Synbio - The unsettling Discovery (starring the discoverer microscopist Dr. David Nixon & Sandy D. Corlett)

Progressive Reality Music The Sober Certainty of the SynBio Cyber-Physical Backbone - Metamaterials in all of Human Blood
20.02.2025 - better sound & added bonus track down below /// download the mp3 by clicking the 3 dots, feel free to use this non-commercially!
Composed and arranged by Bufus Alvarius from Telestai Nexus.
Copyrights released, spread the word! Use it wherever you like!
Source Video of Dr. Ana Mihalcea and Sandy D Corlett
Website from Dr. David Nixon with tons of video material and historical evidence of his discovery of the nanotech in the vials for CVD
Substack of Dr. David Nixon - Discoverer of Nanotech in the CVD shots
All of human blood - vaxxed and unvaxxed !
Dr. Ana Mihalceas Microscopy Substack
Very good video summary of what is going on by Dr. Ana Mihalcea
Bonus track starring Dr. Ana Mihalcea:
