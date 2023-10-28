"We're in the middle of the biggest crime in history1. It's global. It has the intent of control, removing everybody's freedom, and will involve killing further millions, if not billions of people. It is long planned." Michael Yeadon2
"If you comply with this tyranny, it will end with the loss of your liberty, and probably your life. That's what's going to happen if you and everybody else choose to do nothing at all.
You have to be brave now and risk embarrassment, and recruit other people to this cause.”
Michael Yeadon - ex chief Scientist & VP of Pfizer
The consequences of further consent with electromagnetic3 / imperialistic4 / genocidal biotech-fascism are unacceptable5!
We are essentially seeing a confrontation of the Xenosh vs. the Anthoropos, of xenobiotic human - machine interfaces6 (bidirectional, electromagnetic & photonic data exchange, A.I. driven) vs. the true Human in the Gnostic sense (not the perversion of the gnostic intel in christocentric discourse).
How we got here ! (This dossier by Dominique Guillet is truly life-changing and that is no hyperbole… taking some time for it will be greatly rewarded.)
We have to demand global accountability and a transparent oversight over all activity in the xenobiotic and electromagnetism sectors (over HAARP as much as Graphene, QDots, Mesogens, biotech: deployment of synthetic nanotech)- with true sustainability in mind, namely restoring biology from the xenobiotic infestation of demented nanoscale enslavement called Transhumanism (and the CO2 fairy-tale, which is actually the prana of plants and very necessary in the coming cooling period), that is encroaching, raping us- in the form of metamaterials for biosensors and electromagnetic- Netcentric Warfare.
Welcome to the future … it is already here, predictively programmed into our subconcious mind - so we accept the delayed revelations of technologies that are already in use, decades in advance (plasmonic, zero point energy, antigravity…)
(See the articles “Approaching Truth” or “Snowdens Phoenix: Sabrina Wallace” for more details)
“The drive of the Rockefellers and their allies is to create a one-world government combining super capitalism and Communism under the same tent, all under their control…. Do I mean conspiracy? Yes I do. I am convinced there is such a plot, international in scope, generations old in planning, and incredibly evil in intent.”
(Congressman Larry P. McDonald, 1976, killed on the Korean Airlines 747)
There is absolutely no way, to rationally avoid facing the truth about this intentional genocide- and one man is brilliantly leading the truthcore with wits, humor and a great passion for our Planetary Animal Mother (PAM) and mankind alike- with a french vocabulary that “condementorary” frenchmen do not even comprehend anymore, ladies and gentlemen: Dominique Guillet7!
“There exists a shadowy government with its own Air Force, its own Navy, its own fundraising mechanism, and the ability to pursue its own ideas of national interest, free from all checks and balances, and free from the law itself.” (Senator Daniel K. Inouye, 1987)
Nothing in the last centuries happened by accident - the world is coordinated and orchestrated, which in itself is the very apprehension, that is declared paranoid in the DSM for Psychology, the justification for atrocities of human neglect, curated by the controlling elites… Welcome to Reality!
This is a manifesto for those, who are willing to chose freedom over everything else. Do no harm, shall be our guiding principle and we must crush the division spells of our time, the hypnosis of Transhumanism- in all its demented ugliness.
"The individual is handicapped by coming face-to-face with a conspiracy so monstrous, he cannot believe it exists."
(J. Edgar Hoover, former Director of the FBI)
A vast majority of humanity has been caught up in the corrupted / controlled oppositional movements of Starseeds, Indigos, The Great Awakening, Q - virtually every movement “left and right” - and many more beyond these. Most of the intel of “mediums” for example, has been induced by decades of Voice to Skull technology application on the bamboozled lot.
This is being done by pulsing ELF signals (very low frequency; electromagnetic pulses) right into the skulls of humans, where it sounds like an actual human voice, that instructs those who are gullible to sarcastically fulfill a green-washed and perversely woven, false flag-smart-city agenda… And therewith bamboozle those who follow their alleged unique intel (electromagnetically pulsed), into our freedoms demise, into total biodigital slavery (see Sabrina Wallace, who worked with the PRISM software that Edward Snowden talked about // from the top end of the spystate, daughter of a Rothschild mother).
“The real damage is done by those millions who want to ‘survive.’ The honest men who just want to be left in peace. Those who don’t want their little lives disturbed by anything bigger than themselves. Those with no sides and no causes. Those who won’t take measure of their own strength, for fear of antagonizing their own weakness. Those who don’t like to make waves—or enemies. Those for whom freedom, honour, truth, and principles are only literature. Those who live small, mate small, die small. It’s the reductionist approach to life: if you keep it small, you’ll keep it under control. If you don’t make any noise, the bogeyman won’t find you. But it’s all an illusion, because they die too, those people who roll up their spirits into tiny little balls so as to be safe. Safe?! From what? Life is always on the edge of death; narrow streets lead to the same place as wide avenues, and a little candle burns itself out just like a flaming torch does. I choose my own way to burn.”
