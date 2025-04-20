We are more than the sum of our parts, emergence is not just something that can be reduced to physical light / electricity- even “subquantum kinetics”…

The witness, the awareness, is the magic that cannot be reduced to either its parts or even the emergence of an Electrome alone, because the awareness is a subjective experience that is undying- beyond the reach of the reductionists razors and their logic.

Everything is alive, everything has consciousness, across scales!

“Every level of biology has an agenda- and the final outcome is the result of cooperation (and competition), both within and across levels.” “If you're weirded out by cognition in Plants, you're not ready for exobiology!” Michael Levin

The fluorescent imaging of BioElectricity Signals of a Zebrafish

One day we will overcome the neo-darwinistic terminology of eternal competition … the world, without psychopaths, is not the product of competition but of collaboration, so it is rather competing collaboration, a sort of convincing, than competition (which is hard to imagine, since our true agency is so subdued under the Philanthropathic Spell of Doublespeak). The framework of competition has an archontic scent to it and most enemies of life put it on their banner! Even Charles made a case that Beauty alone could be an explanation for Evolution, but along the state eugenics ceremonies and the comforts that he was delighted with by such company, made him forget the heritage from his animist grandfather Erasmus Darwin, who saw orgasmic beauty in everything. Adolf Portmann found that there are certain squids that arrange their organs geometrically, beautifully and when the water is muddy they do not do that anymore, because they realise it would make no sense!

Michael Levin:

Michael Levin is either slowly admitting it or slowly realising the deceit … but the cyphered genetic code that is coherent in that way, bamboozled all of humankind

We are slowly getting there… he still believes in viruses too … no one has it all- it is truly inspiring what he gave us so far… even though, the costs are quite high… not as high as the psychopathy in charge that is trying to hide all this knowledge!

The evidence of the non-locality of memory

Levins flatworms, after a violent decapitation (“ for Science!”) , grew their brain back from their tail alone, with old memories restored!

He loves the planarians because they are both ancient and immortal- moreover they are immune to cancer. Levin wants to study these flatworms that are way beyond the ordinary earthworm he argues, with all sorts of organs and a brain and yes, they regrow their brain with memories if you cut their whole head off! One day we could all be like planarians he says, meaning regenerative medicine goals of course!

This necessarily implies a non-local storage of those memories- or another way of imprinting / retrieval:

Morphospace (Levin), Hyperspace (DMT), Subquantum Kinetics (Dr. Paul LaViolette).

The Electrome & Adolf Portmanns Findings Regarding Beauty 64.4KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Adolf Portmann 124KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

We have been falsely appeased with the notion of " non GMO "!

Bioelectricity can be hacked and organisms may look the same, but can potentially have undergone tremendous changes, which eventually change us, on purpose!

The plants grown in a supportive environment (of electromes), will produce great nutritional benefits, as many experiments have shown (explained below)!

The Artificial Conduction of Life

All the Transhumanists have managed is to conduct life, to steer biology to do what they want. They are not gods though. Yuval Harari is wrong, all we have learned is to control and dominate the Electromes and lie to the entire human population about it- we are not able to engineer an eye. We can merely take over the conduction of cells through bioelectric cues, voltage signals!

Many of the GAP JUNCTIONS (of the Ion Channels of our Cells) are voltage sensitive. Voltage sensitive current conduction: That is a transistor!

Transhumanists have understood that and are now rewriting this language and are deceiving us with fake “GMO free” labels, when in fact- they can do what they want and make the product still look like a normal vegetable!

This is the Hummingbird Hawk-Moth (Macroglossum stellatarum). It has a furry body, long proboscis, and hovers while feeding on nectar from flowers, mimicking the behaviour of a hummingbird.

