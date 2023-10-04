“There is no religion higher than truth.” (Madame Blavatsky) "Crystals are living beings at the beginning of creation. All things have a frequency and a vibration." (Nikola Tesla)

1× 0:00 -5:39

Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.

Welcome, wondrous biped!

Here you will find, amongst seemingly wild assumptions, for the most part, a solid plethora of truly courageous whistleblowers from the truthcore, who are not bound by NDAs (like our shiny freedom doctors) or vile blackmail- a few courageous souls, who are simply brave enough, to speak out about "Covid", namely that it is in fact: A cyber - physical backbone and was NOT caused by the nonexistent Sars-Cov-2 “virus”.

But there is, indeed, a quite “novel” Necro Corona of Molecular Spikes of graphene oxide causing havoc inside our bloodstream and tissues. We are dealing with electromagnetic devices, that are bio-synthetic. Qdots and other nanoparticles are intentionally being deployed, in exuberant quantities and through countless vectors. This is being done for electrical through put, bio- marking and sensing; reading and writing of (biological) data- from the human body to the machine and back to the human body.

These particles are made with metals like graphene oxide, “biocompatible” polymers like PEG (Polyethylene Glycole) or chitin, coated with biosynthetic hydrogel - and are around 50-300 nm in size, which is in the scale of a millionth of a millimeter.

Our demented overlords consider this the next step in evolution, contrary to every true law in biology like endosymbiogenesis and irreducible complexity (not falsified darwinism). Virtually everything in our daily life is being “hybridized”, by cytotoxic and sterilizing “smart”- and at the same time utterly demented technology!

These metamaterials are causing heart attacks, cancers and cytokine storms- when that biosynthetic “digital layer” of graphene oxide (Elon Musks words) reacts to and resonates with harmful EMF.

Go directly to the directory of Whistleblowers

Go to the Appendix with Source Material

Go to a section about Love (beyond all corruption)

Go to a top notch Detoxing Section

Quick Links to the most important people:



Xochipelli (Zionism, Transhumanism), Sabrina Wallace (Whistleblower from Networking), Dr. Nixon (discovered Nanotech in the shots, with his friend Mat Taylor and Shimon Yanowitz), The Carnicom Institute (discovered the CDB), John Dee (CO2 story falsification) Dr. Ana Mihalcea (Dominique Guillet called her a “genius”)

A network of graphene oxide blankets all of biology, down to our bone marrow- yet no one said a word. A 3 trillion dollar industry is gaslighting you, regardless of the evidence of hundreds of thousands of studies about nanotech, its application for alleged health monitoring, exponentially rising money streams and the resulting mayhem for our bodies, minds and souls. This technology is being woven into every aspect of our lives, causing fast growth cancers and heart attacks like never before and most of us are lost in corrupted movements left and right, waiting for saviours, the great awakening, the next incarnation, help from sirius and whatnot- every single oppositional movement is being conducted by the perpetrators who are operating wireless body area networks through our blood and tissue. And no one said a word. How much longer, before we seize this chance to stand up for ourselves, this beautiful existence, at last?



Every outburst of realisation, regarding the sober certainty of netcentric warfare through electromagnetic frequencies, has been rendered paranoid or schizophrenic, since the inception of the DSM for Psychology. Freud was part of the elite. The fallen A.I. priests of BioTech, Bill Gates, Epstein & co are clinically psychopathic- their plan is, evidently so, absolutely sterilizing and cytotoxic.

Pardon such outburst of my humanity, in this Intentional Transhumanist Democide (for health monitoring…).

Get a free copy and share it with those inclined to survive :

Approaching Truth By Telestai (bufus Alvarius) 7.32MB ∙ PDF file Download Save an Offline Copy for the Woods, your Friends, translate and share it ! Download

“The alert is biological”

(Dominique Guillet- Humanities most important whistleblower, owner of the biggest organic seed bank in the world, fighting monsanto legally for more than 10 years in courts, whilst the demented billionaires are buying Kokopelli seeds from him!)

Covid is the intoxification with metamaterials and radiation poisoning due to their intentional interactions with EMFs!

Some of the graphene carbon nanotubes, sheets and nanoparticles in general, have been documented by the finest electron microscopists, but alas! The alleged spike protein is nowhere to be found… thus most of the alleged studies, are merely fabrications. Reveille, manchild!