Rise from your wanton slumber, manchild - and remember who you are!
Neo-Darwinism was a fleeting nightmare, depriving us of true mutualism, proven on every level of microbiology.
United we breach through the hypnosis of the division spell!
Stand up for yourself at last!
We are worthy of a life without hybridisation of our biology, worthy to breathe clean air and live in peace. This demented and psychopathic curse of zionism is hanging low, over the ultimate remedy for all redeemer complexes:
The realisation that your Integrity and Love, are the ultimate cure in this war. We are NOT living in a simulation. We have to defend our truth now, the ecstasy of beauty, that we have witnessed in our best moments- through the serotonergic neurognostics of the gaian biosphere (Dominique Guillet), or simply through lifeforce generating sex and music, dance and magic - the feelings that give us the sober certainty of waking bliss (John Milton).
“We do not possess imagination enough, to sense what we are missing” (Jean Toomer)
… and we have to terminate the Enemies of Life (John Lamb Lash)!
Never surrender your right to be with the people you love! (Bob Moran)
Pascal Najadi, the son of WEF co-founder Hussain Najadi, is calling for the arrest of WHO leadership, the WEF, Klaus Schwab, Big Tech, Big Pharma, and Bill Gates. He claims that he and his mother are experiencing health issues due to the vaccine, which he refers to as "poison.”
”Geneva looks beautiful. It is beautiful. It has a lake, it has this shadow. It's very peaceful, but it has a dark side. Everything bad in the world that has to do with the demo side unfortunately comes from Geneva. You have the WHO in Geneva, you have GAVI, then you have the WEF, the World Economic Forum, which my father co-founded in the early 80s and which he left out of disgust, which has diplomatic immunity. As a Swiss citizen, I declare here and now that the WEF no longer has diplomatic immunity, and I call on the Swiss authorities and security services to arrest these people immediately. Why are the WEF, WHO, GAVI, Big Pharma, Big Tech, Bill Gates, all advocating a global injection of humanity with a bioweapon. injecting 5.7 billion people with nanolipid. And we Swiss are hosting them. That's terrible. We cannot tolerate any entity that promotes the injection of poison into humanity. But you have done it. I'm a victim, I'm dying. So is my mother. It's a demonstration site and you will be judged. It will be corrected in the name of humanity. Maybe there is a Geneva-Swiss syndrome. But there is definitely a UN syndrome. Because people are so afraid of what's going on, because the United Nations is occupied, that the people inside don't understand. Those who do understand keep quiet or try to speak in different ways to help people wake up. So if you understand that, you know that it was very easy to create a world government. If you don't have a force that stops it and says we the people are more important. And that's what we're doing now. We're trying to build a We the People movement that is very global, something completely different. But what is happening in Geneva at the moment is the opposite. The WHO has no right to dictate to the whole world, as they have done. And the Global Alliance for Vaccine Immunisation, total immunity from the Swiss government. You can find this, admin.lex in the Swiss database. Go and look. This is a coup d'état, clearly. It's a global crime scene. And we bring little pieces of evidence to people with humility, because in science you always have doubt. It's a healthy doubt. And I think that is a very important attitude. I personally believe that Geneva has a better future. Swiss neutrality must be restored. We have no future if we are not neutral. The young people who survive this will hopefully be the guarantors that such institutions can never again gain a foothold in our blessed country. Never again. The snakehead is in Geneva. I call it a direct, clear and present danger to the Swiss people, but I can tell you... It will be cut off. When you have a house of cards, and this is the house of cards of a criminal, when justice pulls a card, the whole house collapses. But hope alone is not enough. Everyone must now change their minds. And all the inoculated, the injected, who know that they are poisoned. We are the masses. We are billions of people. Let's just stand up and say stop. We will not submit. And in French, ni oublie, ni pardon. Because we are the guardians of humanity and our light will always extinguish the darkness of evil.”
https://x.com/canindependent/status/1718807705714921726?s=20
Dear everyone, who is nervously looking around and is asking “What the hell is going on?”
I hope this isn’t too controversial. It’s certainly frightening, but I believe we are still on the right side of disaster & if enough of us become aware of what is happening here & everywhere in the democratic world, we can recover the situation. We really don’t have long. I believe it’s likely things will change irretrievably over this coming winter. Hence this urgent and unusual request.
Everything that’s happened and is happening becomes much simpler and it all makes sense, only when you force yourself to think the impossible.
If you experimentally adopt the position that OUR GOVERNMENT IS ACTIVELY WORKING TO HARM US, TO DISMANTLE MODERN SOCIETY & ENSLAVE ALL PEOPLE IN A DIGITALLY CONTROLLED TOTALITARIAN WORLD, it all fits. Nothing is surplus.
Even if your immediate response is that this is absurd, please try it for a day or so.
