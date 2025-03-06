25. Redacted (the Epstein way - featuring Sabrina Wallace)

/// Progressive Reality Music /// 25th Anniversary Episode! Featuring one of the humans of the worlds most fabulous bipeds: Sabrina Wallace. My music page: karmameleon.bandcamp.com

So let’s see- as you have probably realised, I am using the archontic machine to find truth in metastudies, so here is the overview of the work of John Dee- who scientifically falsified the causality hypothesis of CO2 to TEMP and basically disproofs the current climate model (this is the PDF directly). You can find his substack here. I have also created metastudies about EMF, Nanoparticles and alleged “viruses” and found causality for viral symptoms through EMF and graphene or nanoparticles alone (highly significant). Enjoy exploring this substack - your Bufus Alvarius

Ian Carroll (together with Whitney Webb of course) is currently our man regarding the Epstein case and I applaud him for being able to change his mind regarding the current administration and namely their failing at changing anything fundamentally, except for using the orchestrated relief through A.I. to shill the technocracy instead of humanity!

What I can deeply recommend is the work of the wonderful Amaterasu Solar, daughter of a coworker of Brown, one of the pioneers of zero point energy research. Her written work is the product of a profound passion for humans and the possibilities for us if we exchange the current slavery model we are born into towards an embracing of our sovereignty and the ethics that go along with it. She literally worked 15 years to give us a blueprint for a better world and I truly truly applaud her very vibrant work (not only through her use of colour):

This is an extract of her wonderful work:

My father taught Me never to believe anything. He told Me to place probabilities and adjust them as new data come along, asking the question, "Does that explain what I see?," when evaluating data. ; He was an aerospace engineer, and worked with T Townsend Brown (see My featured vid on YouToilet). From a very early age I was concerned that the way I was told things worked, in terms of government and social affairs, did not explain what I saw. So the first few decades I worked to determine WHY this was. I wound up in banking, seeing the flow of things in the headquarters of a major bank in Los Angeles. I became intimately familiar with the flow of money, and economics. I asked the question, "Why do We use money?" When the web arrived, My research capabilities flourished, and I learned much that explained what I saw, but the only explanations I found for why We use money started with trade and barter, which are still money in a direct form, and did not answer the WHY. Then, I came upon the explanation that these were used because, with a finite amount of stuff, it was to ensure that We got Our "fair share" in a scarcity environment, in exchange for the work We added. From this I realized the WHY. We were accounting for Our energy input into things. And that We needed to do this because the Human energy was scarce compared to what We needed to be produced (back then). I also discovered that over half Our planet's wealth was "owned" by fewer than 100 Humans... I was very interested in psychology, too. And studied it deeply, being fascinated by psychopathy, focusing on that aberration, learning that They had discovered a gene that manifested Individuals who were incapable of love, compassion, caring, and empathy for Others – primary psychopaths. Seeing that the wealth was so disproportionate, and that the families who "owned" it inbred, what would explain what I saw would be that They wanted to retain that psychopathic gene. Given that the wealth could feed, clothe, house ALL of Us (and give Us freedom) abundantly and many times over, and yet None set forth to care for Humanity, I had to give probability approaching 100% that They are psychopaths, as that explains perfectly what I see, and answers My quest for why the way I was told things worked did not explain what I saw. And I asked... If I was a psychopath, with enough wealth to buy anything and anyOne I wanted to, and given that money = power (power over Others is something psychopaths seek), would I be motivated to create a false "reality" for the masses and thereby manipulate Them? I think You can figure out what answer I came up with. And would that explain what I see? Absolutely. Now, given that money is merely the accounting token used to account for Our Human energy, it would follow that free energy would threaten fully the accounting for Our energy. If I was a psychopath, with enough money to buy sites like Wikipedia, the media, the education system, etc., would I do all I could to suppress and hide free energy? And given I personally know that electrogravitics offers both gravity control and energy from the aether (the electromagnetic field that pervades the universe), and that it went into black projects, such efforts to hide and suppress would explain what I see completely. So I am neither a "conspiracy theorist," nor am I a "conspiritard," but rather... I am a conspiracy analyst. And given this analysis, knowing that conspiracies are the NORM in history and that they didn't just stop some years back, I conclude that conspiracies abound. That explains perfectly what I see. Love always.

Singularity might be here in the next 12 months. Mind that the exponential growth in frequency density is an onslaught on biology and leading to severe outcomes!