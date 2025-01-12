A Remote to Reality
Transhumanism is a dead end, the Future is Offline and Scarcity is a Lie!
Somebody could remotely "reprogram you and kill you!”
Dr. Ian F. Akyildiz
(35 years of cutting edge experience in telecommunications, regarding the threat of hacking the IobnT1)
It is time to put an end to the gaslighting and this unhinged psychopathy!
Yuval Harari considers our human rights “merely an idea” -
It is time that we make our voices heard, before those demented technocrats wreck even more of this beautifully created and living fabric of reality, which is energy - our life energy - that is being invaded, graphenized and therewith interfaced….
Dr. Akyildiz regards our cells as nothing more than “nano machines”2, a fabulous justification for universal Frankensteinization3 of our biology with metamaterials (like graphene). He says that these “nano machines” would make our mind “open to order”.
Orders by WHO ?
“When a man is denied the right to live the life he believes in, he has no choice but to become an outlaw.” “I learned that courage was not the absence of fear, but the triumph over it. The brave man is not he who does not feel afraid, but he who conquers that fear."
“Augmentation” - Without Informed Consent
Humanity is still vastly unaware of the capabilities of the “Internet of Everything”, the “ubiquitous computing” reality of our age, since every advance is being packaged with a cover up use case and we are being gaslit regarding the covert activities of signals intelligence. The wet dream of the control of virtually everything would become a reality with ease, wasn’t it for the uncomfortable fact that biology will never fully fuse with necro technology, without causing mayhem to our finest of tuned systems of intra-body collaboration, to make such a miraculous creature as the human being possible to function.
We have been deprived of the support structures to explore the real questions of this existence together, like we used to- before the abrahamic master race ideologues raged through the old world and tore down tribes and cultures connected to nature and the essential thread to the soul of everything - the mysteries beyond the superficial sell out perversions of their true depth and intentions.
The fundamental deceit under the dark cybernetic heavens of transhumanism, is the inherent incompatibility of biology with xenobiotics (the metamaterials like graphene or PEG). The cascades of inflammation, now normalised under the guise of viral pandemics, are truly caused by countless nanoparticles from virtually every industrial product, sold with alleged false “health benefits” or other ways to weave them into everything. The viral narrative got curated for centuries, under the gradual and brutal expropriation of humanities integrity with nature. When nanoparticles meet biological fluids a protein corona is formed, this looks like a spike protein and viruses, so they found a way to covertly deploy them without informed consent.
Transhumanism & The New Age
The entire new age movement has been enchanted by the patriarchic mirages of of “evolutionary progress” through merging with this radiation-cancer tech4, sold as liberation and furthering of the neo-darwinistic delusion department!
This article (and the second part) shows in great depth, how Transhumanism is sold as spiritual enlightenment, shedding light on the deep ties of the “conscious evolution” narrative, funded by the Rockefeller foundation and respective eugenics programs. (Regardless of his misdirected rants against the “christocentric gnostics” - since the authentic gnostics warned us about the archontic intrusion, were critical towards transhumanism disguised as christianity).
It shows the clear ties of the enemies of life to our most precious movements that aim at the liberation of our inner potential. The author mistakes the twisted lies around alleged “christocentric gnosticism”, because everything that constitutes their authentic movement was actually critical towards the abrahamic master race ideologies like christianity, conducted by the richest of the richest of visionless ideologues, leading to the current intrusion of abiotic technology, the frankensteinisation of gaia.5
More Sources
For a remedy from the climate scamming with false CO2 stories: click here
Here you can find the best falsification of darwinism through the genius work of Lynn Margulis (and Lovelock), an article that frankly changed my life forever: click here
The Aether is Real! - Ashton Forbes Debunked Every Debunker
Empty Space is full of energy
The powers that should not be impose evermore control, since the fruits of our human curiosity breached through the boundaries of space and time limitations, with zero point energy. This subdued and heavily controlled knowledge, of anti- gravity propulsion and over unity energy generators- has to be decentralised and humanity has to collaborate on our most dangerous and promising technologies to prevent annihilation, basically. We have to take it from the hands of the enemies of life into commons.
This technology will collapse the entirety of anti-human scarcity narratives. It bears terminal danger to the entire solar system though, quite literally.
Might hot fusion have been a scam entirely- like our allopathic system? Could it be that the cold war was always about cold fusion, plasma technology, the power structures with the capabilities to create heaven on earth or annihilate the solar system? Ashton Forbes found undeniable evidence for this technology to be in use and this clears up the UFO question in the best possible way too.
Gravity is a side effect of Zero Point Energy!
“I firmly believe the ideas discussed by Dr. Jack Kruse regarding magnetic monopoles and their potential impact on energy systems resonate strongly with emerging discussions around advanced technologies. These concepts, when paired with insights from @JustXAshton (Ashton Forbes), regarding the mysterious disappearance of Flight MH370, suggest a broader narrative — one involving technologies that challenge conventional physics.”
