27. The TransHuman-Circus (featuring Robert Duncan R.I.P.)

Progressive Reality Music, press the three dots in the box to download mp3 (open article) /// you can make Audiograms by selecting parts of the Transcript /// Music made by Bufus Alvarius, your author from Telestai Nexus

The word “anti-semitism” is a trap (see the explanation why further below) but “anti-Zionism” has been slandered the same way. What is usually meant is the specific sect of billionaires and their neo-darwinistic master race ideology, that deceive humanity into biodigital slavery, under the umbrella of progress!

It was not THE jews (see also this message from an american jew), but an extremist sect that broke all traditions and bonds and grew to a world-wide movement of neo-darwinist technocrats around gates, epstein & affiliates (not exclusively… but you are getting the picture)

Trump supports Israel just like the Biden Regime, Ukraine is Netanyahus HQ in the western world and Russia is allegedly run by jewish oligarchs - this might help you pierce through the dialectic illusion of our modern day war machinery & politics in general- the oppositions are therewith fabrications, run by the same entities!

Ladies and Gentlemen- Dominique Guillet: As an educational aperitif, could we propose the definition of the term "Semitic" given by Wikipedia, the ultimate source of disinformation? According to Wikipedia, there are 18 extinct and modern Semitic languages, including: Arabic, Hebrew, Aramaic, Amharic (in Ethiopia), Maltese (in Malta), Mandaean (in Iraq and Iran), Syriac (in the Near East), etc, etc. Is it therefore quite clear that all the Arab ethnic groups are Semitic peoples? Wikipedia, incidentally, is merely repeating what was proposed by the German Orientalist A. L. Schlozel. L. Schlozel, who coined the term 'Semitic' around 1781 to designate languages whose kinship had been perceived by Jewish doctors since the Middle Ages: Hebrew, Arabic and Aramaic - as defined in the Larousse Universal Encyclopaedia. Here's a good extract, as an hors d'oeuvre: "The Semitic languages, the largest group in the Chamito- Semitic family, are currently spoken in the Middle East and North Africa. They are divided into 3 sub-groups: EastSemitic (Akkadian), North West Semitic (Ugaritic, Phoenician, Moabite, Hebrew andAramaic) and South West Semitic (Arabic, South Arabic and Ethiopic languages)". What, then, should be the "encyclopaedic and universal" definition of "Anti-Semitism"? Because if we trust the current definition in the Larousse Universal Encyclopaedia, it means that the State of Israel, which has been persecuting Palestinian Semites since 1947, is not only a Terrorist State (a form of pleonasm) but also an extremely Anti-Semitic State. Especially as Israel has been persecuting Syria since March 2011, when BH Lévy and Sarkozy orchestrated the destruction of Gaddafi's Libya - in order to Free it, of course - with the complicity of all the political parties, including the Ecologists (or especially the Ecologists? considering the way I was insulted by Alain Lipietz, one of their Zionist luminaries). (Xochipelli, Dominique Guillet)

For the 9/11 story, I truly recommend Judy Wood, explaining the Directed Energy Weapon attacks.

This material is copyright free- please spread it openly and wide!

I intend, therefore, to highlight the prevailing situation. For 2700 years, Zionism has had as its fundamental objective the annihilation of all the Peoples and Ethnic Groups of Planet Earth. This annihilation is achieved through both physical and cultural genocide. And cultural genocide has been going on for several centuries now, as orchestrated by Rabbi Marx's pseudo-class struggle, communitarianism of all colours and shades and LGBT trans-nuances (just to mix brushes and paintings), the Marrakech Pact, etc, ad nauseam, not forgetting the Macdonalisation of the world in its entirety. Cultural genocide, in the monotheistic 'capucino' fashion- in reference to the monk's hood, no kidding, but that's unfortunate - aims to destroy all the histories of Peoples so that they no longer remember their History - common, shared, mutual and dating back millions of years.

“To each their own anti-semitic Myths and Mites!”

Download

Dominique Guillet - Translated from french, original on xochipelli.fr // english blog

Caveat. I'd like to mention for all those who might have doubts - as to the harmonious functioning of my synaptic connections - that I have indeed fallen into the Druids' Barrel - or any other Indigenous Tradition of Vision Quest - as well as the Kerridwen Cauldron. All these Traditions pay homage to medicinal plants, and to all the other visionary substances of the Gaian Biosphere, which make the neurons sing and sometimes burst the filtration thresholds to the point where they can welcome the Lights of the Serpent's Wisdom. It's very interesting, in this respect, that the term 'Delirium' comes, etymologically, from the Latin 'Delirium', which literally means 'to come out of the grooves' .

I am the subject of an Imagination that makes me levitate, without me being able to avoid it, to prevent me from imagining myself in Sion. Since I was very young, I have enjoyed the protection of the Celtic fairies, the Sidhe and other Tuatha Dé Danann, who have accompanied me from my cradle in Brittany, persecuted by monotheism. I also enjoy, as a result, a pressing exacerbation of this capacity, innate to the human animal, to be able - in all intuitions, inspirations and orgasmic imaginations - to free oneself from the furrows and, above all, to be able to free oneself from the emotional and mental bewitchment, in linear paradigm mode, of the Furrows of Zion. And I thank Mother Earth for this, because it's only time that the Wisdom of the Mythical Serpent infiltrates the Furrows of Zion with all its insinuosities, to undermine them, disintegrate them and make them implode - with or without Protocols. For Mutualism. For Peace. For Life.

**************************

As a foreword, I would also like to make it clear that it is not my habit to dwell on episodes in my life that are of interest only to myself - or only to us, I would say, because, as everyone should do, I try every day to heal my nature contaminated by the Zionist genocidal culture - because even if it is easy to free oneself from the Zionist mental viruses, it is less easy to decontaminate oneself from the ambient genocide à la Fukushima. One of these fundamental, day-to-day corrections, therefore, already consists of eradicating from our human DNA all these engramnes and other Zionist viruses that have been impregnated into it by the State, Religion, Culture, Education, Languages, International Organisations, etc.

To eliminate the undesirable Zionist-type viruses from my DNA, the most prevalent on the planet in this era, I sing spontaneous songs every day, accompanied by my guitar or my shamanic drum. I allow my voice to express something other than the usual repetitive, linear engrams, which it thus relativises in terms of their inertial imprint on the psyche, at least until they are definitively eliminated. So I sing for the Living and for the Dead - I don't sing for the undead.

It took me a few decades, for example, to realise that the history of the last three Franco-German butcheries was a total falsification: Mental Trench Warfare. During my pre-adolescence, I swallowed a plethora of books recounting the episodes of the last two Great World Butcheries - which also eliminated all the useless mouths in the Franco-German peasantry for the purposes of agricultural industrialisation. I was already amazed by the Military-Industrial Complex's capacity to generate such carnage of tens of millions of human beings, just by snapping its fingers. And also, of course, by snapping flags - which are so contaminated with human blood that it might be high time to recycle them for new, more peaceful flags.

Around the age of 18, I was devouring theological works - or supposedly theological works, because everything is a function of paradigms: Those of the great Yogi Sri Aurobindo, the German 'conspiracy' Protestant pastor Dietrich Bonhoeffer, the Jesuit pantheist half-rebel Pierre Teilhard de Chardin, the Tibetan Lama Anagarika Govinda and the Theosophist Dane Rudhyar - of whom I was an assiduous, if dissident, student of his humanist astrology. These readings fascinated me and made me realise that there was nothing so simple, or so divinely inspired, about the real nature of the three monotheisms. To my young eyes, they constituted an unpalatable soup whose theological concepts were so low-key that there was no risk of generating an existential tsunami altering the DNA of the whole of humanity - originally programmed, for the sake of survival, with Pagan DNA.

