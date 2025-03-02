Telestai Nexus
Telestai Nexus ::: Progressive Reality Music - Educational Spellcasting
Featherblood (featuring Sabrina Wallace & the Archons)
11
5
0:00
Current time: 0:00 / Total time: -4:13
-4:13

Featherblood (featuring Sabrina Wallace & the Archons)

Every vaccinated heart is damaged (link in the article)
Telestai Nexus
Mar 02, 2025
11
5
Share
Transcript

Progressive Reality Music /// Every vaccinated heart is damaged (link in the article) // click the 3 dots to download the mp3 // you can make audiograms from the transcript by selecting sections // full audiogram example:

Here is a demonstration into the sheer physics defying level of intricacy in these chips, mind that when you doubt the ubiquitous computation through all of biology with EMF and Metamaterials / spintronics computation through the electron spin of layers of monoatomic graphene…

Speaking about “blackwell” … every vaccinated heart is damaged…

Careful research in 4 different centers, they checked 700 cancer patients with zero heart issues and compared them to 300 non vaccinated patients and found high sugar uptake from the heart (basically heart damage), finding black pet scans (which usually does not appear, only for the brain. The hearts should have grey pet scans and the hearts of the vaccinated are black. This high level of sugar uptake would be as dangerous as cancer sugar uptake, evidence for the bodies immune system inflaming ones own heart. The earliest forms of myocarditis were already going on, without being symptomatic.) - Link

Biofield Bci Np Interactions
366KB ∙ PDF file
Download
Explores many pathways of BCI through conductive nanoparticles and EMF interfacing over the human biofield- for the biodigital convergence, all referenced and explained in detail
Download
Xochi’s Substack
Anti-Oxidant Sources to Destroy the Graphene Oxide Necro-Molecular Crown
All those who are not inclined to confront the truth of the vaccine genocide, on the tune of warp-speed graphene oxide - because their viscera are too permeable - can, still, consider that this long article presents a spectrum of anti-oxidants which, for the most part, have been validated against the so-called “Covid” or “Long Covid” huge list of sympto…
Read more
2 years ago · 185 likes · 30 comments · Dominique Guillet

The Ultimate Comparison : "Viruses" & Nanoparticles

Telestai Nexus
·
Mar 1
The Ultimate Comparison : "Viruses" & Nanoparticles

40 Perspectives, 400 Key Findings, 2000+ Studies: Earth Shattering results : We are dealing with “the Necro Coronas of Molecular Spikes” (Dominique Guillet), not "Viruses" (it was really hard to get real results…)!

Read full story

Approaching Truth

Telestai Nexus
·
October 4, 2023
Approaching Truth

“There is no religion higher than truth.” (Madame Blavatsky)

Read full story

“Ok. i’m tired of holding back. some of labs are holding things back from you. the acceleration curve is fucking vertical now. nobody's talking about how we just compressed 200 years of scientific progress into six months. Every lab hitting capability jumps that would've been sci-fi last quarter. we're beyond mere benchmarks and into territory where intelligence is creating entirely new forms of intelligence. Watched a demo yesterday that casually solved protein folding while simultaneously developing metamaterials that shouldn't be physically possible. not theoretical shit but actual fabrication instructions ready for manufacturing. The researchers presenting it looked shell shocked. some were laughing uncontrollably while others sat in stunned silence. there's no roadmap for this level of cognitive explosion. We've crossed into recursive intelligence territory and it's no longer possible to predict second order effects. Forget mars terraforming or fusion. those are already solved problems just waiting for implementation. The real story is the complete collapse of every barrier between conceivable and achievable. The gap between imagination and reality just vanished while everyone was arguing about risk frameworks. Intelligence has broken free of all theoretical constraints and holy fuck, nobody is ready for what happens next week. Reality itself is now negotiable.” Sam Altman

Discussion about this episode

Telestai Nexus
Telestai Nexus ::: Progressive Reality Music - Educational Spellcasting
Progressive Reality Music about transhumanism, nanotechnology, gnosticism & an approach to truth in this era of deceptions - with links to all source material.
Listen on
Substack App
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Telestai Nexus
Recent Episodes
The Path of the Righteous Ones (featuring the Zaddikim)
  Telestai Nexus
Banking of a Down (... and a way out!)
  Telestai Nexus
Eternal Fallout of the Genocidal Kind (featuring Naomi Wolf, Ram Dass, Terence & John Lamb Lash)
  Telestai Nexus
Hacking Nations to their Knees (feat. Netanyahu, Trump, Ram Dass & Jeremy Narby)
  Telestai Nexus
John Lamb Lash vs. Ickes Mirage (Reality is a Projection, not a Simulation)
  Telestai Nexus
Sabrina Wallace: Manifesto
  Telestai Nexus
What (the hell) is The W ide B ody A rea N etwork? (starring Sabrina Wallace)
  Telestai Nexus