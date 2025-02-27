Eternal Fallout of the Genocidal Kind (featuring Naomi Wolf, Ram Dass, Terence & John Lamb Lash)

Progressive Reality Music // A Song about Total Horror and Total Beauty at the same Time // click the 3 dots for an mp3, you can make audiograms by selecting a part of the transcript // thank you for hanging out here with us //

Februar 2025 - major sound update already

"We're in the middle of the biggest crime in history. It's global. It has the intent of control, removing everybody's freedom, and will involve killing further millions, if not billions of people. It is long planned." Michael Yeadon (ex chief scientist of pfizer and vice president)

Transcript

You're saying the government has created weather tampering techniques. So that the quote new world order will be able to starve millions of Americans worldwide. Millions of Americans and to control the rest. Yes, sir. And that's my belief. As bizarre as that sounds. But if somebody had told me that that equipment even existed 10 years ago,

0:46

I would have thought they were nuts, sir. And at this point in time, we have all the documents to prove it. And if you think that 85 tornadoes takes place in the middle of our growing area by simultaneous accident, I'm sorry. The equipment that's already set up internationally, and as bizarre as that is,

1:19

it is proven and documented. We will supply you those documents. J.F. Schappitz was a trusted black ops scientist who worked for the Department of Defense. He tried broadcasting commands into a subject's mind. It worked. Using low-power microwaves, he could make subjects hear words inside their own heads. The military told Schappitz to go further.

2:06

They wanted to send commands to a person's subconscious without them hearing the command. They take advantage of the make-believe in people's minds. And yes, indeed, in my estimation, a lot of the channeled material and fantasies that people come up with are actually delusions inspired by the archons. To go further,

2:35

they wanted to send commands to a person's subconscious without them hearing the command. In a second round of experiments, one subject was bombarded with microwave radiation. Then something odd happened. He got up from his chair and left. He actually left the lab. Now this was allowed, the subjects weren't prisoners, but this had never happened before.

2:54

A little while later, the guy returned with a can of soda. Chapitz asked him why he left in the middle of the experiment. The man said he was thirsty, so he went to the store for a cold drink. Chapitz smiled. The experiment worked.

3:06

This subject had been programmed to feel thirsty and to go to the store for a soda. It was hypnosis using microwaves. But hypnosis doesn't work on everyone. The military needed a sure thing. And four years later, that's exactly what they got. They are the greatest weapon ever created in the world, and that's the senator's own statement.

3:26

So yes, I do stand on that.

3:28

Thank you.

3:34

Emanuel's two lines to me were, death is absolutely safe, firstly. That's a very profound statement. The next thing he said, it was like taking up a tight shoe. And then I said to him, Emanuel, what am I doing here? Who made this error? What am I doing on this claim?

3:52

He said, you're in school, why don't you try taking the curriculum? And the curriculum is life. The centerpiece of the Pfizer papers is an intentional attack on human sexuality, and especially on women and babies. They killed the babies, and they knew it. They poisoned the breast milk, and they knew it.

4:39

They damaged the placentas, and they knew it. They lowered the sperm count, and they knew it. They killed... They have a chart of the babies they're injuring. They have a chart of the women's menstrual cycles that they're disrupting. They concluded that babies were dying in utero due to maternal exposure to the vaccine.

4:58

And this is the document that went to Dr. Walensky. And then she gave a press conference saying, you've got to get a vaccine, a COVID vaccine before, during or after your pregnancy. So this is satanic, right? This is satanic on a massive level.

5:15

And you look at Borla and you look at the fact that they knew they were doing this, which if you read the Pfizer papers, you cannot conclude otherwise. And this 13 to 20% drop in live births. So I guess what I'm trying to say is they tried to kill us. They tried to wipe us out.

5:36

They tried to sterilize us. A lot of people died. There's going to be horrible struggles with fertility, but we survived and the truth came out. pretend that you're reaching into some other dimension of the cosmos what you need is to live totally in this dimension this dimension right here and right now and if

7:08

you can't live totally in this dimension how are you going to know how to handle other dimensions excuse me what kind of training did you get on vaccine treatment

7:25

Honestly, I don't remember very much conversation at all.

7:27

We were just taught that they help prevent disease. We were told on our rotations that vaccines were safe and effective. Here's the schedule.

7:36

We are not taught what certain of vaccines. We are just taught what the schedule is like.

7:40

safe and effective, and they've saved millions of lives. We learned the schedule. We did not learn what was in them. It's amazing that they didn't teach us very much.

7:49

Here's the schedule. These are the saviors of mankind. They are safe, and you need to make sure that everyone is vaccinated. In the field of vaccines, everything is great. Everything is safe and effective. Look at it again.

8:06

Just like everybody else, I have to go to the insert and look what's in it. I don't know what they put in vaccines.

8:10

And so I kind of thought that they were saline, water, and like bits of viruses and it, you know. And this dimension of reality is the dreaming of the aeonic mother, your divine mother //// an invitation into donald trump's world Portage from 1992 found in the NBC archives shows the future president welcoming Jeffrey Epstein to his Mar-a-Lago estate.

8:50

The get-together more than a decade before Epstein pleaded guilty to prostitution charges in Florida. Both men are seen enjoying themselves. Trump pointing out women dancing in front of them. An apparently friendly encounter with the man the president is now looking to distance himself from. Super safe. The whole argument of your doctor has done all this research.

9:13

Well, if they've done it on their own, maybe. Well, since there's no discussion of there being anything bad about vaccines, and unless you spend some time on your own, you know, investigating.

9:22

I mean, if we just find the thing offline created stuff, live in that. Then what happens? Well, I mean, there is a transcendental dimension beyond language. It's just hard as hell to talk about it. become just a form that manifests it's nothing more or less than that so so you

10:03

mean you download the unspeakable into language and let the chips fall where they may