Teilhard de Chardin's Omega Point was right under his feet and he was breathing it in. Aurobindo and Govinda, who did not sink into the toxic soup of Redemption Theology, naturally understood this. What's more, Europa has never been known, sung or celebrated, for thousands of years, for its theologies. In Europa, it is the barrels and cauldrons that are pregnant with Gaalogy and Wisdom. It would seem that today's human memory has evacuated from its neural circuits the somewhat disturbing notion that all beers and other fermented beverages of the past were psychoactive in Europa before they were banned by the Christians - who were persecuted. Theocrats, who claim to be the appointed vectors of Divinity, have always been panicked and jealous by the intrinsic power of vision that Plants, and other Mushrooms of Wisdom, are capable of conferring on human animals in search of authenticity.

In ancient times, mead was the drink of the Goddesses and Gods, because of its composition and recipe. The secret of life lies in fermentation, whereas the processes of degeneration and death - such as Zionism and all its biocidal rejects - are processes of putrefaction. The principle of Entropy exists only in the very scarred brains of the victims of Zionism.

In fact, the psycho-paths, terminally ill of the psyche, have had only one obsession for 2700 years: that of preventing human animals from enjoying psycho-active substances to awaken their brains and bodies. This is the double taboo imposed on humanity by the theocrats of all persecutions, and therefore by the Zionists, regarding knowledge of the therapeutic and/or visionary qualities of medicinal plants - and other mushrooms - and, what is even worse, regarding knowledge of their very existence. And this double taboo has been rife since the emergence of the Abrahamic Plague and, for Europe in particular, since the emergence of the Bloody One on the Cross, namely the Jewish Voodoo Doll Syndrome - the symbol of the genocidal persecution/vaccination of the offspring of the human animal across the entire planet.

A few years later, the teachings of Carlos Castañeda, Jiddu Krishnamurti and even the Anthroposophist Rudolf Steiner - in his extremely Pagan essays and books, uncontaminated by his depressive, Christocentric inclinations - made me realise that the three monotheisms (Judaism, Christianity, Islam) are founded on the same Falsification of History and that all three are religions of the supplicated child - as John Lash has amply demonstrated in his written and oral work. John Lash is a learned writer, linguist, astronomer and mythologist - as well as being a Shaman, Nagual and Tertön. Some human animals work in Fertility while others destroy and defame.

I invite all my de/tractors, who won't move me an inch, and all my dif/famateurs, who are promoting me fantastically, to go and have a look at the Greeks. Given the state of Greece, Germany's holiday camp, they'll be talking about La Vie de Gueux. I also invite them to go and get treated, as a friendly formula - at least for the non-psychopaths, because for the others there is no cure. I also invite them to take a look at themselves in the Middle East (the heart of 'Western' civilisation): they will surely be welcomed there, on the other hand, because the State of Israel is destroying the space of the Palestinian Semitic concentration camp on a daily basis in order to expand its ownpurifying 'holiday' colonies.Is all well?

Scoop of the day: the Press, from the little people, to the Orders, namely L'ImMonde, Libérons/Sion, LexPresse, etc - whose function is, normally, day after day, to pressurise, quietly, without hurry, the slaves of French Democracy - has just insinuated that the UN would be undermined, wormed from within, by the Yellow Vests Movement supported, in this, by the Russians, who are making advances to the Italians. The UN, a Zionist organisation in the pay of the Banksters, has just declared that the State of Israel is potentially guilty of "Crimes against Humanity". What a horror!

By the way, is the UN talking about the Palestinians? I beg your pardon! What a sub-horror! What is that supposed to mean? The most genocidal, criminal, psychopathic fraction of Jewry would therefore be - potentially, because the deliberations are postponed to the Zionist Calendars - accused of "Crimes against Humanity"? What sanctions, if any, would the UN take? Punish Israel, drive it out of its promised land, through Yaldabaoth, and send it back home to Ukraine? Will Bibi be repatriated before he goes to prison, a potential victim of bank settlements? At home, at least, according to the phantasmagorical declensions of the famous exotic (and Russian, follow my lead) academic mathematician Anatoly Timofeevich Fomenko. Are we not living in potentially formidable times?

I'd like to invite all the punks who hang around in front of their computers and on so-called forums - succumbing to pinball syndrome - rather than digging up their gardens, to go and get an education. The garden is a magnificent and fertile learning space for real organic life: pretensions are unacceptable.

In all Fakebookers, the brain is clogged with chimerical inseminations: it is Fakebouché. In all Fakebookers, the brain is fried by a constant overdose of sensory stimuli - senseless: it is Fakeboucané. In all Fakebookers, the brain in 'like' mode is immersed in constant self-flagellation - I love you, I hate you: it's Fakeboukemissary. All Fakebookers know, intuitively, that a rolling egg doesn't gather moss - a remnant of the wilderness that persists in all normal individuals except inveterate psychopaths.

That's why all the Fakeboulonnés have their nerves in a tangle: they know that a rolling egg doesn't foam! It's also why a certain number of depressed Fakebookers, freaked out, take revenge - on social networks that don't always make fun of them - by randomly typing on a keyboard. It's the pinball and video game syndrome: by tapping randomly on keys, the flipper sometimes manages to hit a target - in a cycle of victim-perpetrator collusion that's so blissful and comfortable.

Current affairs, which have been going on for ages, are so suffocatingly dictatorial, covertly and/or overtly, that my fingers are unclenched, inspired by the Muses, in an attempt to pierce the suffocation and remedy it, to correct it - and above all to correct the Virtual Reality with which Current Affairs is very often disguised. I express myself here and there, like the Moles in the garden, in a somewhat humorous way - and sometimes inspired by Bobby la Pointe (in terms of puns, not the substance of the thought) - because I'm far too involved, at the moment, in Pharmacy (in the noble senses of the term, remedy and poison) to be able to honour one of my youthful dreams: to take to the stage - in Gaïadonné mode - to support one of my favourite comedians - who can be counted on the fingers of one thumb - in his satirical deconstruction.

It is interesting, in terms of the evolution of the psychopathic use of terms - which have, a priori, an etymological meaning and which did not fall from the last rain - that a Breton can be called a 'racist' when he dedicates his anti-vaccinationist pamphlet, and anti-génocidaire des Peuples, to a comedian who appears, at first glance, to be just as much Breton - in terms of the hatred I share, and which undoubtedly goes back to Anne de Bretagne - as he is Capucino, if you can still trust your senses. All is well?

At least, as long as he doesn't get too bogged down in his Lourdes Quenelle, which basically invokes the Bloody One nailed to THE Cross: namely, a genocidal contamination of the Living Atmosphere of all the countries of Europe, and of other continents, and an equally genocidal contamination of the psyche of their Peoples. This contamination has been going on, in the mode of the Hard Father - Yahweh or Jehovah or, again, Yaldabaoth, Allah, under his various historical-virtual pseudonyms - for 2700 years and counting, and it is urgent that this biocidal masquerade be brought to an end. As for the other comedians, they've laid down their heads and gone under the Gang's knife. As proof, they are not defamed except when a pin is swung in the public arena for the sake of a cause - a very common practice in the great theatre of falsifying psychopaths and experts in smoke screens of such thickness that it is, intrinsically, revealing.

It is for this reason that I have the Gaian intuition that this strategy of the Mole Excavating Fertility, by means of various and varied mounds and tunnels, without even forgetting the dumping of human manure whatever its origin - is ideally suited to the Yellow Vest Movement if it intends that the Zionist Empire - the manifestation of the Worst of the Worst, on this magnificent planet Earth - should run aground on the reefs of its own falsified history. It will undoubtedly be necessary to deploy other such channels, accompanied by strong dissident and refractory voices, so that the de facto channel can, at last, take effect - and so that the Zionist Titanic can sink, ad vitam aeternam, in the Ocean of its Otherworldly Vanities.

To go back to my passion for Pharmacy - from the Greek 'Pharmakon' meaning 'Remedy' or 'Poison' - the aim of a healthy Pharmacy (based on plants, minerals, mushrooms, lichens, resins and even animal substances) in a healthy society - i.e. one free of psychopaths - is a priori to cure, treat and support people suffering from physical or psychological pathologies. However, we must not forget that Pharmakon is a poison that can just as easily assassinate Socrates in an unhealthy society as it can eliminate a newly-discovered psychopath in a healthy society - when fishing or hunting, for example, is not on the agenda for indigenous peoples. A shaman who knows how to heal is a shaman who knows how to kill. The Greek teachers were well aware of this.