This article will connect the dots between Zionism, Artificial Intelligence, Electromagnetism, Transhumanism, the forgotten Anthropos and true Gnosticism, in this demented hybridization melee of self proclaimed redeemers and wretched representations of those …

… The Truth Will Set You Free!

For a status quo briefing: click here “The synthetic biology identified by Carnicom Institute (CI) under the name of Cross Domain Bacteria (CDB) is the primary agent responsible for increased human blood clotting over recent years. This conclusion is based upon extensive observational and analytic study of the CDB under controlled conditions.”

We are electric beings ,

… our bioenergetic field is the Transhumanists interface and as I described earlier, the alleged “Neural Lace” of Neuralink has already been deployed wirelessly, through graphene oxide and other nanometals in virtually everything- for more electrical throughput.

Graphene is 200 times stronger than steel, flexible, very conductive and 1000x lighter than paper. As a monoatomic layer, it is like a razorblade to our biology (Dr. Noack died shortly after saying this). It becomes magnetic at body temperature and laces it as a “digital layer”, to interface our biology with artificial intelligence, controlled by very intelligent, but totally demented psychopaths.

This is being facilitated through tiny dna crystals, wrapped in graphene carbon nanotubes, that self assemble into plasmonic nanorectennas- the covert deployment of qubits for quantum computation & qdot technology (Bill Gates rendered this a trade secret) and last but not least, operated through optogenetic (LED/ Lidar / 6gLowPan / optical light) communication networks (Elon Musk won't say a word... wait for the cable he alludes...), on an allegedly "medical" (all for our hEaLtH! ) wide body area network (WBAN 802.15.6) for almost 30 years - since 1995 - and you heard that right: Your body is routing data for network operators that can log in to you and change pretty much everything they want, on autonomously functioning networks, governed or aided by A.I. - and no one said a word.

Long Covid = (Graphene) Radiation Poisoning

The symptoms of graphene oxide poisoning and long covid are identical. At certain frequencies, the metamaterials in our blood resonate and reorganize, which is causing havoc to all biological life inside our body.

It is paramount to understand, that there never have been proper safety studies of the cytotoxic, sterilizing, simply life force depriving effects of ANY of the exponentially increasing electromagnetic frequencies (ELF to THZ range) on the human body (which are, together with synthetic metamaterials for through put, the root cause of most of our modern maladies, cancers and strokes). In fact, the truth is rather devastating and I wish I was exaggerating. Frances Leader wrote extensively about this issue.

We have to stop this intentional tech-dependency insanity entirely. Since neuromodulation, stimulation and remote surgery are feasible- necessarily, we have to “go back to cable”, to prevent catastrophic biohacking and transparently control the entire EMF space (internationally, analog to nuclear oversight):

The future is offline!

Due to the heavy nature of this essay, let me remind you- that every seemingly disparate religion or culture throughout human history, seekers from secluded tribes and exotic sects alike- who lived centuries and even millennia apart from each other- have returned from their entheogenic journeys, their vision quests (or even death)- with the same message:

There is Love beyond Duality…

… and because of that, we simply cannot continue to burden our minds with reasoning around such a unifying observations anymore (likewise, we have to simply accept the fact that there are peculiar creatures called “Kangoroos” in Australia, that carry their kids in their own bag, which seems highly unlikely for those who have never seen them, yet they exist - Aldous Huxley, in the Perennial Philosophy). Hell only exists through fear - the main tool of demented psychopaths, who arrogantly claim control of this wonderful world (for now… their monumental undertaking is cracking and crumbling).

So be assured, that whatever we have to face- there is Truth in Love and it shall guide your every actions. Love never instructs to control and manipulate one another (this game should remain consensual fun in the bedrooms) and people incapable of compassion and Love, will turn to these demented and sadistic methods of Fascism, to make up for it (Wilhelm Reich).

Viruses have been vilified since their Etymology from latin: vīrus (“poison, slime, venom”). The noble virus-messengers between our cells, contrary to such condemnations, bear multiple genetic segments and even chose cells to infect at will, to deliver their message - they are truly remarkably intelligent creatures, and overall impossible to lab leak… without nanoparticle shells, according to the creator of Sars-Cov-2 - Ralph Baric. The entire allopathic system is based on fraud. We have been fooled on a global scale! And they do not even hide it.