"We argue that cognitive functions, including sentience, can potentially be achieved by very different systems and their disparate substrates... the deep insights of neurobiology have relevance far beyond neurons." Michael Levin

Signals are everywhere (the only molecular code there is, is cyphered bioelectricity- resonating with iron rich DNA/ Deoxyribonucleic acid, a liquid with Chromosomes)

In his 1871 paper, "On the Chemical Composition of Pus Cells," Friedrich Miescher described nuclein - this is the liquid

This is all real, the invention is the double helix “cOdE” by Watson and Crick , that fooled the humans of the world, doctors and farmers alike!

Why did no one notice so far? Because the cyphered information about the bioelectricity of the sequenced samples is coherent. The information can be worked with, once you have the right cypher key for how it has come together.

“You are now collaborating with your substrate because your material has an agenda.” “These cells have billions of years of evolution, they have goals, they have preferences- they are not just going to sit where you put them” Michael Levin

Just to be clear: all biological sciences is science of agential material, conscious entities! The separation into us and the rest of nature has to be buried in the light of our findings!

We know from Michael Levins experiments, that our bioelectric composition can be “hacked”.

We really have no way to prove that the fruit or vegetable we look at in the supermarket, still bears its advertised bioelectric fingerprint. What they disguise as “GMO” is the editing of the voltage gradient state, a specifically pulsed signal that leads to a certain outcome. This outcome is meant to change us eventually, so call the sheriff when you see them messing with our food (everywhere, every day). This is what they mean with “vaccinating through plants”. The language of those masonic “overlords” is cyphered in many layers. From cockvide as a virus, to the “lab leak” lie, over a “bioweapon” and nanoparticles like qdots with graphene and toxic protein coronas (forming in the blood) as “spike proteins”- to the “cyber physical backbone”… our language sets our minds and we have to be really careful to not use their cyphered words that lead us astray!

So the manipulation of cellular memory / function- is being cyphered as “gene editing” and they can do it and still sell the seeds as “organic seeds”, even when they make you grow alien tissues in your stomach …

Therefor we should follow what Levin says and look very closely at the environment in which the plants / animals have grown, that we eat. Consider plants conscious like us, which means that something that has lived in a great environment and with a gardener that loves their plants, will be greatly benefitial to our health, since this is how we have always interacted with the plant & animal kingdom. These very intuitive factors are much more important than the mythical “genome”; that is truly just cyphered bioelectricity- which is quite a monumental discovery, that I dedicated a 5 part series here. Our medicine has always waited there for us in nature, not as abstract archontic chemical compositions on lifeless packages, resembling (and bringing) sterilility / death.

Some Evidence for “Vibratory Heritage”! / an identity fingerprint Electrome, that is like music that goes on for generations of harmonising it with other plants; animals & humans

For example, the PMC paper "Aspects of Plant Intelligence" (Link: PMC) discusses phenotypic plasticity, where plants adjust their morphology (leaf structure, root growth) based on environmental conditions. This adaptability can lead to better resource use, increasing nutritional values for example. (But it is more than that. There is a sentience in everything that is alive…)

Another angle is explored in "Awareness and integrated information theory identify plant meristems as sites of conscious activity" (Link: PMC), which proposes plants have awareness in their meristems, enabling learning and memory.

Lex Fridman Podcast with Michael Levin: “But uh, and we really don’t want to see *um* human civilisation or Earth itself as one living organism yeah- that’s very uncomfortable to us”

See how deep biophobia has reached in humans:

“But uh, and we really don’t want to see *um* human civilisation- or Earth itself as one living organism yeah- that’s very uncomfortable to us” Lex Fridman

This is very likely the result of the trauma based mind control around Lucifer, the bringer of Light, the planetary animal mother.

Dr. Rupert Sheldrake

Sheldrakes research, detailed on his website (Sheldrake), includes studies on plant physiology during his time at the International Crops Research Institute for the Semi-Arid Tropics.

His theory of morphic resonance(under non-locality) explains intriguing phenomena, like how animals seem to know when their owners are coming home or how people might sense when they're being stared at. These are seen as effects of morphic fields, non-physical connections that link individuals across time and space. (He is unfortunately partly funded by the noetic science institute, which is a transhumanist and eugenic institution).