As someone who is passionate about Pharmacy, it is not my intention to provoke existential crises leading to states of apoplexy or unbearable catharsis - in non-psychopathic individuals. As for how to deal with psychopaths, I'll come back to that in a subsequent Canto, because it's a big job. Having said that, I would simply advise any reader who starts to sweat and panic after a few minutes of attentive reading of my 'declensions' to move on and look elsewhere. I wish to disclaim all responsibility for individuals who prefer to bow comfortably to all these bladders with the charisma of a purulent mop. When the filtration thresholds of the neuro-sensory system are not wide open in a human animal, we must not insist, because mental depression is already in the race with cancer as the fastest-growing pathology in society.

As for those of you for whom my 'Imaginations' are a source of inspiration, and make your toes twitch and your neurons tingle at the same time, you should know that it's in the same state of mind that the Muses churn my brain in my Gaian writing crises.

It's snowing hard today - and these heavy, late-winter flakes are doing something to soothe the synaptic connections that are too cannabined. In the mountains of California, more than 20 metres of snow have already fallen and it's still coming down... In view of the current winters, the cold, the snow and the gigantic agricultural losses in Canada and, above all, in the north of the USA, the Warmist sect is toast - in a very large part of the country. Clearly, I'd rather have been wrong in my 'climatic declinations' for the autumn of 2009. This week, it snowed so much in this part of Oregon that 112-year snow records were broken.

But if Valentina is right, in Russia - and let's not blame Putin just yet - we would be back to a normal cooling cycle of a few centuries, as explained by Edouard Le Danois, a marine zoologist, in his 1950 book Rhythms of the Climate.Is it possible to wake up to the fact that since 1950, the Rhythms of the Climate have not changed just because the Prophet Al Gore - the man who imposed Genetic Chimeras on the whole of Europe with the complicity of the Zionists Lionel Jospin and Dominique Voynet the Green - made a science-fiction film, omitting to mention his own private jets?

So we mustn't forget that, in the very recent past of agricultural Europe - for example, in 1682 and 1683, when the ground froze to a depth of 70 cm, in a country as temperate as England, there was no question of growing food plants to feed the population. What did people do? They died of starvation and various 'plagues'. All those who shout with placards about saving the climate don't know that the colder it gets, the more famines there will be - and that the more carbon dioxide there is, the more photosynthesis there will be. They are the useful idiots of those who manipulate them. Let them educate themselves. Climate is, in fact, a bogus, catch-all non-term, because no one can give it a correct, holistic definition. And why is that? Because it is strictly equivalent to the Biosphere. Someone try and prove me wrong.

**************************

Following the dissemination of an advertorial, orchestrated by the Antifas of the House of Soros - Tolkien was right about Sauron - concerning me, I sincerely thank the author/faker for this generous and very detailed promotion of links to my websites. Indeed, I presume that the Internet user who doesn't yet know me will come and investigate, in the next few weeks, on the encircled web, to verify the possible nature of the "Anti-Semitic" remarks of the founder of Kokopelli, the Seed Rebel. When you want to drown out a Xochi, you call him an anti-Semite - or at least that's how it worked until recently.

I am not insinuating anything, vaguely and anonymously, in the all-too-easy Antifa mode, in order to stir up trouble in souls and consciences. My name is Xochi and I openly and publicly accuse Zionists of all stripes and denominations of destroying humanity and the entire planet, with full knowledge of their causes and intentions.

I intend, therefore, to highlight the prevailing situation. For 2700 years, Zionism has had as its fundamental objective the annihilation of all the Peoples and Ethnic Groups of Planet Earth. This annihilation is achieved through both physical and cultural genocide. And cultural genocide has been going on for several centuries now, as orchestrated by Rabbi Marx's pseudo-class struggle, communitarianism of all colours and shades and LGBT trans-nuances (just to mix brushes and paintings), the Marrakech Pact, etc, ad nauseam, not forgetting the Macdonalisation of the world in its entirety. Cultural genocide, in the monotheistic 'capucino' fashion- in reference to the monk's hood, no kidding, but that's unfortunate - aims to destroy all the histories of Peoples so that they no longer remember their History - common, shared, mutual and dating back millions of years.

The annihilation of all Peoples and Ethnic Groups has also been patiently and inexorably put in place by 27 centuries of confining the individual in the prison of his ego, through: religions that promise paradise, the Devil, a dozen virgins, hell, Satan, easier reincarnation the next time around, etc, etc (and even Nirvana?); 'personal development' movements- personally attached to the development of their bank accounts - which promise ecstasy, enlightenment, tantric fusion, meditation devoid of intention (wouldn't that be a waste of energy?); increasingly pernicious modern technologies, which confine the human animal to its excessively intimate, fusional, visceral, jealous, protective, compulsive relationship... with its Ipad or Iphone, in its obligatory latest 'generation', or any other existential prosthesis - whose designers are excessively, and financially, obsessed with knowing what it generates in Zion.

The Zionists have understood very well that the only way to impose their falsified history on all the other Peoples of the Earth is to make them forget, perjure, falsify, in their entirety, their own histories connected to the unique Authentic History of Humanity. The undeclared objective of the Zionists is to destroy Peoples physically or culturally by organising a systematic, legalised intermingling of Peoples, adorned with humanitarian virtues. All this, of course, goes beyond the natural and ancient intermingling of human couples that has always existed within the harmonious relations between Peoples. Because Gaia never hides all her nuts in the same sacred caves! In order to pass, eventually, through the hibernation of potential extinction.

I would even be inclined, once again, to proclaim that the "Predator Hunt is on", as was the title of a book I published based on essays by John Lash - among others, on the theme of intra-species predation. Its subtitle is evocative: "A Plea for Rage, for Insubordination to Authorities and for the Neutralisation of Elemental and Inhuman Psychopaths". I'll come back to this in a future Canto.

Today, I'm at the mercy of a Muse - and I've been writing this Manifesto for the Survival of the Beggars for the past 10 days under her urgent inspiration - who, if I may say so, is inclined to keep me on my toes! Could she be Matangi, the Mahavidya of the Pariahs - whose mission is to help human animals detect and hunt down deception? The Moon in Archer transits a magnificent alignment involving Jupiter, Venus and Saturn. The etheric is in turmoil.

"We can imagine the Mahavidya Matangi as a divine incarnation of the human ability to detect and hunt down deception and dissimulation. Matangi represents one of the most powerful and exceptional attributes of the human species .As an animal endowed with imagination, to a degree that surpasses any other earthly creature, the human being must be able to discern deception, the destructive inclination of the power of imagination, in order to assume full responsibility for the correct use of this sublime gift.Matangi embodies this ability to discern the operations of deception and as such she could rightly be 'worshipped' - a term I normally reject - because this ability is a saving and divine endowment that is as valuable as anything a god or goddess could offer and as magical, and powerful, as any god or goddess could be. This faculty of humanity is worthy of the highest respect and, indeed, worthy of reverence. John Lash.

This Muse seems, atmospherically, to be in such a state of turmoil that she generously lavishes me with a ferocious sense of humour, not to say a sense of humour made pink - an ancient allusion to the devious and rebellious horses (horses, hros, hrussa... from the PIE root 'kers-' for to run) that simply wanted to roam free. Unlike the cows that were penned and parked - the word "cow" being, no kidding, the origin of the word "Vaccination" - by "Vaccuna Variola". What a coincidence, my dear Pasteur! What did you say? Indeed, you're right: strictly in the linear sense of the word Paradise - which means cow pen. Oh the Cow!

Did I understand the questions at the back of the room correctly? Is it a coincidence, then, that certain extremist Judaism/Zionists refer to everything that is not Tzaddik - or at least Jews of various genetic strains, in all colours of certified skin - as "Goyim" or "Goy" meaning cow, cattle? And do the Tzaddik themselves vaccinate their offspring?