“The point of modern propaganda isn’t only to misinform or push an agenda. It is to exhaust your critical thinking, to annihilate truth.” ~Garry Kasparov, chess master

We are electromagnetically interfaced with A.I., by our biophotons, since 1950!



This is one of the most important documents regarding the human biofield and its covert transduction for bidirectional braininterfaces between Humanity and the soulless A.I. : The Tech-Metrics PDF from Sabrina Wallace:

Biophotons are subtle Energy Carriers.

An extract:

In the tangible domain, two subtle energy carriers come to mind: biophotons and bioelectrons.

Biophotons are photons (light particles) that are generated within the body, and these could be measured as they emanate from the skin. Similarly, bioelectrons are available from within the body; these are measured in instruments such as electro-photonic imaging. (Sabrina Wallace)

The heart of surveillance is the human biofield - Sabrina Wallace

The grand-theft of our biofield, a human bodypart!

They- interface our bioenergetic body through RF (electromagnetic signals), that are bounced off our own DNAs photonic signals and the resulting resonance / information on interference waves can be analysed and related to every single element of our being, down to the bone marrow (through many vectors, like HAARP). So to be clear: these signals bounce off our own biophotonic energy body- for reading and writing on humanity, basically. No 5g needed! For almost 100 years already! And we have provenly lost up to 47% of our natural electrical conductivity!

The signals for our brain interfaces transduce from Gigahertz to Terahertz (through the self assembling chips , qDots, SWCNTs & the conductive graphene / “digital layer” that coats axons, cells, DNA, tissue, bones etc.) and back to Gigahertz, through Airpods (up to 10 THZ in Frequency within 10cm to the brain), (I)Phones, every kind of mesh networks- zigbee & bluetooth “this and that” and all smart lightbulbs and Alexas alike (through BOOLEAN logic gates, under TS-OOK Signaling etc).

One approach is the abuse of ELF (very low frequency pulses) through HAARP. These electromagnetic pulses can mimic the patterns of our thoughts, the language of our brainwaves and control us when interfaced with A.I. (that is fabulous at pattern recognition by the way). The A.I. swiftly learns the language of our DNA, of other bio-electromagnetic signals or learns from information of various smart bio(tech)-sensors in our kill boxes (- pardon me: homes, of course), interfacing us through our body control units (I mean phones…). There is a multitude of other vectors of mind control, like Lidar, 6g LowPan, 7g- ad nauseam.

Wilhelm Reich

…is one of the most important researches in the field of electromagnetism (besides his student Alexander Lowen), our body, the orgasmic beauty that is bioenergetic life force in humanity. He was able to accurately diagnose paranoid or schizophrenic people by their energy field around the neck, that he sensed without touching. Wilhelm Reich often speaks about the function of orgasm as an indicator of our life force, the bioenergetic body, that manages 80% of our immune system and 40-60% of our endocrine system. He focussed on bodywork and understood the importance of flow for health, in a time when most therapists tried to solve our maladies through verbal psychoanalysis and reasoning (the DSM files all EMF issues, like hearing voices, depersonalization, schizophrenia etc, maliciously so, as mental diseases).

He understood that humans store unresolved traumas in hardened muscles, our armoring, as a means to avoid having to process them, when they are overwhelming. To find back to our body and release these traumata, is the path to true health, the flow of blood as much as the flow of our bioenergy. He fully embraces all of our humanity without shame or monotheistic delusions (the so called “archons ” can be mistaken for angels at times... but shamans teach to not take these deceivers seriously).

Wilhelm Reich died "mysteriously" in prison, back in the days- after all his orgone accumulators, that provenly decompose nanotech and can heal by accumulating life force energy, had been burned to the ground by the FBI. This bodypart, that is our bioenergetic field, has been deemed esoteric and quasi non-existent (on purpose) and all sciences around synthetic telepathy (natural telepathy and precognition are neurons) have been hidden from us…

"Only the liberation of the natural capacity for love in human beings can master their sadistic destructiveness" (Wilhelm Reich)

… until Sabrina Wallace, who worked with the prism software that Snowden talked about, revealed the truth about the biggest secret of the spystate, since the Tzaddikim (the supreme, the allegedly highest authority) set out with their master race ideology 2700 years ago.

