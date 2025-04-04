The Electrome

What if the entirety of Genetics is an obfuscating Cover Up for Bioelectricity- the all encompassing Electrome of Life? (I)

Telestai Nexus
·
Mar 27
What if the entirety of Genetics is an obfuscating Cover Up for Bioelectricity- the all encompassing Electrome of Life? (I)

There is a consciously acting Electrome, comprising the totality of our bodies ionic currents, our bioelectricity- which is governed by sentient information transfer between source (Aether) and manifestation (the 3D projected world, which is not a simulation

Read full story

The Electrome & Voltage Based, Technological Predation (II)

Telestai Nexus
·
Apr 2
The Electrome & Voltage Based, Technological Predation (II)

Read full story

Free from Genetic Code & the Duality of Death in a World of Cyphers (III)

Telestai Nexus
·
Apr 4
Free from Genetic Code & the Duality of Death in a World of Cyphers (III)

The Era of Secrecy is Over.

Read full story
Graphene And Bioelectricity
78.3KB ∙ PDF file
Download
Download
10 Ways Of Realistic Electrome Hacking Through 5g And 6g & Ubiquitous Infrastructure
57KB ∙ PDF file
Download
Download
Electrome 5g 6g Bluetooth Etc
69.3KB ∙ PDF file
Download
Download
Antigentests Are Nanoparticle Test
36KB ∙ PDF file
Download
Download
The Electrome
113KB ∙ PDF file
Download
Download
Bioelectricity As The Core Language & Voltage
142KB ∙ PDF file
Download
Download
Bioelectricity And Metamaterials Through The Environment, Vaccines, Glyphosate Etc
44.9KB ∙ PDF file
Download
Download
If Dna Is Not The Molecule Of Heredity, What Is Its Role
55.5KB ∙ PDF file
Download
Download
The True Role Of Chromosomes
38.7KB ∙ PDF file
Download
Download
Voltage As A Universal Connector (1)
57.2KB ∙ PDF file
Download
Download
Magnetism, Electrogravitation, And Ion Channel Communication Unraveling The Electrome Of Life
39.3KB ∙ PDF file
Download
Download
Voltage As A Universal Connector
57.2KB ∙ PDF file
Download
Download
20 Key Findings From Michael Levin’s Research
87.7KB ∙ PDF file
Download
Download