Morphic Resonance According to Rupert Sheldrake, morphic resonance is a process whereby self-organizing systems inherit a memory from previous similar systems. This implies that the so-called laws of nature are more akin to habits, formed through repetition and resonance across time and space. For instance, the formation of a crystal or the folding of a protein is influenced not only by physical and chemical laws but also by the "memory" of how similar systems have behaved in the past. Sheldrake first introduced this hypothesis in his 1981 book A New Science of Life, and expanded on it in The Presence of the Past (1988), arguing that phenomena become more probable with repetition, guiding biological growth and behavior into established patterns. This concept posits that memory is cumulative: the more often a particular pattern of activity occurs, the more habitual it becomes. Sheldrake explains this through the idea that natural systems, such as molecules, crystals, plants, animals, and human societies, inherit a “collective memory” from all previous similar systems. This memory transcends individual organisms, suggesting a non-local, non-physical aspect to how nature operates. (now we can call it the Electrome). And the mediation happens through subquantum kinetics! Inheritance of memory through Morphic Fields Morphic resonance offers a framework for understanding a wide range of natural phenomena, extending beyond biology to include physics and psychology. It explains not only biological processes, like the folding of proteins, or the behaviour of animal societies- but also seemingly paranormal phenomena, like telepathy and precognition. Sheldrake argues, that these are not exceptions to the laws of nature, but are instead manifestations of the same underlying principle: the inheritance of memory through morphic fields. This is an image of a bottlebrush flower, specifically from the Callistemon genus, which belongs to the Myrtaceae family. The flower is characterized by its vibrant, cylindrical bloom made up of numerous pink stamens that resemble the bristles of a bottlebrush, hence the name. For instance, the theory could account for “collective learning”, where skills or knowledge seem to spread without direct teaching, and navigation in animals, such as birds migrating long distances. It also provides a potential explanation for protein folding, suggesting that the way proteins fold is influenced by the memory of how similar proteins have folded in the past. These implications challenge the reductionist view of science, proposing a more interconnected and memory-rich understanding of the universe (through the subquantum kinetics).

It is not just a reflection of platonic ideal forms, the heritage has history, says Sheldrake. The idea of morphic resonance, Bergson inspired (Matter and Memory inspired), namely that there is the non local (etheric) connection- is a cornerstone of his thinking. He worked holistically with plants in India and basically studied their Electrome, while still tied to the geNoMeR paradigm! Sheldrake dared to introduce a bioelectric paradigm and was basically excommunicated from the “scientific society” and portrayed association with him as dangerous… (which is a plus for trustworthiness).

“We need to understand how Biology uses top down controls.” Michael Levin

Everything is made of parts- there is no central dictator. Our human intelligence is not qualitatively different than the one of animals and plants. We are all made of parts and Electromes!

All together:

Morphic Resonance is a Process- where self-organising systems inherit memory from previous similar systems, suggesting laws of nature are habits. There is an element of non locality to it (the ether connection).

Memory Storage

Memory not in brains or “genes”; brain like a TV receiver tuning into past influences (iron concentrations in the nucleus + Chromosomes as antennas).

Also Levins research suggests that plants can "remember" past experiences and modify their behavior accordingly. For example, plants exposed to stressors like drought or pests may alter their growth patterns or bolster their chemical defenses based on prior encounters. This adaptive behavior implies a form of learning, where plants encode environmental information and use it to shape future responses.

Biological Inheritance

Not “SoLeY” “geNeTic” (Epigenetics is the last man standing… on its last wingless fairy leg); by morphic resonance from past species members.

Collective Memory

Each individual inherits and contributes to a collective memory, affecting behavior and evolution.

Experimental Evidence

Includes Hill Effect (cell adaptation), sense of being stared at, and dog behavior experiments. (evidence of the Electrome)

Related Phenomena

Explains telepathy, animal navigation, protein folding, and collective learning.