(This had nothing to do with the Jews, or any innocent follower of religions- they were an extremist arm of them. Archons instructed Melchizedec to balm jesus (whose name is rather a title: the supreme, the highest), the victim perpetrator collusion took over (the redeemer complex), the jewish voodoo doll got hung everywere- mayan child sacrifices transmorphed into so called “allopathic medicine”, while suffering gets glorified- and the sober certainty of waking bliss in Sophias Metamorphosis (the wisdom in everything alive)- forgotten... /// And therewith commences the great bamboozlement of the archontic deception, the force behind the E.T. father god, but that is a different story...).

Please see this in depth article from Dominique Guillet about the connection of the Zionism of the Tzaddikhim and A.I.

The psychopathic mindset behind our Technocracy

There are legal studies with DMT under Rick Strassman, where Archons (from Greek archai, "prior, first") are depicted in all detail and irrefutably so, even by a biological scientist, who was stunned by the sophisticated reports of those lucid participants and their insisting on being taken seriously. Archons are like an abortion of the dream of Anthropos (the human as designed by the intelligence behind the irreducible complexity that Lynn Margulis found and used to falsify darwinism) from the Wisdom of Earth, that is Sophia, our Planetary Animal Mother- they lack intentionality and are jealous of human emotionality. Thus they are using their forces of duplicity and deception, to epigenetically influence humanity towards demented (out of ones mind) psychopathy, towards a lethal synthesis of the metamorphosis of Gaia, driven by neo-darwinistic delusions (Darwin was a disenchanted state eugenicist, whilst his grandfather Erasmus Darwin saw all of life as an orgasmic display of intelligence and beauty, as a convinced animist, contrary to his grandson, who sold out to the demented Transhumanist degenerates).

In 2006, the CIA published a report entitled "What will the world be like in 2020", according to which a "respiratory pandemic" (of the H5N1 type) starting in China and spreading across the planet would make it legally impossible for all peoples to travel. This report was prefaced by Alexandre Adler , published by Editions Laffont [134], who declared on the Public Sénat website in March 2020 that: "the term 'CORONA' appears in this text, written as early as 2005. "CORONA is a coded term that was used by epidemiologists in America to name what they considered to be the ultimate pandemic. From pandemic to pandemic, we were going to have a pandemic that was really going to spread over the whole Earth". Speaking of coded terms, "CORONA" also refers to the first US planetary espionage programme and its "CORONA" photographic satellites - between 1960 and 1972 [178]. [179] Dominique Guillet

We are being interfaced with artificial intelligence, governed by the most corrupt and psychopathic people on the planet! Turns out that our brain simply understands specifically pulsed tera hertz signals, just like endogenous signals. Similarly, weaponized RF, pulsed signals that sound like a voice in someones head, can be used for voice to skull technology, that the FBI is using to target "mediums" to channel from "sirius, their home planet" or directly from "god"- so that they can fulfill the believers prophecy, justify further experimentation with mind control, while those believers will drown in the false “enlightenment” - all under the aid of the “ethereal” / non-manifest archons, that want to truly take over our minds, through silicon based lifeforms in our blood. Would you wake up, once and for all?

The archons can be understood like a mind-virus on this plane. They are not E.T.s as depicted in the alleged leaks from the US government, which are another PsyOP ...

To clarify this once and for all: The flat earth theory is nothing but a planted psyOP, to distract as a red herring & to ridicule every last one of the gullible resistance (aided by A.I., and third party propaganda). They mingled the algorithms of chemtrails and flatearth, to conflate all true conspiracies with such outrageously false assumptions.

Flat Earth Eclipse:

And before you think that you are save, Nanotechnology (Hydrogel , Graphene Oxide, CDB (Cross domain bacteria aka 'Mesogens), qDots, a multitude of self assembling biosensors) ...has been found in virtually everybodies blood (during a recent conference in NZ with 800 people and 3 microscopes). Vaxxed and unvaxxed bipeds alike!

This means, we are all in the same boat, let us row together for once! New Zealand Conference, proving Nanotech in everyone

We are HUMANTENNAS !

The biology of earth has been infused with monoatomic layers of graphene oxide, down to our DNA and bone marrow. Our bones are full of nanoparticles of aluminium, titanium, nickel, cadmium, caesium 137 and many more. This makes us more conductive for the transduction of EMF to interface our biology / cells / brain… (for detoxing hints, click here, and here). Qdots mark each part of our brain and body with tag like photonic signals that enable bidirectional light frequency information exchange about the respective parts of our body and cellular or brain activity specifically.