Not really... because they benefit from a special exemption due to their status as an already persecuted "race" and "section" of Humanity elected by Yaldabaoth to dominate or destroy everything, as stipulated in Deuteronomy, which has been raging genocidally for 2700 years. "We can't quite remember the election criteria, which have been lost in the mists of time - and this quest could even appear suspicious to the CRIF and all its Torahrists, and thus be the subject of a forthcoming anti-Semitic law, passed, as usual, by cheering MPs... and often in wads of cash.

All the parasitic deputies and senators have to keep busy - squirming impatiently on their bleachers spiritually degraded by centuries of ignominy. They are all just as convinced as the others that they are nothing more than small fry on the bleachers, sub-grats signed up to ephemeral political parties - because they are not made for Motherhood: France en Marche for Quiches, France des Insoumis aux Quiches (not more insoumis because you mustn't push Granny into the quiche nettle), Les Ripoublicains who play, quiche or double, with their comparses from the Rassemblement National des Quiches, etc, etc, ad nauseam. They're just there to occupy the galleries and invade the televisions - commissioned to entertain the Quiches - while the technocrats of Brussels - salaried by the People and corrupted by the multinationals - poison our Lives. All is well?

The latest rag about me is so slapdash that it borders on an advertorial, witness the number of links to essays I've written with extreme pleasure. Given the prevailing level of insanity, I'm even in danger of being accused of having bribed an antifa to give me a huge amount of free publicity on the networks - which are often nothing more than foolish rets. An antifa, perhaps, but surely a fat one, who - in the fashion of the abominable Wekstein - thinks he's a writing iron because he manages to string together a few puns and copy-pastes, obviously taken out of context. This troll, whose rotten mission in life seems, in fact, to scuttle the Kokopelli Association, is nothing but a spineless mop - with a repressed legionnaire complex for lack of guts - who hides behind the name Romain. There are no medicinal plants to save psychopaths from the misery of moral decay into which they have sunk.

There are, however, medicinal plants that are specifically Visionary Plants because they are Serotoninergic Neurognostics of the Gaean Biosphere - under all the natural non-degradations of fungi, seeds, lichens, lianas, flowers and other resins. Who has received the entheogenic kiss of Bufo alvarius or other crabs? The basis, function and mission of these organic substances, which are therefore not virtual, is to open up the filtration thresholds in all living organisms and in all spheres of the Biosphere. This means, for example, for all human animals, unlike non-human animals, to boost their capacity to innovate, to imagine, to be brilliant - which is what Mother imagined them to be.

If all that remained in the so-called French National Edu-Castration today - from the term Francs, for Free Men and Women - were the works produced by artists who have only worked with clear water over the last few centuries, all that would be left would be a thin skin, which would of course include the 'philosophical'works of the arch-Zionist BH Lévy - who, given the state of his cerebral functions, must have a heavily infected liver .By swimming in murky waters - and consuming fetid river water - the brain inevitably becomes prey to bacteria that are pathogenic for the rest of its healthy environment. Not to mention Toxoplasmosis which, given the catastrophic state of the human immune system, is wreaking havoc on the neurons of a population already weakened by the less than orgasmic conditions of survival, slavery and constant media and police stuffing. Not to mention the biocidal agriculture that is carcinising humanity and the entire Biosphere through glyphosate, atrazine, etc.

Wekstein's latest trickery is to defend the Gilets Jaunes Movement, riddled with Injustice... to promote, whining, the harmlessness of his glyphosate. Let him drink it, his glyphosate, at every meal!!! Listen to his recent apology for this mutagenic and carcinogenic substance, which is considered as such all over the planet, day by day. Genocidal Zionism - par excellence.

And if I may take the liberty of winking at a vile defamer of our family and the Kokopelli Association - for 13 years - who is also the great promoter, in France, of Toxic and Biocidal Agriculture, the ardent defender of the pollution of clear rivers, the hysterical prophet of genetic chimeras, in the whining mode of the Amos, and the great fan of swimming in troubled waters... I'm going to name Wekstein again, or more precisely Vil Rivière-Wekstein. Hi Wekstein, it's Mum calling you from the depths of your genes! Last call. Gaia's metabolic and self-poietic dynamics always get the better of anything that doesn't work in the direction - the intention - of her Mutualism.

To conclude with this individual, just as nauseating and toxic as the chemical, radioactive and hormonal - and unofficial - sewage of a large proportion of French surface and underground drinking water. To put an end to the media hype about our second and third homes and our bottomless swimming pools in California... We live in a house in Oregon that we rent for $1,300 a month. This is, I admit, an appalling luxury compared to the daily life of some of the children at the charter school for the poor - which my partner is involved in for passion - who sleep in their cars, for example. And it's not the poorest children at this school who are content to sleep under bridges. And it's lucky that there are bridges available. His passion is to teach them how to survive, one day, with moccasins, weaving, vegetable dyes, knitting, crochet, macramé for nets - because nets have so many uses... When China stops delivering all its extractive products destined for certain and inexorable consumption... as long as the pretence of industrial, apostolic and universal consumption persists.In fact, the United States is far from the picturesque fable that CNN painstakingly paints on television.

For all those who prefer to be televised elsewhere - in the manner of all the State and Banksters' 'channels' - let us remember, however, that the vector of Toxoplasmosis will nestle in the amygdala of the brain and will organise the organism according to its little whims. The amygdala is also the home of dopamine, which is of course why the protozoan Toxoplasma gondii takes up residence there! This is unlucky for humanity, because psychopaths, totally contaminated by Toxoplasmosis, display extreme and pathological suicidal tendencies, in line with their destructive capacities. When this suicidal inclination is turned against the perpetrator, it is an enormous boon for the rest of the human community. But, because of the unnatural nature of inveterate psychopaths, this inclination to spontaneously clear the field - i.e. to stop preventing other human beings from living in Peace - is, unfortunately and dramatically, exceedingly rare. The suicidal tendency of the Demented Authorities is almost strictly - and with much bloodshed - directed against the rest of Humanity.

What are we going to do about it? As a first step, wouldn't it be wise to refuse to confer a position of public responsibility on any individual who is highly toxoplasmosed and/or under the influence of Cocaine - which, along with Heroin, is one of the foundations (a bottomless pit) of the Psychopathic Authorities' slush funds and one of the pillars of the destruction of public health. Such control would require the objectivity of independent laboratories for the analysis of all pathogenic substances in the blood of individuals in positions of responsibility who risk endangering the entire human community.

Speaking of analyses, I repeat the question I asked recently in one of my Cantos. For a blood test on my best mates, who are of Edu-Castration and Jewish Persecution, according to their own words, are there any decent laboratories not controlled by the CRIF?

My best friends, in fact, in my Anti-Zionist planetary entourage, are Jews - but it would seem that I have to keep repeating this. For a quarter of a century, my closest partners and fellow travellers in North America, in the organic seed trade and in the fight for the Liberation of the Public Domain, have been 'Jews', or at least Jews of persecution and educastration... I immediately sense a few provocative laughs coming from the back of the room which would be inclined to imply that, in any case, I had few alternatives... in my business friendships/inimitiés.I'm happy to concede that, but that's another subject...

Notwithstanding, all my "Jewish" friends are, of course, "Anti-Zionists" - just like Yehudi Menuhin's family and just like the famous English jazz player, Gilad Atzmon. It would not occur to me, or to my soul, to associate with Jewish psychopaths, any more than with psychopaths of any race, colour or ethnicity. Now, it's true that it would be wise to talk about percentages... but that's for another Canto.

They're my best friends, firstly because I'm in the seed business by mission, and secondly because they're normal, sane and non-psychopathic and, finally, because they're anti-Zionists, supremely and rightly so. And this can be a way of life as much as an existential philosophy. Anti-Zionist Jews are a terrible thorn in the side of the Authorities in control.

To sum up. Especially as my buddy Jocelyn has gone back to the great Gaian Soup, is it quite clear that my best friends are anti-Zionist Jews? Indeed, certified Anti-Zionists of Communitarian, Marxist, Christian and Islamic persuasions shun me like the Plague - because I denounce the Zionist Plague. Because I express, in all friendship, that the faiths - to which they adhere, in the role of useful idiots, at best, or which they control, at worst, in their self-conferred mission as proven criminal psychopaths - are the rotten and genocidal fruits of Zionism. They are the biocidal rejects of Zionism, against which they self-delude themselves that they are fighting, for some, and against which they claim to be fighting, for others.

Is it clear and obvious that anti-Zionist Jews are considered "conspiracy theorists" - by the real "conspiracy theorists" who claim to be "anti-conspiracy theorists", i.e. by the Zionists - because they have the audacity and courage to denounce the Zionists' secret war against humanity in its entirety. That is, against Humanity in its entirety, in its Integrity and in its Excellence.

Is it any clearer? If my declension is logically comprehensible to a normal, average brain, shouldn't it be so for all those self-proclaimed enlightened people who strut their stuff on Zionist television, showing off their 'intelligence quotient' to the media? An intelligence quotient that is so supremely much higher than that of France des Gueux, France en Guenilles, that we can no longer even speak of a 'quotient'. The Beggars of France must face the facts: the Zionist philosophical enlightenment - in the style of BHL and Finkie - has served itself amply and there's nothing left for the 'others' to share! Which others, by the way?

For Zionists, the feigned emotions and mental processes associated with the concept of otherness are strictly relative to their own paradigm of master non-race. They see themselves as the Light of the World, high up on the pedestal, reigning over the Beggars. As for me, I see them as a parasitic and genocidal entity that Humanity must get rid of - at all costs - if it wants to survive.

One of my 'Jewish' friends told me last week that he hated Rabbis: "I hate the Rabbis". This could be the title of a 'Heat Parade' - not to say a 'Hate Parade' - in these overheated social times and in this icy period of negative-growth global warming.

Speaking of negative growth, when the Press informs the People that each Frenchman has become 56,000 euros poorer since the creation of the euro, is this a case of impoverishment at a loss? Or is it, 'better', an impoverishment to the benefit of the enrichment of the 0.00001% of humanity that enjoys control of the Bankster System. The Press has a strong tendency to play the "we, us, France, Europe" game. When "France", for example, attacks and destroys Libya and the Libyan people, it is not the People's France that is destroying a free nation, it is Sarkozy, BH Lévy and all the Zionist criminal puppets - in the pay of the 0.00001%, i.e. in the pay of the Military-Industrial Complex. Is that quite clear?

For Jakubowicz, the weather forecast for anti-Zionist Jews is not exactly rosy. Anti-Zionist Jews create too much turbulence in the pestilential pool of unabashed Zionism.

The French people are in the grip of perverted drug addicts. And all we can do is call for an authentic Revolution to promote an authentic Democracy, free from the dangers of representation - because psychopaths are always on the lookout for a nasty trick.

And, as an intermezzo, and for neuronal regeneration, a little satirical verse, taken from Dansez la Vaccinade vers la Grande Hommelette Finale, which I dedicate to the Roman Troll, an expert at throwing Eggs and Easter Bells, and a great promoter of genocidal vaccination.

In the tradition of my revered master egg-maker, Bobby de l'Oeuf à Point, and aware of the risks of high boiling and excommunication - I was not born of the last hull - I swear, feathers crossed on the consecrated FakeBook, that any resemblance to the roosters or pullets of the Gallic Chicken House - of the lower courts with many courtships and, above all, of the High Court without Courbettes - is only strongly cooked, in my translation of a message, in Gallactic cock-a-doodle-doo, which fell from the hull of a UFO, an Unidentified Flying Egg, in a cute little nest that we had put down for the passing of the bells on Passover, in order to celebrate, with our chicks, the re-hatching of the Most High Crested, the Jaculator of all the Gallinaceans of the Poulivers, who was decapitated in order to deliver his sperm to us - for the remission of our sins of infertile eggs.

This advertorial was botched by the Roman Troll, as I was saying, because it was no doubt written in the rush to fulfil an order as part of the vast smoke and mirrors operation orchestrated by France's Psychopathic and Criminal Authorities, aimed at obscuring the real issues raised by the Gilets Jaunes. Witness the waltz of the Zionist clowns, each more pathetic and whining than the last, desperately trying to contain the waves of the Tsunami of Popular denunciation and deconstruction that is sweeping over them.

The Zionist Empire is collapsing, before our very eyes, under the weight of its own lies, because it can no longer generate enough energy to keep alive the gangue of mental bewitchment that it has subjected the Peoples of the Planet to for so many centuries that we can even speak of millennia.The Zionist Empire - in all its States, its Churches, its Religions, its Political Parties, its Televisions, its Hollywood, its Trade Unions, its Europes and its Euros - is collapsing like the seven Towers of the WTC in September 2001.

It would seem that the Peoples of the Earth are beginning to organise themselves to orchestrate, in their turn, a dynamic of controlled demolition of this Zionist Empire.

For example, in France, with the Yellow Vests Revolution, how are the public representatives, hidden Banksters, reacting to the People who have Rage in their hearts? - And in their guts, which is another subject. How are they reacting to this dynamic of controlled demolition - for now?

By Panic! Madame Pénicaud, the Minister for Employment, is today proposing that benefit recipients go and get medical treatment. Go and get treated, the unemployed! As all the pre-selected politicians are linked, in one way or another, to industry, this is yet another boost for the pharmaceutical industry, which is going to fill its bank accounts. Who will foot the bill? Since we assume that Madame Muriel Pénicaud's objective is not to organise popular re-education camps whose mission would be to cultivate a few thousand hectares of medicinal plants, organically, to treat the People, decently - and relatively free of charge - i.e. without killing them at the same time in the manner of the Pharmacracy.

Panic to starboard, panic to port, panic around the edges: Madame Pénicaud lives up to her name - with a typo. And even if Pénicaud doesn't quite rhyme with Penitent, the tirade of this Danone and Dassault industrialist is mind-boggling. By giving herself a televised Dada air - not to say a televised assault nerve - it would seem that she is trying to hide the fact that she herself has not had time to go for treatment. Her tirade is, in fact, just as relevant as a machine-gun, from the same death-selling industrialist, spraying a squirt of yoghurt - when this weapon is designed to reduce human flesh to a pulp. Madame Pénicaud, go and get yourself treated!

Does Madame Pénicaud have the capacity to imagine - from the top of her ivory tower and above all to see poorly - that the People of the French Unemployed, a sub-caste of the extraction society, is being invited, by a spokesperson for the Industry of Death, to go for treatment when this People is already bled dry (a figure of speech, don't panic!) by the Lords/Lords Banksters - and other 0.1% controlling 99% of the planet's resources. If Madame Pénicaud is looking for Palmes, don't forget that they sometimes come with coconuts! At Danone, she may not have realised that chimeric palm oil does not come from the same botanical species as coconut oil - but its oil is just as slippery. Some days, I imagine myself like a Palm Tree offering Kokopelli Nuts - the Troubadour, the Dissident, the Seducer, the Ejaculator, the Heretic - not to say Coconut Nuts, by the shovelful - to all those whose Mind seems quite Pell-mell.

It would seem to have escaped my inspirational Dakini in February 2018 that Madame Pénicaud was already cracking down on Santé Populaire. For her grotesque contributions would have disposed her, quite naturally, to include it among the protagonists of the High Court - in my Dance the Vaccinade towards the Great Final Manlette. I may not be into egg-throwing for laughs, but it is extremely tempting - in the context of the vaccinal sterilisation of little chickens and other neuronal sterilisations - to surf on such a matronym, which mischievously invites you to rhyme on the meme of the Oeufficial Sterilisation and Insemination Brigade of the collective psyche. Namely Co, Co and Co: the Collective Coding of Cockerels.

As for the other Guignols, in the television theatre, their strings are waving in all directions - as if the Banksters had let them go, for this time at least. Edouard Philippe is waving his goatee around, pretending to have come to the wrong planet - the Gueux - while Christophe Castaner is dropping grenades, on the fly and at random - because it's in his DNA and he, on the other hand, has no problem with typos. Christophe, as he's known, clearly suffers from a very serious Redeemer Complex, which he seems to want to wear - not to mention some glaring mental dissonance. He throws his weight around in all sorts of senseless ways, except, of course, at the "Casseurs" (breakers) who have been on a mission to do just that - to break things, for many years now - and who are organised into state-salaried brigades (who sometimes even fail to take off their military boots) or into bands of useful idiots in the pay of the House of Sorrow.