Philosophical Influences of Sheldrake

He has been inspired by Kuhn, Bergson, Hinduisms Akashic records, and Jungs collective unconscious.

"Consciousness is emerging as a basic and inherent property of biological organisms which is relevant for their survival and evolution. Importantly in this respect, plants and several unicellular organisms generate endogenous anaesthetics any time they are wounded or stressed." Michael Levin, about sentience down to the cellular level

Michael Levins Perspective

“Intelligence does not require a nervous system!”

The first thing a cancer does, is closing the gap junctions of the ion channels, a sort of dissociation from the connections with the outside world… just like many humans are following lead….

I know he knows - or he is simply still bamboozled by the functional cypher of bioelectricity readings through PCR sequencing… now with the new ION PCR sequencers from thermofisher, with semiconductor chip instead of a laser- reading voltage (with as hilarious cover story)

”You can put weird nanomaterials in there…” (Levin mentions the use of graphene carbon nano tubes etc.):

Levins ideas, as expressed on his blog, push against anthropocentric biases, urging us to adopt a more inclusive view of intelligence. This shift raises ethical questions about how we interact with plants and the environment. If plants possess complex, adaptive capabilities, should we reconsider their role in ecosystems and our responsibilities toward them? Levins work invites us to see plants not as passive organisms but as active participants in their surroundings, deepening our appreciation for their sophistication.

While plants do not possess neurons, they have evolved mechanisms to transmit bioelectric signals, which Levin argues are fundamental to their adaptive behaviors. For example, the Venus flytrap, a carnivorous plant, uses electrical impulses to detect prey and close its trap. When an insect brushes against its sensitive hairs, it generates an electrical signal; if multiple triggers occur within a short timeframe, the trap snaps shut. This process demonstrates a form of short-term memory, preventing the plant from reacting to incidental stimuli like raindrops.

Electrome Intelligence in Plants

(Signals, Sentient Intelligence drives Evolution- not mechanical Hardware!)

Bioelectricity is analog, the potentials can vary and create different fields of potentials among the cells, like it is the case with the alchemy of etherons, that Dr. Paul LaViolette describes in the ether (a fractal of that)- while the action potentials are firing digitally (on / off).

Levins research emphasises collective intelligence (through association and dissociation, fluently- explained through non locality connections by subquantum kinetics), where individual components (such as cells or tissues), collaborate, change their functions profoundly at times- to achieve complex, intentional outcomes. In plants, this is vividly illustrated by phenomena like root communication.

Plants can release chemical signals through their root systems to warn neighboring plants of threats, such as herbivores, or to coordinate nutrient uptake. This decentralized network of interactions reflects a form of distributed problem-solving, where the plant’s parts function as a unified system to navigate environmental challenges. It is said that DMT might be the messenger molecule for this type of plant consciousness.

On his blog, Levin explores how collective (or aggregated) intelligence emerges from the interactions of simpler agents, a principle that applies to plants as much as it does to animal systems. For instance, leaves adjust their positions to optimize light exposure, a behavior that emerges from the collective actions of individual cells responding to environmental cues. This perspective aligns with Levins broader view that intelligence is not confined to a centralised brain but can arise from the cooperative dynamics of a systems components.

Michael Levin shows bioelectric fields (voltage gradients across cells) control physiology like a non-genetic “software.” In flatworms, altering bioelectric states induces heritable changes (two-headed forms persist in offspring via fission). This supports your idea that electrome fingerprints could carry conditions transgenerationally, resonating with Sheldrakes fields.

Voltage gradients tune the Electrome, to harmonise with ecological partners. (It is “bioelectric potential music- an electrified, ionic dance of energy”!)

In “The Cell’s Self-Generated ‘Electrome’” (Communicative & Integrative Biology), De Loof argues all cells produce an Electrome—electric fields from ion pumps and cytoskeletal charges—that governs physiology. He suggests EMF entrainment across kingdoms, supporting your view that chromosomes-as-antennas could amplify electrome signals (through the ether) to resonate with partners, creating a heritable harmony (like a fingerprint or a song).