Our brain IS an Interferometer, and can be attacked as such (see also Dr. Klinghardts fabulous work regarding nanoparticles of metals in our tissue- bones & brains).

For decades, all of this has been predictively programmed into hollywood and series as crazytalk, while the transhumanists went to work and most of humanity moved to goblin town, dissociated from reality to an alarming degree- incapable of processing or integrating what is happening inside of their body, prone to cognitive dissonance and shadow projection - deceived for generations, blindfolded and walking like lemmings towards the abyss, towards the loss of all freedom and dignity. Will you finally stand up for yourself? The lipid bilayer that protects our cells has been untouched for 4 billion years, until Dr. Robert Malone invented this demented technology, abused towards humanities demise.

What can we do now?



(this is not medical advice - please contact your health professional about anything you injest for healing!)

Chlorella, Wild Garlic and Coreander (fresh or as extracts, as recommended by Dr. Klinghardt) - Sodium Citrate (Citric Acid from Lemons + Bicarbonate Soda; trisodium citrate dihydrate; breakthrough solution; 5+g a day, start small; use with caution; detox symptoms can be intense due to strong coagulation of everything nano; Karl C discovered this) together with EDTA Creme (1 part NaOH (to raise the PH of water to 8, or Natron- which is less toxic) + 10 parts EDTA + Shea butter & wax for example, 3 pinches of BORAX a day, to dissolve GO (the warnings are mostly fabricated, recommended by someone who installed 100 HAARP farms) - Nac, Glutathione, Zink, Fulvic & Humic Minerals, Vit D3 K2 10000 UI, 1-10g Vit C daily (from good souces) - Kale and Greens in general, medicinal mushrooms like Reishi, Shitake, Lions Mane (they can even break down Caesium 137, Dominique Guillet wrote extensively about their use case) and Bromelaine & Serrapeptase against the synthetic clots that can grow to footlong size, when unchecked. (this is not medical advice)

Tony Pantalleresco developed pulsed anti-nano devices, that pull out the material from our body. This is a very cost effective and efficient method to deal with the mesogens, cross domain bacteria and biosynthetic fibers in general.

Their technology is cationic, bearing a positive charge- whilst our cells need a negative zeta potential, for the colloidial stability and dispersion of all elements in the blood, for good blood flow. The positively charged nanoparticles of metal cause coagulation of our red blood cells (rouleaux formation). This makes breathing difficult. Consequently, everything that has a negative ionic charge, like fresh mountain water, helps heaps- or a sheet of metal connected to the earth of the power outlets in your room (Frances Leaders idea)- barefoot walking in general.

How to shield EMF

Literally every form of authentic self expression will enlarge your bioenergetic field, the biophotonic signals of our own DNA - through pyloerection and simply the immersion into life force through creativity (an endeavour children understand intuitively and we have just forgotten how to do it…). Everything that brings joy to the soul is protecting you against the constant invasion of our biology through EMF and Nanotechnology.

Whistleblowers from the Truthcore

The "freedom doctors" are the "organic version" of the save and effective lie, since they frame netcentric warfare (through electromagnetic pulses) a BIOLOGICAL- threat (just observe the wordings of McCullough for example)! Even though, we are dealing with biosynthetic - T E C H N O L O G Y (Bio N Tech, Mod e RNA), graphene and silicon based (remember: it is not a vaccine, if it requires graphene), on the nanoscale (one millionth of a millimeter), interfaced through virtually all our smart devices (including 6g // LED bulbs aka "cLiMaTe ChAnGe SaViOrS"), that connect with each other and within our body through hydrogel (the scaffolding material for synthetic biology), metamaterials (mostly graphene derivates, little qdots, then plasmonic nano-rectennas, growing from dna crystals and under EMF) and last but not least: the mesogens that are sprayed on us for more than 25 years now (Clifford Carnicom)

"The destruction of our imagination is more severe to humanity than the destruction of the outside world" ― Michael Ende

Ladies and Gentleman, we are dealing with the most demented Psychopathy ever- exposed by a few courageous souls (who, remarkably often, have fallen into the Christocentric Soup of Archontic Deception... but that is another story).

