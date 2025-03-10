Telestai Nexus
28. Time is Running Out (The End of the Beginning, featuring Sabrina Wallace)
Electronics are depleting our lifeblood - A Call for Action to All of Us: Back to the Roots
Mar 10, 2025
The Epstein List won’t be released, this is why!

Peter Sweden has just uncovered a religious grooming cult and police connected to this crime interrogated and harassed him (already giving him notice that powerful forces are at play) just for his journalistic work!

This is the last of the series, thank you so much for all your support and please spread the word as much as you can. I will come back with more articles soon! It is really about us now, I am seeing 500k views on Sabrinas videos recently, 1 million and more - this gives me hope. Thank you all!

Reasons to get rid of your smartphone

Sabrina Wallace - In Depth Reflection on her Transcripts
426KB ∙ PDF file
Download
Summary of her findings (A.I. - free of filters)
Download
Biodigital Convergence Moneytrails + Central Bank Involvement
125KB ∙ PDF file
Download
Download

Are you willing to be sponged out, erased, cancelled,

made nothing?

Are you willing to be made nothing?

dipped into oblivion?

If not, you will never really change.

The phoenix renews her youth

only when she is burnt, burnt alive, burnt down

to hot and flocculent ash.

Then the small stirring of a new small bub in the nest

with strands of down like floating ash

shows that she is renewing her youth like the eagle,

immortal bird.

D.H Lawrence

Wild Geese

by Mary Oliver

Mary Oliver

You do not have to be good.
You do not have to walk on your knees
for a hundred miles through the desert repenting.
You only have to let the soft animal of your body
love what it loves.
Tell me about despair, yours, and I will tell you mine.
Meanwhile the world goes on.
Meanwhile the sun and the clear pebbles of the rain
are moving across the landscapes,
over the prairies and the deep trees,
the mountains and the rivers.
Meanwhile the wild geese, high in the clean blue air,
are heading home again.
Whoever you are, no matter how lonely,
the world offers itself to your imagination,
calls to you like the wild geese, harsh and exciting
over and over announcing your place
in the family of things.

