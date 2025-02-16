Synbio - The unsettling Discovery (starring the discoverer microscopist Dr. David Nixon & Sandy D. Corlett)

Progressive Reality Music The Sober Certainty of the SynBio Cyber-Physical Backbone - Metamaterials in all of Human Blood

20.02.2025 - better sound & added bonus track down below /// download the mp3 by clicking the 3 dots, feel free to use this non-commercially!

Composed and arranged by Bufus Alvarius from Telestai Nexus.

Copyrights released, spread the word! Use it wherever you like!

Source Video of Dr. Ana Mihalcea and Sandy D Corlett

Website from Dr. David Nixon with tons of video material and historical evidence of his discovery of the nanotech in the vials for CVD

Substack of Dr. David Nixon - Discoverer of Nanotech in the CVD shots

All of human blood - vaxxed and unvaxxed !

Dr. Ana Mihalceas Microscopy Substack

Very good video summary of what is going on by Dr. Ana Mihalcea

Bonus track starring Dr. Ana Mihalcea:

1× 0:00 -6:01