We are dealing with "necro- molecular crowns (coronas) of graphene oxide", as Dominique Guillet coined the term. The only Spike there truly is (as in electromagnetic devices in the size of approx. 50 - 300 nm) which are of deadly cytotoxicity to all biology.

DNA circuits can perform the same fundamental operations as transistor-based electronic circuits, including Boolean logic and arithmetic, oscillation generation, synchronization and execution of interactive algorithms.» Based on these statements, which are widely documented in the scientific literature, there seems to be no doubt that traditional electronics, based on CMOS and silicon technology, is perfectly reproducible on a genetic scale. Mike Andersen

Mike Andersen The answers to “how do the biosensor networks work technically”? (and so much more).

The neo-darwinistic lies materialize as sterilizing poison at best, mocking the beauty of the aeon sophia, the wisdom of biology, mother earth!

This has been documented through electron microscopy and spectroscopy - everything you need to know can be found in this substack, truly top notch quality by this wonderful french man.



If this is all a bit far out for you, the wisdom of earth also goes by another name, her Majesty: Music! - concentrated magic, this wondrous torrent of vibrating energy ...

Unfortunately, the monotheistic crusades (driven by the transhumanists master-race ideology, governed by a genocidal E.T. father god somewhere in the sky) slaughtered the true, visionary core of humanity- sealed in blood, with the brutal murder of Hypatia 400 C.E.. (the dead sea scrolls were released from the vatican in 1991, through Robert Eisenmans efforts, and clearly depict a master race ideology, full of brutality and genocidal ideas - they even contain instructions for fractional reserve banking in a spiritual mode)

The gnostics derived the name for the wisdom of earth from philo (love) sophia (wisdom), the love of wisdom!

„The most beautiful story on earth is the story about the earth, the sentient and intelligent mother planet. It can be called a vision story, not to be mistaken for a fantasy trip or a grandiose game of pretending. In fact, the Home Story totally demolishes the narcissistic claim that we are gods. Sophianic myth is light-years beyond New Age make-believe and is, in fact, the perfect antidote to it. The Home Story is a “meta-narrative” that you test and verify at every point of engagement with it.“ (John Lamb Lash)

This is not merely an outlandish expedition into the realm of assumptions. On the contrary, such insights have been qualitatively verified. The insights of entheogenic journeys have been corroborated for thousands of years, the knowledge stored in the great library of Alexandria- qualitatively explored through the science of spirituality, that the gnostics practiced, before the most vile holocaust of human history befell their high culture of mutual respect and harmony within nature.

And here we are now - 2-6Gzombiwified, mumbling auto tuned, half witted parental advisory rap, ready for 6g LowPAN BRAININTERFACES.

Would you awaken from such Wanton Slumber, once and for all?

Back to the true story of mankind- for a Revival of Human Imagination!

Whenever xenobiotic nanoparticles of metal fuse with our biology in the blood though, a cytotoxic corona of molecular spikes annihilates a part of the realm of biological wisdom- A part of “Fantastica” dies and becomes “the nothing”, that is creeping in from within and all around us, through the relentless “Transhumanist” drive (analog to the fate of Michael Endes Land of Imagination, in the Neverending Story). We are a living metamorphosis of the aeon Sophia, the goddess of wisdom- and everything matters, everything is Music! “It is beautiful” (Dominique Guillet)

Imagination fueled with kundalini, gives total immunity to archontic intrusion, the gnostics taught (as John Lamb Lash restored the myth, contrary to the indoctrinated and twisted notions about Gnosticism. The gnostics were very sceptical towards the Christians).

This work here, is arguably the currently most important book for humankind, it contains the most truthful reconstruction of the story of our species to date- Not in his Image - by John Lamb Lash.

“I know that what you call 'God' really exists, but not in the form you think; God is primal cosmic energy, the love in your body, your integrity, and your perception of the nature in you and outside of you.” ― Wilhelm Reich

"Nothing is lost. . . Everything is transformed." ― Michael Ende “Nature loves courage. You make the commitment and nature will respond to that commitment by removing impossible obstacles. Dream the impossible dream and the world will not grind you under, it will lift you up. This is the trick. This is what all these teachers and philosophers who really counted, who really touched the alchemical gold, this is what they understood. This is the shamanic dance in the waterfall. This is how magic is done. By hurling yourself into the abyss and discovering it's a feather bed!” Terence McKenna

Yuval Harari, WEF frontman, speaks about the whole plan openly

Up to date discussion about everything Nanotech

Addition:

The true Timeline of Inventions

(hence science fiction authors were predictive programmers)

Courtsey of Sabrina Wallace (Psinergy Channel on Telegram, Psinergy on Odysee)

1880s: Nanotechnology is invented.