Could magnetic monopoles be part of classified innovations enabling teleportation, cloaking, propulsion, & communication systems?
The parallels are compelling. Understanding this technology might illuminate more than just historical physics oversights; it could explain unexplained aerospace phenomena.
Link to Source Presentation - Position 1:12:20 // Website: https://ianakyildiz.com/
“Among all forms of self-assembly, the most likely and most morphologically matched is self- assembly guided by biological DNA templates. Among its advantages, Kumar highlights "nanowire fabrication as it solves integration problems (eliminating the need to manipulate individual nanowires). Problems related to contacts for electrical and magnetic transport are also solved." This fits with the type of nanodevices observed, e.g. micro/nano rectennas and graphene- derived materials, graphene quantum dots GQDs. In fact, Kumar states that "the use of physical DNA templates, results in the growth of nanomaterials in a predefined position, eliminating the need for post-growth manipulation and providing the facility of electrical connections for further characterizations," which helps to understand how the quadrangular shapes observed in the vaccine samples are constructed and defined, bearing a strong resemblance to PCBs, microchips, sensors and integrated circuits. He also adds that "such templates give rise to the growth of nanopoints (quantum dots), vertical nanowires, which can be used in a controllable way to fabricate FET (Field Effect Transistor) devices, magnetic tunnel junction devices and devices for optical applications" which confirms that with directed self-assembly it is possible to create miniaturized nanotechnology of any known electronic device. In other words, self-assembly guided by biological DNA templates can be used to make all the devices required for an intracorporal nano-network, being feasible that this is the technique used in vaccines, according to the images observed and the statements in the scientific literature” (Catania, V. Mineo, A.; Monteleone, S.; Patti, D. 2014 | Keren, K.; Berman, R.S.; Buchstab, E.; Sivan, U.; Braun, E. 2003).
Programmed assembly of two-dimensional (2D) and three-dimensional (3D) DNA nanostructures, representing a major breakthrough in DNA nanotechnology" (Hong, F.; Zhang, F.; Liu, Y.; Yan, H. 2017 | Rothemund, P. W. 2006 | Endo, M.; Sugiyama, H. 2014),
DNA Origami by Mik Andersen (What the “DNA” Contamination is all about
“We know for a fact that DARPA's N3 program exists, and that six top laboratories are working on it, and Battelle and Rice University have produced working prototypes for BrainSTORMS and MOANA. Klaus Schwab actually mentions the BRAIN Initiative by name in his books. We know that Davos are fantasizing about mind control, biometric implants, and "brain transparency", if Nita Farahany and Yuval Harari's statements are taken at face value. We know that the WEF and the RAND Corporation have both made statements about employing synthetic biology and bionanotechnology to reengineer people and monitor their vital signs 24/7, and they even call it the Internet of Bodies, as though human bodies should become an extension of existing IoT platforms.
We also know for a fact, by reading their published material in authoritative journal sources, that Ian Akyildiz, Josep Jornet, Charles Lieber, Sakhrat Khizroev, Gaurav Sharma, Jacob Robinson, and others like them have been actively developing wireless BCIs and Internet of Bodies technology. When these facts are coupled with statements made by James Giordano and Charles Morgan on neurowarfare at West Point, Armin Krishnan's book on neurowarfare (which openly suggests that neuroweapons may be used to pacify the population during a forthcoming period of poverty and resource depletion), and the statements made by Klaus Schwab and his associates regarding 4IR, biotech, biodigital convergence, and so on, and when you consider the implications of the WHO's pandemic treaty and how it acts as a foot in the door for modifying human beings without our consent, I believe there is a credible threat to human autonomy and neurorights that must be challenged.
I don't think the Elites ever gave up on their dream of manipulating people the same way Delgado shocked those poor bulls. They wanted to do it fifty years ago, but the technology wasn't good enough, so they elected to bide their time until the opportunity to seize control over mankind presented itself. Now, they're going all-out, establishing the frameworks to legitimize this means of control. Most people don't realize this technology even exists, or what it could be used for. If there was widespread awareness of it, it would undoubtedly be rejected as an affront to human dignity.” (netfind)
There is no CHIP or WIRE needed, this was a red herring type of narrative to distract us from how stunningly advanced and integral their possibility to get to our brains really is already. Every sensor, every LED used for interfacing as a wifi- lightbulb, every bluetooth and zigbee device that we so comfortably use, every streetlight acts basically a data router - interacts with one of our own body parts, our bioenergetic field, making bidirectional communication between our most intimate thoughts and A.I. not only feasible- but triggered to openly declare such covert interfacing through the dual use of our beloved tech the "next step in evolution. The bioenergetic field has been deliberately extracted from popular scientific discourse, whilst the described method of interfacing HUMAN-biology have been perfected and applied- again: WITHOUT informed consent.
Good introduction into the perspective of John Lamb Lash, who has been called a Nagual by Dominique Guillet, humanities most important whistleblower regarding Transhumanism. About the Archontic Intrusion, which is not an “Alien Invasion” as we are being deceived with