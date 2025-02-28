Telestai Nexus
Banking of a Down (... and a way out!)
Banking of a Down (... and a way out!)

Progressive Reality Music explaining the Banking System
Feb 28, 2025
Progressive Reality Music Episode explaining the Banking System /// press the three dots for an MP3 /// you can make Audiograms from Selections in the Transcript section :::: down below there is an Audiogram Video (you can also read along the transcript):

/// 1. March 2025 - updated clarity

It is well enough that people of the nation do not understand our banking and monetary system, for if they did, I believe there would be a revolution before tomorrow morning.”

Henry Ford

Fitting to this episode, there is a lot of evidence from Amy Eskridges Zero Point Energy / Anti Gravity Research and Implementation in this article - the quotes are guiding to a lot of sources that discuss her lifes work, which- frankly, is groundbreaking and she was one of humanities bravest souls, that died for something bigger than herself, the vision of a world where there is no more need for profit, without the slavery of communism:

Feb 16
Progressive Reality Music The ubiquitous access to our bodies has been gaslit towards us for decades upon decades and it is time that humanity wakes up to the reality of this now fundamental element of computer networking.

Amaterasu’s Analysis
A Discussion on Money in Voluntaryism
I often spend time on social media sites suggesting a better way for Humanity to operate. On one of the sites I had this discourse. I am relaying it because it may help You see what is going on and what We can do about it…
Obsoleting Money
I know there are Many out there who stand horrified at the thought of obsoleting money. And when I say “money,” I mean anything tangible We use to account for the energy We input into a system. This can be trade, barter, work exchange, shells, beads, sticks notched and split, coins (metals), bills (paper), or electronic bits (or anything else used for t…
“Ok. i’m tired of holding back. some of labs are holding things back from you. the acceleration curve is fucking vertical now. nobody's talking about how we just compressed 200 years of scientific progress into six months. Every lab hitting capability jumps that would've been sci-fi last quarter. we're beyond mere benchmarks and into territory where intelligence is creating entirely new forms of intelligence. Watched a demo yesterday that casually solved protein folding while simultaneously developing metamaterials that shouldn't be physically possible. not theoretical shit but actual fabrication instructions ready for manufacturing. The researchers presenting it looked shell shocked. some were laughing uncontrollably while others sat in stunned silence. there's no roadmap for this level of cognitive explosion. We've crossed into recursive intelligence territory and it's no longer possible to predict second order effects. Forget mars terraforming or fusion. those are already solved problems just waiting for implementation. The real story is the complete collapse of every barrier between conceivable and achievable. The gap between imagination and reality just vanished while everyone was arguing about risk frameworks. Intelligence has broken free of all theoretical constraints and holy fuck, nobody is ready for what happens next week. Reality itself is now negotiable.” Sam Altman