1903: Neuromorphic chip sets are purchased by banks (designed to interact with disembodied spirits).

1922-1924: Humans are connected via telephony.

1953: The Predator MQ Reaper is introduced.

1954: Gravity is mastered, as per Dr. Steven Greer, with the assistance of over 750 whistleblowers over a span of 30 years.

1956: Biosensors are developed.

1960s: Langland’s equation (300 years old) is "given" as the basis for cryptographic protocols/security. This equation is a meromorphic function on the complex plane, and a cubic equation is also introduced [Cube Sat].

1968: RFID chipping of humans is rolled out through the Medical Implant Communications System/ARPANET.

1969: Project Salus (SES) brings advancements in AI, heads-up display technology, and quantum research.

1972: The Library of Congress documents the existence of a "heart attack gun."

1975: The Asilomar Conference on Recombinant DNA results in a decision to pursue Synthetic Biology.

1976: Research on biologic toxins is conducted at Proving Ground, UT, Edgewood Arsenal, MD, and Ft. Detrick, MD.

1980s: Quantum computing companies emerge (corporations, not nations). A Signature Reduction Force is established, with white vans assigned various vocations and benefits. Local logistics involve N2 and N3.

1990s: N3 is introduced, with library access via NIST or NASA.

1993 Noninvasive neuron exchange (N:N) in 3D to 4D or B:B is developed, overseen by Greer, a private contractor, studying the UFO phenomenon, exotic technology, and whistleblower testimony.

1994: Neuro modulation is introduced in Rwanda.

1995 Brain-to-brain (B2Bi) communication technology is provided to individuals within Congress by

1995: The Wide Body Area Network (WBAN) becomes available online.

1999: Synthetic telepathy is made possible via Wordpress on the backend.

2002: MAC internet routing is established for network engineering.

2005: Biosensors are created using analyte DNA, RNA, and peptides, with logins via NASA, corporations, vendors, and companies.

Targeted Individuals and Havana Syndrome become possible with 2.4 Thz 802.15.4 and .5, alongside WBAN.

2007: NIST defines biophotonic tools for cell and tissue diagnostics. The concept of "digital twin" is introduced in the Global Information Grid (GIG) Architecture.

2008: The rollout of synthetic biology begins.

2009: The term "kill box" is defined.

2012: Open Shortest Path First (OSPF) is introduced. MRI technology leaves hospitals, enabling DARPA to monitor individuals more freely.

2013: Biosensors are embedded, and IEEE defines Body Area Network (BAN). The term "targeted individuals" gains prominence.

2013: Wireless drugging of seniors becomes possible via nano antennas.

2014: Commercial availability of brain-to-brain interaction (B2Bi).

2014: Segmented sensor networks by organ (SMACs) with mesh routing maps using Industrial Scientific Medical (ISM) RF bands and Human Body Connectors (HBC) are introduced.

2015: The Jade Helm military exercise is conducted.

2016: Information teleportation on chips is achieved, involving technologies like cubernetes, OpenAI, and Microsoft OpenAI.

2017: Nano slaughter bots are developed, controlled via AI.

2017: The graphene cyber-physical backbone, known as the "black awakening," is established.

2017: The Internet of Things (IoT) comes online, incorporating a wide range of sensors and communication devices.

2018: People become interconnected with the Cloud.

2020: The Covid pandemic leads to the establishment of a dedicated data center known as Cov-Ban, part of the Internet of Things (IoT) WBAN.

2021: Amazon shipping services gain mesh and hybridized networking capabilities over the WBAN 802.16.5 - the wide body area network.

2022: The United Nations introduce Digital ID.

2023: The Internet of Behaviors (IoB) becomes operational.

more details about these revelations from : Sabrina Wallace

Approaching Truth By Telestai (bufus Alvarius) 7.32MB ∙ PDF file Download Save an Offline Copy for the Woods, your Friends, translate and share it ! Download

Whistleblower from the top end of the Spystate: