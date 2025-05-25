Kary Mullis: Tripping Ballz!

Progressive Reality Music /// click the 3 dots in the box to download mp3 /// you can make Audiograms by selecting parts of the Transcript

Mullis Acid Scam Track, dedicated to the greatest Scam of the 20th and 21st century!

First Voice : James Watson (Hoaxer of the Double Helix Discovery) - then Kary Mullis

Who really is Kary Mullis?

Read this well researched Document - top notch research here!

Transcript:

So we saw how genetic information is carried. It's the order of the four bases. So in a sense, it is a sort of digital type information. And you copy it by going from strand separating. So it's, you know, if it didn't work this way, you know,

0:21

you might as well believe it because you didn't have any other scheme. But that's not the way most scientists think. Most scientists are really rather dull. They say we won't think about it until we know it's right. But, you know, we thought it was at least 95% right or 99% right. So think about it.

0:44

and then add my radioactive tracers and stuff and run it again. And because it was gonna use up the, it was just not for the idea at first of like duplicating the signal, but then I realized the side effect of that was gonna be that I was going to double

1:02

the signal if there were enough like deoxy nucleotides available. I was trying to get rid of those if there were any coming in with the sample. You don't think in the lab as much, you know. I usually think... I was spending my weekends up in Mendocino in a little cabin and I would drive up

1:22

every Friday night and come back on Sunday night.

1:26

All of this might still be impossible today if not for one man who took a lot of drugs and stumbled upon a discovery that unlocked DNA forever. Also, he was kind of a jerk. In the 1960s, as a biochemistry student at Berkeley, Carey Mullis wasn't interested in going to his classes.

1:46

He was too busy taking LSD, and lots of it. Mullis didn't take university very seriously. His PhD dissertation was filled with jokes, and the committee refused to approve it until he, quote, cut all the wacko stuff out. I mean, even with a million dollar electron microscope, you can't actually see the genetic code that makes you, you.

2:10

So how do you read DNA? DNA. DNA evidence. DNA.

2:15

Your family secrets. You are not. Diseases you haven't been diagnosed with yet.

2:22

Dicting or even diagnosing cancers.

2:24

The tiny quirks of what makes you, you. It did trickle into his science. So, for example, he wrote a letter to the journal Nature, which chronicled the, quote, entire universe from the beginning to the end. And they published it, which is amazing. He was like 22 years old. They published that.

2:48

His mind raced. Mullis could see DNA chains floating all around him. Blue and pink images of electric molecules injected themselves between the mountain and my eyes. He wasn't on LSD, but his mind by then had learned how to get there. He could sit on a DNA molecule watching the reactions unwind.

