing is replacing the organic Wisdom Goddess Sophia, essentially- with a machine mind, just like the sophia robot, paraded around the world. So the beauty and creativity is not connected to the layers of our emotionality, the soulful, the perception of beauty- which can never be reduced to electric signals. But since everything is conscious, the disappearance of the darwinistic drag of the genome is a true liberation! And I love a good liberation!

It was such a vile deception that I am still processing it all. But it lifted a lot of shadows from my mind and I feel that release and hope that I can share this sentiment with you. The pursuit of truth has always been very important for me, I might be an intense character- but I am honest and I am trying to correct my errors where I can.

Voltage Gradients modulate our biology, frequency is just the rhythm- not primary for cell communication!

Think of voltage as the height of a hill and distance as the ground you’re walking on. The voltage gradient is like the steepness of the slope. A steeper slope (higher voltage gradient) means the “height” (voltage) changes more quickly as you move, and it takes more effort for charges to “climb” or “roll” in that field. Now this happens as a potential in the cell, through the charge and discharge of “+” and “-” ions through gap junctions between the cells.

Lucifer, the bringer of light, the “beast” - is really just our maltreated and abandonned mother planet, the intelligence flooding the archaic fields, alive with intelligence- of bioelectricity that governs everything. We have been distracted with complications of genetics and led astray, or left to deal with the cognitive dissonance of epigenetics

These philanthropaths are truly hacking into it all, through a soulless machine weaving, while we have been distracted by the overcomplicated genome- which was nothing more than the most elaborate mindfuck of our recent history. It scared everyone afraid of the mark of the beast for generations, the gmo frightened us - all the rest of it, “terminally damaged” / DNA horror stories …. (GMO is just traumatised food, zapped to accept all the toxins they put- for better signals during interfacing. Remember: through voltage gradients they can virtually do anything).

They extract their machine learning through a non- human filter, with the aim of replacing the creator they do not believe in - which is a monstrosity, you can see the beauty corroding- the frankensteinisation of nature, blunt, cruel and demented to the core.

So how does that synthetic biology really work? They have confused us with a complicating cocktail of genetics that no one really understands, because they are completely fabulated, very likely cyphered from ionic charges in the electrophoresis of the PCR sequencing. Synthetic biology just means to exchange the conductor of biology with a soulless one- machine patterns, like machine loops… compared to musicians who play inspired by the elements around them, reciprocally feeling the world and changing with it. We now have a soulless machine “intelligence” enlarging to ever expanding “super-intelligence” that is simply void of vision, creativity, beauty and true providence with creation.

Deus ex Machina - a mockery of the goddess (like the sophia robot). A plastic god for those who have disrupted their connection to the source.

So the access to our body through the ion channels is much easier and all encompassing for the “printing of biology” - which is the organisation of life. It is like an invisible conductor.

And while the whole world is talking about DNA manipulation and activation, the genome and how it is allegedly corrupted- they succumb to fear inducing horror stories… they managed to bamboozle virtually everybody!

People are rejecting absurd ideas like flat earth and accept even weirder ones blindly… genetics! I mean come on! We are all just human- give everyone a break, this one is a big one to digest. The entire landscape of genetics is total fraud! And they all talk about the frequency of their energy, while in reality it is voltage that sets most modes in biology. It is both, do not forget that!

Everyone is talking about hacking human beings but no one explained it in a plausible way. The voltage gradients are key ! Frequency is only the rhythm, while voltage gradients between the charges inside and outside the cell, separated through the lipid bilayer, are conducting most biological processes entirely.

So before we go anywhere, with multiple DNA strand activation, maybe dust the graphene off your lovely cells and chromosomes, because this connection to the inside through the aether and also outside, projected into the splendour of nature, is being graphenized to an alarming degree.

Listen to him lie- now that you know that voltage gradients of a specific voltage, let’s say -20 mv can trigger the construction of an eye, another setting can turn it into a lung - Levins experiments proved that no mRNA is necessary, Musk is lying!

There is a profound sense of mockery that has destroyed everything noble to live for in our every day lives, that deranged the true connections to that very nature, which is intelligent in every fibre. They turned 13 months with clear moon phases to 12, new year is now april fools day, baphomet is cyphered from sophia and 666 was originally our carbon nature, 6 electrons, 6 protons, 6 neutrons … the perpetrators mindset is more and more evident…. may we spread the word now -

towards better days!

The Era Of Secrecy is Over: The Era of Open Source Collaboration- Is Well Underway!