The Brigades de Casseurs are extremely well protected by the Minister of the Interior - called the Sinister of Terror, by the 2000 or more seriously injured among the Gilets Jaunes. You only have to look at the video report which presents the testimonies of 30 seriously injured within this movement - or who were leaving a restaurant. These are the same Thugs who want to legislate on "Hate"to continue, after nearly 2000 years, to impose their cycle of victim-perpetrator collusion, the foundation of the prevailing social chaos in Europe .The Zionists' time is running out if they think they're going to get away with it unscathed.

The Brigades de Casseurs are so well protected that they could just as easily be called the Brigades des Castaneurs: modern Zealots, helmeted, clubbed and booted, in the pay of the Christos des Châtaignes, while his police assault the peaceful Gilets Jaunes. Notwithstanding, we' re no longer in the era of clubs and kitchen knives... When Castaner sends a grenade, it's not for grenadine. It reminds us of Malville in our youth! And if he carries on like this, Christos des Châtaignes is bound to be in for a bout of Teignes cat attacks! It's in the air of the times: the Moth Cats deign... tired of being bled white, to give in to egg yolk insurrection, in an attempt to escape from this lethal omelette.

"Is Europe afraid that Castaner will use woodcutting tools to eliminate undesirables? Or is "Europe"afraid that the lumberjacks, very yellow with rage, will carve up a wood for him at the Christos des Châtaignes?

For two millennia, Zionism has implanted in the psyche of the Beggars the image of the Bloody Saviour of Mankind on his Cross. And, above all, the Saviour of Humanity of the Beggars: the dregs, the poor, the illiterate, the lame, the toothless ... who, in exchange for bleeding teeth and a plethora of Zionist slaps - which they receive assiduously, all their lives, saying thank you! - will be able to enjoy Paradise, for all Eternity. A very good deal, my friend, very cheap, first quality.

Should we be overly surprised by the returns of sincere retors who have been lobotomised into 'imagining', every day of their existential lives, THE Cross as THE symbol of THE Liberation of the LIE of Humanity. It would seem that the Lie has been flirting with the hallali lately, which will not at all be to the liking of the arch-Zionist Jacques Attali, the great promoter of Judeo-Bolshevism, in the style of Melchisedech, and the self-proclaimed avant-garde of the self-proclaimed avant-garde - i.e. The self-proclaimed light of THE master non-race.

It's a competition to see who can be the most lying, the most hypocritical and the most bloodthirsty - among the gun merchants. All this must be scaring the shit out of the Minister of Industry, who already has a major arms order on his hands, destined for a free, peaceful, friendly, egalitarian and democratic country - Saudi Arabia. Benalla, the truncheon, is it to wrap around or to castrate immediately?

As for Emmanuel Macron, one day he's giving ultimatums to an elected president - and whatever you think of all the theatre that's perpetually being put on because, frankly, if Chavez had developed peasant, garden and city farming, Venezuela wouldn't be in the current chaos of the embargo that has lasted for ages. And on another day, Macron is going to hug the homeless in the street, which is perhaps to recover from the emotion (a figure of speech because psychopaths have none) induced by Jakubowicz's Zionist Judo - not to say his Judeo-Zionist crisis!Which is very nice for the homeless, who won't have to go for treatment... because they don't receive any benefits! Their benefit is the street, like hundreds of millions of human animals in India, Africa and elsewhere. A penny here, a little cuddle there - and off you go! One of my hens has just offered me an egg, and the word is out in the barnyard.

When Emmanuel Macron of the High Court - whose first name probably gives him the same Redeemer complex as the aforementioned Christos Bearer of the Castagnes - speaks of the 'Democracy of the Riot', isn't that the pot calling the kettle black? Zionism is a Terrorism "of the Mobs" that has been going on for 2700 years. It is from this violence that the apolitical Yellow Vests Movement wants to free itself: Macron out before the People's Storm! Macron out before the Mother Rage!

A New Round Mac for 2019?

In a legitimate attempt to soften the blow of media hyper-censorship, Apple is introducing a brand new computer in the sensual round shape of the Apple Macaroon - a Round Mac. Its organic shape will thus resonate ideally with the policy of managing public unconsciousness based on the perception that a rolling egg gathers no froth, except the fleeting, highly dopaminergic froth of ovarian facts laid down in haste by journalists under-protected because they are fed on haystacks. Journalists who are also at the beck and call of the Disseminators/Encoders, not to say on permanent reboot, according to the Oeufficial Inseminations of the collective psyche. Co, Co and Co: the Collective Coding of Cockerels. The bite symbolises the first fateful peck for the Original Rooster, Adam the Rooster, from the apple of knowledge handed to him by his coquette Eve, incarnated as the Serpent of Wisdom, the ancestor of the paralysing, counter-fakant worm, Artificial Intelligence - an allegory of the eternal dilemma between Nature and AviCulture, between the Eagle and the laying hen. It was because of this abortive insurrection that Adam the Rooster was chastised and lost his teeth.

What, then, is the meaning of all this shambles? To escape the clutches of the CRIF, is Emmanuel Macron playing the SAMU game - that's Paul's Damascus thing for me - one last amulet to show off? To redeem himself as the saviour of those left behind - because they have no bank account? Or to make people forget the Looser of France on the March for Quiches and claim to be the Samuel Redeemer of all that society has rejected - without quiches. The Redeemer syndrome has been around for 2,000 years already - it's overused. Over two thousand years, in fact, because the Maccabees and other Tzaddiks - who were hated for centuries by normal, peaceful, non-psychopathic Jews just as much as by the Romans in power - were suppressed several times by the Roman legions. In order to pacify the Mediterranean Basin from all the biocidal syndromes of the Tzaddiks, Zaddikims and other Zealots of the Gang of MelchiZedech, the Prince of the Righteous - and of the Jesuits, but that's another matter: namely, their chosen race complex, their master race complex, their call to genocide, their hatred of Otherness, etc. - it was necessary to create a new Jewish culture, a new Jewish culture, a new Jewish culture.Unfortunately, it wasn't enough for the Roman legions led by Titus to destroy the last citadel of these hysterical lunatics, entrenched near the Dead Sea at Qumran, around 70 CE. Since then, the Zionist virus has contaminated the entire planet.

Paving the way for the crusade of Manu la Tremblote, Manu le Hoquetant

The Catalan rattle of NATO lunatics

The hysterically mad ally of the Alien Isra from beyond the Earth

Who wanted to make the suburbs go kosher?

And who turned Syria into hell

Turning France into a security bunker...

Paving the way for Manu's earthen skirts crusade

For more Judes on land :

La France en Marche for Quiches

All the better to whine about it,

At the Marrakesh Ball for super-kitsch elites.

And as my beloved Tertön's black cat used to say, there are no coincidences in this non-linear world: just yesterday I was explaining to Ananda that my Dakini was 'precisely' in the process of injecting into my neurons an essay entitled 'Anti-Zionism for Dummies'. So I promise I'll get down to work on it - very soon - because the little People, deprived of the intellectual suitcases of the "philosophers" who clutter up the existential deserts of the (very "missioned") "programmes" on State and Israeli television, need a simple language that can explain to them the survival values of Anti-Zionism.

In all transparency, and under a publicly recognised identity, my name is Xochi and I'm going to speak. I've been an anti-Zionist since the age of 18 - if not, genetically, from the cradle. I lived all my childhood and adolescence in Saint-Nazaire - a nod to my destiny as a fighter against monotheisms. I never knew my paternal grandfather who was so deaf, working as an ironworker in the bilges, that one evening he didn't hear the train go by. La Vie des Gueux! When I was eight years old, I went to the local bakery to fetch baguettes of demineralising white bread. I saw the CRS charging the shipyard workers with grenades, not just baguettes.Thug Castaner has not invented anything in terms of beating up the Revolted People.

