"We're in the middle of the biggest crime in history. It's global. It has the intent of control, removing everybody's freedom, and will involve killing further millions, if not billions of people. It is long planned." Michael Yeadon

"If you comply with this tyranny, it will end with the loss of your liberty, and probably your life. That's what's going to happen if you and everybody else choose to do nothing at all. You have to be brave now and risk embarrassment, and recruit other people to this cause.” Michael Yeadon - ex chief Scientist & VP of Pfizer

The consequences of further consent with electromagnetic / imperialistic / genocidal biotech-fascism are unacceptable!

We are essentially seeing a confrontation of the Xenosh vs. the Anthoropos, of xenobiotic human - machine interfaces (bidirectional, electromagnetic & photonic data exchange, A.I. driven) vs. the true Human in the Gnostic sense (not the perversion of the gnostic intel in christocentric discourse).

How we got here ! (This dossier by Dominique Guillet is truly life-changing and that is no hyperbole… taking some time for it will be greatly rewarded.)



We have to demand global accountability and a transparent oversight over all activity in the xenobiotic and electromagnetism sectors (over HAARP as much as Graphene, QDots, Mesogens, biotech: deployment of synthetic nanotech)- with true sustainability in mind, namely restoring biology from the xenobiotic infestation of demented nanoscale enslavement called Transhumanism (and the CO2 fairy-tale, which is actually the prana of plants and very necessary in the coming cooling period), that is encroaching, raping us- in the form of metamaterials for biosensors and electromagnetic- Netcentric Warfare.



Welcome to the future … it is already here, predictively programmed into our subconcious mind - so we accept the delayed revelations of technologies that are already in use, decades in advance (plasmonic, zero point energy, antigravity…)

(See the articles “Approaching Truth” or “Snowdens Phoenix: Sabrina Wallace” for more details)

Who is not courageous now, is going to die” (Michael Yeadon)

“The drive of the Rockefellers and their allies is to create a one-world government combining super capitalism and Communism under the same tent, all under their control…. Do I mean conspiracy? Yes I do. I am convinced there is such a plot, international in scope, generations old in planning, and incredibly evil in intent.”

(Congressman Larry P. McDonald, 1976, killed on the Korean Airlines 747)

There is absolutely no way, to rationally avoid facing the truth about this intentional genocide- and one man is brilliantly leading the truthcore with wits, humor and a great passion for our Planetary Animal Mother (PAM) and mankind alike- with a french vocabulary that “condementorary” frenchmen do not even comprehend anymore, ladies and gentlemen: Dominique Guillet!

“There exists a shadowy government with its own Air Force, its own Navy, its own fundraising mechanism, and the ability to pursue its own ideas of national interest, free from all checks and balances, and free from the law itself.” (Senator Daniel K. Inouye, 1987)

Nothing in the last centuries happened by accident - the world is coordinated and orchestrated, which in itself is the very apprehension, that is declared paranoid in the DSM for Psychology, the justification for atrocities of human neglect, curated by the controlling elites… Welcome to Reality!

This is a manifesto for those, who are willing to chose freedom over everything else. Do no harm, shall be our guiding principle and we must crush the division spells of our time, the hypnosis of Transhumanism- in all its demented ugliness.

"The individual is handicapped by coming face-to-face with a conspiracy so monstrous, he cannot believe it exists."



(J. Edgar Hoover, former Director of the FBI)

A vast majority of humanity has been caught up in the corrupted / controlled oppositional movements of Starseeds, Indigos, The Great Awakening, Q - virtually every movement “left and right” - and many more beyond these. Most of the intel of “mediums” for example, has been induced by decades of Voice to Skull technology application on the bamboozled lot.

This is being done by pulsing ELF signals (very low frequency; electromagnetic pulses) right into the skulls of humans, where it sounds like an actual human voice, that instructs those who are gullible to sarcastically fulfill a green-washed and perversely woven, false flag-smart-city agenda… And therewith bamboozle those who follow their alleged unique intel (electromagnetically pulsed), into our freedoms demise, into total biodigital slavery (see Sabrina Wallace, who worked with the PRISM software that Edward Snowden talked about // from the top end of the spystate, daughter of a Rothschild mother).

“The real damage is done by those millions who want to ‘survive.’ The honest men who just want to be left in peace. Those who don’t want their little lives disturbed by anything bigger than themselves. Those with no sides and no causes. Those who won’t take measure of their own strength, for fear of antagonizing their own weakness. Those who don’t like to make waves—or enemies. Those for whom freedom, honour, truth, and principles are only literature. Those who live small, mate small, die small. It’s the reductionist approach to life: if you keep it small, you’ll keep it under control. If you don’t make any noise, the bogeyman won’t find you. But it’s all an illusion, because they die too, those people who roll up their spirits into tiny little balls so as to be safe. Safe?! From what? Life is always on the edge of death; narrow streets lead to the same place as wide avenues, and a little candle burns itself out just like a flaming torch does. I choose my own way to burn.” Sophie Scholl - A passionate and courageous resistance fighter against Totalitarianism under Hitler

Rise from your wanton slumber, manchild - and remember who you are!

Neo-Darwinism was a fleeting nightmare, depriving us of true mutualism, proven on every level of microbiology.

United we breach through the hypnosis of the division spell!

Stand up for yourself at last!



We are worthy of a life without hybridisation of our biology, worthy to breathe clean air and live in peace. This demented and psychopathic curse of zionism is hanging low, over the ultimate remedy for all redeemer complexes:

The realisation that your Integrity and Love, are the ultimate cure in this war. We are NOT living in a simulation. We have to defend our truth now, the ecstasy of beauty, that we have witnessed in our best moments- through the serotonergic neurognostics of the gaian biosphere (Dominique Guillet), or simply through lifeforce generating sex and music, dance and magic - the feelings that give us the sober certainty of waking bliss (John Milton).

“We do not possess imagination enough, to sense what we are missing” (Jean Toomer)

… and we have to terminate the Enemies of Life (John Lamb Lash)!

