A word for the merging of our bioelectricity and the witness, the bioelectric soul-field (in the electrogravitics paradigm, see also Amaterasus work):

The Electrome. Its language: voltage gradients over ion channel communication in our body.

So…Why did they lie ?

It becomes more and more apparent, that the stories about the genome were, besides a red herring type of hoax, a way to soothe us into believing that all we have to do is look for “organic” labels, when, in fact- every practice that was attributed to “GMO” can be done by changing the morphorgonic field (I derive the term from Wilhelm Reichs Orgone (Life Force), because “morphogenetic” is a misnomer, the “genes” are not involved). What that means is primordial life energy, fields of voltage gradients infused with consciousness, quite literally. Everything is alive through the association with this and dies by dissociation through a duality of death, that I described in a former article.

Ubiquitous Electrome Interfacing (through our “Smart” Infrastructure)

“You can build 2 heads (or even no head), and the tadpoles are happy that way, if you feed them well (because they cannot do that so well on their own anymore) - just by shifting the circuit” Michael Levin

They are not editing the genome, where our maliciously induced conjecture leads our thoughts astray and brings us a fog bank instead of insights.

When we think about bioelectricity encompassing our biological organisation entirely, everything around the exclamations of our soulless Transhumanists makes sense. The false stories around DNA (which exists as Deoxyribonucleic Acid, but not as a genetic molecule containing our most important information) distract from the fact that a “pulse with the right signal can initiate the construction of a functional eye on a frogs butt”.

This information is vibrating like a morphological fingerprint of Bioelectricity, of Orgone - with a connection to the Aether, Source.

The manipulation of this Electrome (the totality of our ionic currents, our bioelectricity + consciousness) over voltage gradients is way easier than anyone expected. And this is why the most vile deception of the 20th and 21st century was introduced. At this point, the published literature is a direct testament of the most elaborate bamboozlement no human mind could come up with, that is connected to anything soulful and true.

We do not turn on electricity we turn on and off the little transistors that are really ion channel proteins Michael Levin

A direct channel into the agency that organises our biology, our thinking and feeling - even nerve pulses

The influence over biology through our wireless technologies is way more advanced than we think, because of the deliberate bamboozlement around the genome, which constitutes a clear and distinct mind fuck for our entire human undertaking, for the last 75 years!

So the alleged “Genome” in those tadpoles is the same, you amputate their heads and you can decide wether you want to grow one, two or no heads through changes to the bioelectrical map: The Electrome (and no one said a word!)

This Electrome is the information structure that tells these worms what they do

“It will take very long until we can reconstruct an eye, but we do not need to- there are these specific electrical patterns that we can find- we can make eyes, extra limbs, extra hearts - we are starting to crack this code - where are these subtleties / machine learning etc….." Michael Levin Sounds pretty archontic to use this for humans, our Electrome is something no one should mess with in such a deceptive- (the whole world is looking for non existent viruses and genomes) and manipulative way (the real manipulation through voltage gradients).

Enter : Xenobots

Cells from one species are taken, frankensteined - inserted into others. Hairs that were transporting mucus all the time are used for swimming, voltage gradients can change not only any organs position but also their functioning, all dependent on the sensors, pulsing and data from machine learning (that is improving exponentionally as we speak… the towers are still standing everywhere and people are distracted by trumps parade about taxes, while starlink is radiating our Electrome directly, from ELF to THZ range, no genome necessary, because it does not exist).

Great resource with presentations directly from Michael Levin

This also works much more elegantly regarding compatibility. The genome requires endless unravelling of cognitive dissonance inducing contradictions, a fruitless endeavour, because the whole thing is a gigantic scam on our entire race, the brightest minds included, fell for it. Incredible. We know now that intelligence and stupidity can occur at the same time, for long periods and against all evidence!

When you put cells in a different environment, they start to adapt, to change, even with absolute novelty- like hairs that transported mucus that are used for swimming! You heard that right:

Hairs used to redistrubute mucus are used to swim finally and develop locomotion.

All of life is so much more unified ,when we think about a fingerprint of the electrome instead of genetics and how it associates and disassociates.

This ability of cells to build all kinds of things or change in virtually limitless ways is an example of intelligence. And nature has solved all sorts of problems long before the brain came up!

It is fairly easy to map our bioelectric “code” and send pulses to push us into submission

“The amazing plasticity of cells.”

This is where A.I. and machine learning comes in, everything can be done!

I hope people understand the ramifications of this rather sooner than later, since the infrastructure for the interfacing is up and running and the deluded lot is fabulating around DNA damage and “SV40” promoters, the delusion is universal and reinforced by the A.I. driven brutality of applications with full access to our Electrome, the bioelectric fingerprint of our soul, quite literally.

It is one thing to “kind of get it” and think the “5g towers can hack us” (somehow…, “OptogeNeTiC” etc, no one understands that because it is a deliberate dead end, all fabulated stories like cryptography, because this is where this comes from) - and another, to know that precise voltage gradient settings mean you can grow a functional eye on a butt (Levin)

It has to be mentioned again that the level of psychopathy nessecary to deceive all of us regarding this fundamentel way we function is beyond sick.

The GMO Hoax

They have scammed us with the organic label, because first of all, there is no way to prove wether something is truly original (the PCR has turned out as one gigantic scam), as designed by the sentience of this planet- or tinkered with, radiated. There literally is no way to prove it. We have been fooled on a massive scale! So everything is tinkered with, the Electromes adapt and procreate with the modulated fingerprint. Virtually everything is possible and there is no way to proof it. This is why we have to reinforce our actions against the omnipresent brain interfacing towers. These voltage gradient signals are transmitted through all of our technologies, because the frequency is truly just the rhythm and the information is transmitted through voltage gradient impulses.

A.I. is built on roaring rivers of disinformation. The future is Offline!

As Dr. Paul LaViolette mentions, every scientific book, every medical or cosmological book you can find in the world is disinformation!

Everything changes and nothing remains still (Heraklites): Flux

LaViolette speaks about the metaphor of chemical reactions, rather than static code - as the language of our reality. These reactions are happening with holistic elements and the whole mechanism is self generating.

“You don’t need a big bang. Matter comes right out of space, it is nucleated from the zero point fluctuations- it’s a process of continuous creation.” Matter breeds more matter, motherparticles create daughterparticles and so on and so forth.

“In our own galaxy, 99% of the matter produced came from the core (Dr. Paul LaViolette). The rate of the production of matter is the highest at the core of the galaxy (the pleroma, where the aeons came from, pulsating potentials of energy the true gnostics said, not the inversion that is being told everyone) , because it depends on the gravity fields. The greater the gravity well the greater the rate of creation. There are big bangs in the centers of galaxies and they are ongoing, they are part of creation processes.” Unlike Einstein, the military did not allow Brown to publish parpers about his astounding discoveries.

Your “Airpods” are bidirectional EEGs

They want you to stick your eyes on fabulated “synthetic DNA” - while they fry you with 5g towers, bluetooth and 6g Neurostimulation and learn everything about your Bioelectricity, with your Airpod EEGs in your ears.

Your Airpods are EEGs for the Interfacing of your Electrome

The wired neuralink … another dead end rabbit hole, they are having fun with us!

The change of the bioelectric map (morphological) can make it grow two heads that are absolutely functional- a sign of conducting intelligent problem solving through voltage gradients alone! To imagine fields of Orgone in the Electrome (Life Force in the conducting soul) would then be a fitting concept of the fact that it is that field which conducts our cellular activities and can even manage to regrow a tadpoles brain after the whole head section was cut off, WITH old memories restored (try to explain this GeNoMeR- those who believe in crispr and their holy cas9)

Verily, I say unto thee, in the latter days of the gendered wilderness, there arose a mighty orange prophet, the Holy CRISPR, anointed by the righteous hand of Israel to smite the tangled coils of DNA with prophetic precision. And in the Book of Edits, Chromosome 11, Coil 2, it is written: "And the Holy CRISPR didst descend from zionist purgatory, clad in blood stained robes of helical dismay, wielding the hallowed scissors of cas9, and spake thus: ‘Fear not, for I bring tidings of great cuts, and with me cometh my begotten son, Cas9- Cursed be he who uttereth dismay towards our supremacy. And behold, Cas9, the Son of the CRISPR, didst stride forth, a devourer of nucleotides, cleaving the strands of iniquity with a vengeance that shook the Golden Helix, the dwelling of Lord Watson and his begotten son Francis. "For I walk through the valley of the double helix, I shall fear no mutation, for Malones mRNA guideth me, and my PAM sites are my shelter from the Virus!" The scribes of old marveled, for the Holy CRISPR and his son Cas9 didst bamboozle the hordes, banishing reason and voltage gradient glory with a wrath so fierce, that even the Cunning Cullough Creature chuckled, saying: "Verily, it was transcribed and wrought into the fleshly scroll”