I ask you further to adopt the experimental position that the media, controlled by just six global corporations, all allied to a single global organization you’ve all heard of, is relentlessly lying to you and has been doing so for over 2.5 years. Same for the internet, controlled by fewer global corporations, also all allied to that same global organization.
Because I am certain it’s true. I am certain because this all started with a scientific fraud relating to a virus, augmented it with a relentless campaign of fear, imposed measures known to be useless, which wrecked the economy and smashed civil society, then coerced most to accept useless, unnecessary, ineffective and deliberately dangerous injections. Obviously, this is an odious crime. Nothing like it has ever happened.
I’ve been 41 years in life sciences from training to successful biotech CEO and was worldwide research head and Vice President of Pfizer’s respiratory unit (1995-2011).
I have absolutely no incentive to say any of this if I wasn’t certain.
I am certain. This all took place “in my wheelhouse”, my domain of expertise.
Please consider what I’ve said.
’’I’ve given over 70 interviews, all censored. I’ve been foully smeared. It’s propaganda. It tells you what they’re capable of.
Here’s what Pfizer’s former board member wrote about my accomplishments:
Turning Pfizer Discards Into Novartis Gold: The Story Of Ziarco
Do I sound like a fool?
Many have asked why people didn’t resist tyrants in the past. Partly it is fear. But it’s more than that. It’s that normal people, like you and me, simply cannot imagine being so evil. We trust in humanity. And so we should. Most people are good. Few are truly terrifyingly horrible. But some are. It’s the inability to believe it’s happening that really stopped people objecting when they should, when the evidence was unmistakable but had not yet quite reached their door, their family.
They are coming for you and your children. It is happening again. There’s ample evidence emerging of long-term, patient planning. I’m so sorry.
It’s now up to you. I genuinely don’t see what else I can do.
Best wishes & sincere thanks,
Dr. Michael Yeadon
“Is Mind Control Possible? Absolutely. There is a mountain of evidence... Today we know there are technologies that can induce sound into the brain at a distance, can monitor and alter brainwaves at a distance, can alter behavior at a distance, can induce images into the brain at a distance, can target individual organs at a distance. Can disrupt the calcium ions binding on individual cell surfaces at a distance, creating pain and other effects anywhere in the body. Mind control technology exists, without a question.”
(Dr Eldon Byrd, Chief Medical Officer of U.S. Navy, 2001)
"Mr. Chairman, when the Federal Reserve Act was passed the people of the United States did not perceive that a world system was being set up here which would make the savings of an American school-teacher available to a narcotic-drug vendor in Macao. They did not perceive that the United States was to be lowered to the position of a coolie country which has nothing but raw materials and heavy goods for export. That Russia was destined to supply man power and that this country was to supply financial power to an international superstate --- a superstate controlled by International bankers and international industrialists acting together to enslave the world for their own pleasure."
(Congressman Louis T. McFadden, Congressional Record, 72nd Congress, 1st session, June 10, 1932)
https://media.defense.gov/2023/Jan/25/2003149928/-1/-1/0/DOD-DIRECTIVE-3000.09-AUTONOMY-IN-WEAPON-SYSTEMS.PDF (just type Dod-Directive 3000.09 into googles spyengine, if you do not believe it) Page 4 section 2b)
Sabrina Wallace about the DoD-Directive 3000.09 https://odysee.com/@psinergy:f/trim.463A5C96-C826-4D11-8392-57319F8401EA:7
“Who am I? Xochi, aka Dominique Guillet, founder in 1999, of “Association Kokopelli”, in France, which has the biggest offer of Open-Pollinated and Heirloom Organic Seeds in the world. Not a rumor but just a fact: 10 years of struggle in the European Courts of Injustice against Monsanto and the whole seed-mafia… and we are still alive.
I am 70 years old, I raised 5 children with, strictly, no vaccines and I have no patience with the psychopaths and other perpetrators of the Social Evil. And that is why, also, I have the immense pleasure to be the French translator of the Nagual John Lash – “Sophianic School of Arts and Sciences” with my website “Magie Tantrique Gaïenne”.
My main blog is Xochipelli.fr.
Here are, on this Substack, my few recent publications, in English, about the fake pandemics, induced by the non-existent Sars-CoV-2, and about the vaccine genocide induced by jabs stuffed with nano-particles and nano-technologies. Mostly graphene. Why? Because Graphene constitutes THE link: from blood to the virtual space through 5G.
The Sars-CoV-2’s Spike is a huge PsyOps… not to say a huge SpikOps. Wake up!
I do not know if I wrote 2500 or 3000 pages, in French, for the past 3 years. What matters, anyways, is the Transmission of this precious intel for the People to awake and to act together. PANDEMIA meaning All the People, Pan/Demos in Greek. “
Excellent post Bufus.
I highly recommend John Lamb Lash's book "Not in HIs Image"
Opens the mind.
Takes you beneath the Black Nobility and reveals the actual root:. The Supreme Council of the Xenosh.
Fabulous Post! TY Reposting!!!