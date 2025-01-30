Virology is a red herring story (tremendously fishy), to cover up the toxicity of conductive metamaterials (for the biodigital convergence), while vaccinology is a veneer for their deployment.

“I’m formally confident, that acute respiratory illnesses that we call colds, and flu- are not caused by submicroscopic infectious particles called viruses & are not contagious. I have learned enough to say I think viroLIEgy is wholly fraudulent…

I’m also securely of the opinion that global pandemics of severe illnesses are impossible. There haven’t been any pandemics–

I’ve read of the failures ever to meet reasonable isolation expectations for any virus.” Michael Yeadon, ex VP of Pfizer, leading Scientist (Source).

‘Speaking as a man on the Clapham omnibus, I have learned enough to say I think viroLIEgy is wholly fraudulent. Speaking as Dr Mike Yeadon, PhD, I haven’t done enough personal, detailed research to be sure that viruses don’t exist, though I suspect that it’s true.‘ ‘Interestingly’ he says, one person, years ago, confessed to him that they didn’t want to believe what he was telling them, ‘because it was simply too frightening.’ ‘It’s possible that psychological protection mechanisms prevents some of us from accepting new information. ‘I think we are much more subconsciously active beings than we realise. Dr Yeadon opines and continues: ‘We then rationalise consciously those things our subconscious has processed (or not).’ ‘This may be why many of us have found it impossible to persuade others, even those we love & have known for many years, that we’re being lied to & are under extraordinary attack. I’m not a psychologist either, so I’m unsure what’s really going on when I failed to convince my older sister, who has a PhD in a biological field, that the pandemic is a long planned fraud.’ Source, alternative Source - Michael Yeadon, the doctor with the highest expertise of his field in pharmacology.

Be careful about COINTEL around this realisation. The earth is not flat, DNA is not a scam and we do not live in a computer simulation (see Lynn Margulis work around irreducible complexity for a proof of an intelligence at the heart of nature). Cointel feeds you some truth and opens you up to swallow absurdities, just to discredit those seeking the truth in the eye of the public, by pointing to the latter, and your gullible trust of their BS, rather than the former.

The Spike Protein does not exist!

What we call “spike proteins” are cytotoxic and sterilising protein coronas around xenobiotic nanoparticles, part of the covert deployment of metamaterials for the biodigital convergence, the interfacing of all the biological signals with A.I. pattern recognition, to orchestrate every element of biology, eventually. And this monumental undertaking has proceeded WITHOUT INFORMED CONSENT!

The freedom doctors are paid actors, spikopaths, perpetrating a red herring narrative around the lie of the lab leak theory, to steer the attention away from the metamaterials and damaging EMF interfacing that are at the heart of the current health crisis. More info.

Xenobiotic nanoparticles are cytotoxic and sterilising, this is why the corona / spike protein narrative needed to be primed into our deluded primate-brains, to hide the damage, to deceive us into the organical narrative with chinese scapegoats.

Every single “isolated” virus looks like a nanoparticle with protein corona, cell debris, exosomes - they come in different sizes, but all the schematics and microscopy is identical to nanoparticles and their cytotoxic crown in the blood. So the assumed heroism of vaccinology & virology1 is truly just a false veneer for violent Transhumanism through metamaterials without informed consent, over the “WBAN 802.15.6”. I am still digesting this realisation !

When we feel a “viral attack”- our body is basically cleaning out xenobiotics and the symptoms are falsely attributed to germs, when it is mostly graphene, aluminium, a multitude of polymers, self assembling technology!

Silver Nanoparticles with Protein Corona

Schema of Protein Coronas around artificial Nanoparticles - from Dominique Guillet: Necro Corona of Molecular Spikes of Graphene Oxide

Biosynthetic hydrogel, PEG, Graphene & co - a toxic cocktail that leads to a biosynthetic protein corona when the nanoparticle meets biological fluids, a toxic crown- forms with biological materials, like amino chains, proteins and peptides. Dominique Guillet calls this:

“The Necro Corona of Molecular Spikes of Graphene Oxide”.

Picture 06. Above. Morphological overview of silica nanoparticles for protein corona formation, displaying (a−c) SEM and (d−f) TEM images of MSN, VSN, and WSN nanoparticles, respectively. These are artificial nanoparticles, just check “rota viruses etc.” - they all look alike….

Looks just like the alleged “spike protein” or “Coronavirus”, doesn’t it? (Or other “viruses”, for that matter … just go to your preferred search engine and compare the images of nanoparticles with protein coronas through microscopy with viruses).

The Spike Protein Narration is a vile Fairy Tale, to hide the Damages of the Deployment of Metamaterials- for the Biodigital Convergence

This is a monumental deception, that humanity has to unravel, for the sake of restoring our dignity as sovereign beings, grounded in our connection to nature, that is being raped by the alleged caretakers and other philantropaths.

We have the finest electron microscopy of these artificial nanoparticles, but the spike protein only reveals itself quite blurry and suspiciously so:

Viral Epidemics = Nanoparticle contamination- with Cytotoxic Protein Coronas, modulated by EMF, until proven otherwise!

More information about the so called “DNA contamination” of the vials, before some COINTEL agent comes along and tells you that “DNA would be fake”, while they use it for tensegrid DNA-Origami, totally deploying self assembling plasmonic nanorectennas capable of transmitting THZ signals, for the biodigital convergence, the IobnT:

Why does all of this matter? Because we did not evolve randomly and the big bang theory is one of the depressing doom-tales of the neo-darwinist eugenicists at the core of the biggest criminal deceit against mankind:

