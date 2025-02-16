Progressive Reality Music The ubiquitous access to our bodies has been gaslit towards us for decades upon decades and it is time that humanity wakes up to the reality of this now fundamental element of computer networking.

Amy Eskridge - May her soul rest in peace.

Amy received BS in chemistry and biology from the University of Alabama, Huntsville, and then went on to receive a PhD in material science from the University of Alabama, Huntsville.

She was the co-founder and President of The Institute for Exotic Science , a Public Benefit Corporation international research institute, described by Amy herself as "an international research institute specializing in propulsion, quantum gravity , material science and other related fields of cutting edge technology."

She was the CEO and President of HoloChron Engineering, an anti-gravity startup "developing novel technologies leveraging quantum phenomenon." HoloChron's specialties are listed as: "Superconductors, Gravitomagnetism, Research and Development, Electroceramics, and High Voltage Pulsed Power."

Every single zip or rar file about her website or blog posts have been ripped out from the internet and even the wayback machine!

“Franc, I’m running on fumes, and I need you to hear this because I don’t know how much time I’ve got. The Institute’s hit a vein—something so big it’s like staring into the sun. We’re not just tweaking gravity; we’re touching the zero-point field, the endless buzz that fills empty space. It’s not theory anymore—I’ve got data, burns on my arms, proof they’re trying to shut me down. My dad worked at NASA Marshall, buried stuff like this under red tape, but I dug it up, and now we’re building. Our latest model doesn’t just lift—it hums, like it’s pulling juice straight from the vacuum. I think that’s why they’re after me. A guy I met, ex-CIA, warned me about budgets deeper than oceans, people who’d kill to keep this locked away. It started small—my dental records got swapped, saying I worked for some Israeli outfit I’ve never heard of. Then the threats, voices in my head telling me to quit, to hurt myself. My house feels like a microwave some nights—skin burning, no explanation. Doctors say it’s nothing, but I know it’s directed energy, like Havana Syndrome, but worse. They’re hitting me with something that messes with the zero-point field itself, scrambling my thoughts, my body. Huntsville’s a hotbed for this—Marshall, Redstone, all these quiet labs churning out secrets. I wanted to go public, make a documentary with Greer, show the world we’ve cracked it. But they’re erasing me—my old blogs, my posts, even the WayBack Machine’s blank now. I think they’ve got tech that taps ZPE, powers those triangle craft, and they don’t want anyone else playing with it. My notebooks are hidden, full of field equations, resonance patterns that could pull energy from nothing. If I disappear, Franc, tell them it’s not suicide—it’s murder. Tell them the Institute’s onto the biggest secret since fire: the vacuum’s alive, and we can use it. I’ve seen the burns, felt the hum, watched our rigs twitch off the table. They’re scared because this isn’t just flight—it’s freedom, power they can’t control. I’m not crazy—I’m close, too close, and they know it. If I’m gone, don’t let them bury this. Get it out, please." Amy Eskridge (May 20, 2024)

“Most notably from those points, at the time of Amy's death she had started "The Institute" which was a high-caliber research institute intending to research anti-gravity technologies in public. She notably was intentionally not working on anti-gravity as part of a "black project," or through the DOD/DARPA or even NASA (although they partnered with NASA). This was because she wanted the technology to be public, benefit all of humanity, and thought there was massive world-changing potential from a variety of promising research.” (Source)

She cites the Casimir effect as empirical evidence, explaining that the measurable force between uncharged plates demonstrates the reality of zero-point energy (Casimir Effect in Quantum Physics).

In her now deleted blog, she elaborates on how this energy could be extracted, referencing theoretical work by researchers like Harold Puthoff, who proposed methods for tapping into the quantum vacuum (Puthoff's Zero-Point Energy Theory).

In one post, she posits that the quantum vacuum, being the fundamental energy field of the universe, may also be the medium through which consciousness operates. She proposed that zero-point energy could be the bridge between physical and mental realms. This idea opens up possibilities for mind-over-matter phenomena, such as telepathy or precognition.

