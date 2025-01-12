Somebody could remotely "reprogram you and kill you!” Dr. Ian F. Akyildiz



(35 years of cutting edge experience in telecommunications, regarding the threat of hacking the IobnT) It is time to put an end to the gaslighting and this unhinged psychopathy! Yuval Harari considers our human rights “merely an idea” -

It is time that we make our voices heard, before those demented technocrats wreck even more of this beautifully created and living fabric of reality, which is energy - our life energy - that is being invaded, graphenized and therewith interfaced….

Dr. Akyildiz regards our cells as nothing more than “nano machines”, a fabulous justification for universal Frankensteinization of our biology with metamaterials (like graphene). He says that these “nano machines” would make our mind “open to order”.

Orders by WHO ?

“When a man is denied the right to live the life he believes in, he has no choice but to become an outlaw.” “I learned that courage was not the absence of fear, but the triumph over it. The brave man is not he who does not feel afraid, but he who conquers that fear."

“Augmentation” - Without Informed Consent

Humanity is still vastly unaware of the capabilities of the “Internet of Everything”, the “ubiquitous computing” reality of our age, since every advance is being packaged with a cover up use case and we are being gaslit regarding the covert activities of signals intelligence. The wet dream of the control of virtually everything would become a reality with ease, wasn’t it for the uncomfortable fact that biology will never fully fuse with necro technology, without causing mayhem to our finest of tuned systems of intra-body collaboration, to make such a miraculous creature as the human being possible to function.

We have been deprived of the support structures to explore the real questions of this existence together, like we used to- before the abrahamic master race ideologues raged through the old world and tore down tribes and cultures connected to nature and the essential thread to the soul of everything - the mysteries beyond the superficial sell out perversions of their true depth and intentions.

The fundamental deceit under the dark cybernetic heavens of transhumanism, is the inherent incompatibility of biology with xenobiotics (the metamaterials like graphene or PEG). The cascades of inflammation, now normalised under the guise of viral pandemics, are truly caused by countless nanoparticles from virtually every industrial product, sold with alleged false “health benefits” or other ways to weave them into everything. The viral narrative got curated for centuries, under the gradual and brutal expropriation of humanities integrity with nature. When nanoparticles meet biological fluids a protein corona is formed, this looks like a spike protein and viruses, so they found a way to covertly deploy them without informed consent.

Transhumanism & The New Age

The entire new age movement has been enchanted by the patriarchic mirages of of “evolutionary progress” through merging with this radiation-cancer tech, sold as liberation and furthering of the neo-darwinistic delusion department!

This article (and the second part) shows in great depth, how Transhumanism is sold as spiritual enlightenment, shedding light on the deep ties of the “conscious evolution” narrative, funded by the Rockefeller foundation and respective eugenics programs. (Regardless of his misdirected rants against the “christocentric gnostics” - since the authentic gnostics warned us about the archontic intrusion, were critical towards transhumanism disguised as christianity).

It shows the clear ties of the enemies of life to our most precious movements that aim at the liberation of our inner potential. The author mistakes the twisted lies around alleged “christocentric gnosticism”, because everything that constitutes their authentic movement was actually critical towards the abrahamic master race ideologies like christianity, conducted by the richest of the richest of visionless ideologues, leading to the current intrusion of abiotic technology, the frankensteinisation of gaia.

The Aether is Real! - Ashton Forbes Debunked Every Debunker

Empty Space is full of energy The powers that should not be impose evermore control, since the fruits of our human curiosity breached through the boundaries of space and time limitations, with zero point energy. This subdued and heavily controlled knowledge, of anti- gravity propulsion and over unity energy generators- has to be decentralised and humanity has to collaborate on our most dangerous and promising technologies to prevent annihilation, basically. We have to take it from the hands of the enemies of life into commons. This technology will collapse the entirety of anti-human scarcity narratives. It bears terminal danger to the entire solar system though, quite literally. Might hot fusion have been a scam entirely- like our allopathic system? Could it be that the cold war was always about cold fusion, plasma technology, the power structures with the capabilities to create heaven on earth or annihilate the solar system? Ashton Forbes found undeniable evidence for this technology to be in use and this clears up the UFO question in the best possible way too. Gravity is a side effect of Zero Point Energy!

“I firmly believe the ideas discussed by Dr. Jack Kruse regarding magnetic monopoles and their potential impact on energy systems resonate strongly with emerging discussions around advanced technologies. These concepts, when paired with insights from @JustXAshton (Ashton Forbes), regarding the mysterious disappearance of Flight MH370, suggest a broader narrative — one involving technologies that challenge conventional physics.”

Could magnetic monopoles be part of classified innovations enabling teleportation, cloaking, propulsion, & communication systems?

The parallels are compelling. Understanding this technology might illuminate more than just historical physics oversights; it could explain unexplained aerospace phenomena.