Telestai Nexus ::: Progressive Reality Music - Educational Spellcasting
Synbio - The unsettling Discovery (starring the discoverer microscopist Dr. David Nixon & Sandy D. Corlett)
Synbio - The unsettling Discovery (starring the discoverer microscopist Dr. David Nixon & Sandy D. Corlett)

The Sober Certainty of the SynBio Cyber-Physical Backbone - Metamaterials in all of Human Blood
Feb 16, 2025
Transcript

Progressive Reality Music The Sober Certainty of the SynBio Cyber-Physical Backbone - Metamaterials in all of Human Blood

20.02.2025 - better sound & added bonus track down below /// download the mp3 by clicking the 3 dots, feel free to use this non-commercially!

Composed and arranged by Bufus Alvarius from Telestai Nexus.
Copyrights released, spread the word! Use it wherever you like!

Source Video of Dr. Ana Mihalcea and Sandy D Corlett

Website from Dr. David Nixon with tons of video material and historical evidence of his discovery of the nanotech in the vials for CVD

Substack of Dr. David Nixon - Discoverer of Nanotech in the CVD shots

All of human blood - vaxxed and unvaxxed !

Dr. Ana Mihalceas Microscopy Substack

Very good video summary of what is going on by Dr. Ana Mihalcea

Bonus track starring Dr. Ana Mihalcea:

Graphene Bloodbath (Damage Report)

Telestai Nexus
·
Feb 11
Graphene Bloodbath (Damage Report)

Scroll along sountrack (((()))) ((((()))))

Approaching Truth

Telestai Nexus
·
October 4, 2023
Approaching Truth

“There is no religion higher than truth.” (Madame Blavatsky)