Together, these frame the electrome as a dynamic field, tunable by voltage gradients, that resonates per Sheldrake’s morphic resonance to influence biology and pass traits to seeds.

»Engineering Voltage Gradients for full Biological Interfacing«

Since the Genome has been a cyphered Invention, how are seeds modified- to, let’s say- to produce seeds with elevated phenolic compounds (antimicrobials)?

How can we suppress, say soil pathogens, repell herbivores, or attract pollinators—with effects persisting in the next generation via electrome resonance?

And how can it be abused? … because the labelling is misleading. The PCR cannot prove any “genetic editing”.

Let’s dive into what actually resonates here and how it works!

Cells communicate through their ion pumps that create voltage potentials at the lipid bilayer membrane, between the inside and the outside of the cell (through concentrations of positively and negatively charged ions).

“There is incredible tolerance - life is highly interoperable”

Cells have this incredible tolerance for situations where things are not as expected. They still get their job done incredibly well!

Michael Levin: Biology, Life, Aliens, Evolution, Embryogenesis & Xenobots | Lex Fridman Podcast #325

(Michael Levin in regards to the orchestration of Biology through the Conductor, the bioelectric Electrome and how great variances in situations and environments are navigated with ease & agency!

All eukaryotic cells have a cytoskeleton. This includes cells in animals, plants, fungi, and protists. Eukaryotic cells consist of a cytoskeleton, a dynamic network of protein fibers within cells that provides structural support, enables movement, and facilitates intracellular transport. It consists of microtubules, actin filaments, and intermediate filaments, which collectively maintain cell shape, organise organelles, and drive processes like cell division and signalling (there is the ether connection though, a non local storage: flatworm experiments (they do not age and have all sorts of organs and a brain). Levin often emphasizes the cytoskeletons role in cellular decision-making and bioelectric signalling, viewing it as a sentient substrate that integrates mechanical and biochemical information, to guide development and regeneration. All evidence points towards a nonlocal way for memory. The conductive, iron rich DNA with the Chromosomes acts as an antenna and the whole cell adds to the ionic charge of our biofield, the orgone in everything alive, the Electrome that very likely is the 3D fabric of our soul, the part that is invisible but can be felt- our Electrome, the awareness and conductor.

Animists, like Erasmus Darwin were right all along (“Charles the Eugenicist”s Grandfather…)!

Here’s how “Vibratory Heritage” works:

Immediate Effects on Seeds : Pulsed Electric Fields (PEF) : High-voltage pulses (10-50 kV/cm) shift ion fluxes, boosting phenolic production. Levins bioelectricity suggests PEF reprograms the electromes fingerprint , like altering a cells voltage state to induce morphogenesis. The field effects imply PEF tunes this fingerprint to emit antimicrobial signals for example. The framework of the electrome posits chromosomes-as-antennas amplify Ca²⁺ spikes (through the ether), enhancing phenolic enzymes. Sheldrakes resonance suggests this fingerprint harmonises with soil microbes, suppressing pathogens. A 2021 Frontiers in Plant Science study supports PEF increasing resveratrol in seeds, impacting fungi.

Low-Voltage Gradients : Continuous low voltage polarises membranes, altering volatile emissions. Levins experiments show low-voltage clamps change cell behaviour, suggesting roots exude more phenolics . De Loofs cytoskeletal fields suggest chromosomes focus energy. Sheldrakes morphic field implies this electrome pattern resonates with pollinators, enhancing attraction.

Antenna Amplification: Chromosomes resonate with gradients, concentrating energy on metabolic pathways, as De Loofs electrome includes cytoskeletal charges. This creates a unique fingerprint, harmonising with ecological partners to amplify antimicrobial effects.