When I was fifteen, in May 1968, I was on the barricades with the brother of the man who was to become one of the leaders of Green Zionism, Cohn-Bendit the militarist - a great eternal supporter of the loser Macron - known as Dany le Rouge and who has never blushed at his subsequent reputation, like all good psychopaths, of turning his coat faster than his shadow! The Gang's official whining was sung at the top of their voices: "I fell on the floor, it's Nanterre's fault, my nose is in the creek, it's Grimaux's fault, they put me in jail, it's de Gaulle's fault ... we're all German Jews, etc, etc". Three years later, I woke up to the reality of their nonsense: those who bellowed the loudest on the barricades to denounce the Authorities then are those who embody them today with the same cruelty, indecency, criminality and deceit.

I was the first conscientious objector, the first to resist the NFB and the Brégancon Decree - issued by the Zionist Pompidou who handed France over to the banks in 1972 - to be tried by the Tribunal de l'Injustice Française for insubordination. I don't need any lessons from any so-called anarchist or armchair libertarian financed by the Gang.

I am immune to all religions, all states and all state religions.

Today, and 50 years later, the Gilets Jaunes could, rightly satirised - and to celebrate their liberation from the accusatory reversal syndrome - sing:

"I fell to the ground, Castaner's fault

Griveaux is to blame for your nose being in the water,

The prey of these bandits, the fault of Cohn-Bendit "

I say that a human animal that does not have the courage to oppose Zionism is not worthy of survival - and is not going to survive. Can we warp our minds, this very day, so as to realise that all religions have polluted the Living Atmosphere of our Mother Earth - for 2700 years at least? Basically, these religions are systems of social control, at best, and systems of systematic persecution and genocide, at worst. And you only have to open your eyes - if they haven't been clogged up by centuries of ideological oppression - to validate the assertion that the three monotheistic religions of the supplicated child - the toxic fruit of the Tzaddiks - hold the record for the annihilation of the Biosphere.

Today, the European Space Agency is announcing its latest discovery of what the Shamans have been claiming for ages, if not millions of years: that theEarth's Atmosphere extends 630,000 km, well beyond the Moon - meaning that the biocidal contamination of our Earth's Biosphere extends beyond the Moon's own space.

Pending this next essay on my Anti-Zionism - genetically programmed as a human animal seeking to survive - here is a brief synopsis of my 'works', as age sometimes implies a certain plethora of contributions! At least, when the passion for arrogation, and innovation, is always present in human animals who, rather than coming up with an anonymous slanderer number in Gaia's Big Lottery, have had the 'chance' to emanate a unique identity as a passionate and enthusiastic innovator.

Once again, for the benefit of all the professional defamers - antifas and other Weksteins from Amos - bribed by the CRIF and all its subsidiaries embedded in State institutions, all my sites and blogs are strictly free and for the pleasure of educating the Tribes of the Future.And never, ever, polluted by the countless indecent adverts that invade the whole internet these days, including all the supposedly 'militant' sites and blogs.

As an educational aperitif, could we propose the definition of the term "Semitic" given by Wikipedia, the ultimate source of disinformation? According to Wikipedia, there are 18 extinct and modern Semitic languages, including: Arabic, Hebrew, Aramaic, Amharic (in Ethiopia), Maltese (in Malta), Mandaean (in Iraq and Iran), Syriac (in the Near East), etc, etc. Is it therefore quite clear that all the Arab ethnic groups are Semitic peoples?

Wikipedia, incidentally, is merely repeating what was proposed by the German Orientalist A. L. Schlozel. L. Schlozel, who coined the term 'Semitic' around 1781 to designate languages whose kinship had been perceived by Jewish doctors since the Middle Ages: Hebrew, Arabic and Aramaic - as defined in the Larousse Universal Encyclopaedia. Here's a good extract, as an hors d'oeuvre:

"The Semitic languages, the largest group in the Chamito-Semitic family, are currently spoken in the Middle East and North Africa. They are divided into 3 sub-groups: East Semitic (Akkadian), North West Semitic (Ugaritic, Phoenician, Moabite, Hebrew and Aramaic) and South West Semitic (Arabic, South Arabic and Ethiopic languages)".

What, then, should be the "encyclopaedic and universal" definition of "Anti-Semitism"? Because if we trust the current definition in the Larousse Universal Encyclopaedia, it means that the State of Israel, which has been persecuting Palestinian Semites since 1947, is not only a Terrorist State (a form of pleonasm) but also an extremely Anti-Semitic State. Especially as Israel has been persecuting Syria since March 2011, when BH Lévy and Sarkozy orchestrated the destruction of Gaddafi's Libya - in order to Free it, of course - with the complicity of all the political parties, including the Ecologists (or especially the Ecologists? considering the way I was insulted by Alain Lipietz, one of their Zionist luminaries).

Scions, scions de la langue de bois à la mode Nicolas

The CIA infiltrator, a great expert in fornicating with bundles of money

Who wanted to sweep the suburbs with a Karcher

And to cover up the traces of his misery

Transformed Libya into a vast graveyard

Under a rain of nuclear depleted uranium bombs...

What's more, don't the Guignols who pretend to pick on Sarkozy - over his alleged financing by the Gaddafi Guide (what fly has bitten him?) - fail to mention what happened to the 1,700 tonnes of gold in the Libyan Treasury - in the spring of 2011?

And if the Larousse Universal Encyclopaedia is spreading fake news about the real and historical Semitic identity, it may be necessary very quickly to denounce it to the clique of thugs in power who claim to be legislating against misleading information contaminating the Web and civil space, in order to protect the very fragile French People, whose nerves are in knots, from hurting their souls.

And for a playful intermezzo, here's a Meadow of Square Bubbles, or a Meadow of Square Bubbles, depending on your ability to analyse, in depth and without pecking, the slurry of faecal news - the fakenews - which are very often, moreover, nothing more than old faeces badly composted, badly spooned and re-served, barely spliced, by the emboueurs of the Sinistère de l'Educastration, the Sinistère de l'Aculturation and the Sinistère de la Promotion de la Terreur. These over-faké intoxications are not really knots on the plate but, nevertheless, they are swallowed - not believed or believed - on a stage of panic fears. The gobbling farce, and therefore the force-feeding of the terrorist farce, is facilitated by the Deep Egg Scramble - by the famous Sigmund Schlomo of Galicia - which hypnotises the chicks into a concentrationary and enmeshed mind, the Deep State or Galle Syndrome. Et ron et ron, petit poulet pond; et rond, et rond, les petits macarons!

Especially as the soul of the French People is likely to bleed even more when they realise that the programmed destruction, bleeding with real human blood, by the 'Western' Coalition - France, the UK, the USA, Israel, Saudi Arabia, etc. ad nauseam - of Libya, Syria, Iraq, Yemen, etc., is a vast anti-Semitic campaign aimed at destroying all Arab countries that are not under the control of the Brotherhood, ad nauseam - of Libya, Syria, Iraq, Yemen, etc, is a vast anti-Semitic campaign aimed at destroying all the Arab countries that are not under the thumb of the Muslim Brotherhood and other extremist groups - financed and organised by the said Coalition.

What are Castaner, Macron, the LICRA and the CRIF waiting for to attack the Lagardère Group, owner of the Larousse Universal Encyclopaedia? Isn't it revealing that the Gilets Jaunes movement is equated with anti-Semitism by all the Zionist mops, while the Lagardère Group proclaims, loud and clear, that anti-Semitism is racism against ethnic groups speaking the Akkadian, Arabic, Sudarabic, Ethiopian, Ugaritic, Phoenician, Moabite, Hebrew and Aramaic languages. Is all well?

Maybe not, because if I'm to believe what the donkey in the neighbour's meadow is yapping, Emmanuel Macron has fallen in love with Zuckerberg and appointed him Chief of the CRIF's Internet Police - not on a fixed-term contract, of course, but on the cheap, as with Benalla - in order to better legislate on the all-too-famous 'Anti-Semitism'. The eminent Professor Schlozel could never have imagined, in 1781, that the new term he had just coined would become a trademark of the Tzaddiks in the 20th century - the century of the Great Planetary Butcheries, orchestrated, masterfully, under the aegis of the Banksters, subsequently supported by the League of Nations and then by the UN.