Influence on Biology in General:

Microbial Communities : Phenolics from treated plants suppress soil pathogens, promoting beneficial bacteria, as Levins bioelectric networks drive systemic outputs. The changes in the electrome imply shared electric fields entrain microbial responses. Their Resonance let the plants electrome harmonise with the soils microbial field, stabilising ecosystems.

Herbivores and Pollinators : Modified electrome fingerprints emit volatiles or electrical cues, repelling pests or attracting bees. Adee notes bees sense plant fields (Plant Signaling & Behavior 2022), while Levins networks suggest coordinated signals. The EMF entrainment implies cross-kingdom effects.

Environmental Cascades : Altered electromes influence nutrient cycling or fungal networks, as Levins bioelectricity shapes multi-organism systems. The ecological fields imply ripples, a collective field must stabilise these interactions.

Cross-Kingdom Effects: Phenolics reduce infections in nearby plants or alter herbivore gut microbes via diet.

Persistence in Growing Plants:

A voltage gradient is tuning the seeds electrome—say, boosting phenolics via Ca²⁺—this persists as the plant grows. Levins bioelectric memory shows stable voltage states guide long-term physiology, like regeneration.

The field effects suggest external gradients reinforce this state, while the electrome implies self-reinforcing fields. The morphic resonance posits the fingerprint remains coherent, shaping roots to exude antimicrobials. Electrome studies (Plant Physiology 2023) show persistent fractal signals under stress, supporting stability.

Next Generation of Seeds:

The electromes fingerprint of the plant goes in “musical” resonance with a partner (mate plant during pollination) to create harmony, actually passing conditions like high phenolic output to new seeds. Levins flatworm experiments show bioelectric changes persist in offspring, suggesting the electrome could act similarly. The field effects imply this fingerprint imprints new seeds via reproductive signals, while De Loofs EMF entrainment suggests the chromosomes-as-antennas theory sustains the pattern across cell divisions (they separate, there is no genome copied).

During reproduction, the treated plants electrome resonates with a partners electrome (pollen donor), harmonising to embed the antimicrobial trait in embryos, this morphic resonance allows collective memory (through the ether). For example, a voltage- treated tomato seed grows into a plant with a strong electrome fingerprint, which, during pollination, aligns with a partners field, imprinting new seeds with phenolic-enhancing signals.

Bioelectric states control physiology and persist in offspring, suggesting electrome-driven heritage (Levin). Plant applications are untested, but the principle supports your resonance idea.

Voltage gradients entrain electrome signals, enhancing ecological outputs (for example volatiles), as seen in pollinator studies (Plant Signaling & Behavior 2022). Supports harmony with partners.

Phenolic studies (Frontiers in Plant Science 2021) provide indirect support. Studies show systemic signaling (Plant Physiology 2023).

Practical Feasibility

Can you engineer voltage gradients to influence biology in general via plant electromes, with transgenerational effects?

For Treated Plants: Yes, it’s feasible. PEF (10-20 kV/cm) or low-voltage gradients (1-10 V/ cm) could tune the electrome, boosting phenolics or volatiles to affect microbes, herbivores, or ecosystems. The bioelectric control acts as a switch. For example, pulsing wheat seeds could produce plants with antifungal phenolics, reshaping soil biology.

For Next-Generation Seeds: Plausible. Sheldrake’s morphic resonance, backed by Levins bioelectric memory, suggests the electromes fingerprint resonates with a partner during reproduction (pollination), (for example imprinting new seeds with antimicrobial traits). De Loofs EMF entrainment implies these patterns persist, maybe transmitted via the chromosomes?

The Evidence is Clear (changes to the cells memory are inheritable)

Levins Bioelectric Memory in Flatworms (2016)

In Journal of Experimental Biology (2016), Levins team altered bioelectric states in planaria flatworms (they are immortal, busting thermodynamic laws just by existing!) using ion channel drugs, inducing two- headed forms. When cut, these worms regenerated two-headed offspring through fission, persisting across generations without genetic changes. The bioelectric state (voltage gradients) acted as a heritable “memory.”

This shows that the bioelectric fingerprints passing traits non-genetically. If a plants electrome is similarly tuned by voltage gradients, it might imprint seeds with a phenolic enhancing fingerprint. The trait (higher antimicrobial output) persists via resonance with a partner plant during pollination, as Sheldrake suggests.

So the altered morphology (two heads) goes on through the offspring- it retained the trait for multiple generations, evidencing electrome stability (through the ether).

Transgenerational Stress Memory in Arabidopsis (2014)

A study in Plant Cell (2014) exposed Arabidopsis to heat or salt stress, observing enhanced stress tolerance in untreated offspring. The effect persisted for two generations, attributed to epigenetic-like changes (e.g., chromatin modifications), but no clear genetic mutations were found. Electrical signaling was noted in stress responses.

Stress altered the plant’s electrome fingerprint, boosting defensive compounds like phenolics. Voltage gradients (e.g., low-voltage fields at 5 V/cm) could mimic this, imprinting seeds with a resonant pattern during reproduction, harmonizing with a partner plant to pass tolerance.

The trait “stress tolerance” (potentially higher phenolics) persisted in offspring, measurable by pathogen resistance. Electrome shifts (i.e., Ca²⁺ spikes) were detected, supporting the bioelectric fingerprint resonating across generations, amplified by chromosomes-as- antennas

Electrically Induced Drought Tolerance in Maize (2019)

A Bioelectromagnetics (2019) study applied low-voltage fields (2 V/ cm) to maize seedlings, enhancing drought tolerance (e.g., better water retention). Untreated offspring showed similar tolerance for one generation, with no genetic markers identified. Root electrome signals (ion fluxes) were altered in parents and offspring.

Voltage gradients tuned the electrome, possibly increasing phenolic-like compounds for osmotic balance. The fingerprint resonated with a partner (e.g., pollen donor), passing tolerance to seeds, per Sheldrakes resonance. Chromosomes-as-antennas amplified the signal, aligning with De Loof’s EMF entrainment.

The trait was measurable by growth under low water. Electrome changes (e.g., membrane potentials) suggest a bioelectric mechanism.

PEF-Treated Wheat Seeds and Pathogen Resistance (2021)

A Frontiers in Plant Science (2021) study applied PEF (15 kV/cm) to wheat seeds, increasing phenolic content and fungal resistance in grown plants. Untreated offspring showed slightly elevated phenolics for one generation, with no clear genetic basis. Electrome signals (e.g., action potentials) were enhanced in treated plants.

PEF tuned the electromes fingerprint, boosting antimicrobials.

The trait—higher phenolics (antimicrobial)—persisted weakly in offspring, measurable by fungal inhibition. Electrome shifts support the non- genetic model.

Sheldrakes Plant Response Experiments (1990s)

In The Presence of the Past (1988, updated 2011), Sheldrake described experiments where plants (for example beans) exposed to specific stimuli (i.e. shade) showed faster adaptation in unrelated plants of the same species, suggesting morphic resonance.

Voltage gradients could mimic this, tuning the electrome to enhance phenolics. The fingerprint resonated through pollination with a partner plant, passing the trait to seeds.

The trait—faster adaptation (potentially phenolic-related)— appeared in offspring.

"It is quite possible that sentient systems are abundant in nature but remain unidentified because they operate at scales of time and space that are deeply unintuitive to human observers." Michael Levin

We are the planarian flatworms for the Philanthropaths!

“In a nutshell: building xenobots from frog explants is good because, apparently, explants come with adaptivity "built in". It took us 6 years and 10 co-authors to reach this point.”:

Reprogramming cell memory (“heritage”) : Xenobots from Frog explant (among other sources)

These xenobots are extremely adaptive in new environment, showcasing the plasticity of life!

Programmable biological life

(bioprompting: applied on us daily, against our will ! Through Bioelectricity )

For the first xenobots, researchers used a computer algorithm to design assemblies of cells capable of certain simple movements. They then grew and sculpted clusters of embryonic cells into forms that could execute them.