And for a playtime intermezzo, here's a short passage from my satire written, in early February 2018, announcing this future Fakebook police in collusion with the anti-French Authorities:

Le Grand Coquin Premier - who worked as a Koksjongen, with the screens, from the Bank to the Label Rouge - and in the line of marmitons, obsessed with whiter-than-white flesh - like the Sarcok Nain who thought he was the Grand CokSac- qui Valsent à la Tremblote des Négriers et qui sur-karshériffent dans tous les lieux au ban, (et avec le soutien des recettes de cuisine, au diable, de l'Industrie Pharmacratique, vers la Grande Hommelette Anthropique et Entropique) a décidé - au risque de passer pour le Grand Dindon de la Force - de lever haut le menton, haut le maqueron:Chickens, chickens, I've got you, I'm going to increase your vaccinations and give you a fire tax... a eugenic gift, and one of great impotence, from the Marque au Fer Rouge.Without further ado, to save the tender flesh of the chicks from all these fatal epidemics... and exotic ones at that - Zika in Zimbabwe, measles in Russia, Ebola in Malawi, yellow fever in plastic China, tetanus in Mauritania, Mbala Mbala in Cameroon... - the Grand Coquin Premier went up Sugar Mountain to seek guidance, and came back down, dressed in his Marquis au Fer Rouge plumage. Wiggling his pompous arse to better defile his antlers, "Le Manuel de la Vaccination à l'usage d'une bonne Vachination" (The Manual of Vaccination for the Use of a Good Vaccination), he de/created, with his mouth agape, and to a thousand ovations, the Tables of the Hommelette.

By the way, what criteria will the Courts of Anti-French Jewstice use to judge offences relating to 'Anti-Semitism'? In terms of the definition given by the Lagardère Group's Encyclopédie Universelle Larousse? Or in terms of the notion conveyed solely by those who adhere to it, without taking any notice, and by all those who adhere to it, in all psychopathy? - follow my gaze.

Which seems to lead us, more than logically, to the notion of a legal condemnation of "Anti-Zionism" - a notion that we would be inclined to deduce from the notion of "Zionism", and not the other way round. Indeed, the simplistic, mentally handicapped definition equating Zionism with Israel, created in 1947, is simply too narrow-minded, because this geographical space, which they stole from the Palestinians, has only been the heart of Zionism since that date. At least the provocative heart, not the financial one, and even less the geographical one - because Israel can move to the Ukraine, which is much more arable, in case things get too hot in the area. Serious matter, baby. Handle with care. Couldn't the Gilets Jaunes propose a competition for the best definition of Zionism? To exercise the educational senses after so many decades of lobotomisation by the National Edu-Castration, the jackbooted Media, the conscience-raping Churches (and more, if unresolved sublimation and affinities...), the rotten Trade Unions, the repugnant Political Parties and above all the "third-party organisations", from the great purulent catch-all of NGOs and other Foundations - called non-governmental because directly financed and headed by the Globalists. Third-party organisations" are the most dangerous in terms of social manipulation: they operate under cover and have helped to transform civil society into an imperial civil society - i.e. led by the nose.

Here, below, is an outline of one of my definitions of Zionism - at the very least, of the 'for dummies' type. I 'll have the pleasure of coming back to it, in detail, in one of my next Cantos. For those who are very pressed for time - or who prefer to look elsewhere - we could allow ourselves to describe "Zionism" as the "Supreme Social Evil perpetuated worldwide by the Tzaddiks, who are the proclaimed enemies of Life, for 2700 years - and, perpetuated, by all their accomplices and accomplices of all purulences of confessions, international institutions, religions, political parties, trade unions, etc.". Which makes Anti-Zionism a whole programme, and it is: it's a whole survival programme for human animals and for certain more fragile elements of the Biosphere. All the while knowing that the abomination of hubris constituted by the Tzaddik will eventually be resolved by the Gaian Biosphere in its processes of autopoiesis, i.e. in its capacity to generate and regenerate everything that does not conform to its works, i.e. everything that is opposed to Life.

The historical course of our era could simply be summarised as follows: the Tzaddik (the Supreme, the Perfect, the Righteous) created Judaism for themselves in the first instance, while subsequently drawing from their kippot a string of enchantments - Christianity, Islam, Marxism and Communitarianism - towards their ultimate goal of Transhumanism. Transhumanism, of organic and artificial hybridity, obviously for their strict benefit and privilege as the master race controlling masses of lobotomised humans and metallic robots. It goes without saying that these four abominations and religious and social curses spread very quickly, like viruses, into multiple groups, sects, parties... which tore each other apart, killed each other, exterminated each other for two millennia to the great delight of their creators, namely the self-proclaimed master race of the Tzaddiks.

And lest we forget, in what over-fermented sauerkraut - Finky Kraut style - will the inescapable television viewer, and arch-contaminant, Ruth Elkrief - who rarely gives in to the Grivois Gaulois and very generously in the Griefs du Gang - pedal, if she wishes to continue to utter her televised litanies, and Anti-Anti-Semites, in order to be able to mend, together, the official Zionist definition and that of the Lagardère Group?If Ruth Elkrief claims that a multi-ethnic name - that of the Larousse 'Universal' Encyclopaedia - is metamorphosed into a mono-ethnic name - 'the Jews' - or a so-called ethnic name, it will be urgent to modify the entire structure of French education - which would not be dramatic in terms of either form or content. At least, to modify it in the expression of a language, called French, if we still want to give the terms a meaning that does not sail with the Zionist winds and, of course, if this language still represents any interest for all those who wish to transform the entirety of the Peoples into a vast melting-pot, or other soup to the grimace. And wars of extermination are, to say the least, very ample vectors of undifferentiated soup of human cannon fodder.

Come on, Chicks from the Battery,

Dance, dance the Vaccinade

To soften your flesh with a sweet marinade.

En Marque, En Marque

En cadence de francisque Gallique

Towards the Genocidal Lottery

- le Rut de l'EmPire -

And, to the great delight of all the Gaulish Refractory, and to be even more educational and innovative... could we propose, as a dish of Resistance, that the first act of Popular Salubrity, of the First French Democracy, be to dissolve the CRIF - the Council of Israeli Representatives in France - and all its pseudopods?

Because, frankly, can we be so audacious as to imagine, in all satire, the President of the CRBF, the Council of Representatives of Benin in France - an African, worthy of the name, who would not have his tongue in his Kippah, for example Kémi Séba - grabbing the arm of the First Puppet of the Republic of France, to give him, in public, a Zionist Judo 'hold'?

Under cover of Torahrist hegemony, the Council of Israeli Representatives in France is, fundamentally, a Terrorist organisation that terrorises the French People, "Jews" included. And it terrorises even its supporters: you only have to look at the petrified face of Emmanuel Macron, whose arm is seized by Jakubowicz - the great expert in the inversion of accusations.

The French People are being held hostage by three Terrorist organisations: in crab claws by the CRIF and NATO (North Atlantic Terrorist Organisation) and under the cover of the cauldron of corrupt technocrats not elected by the People - namely Soviet Europe. To wit, even better, what Judeo-Bolshevism failed to do in Russia - after exterminating tens of millions of human beings belonging to hundreds of different Peoples and Ethnic Groups on that territory. And what it will not succeed in doing in Europe either, because the Peoples are on the Move.

Xochi. 22 February/3 March of Year 01 of the Gilets Jaunes.

Note: I have moved the synopsis of my works presented on my various websites to another page, as this essay has become too long due to the whims of my Muses.

To the great pleasure of the Education of Peoples and the Correction of our Pagan DNA, which was not originally imagined to be Zionised: the entirety of my essays, and my translations, is free of rights on the Web. I invite all sincere, non-psychopathic revolutionaries to disseminate them as they see fit. Xochi