24 hours of voltage gradient signal triggered a successful prompt to regrow a leg (which normally does not happen). After this, the leg grew perfectly fine for months! Levin is now starting trials with mice.

The bioelectric Frankensteinisation of Life, the real “GMO”!

…all access through the voltage gradient pulse language

Levins team uses explants, specifically “animal caps” (early embryonic tissue) from Xenopus laevis embryos. These explants, typically studied for cell differentiation, are repurposed to form xenobots. The animal cap cells self-organize into spherical structures when isolated, leveraging their natural plasticity.

Xenobots, created from Xenopus laevis frog explant cells, are programmable synthetic organisms capable of diverse tasks. They move via cilia (swimming) or heart muscle contractions (walking), self-heal after injury, and work in swarms to push particles into piles. Xenobots exhibit kinematic self-replication, assembling loose cells into new xenobots for up to four generations. They can record environmental stimuli using fluorescent proteins for memory. “Biodegradable” and powered by yolk reserves, and they last allegedly only ~1-2 weeks (there are kinetically active microstructures being found in dead people after many months…). Potential applications include collecting microplastics, delivering drugs, or informing regenerative medicine by decoding cellular communication and bioelectric signaling.

We know metamaterials are found in all of human blood, muscles and tissues- xenobots are being reported on a daily basis and this uncontrolled deployment needs to stop immediately. We are living in a world of cyphers, where the truth is hidden after multiple layers of its onion peel, so to say - from Cockvide as a virus, over a lableak to a bioweapon, a cyber physical backbone and that is where we are, there are fluorescent and conductive materials in us, imaging our voltage communication pathways of our ion channels and that includes our neurons. The xenobots are being used for much more nefarious reasons (found swimming in all of human blood at this moment)… Here are some good ways to protect yourself. Without conductive metamaterials in the body, it is much more difficult to interface us, because of attenuation issues of the signals through the skin, especially in the THZ band. There is a reality music piece about the damage done here.

Never forget Beauty and Meaning as driving Forces

Now consider what we are doing to the conscious fabric of this planet, assuming our lead role, while the archontically infused wreak havoc on all this sentient life. The invisible radiation has subdued us profoundly. Besides the voltage to light injections, there is a profound decay of the communication pathways of everything in nature. By now you must have realised what kind of atrocities are being perpetrated, always blaming us for going to the supermarket and buying their modified products, their deceit for vile ends! Once you unwind the bamboozlement and realise what is truly happening, there is no wavering from demanding a complete and utter control of this insanity, just like they want to control us. Let us turn this around and demand FULL transparency of the powers that shall not be!

Adolf Portmann & The Electrome : About Beauty & Self Expression as a Guiding Principle

Until next time!

Michael Levins Website

APPENDIX ::: Denis Noble (one of those bridging characters, conversing with the cyphered reality model for the goyim- but he is exploring what’s real as much as he can- in this mindset) talks about silicon life forms here (see Dominique Guillets article about the scam of artificial intelligence regarding this), while realising that we are leaving the fraud paradigm of genetics behind (none of these scientists have thought about the cypher that made genetics appear comparatively coherent). He is badly into neo-darwinism and the fraud of genetics but even around the den of the devil (I use the word as an expression for “opponent”)- he defends the qualities of beauty against reductionism. Our concepts are often a hindrance, to find what is truly going on… The deceptions have been all encompassing, but we are approaching truth as we speak, one deception at a time!

Great article by Dominique Guillet (below)! I talked with him about the idea that genetics might be a scam entirely and he already heard about it. In our world of cyphers, we have to be able to read through those deceptions, because it will be impossible for all of us to know everything and be right all the time- utterly impossible. It is much more important to approach truth and correct ourselves and let others give us new input, like this the outcome will be much closer to how things really are, than when we arrogantly proceed under the drain of cognitive dissonance: I deeply recommend what he has written, it has liberated me from so many false notions and it is beautifully written!