She discusses the possibility of using this energy for faster-than-light travel, referencing theoretical physics papers on the Alcubierre drive, which proposes manipulating space-time via negative energy from the vacuum (Alcubierre Drive Theory). She suggests that zero-point energy could power such a drive, enabling interstellar travel and transforming humanity's reach into the cosmos.

Here is an excerpt regarding directed energy weapons, directly from the demented mindset of the powers that shall not be, entirely archontic (governed by Domination, Duplicity & Deception), devoid of compassion or empathy:

Consequently, in the interest of future world order, peace, and tranquility, it was decided to privately wage a quiet war against the American public with an ultimate objective of permanently shifting the natural and social energy (wealth) of the undisciplined and irresponsible many into the hands of the self-disciplined, responsible, and worthy few. In order to implement this objective, it was necessary to create, secure, and apply new weapons which, as it turned out, were a class of weapons so subtle and sophisticated in their principle of operation and public appearance as to earn for themselves the name "silent weapons". From Silent Weapons for Quiet Wars

“Amy Eskridge Obituary – A brilliant mind left us when Amy Catherine Eskridge went to her eternal rest in the Lord on Saturday, June 11, 2022. At just age 34, Amy already had a beautiful vision for life and the cosmos. She had a genius for science and questioned the conventional wisdom on everything from the universe to the nanoparticles of the atom. She was also an astute entrepreneur as Chairwoman and President of The Institute for Exotic Science in Huntsville, AL, which she co-founded. Amy’s passion for space grew from childhood in The Rocket City. After her graduation from UAH with a double major in chemistry and biology, she became an interdisciplinarian and a master of electrical engineering, chemistry, physics, genetic engineering, and nanotechnology. Amy is survived by her parents, Kathy and Richard Eskridge, brothers Matt and Michael Eskridge (Victoria). Amy was proceeded in death by her grandparents, Margaret and Russel Vance, and Marcella and Charles Eskridge. Amy lived a life full of passion and wonder for the cosmos, and she was deeply loved by all who knew her. Her dear friend Sam Reid, CEO of Geometric Energy Corporation, is naming the company’s next Earth Orbit satellite and their DOGE-1 payload headed for the moon in October for Amy. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you donate in the name of Amy Eskridge to your favorite charity. The family will hold a celebration ceremony of Amy’s life at 2 PM Sunday July 10 at Huntsville West, 3001 9th Ave SW, Huntsville, AL 35805.” (Source)

Quotes from Amy Eskridge

"The Magic of Zero-Point Energy (March 2023) Zero-point energy is the heartbeat of the universe. Even at absolute zero, particles dance with energy, defying stillness. This isn’t just a quirk of quantum mechanics—it’s a resource waiting to be tapped! At The Institute for Exotic Science, we’re chasing the dream of using this energy to power anti-gravity systems. Imagine a world where gravity bends to our will, where spacecraft lift off effortlessly. The uncertainty principle tells us this energy is real, and I’m convinced it’s the key to unlocking propulsion beyond rockets. Every experiment we run brings us closer to that vision, and the excitement of what’s possible keeps me up at night! Our latest tests with vacuum fluctuations are showing flickers of promise—tiny shifts that hint at a massive breakthrough. The skeptics can doubt all they want; we’re building the future one quantum leap at a time.

Harnessing the Casimir Effect (February 2023) The Casimir effect is pure magic—two plates pulling together in a vacuum because of zero-point energy fluctuations. It’s a tiny force, but it’s proof the vacuum is alive! I’ve been exploring how we might flip this attraction into repulsion. If we can manipulate the energy between materials, we could create an anti-gravity push. Our lab is buzzing with tests—different metals, spacings, and frequencies. Early results hint at something incredible: a measurable shift in force direction. It’s not levitation yet, but it’s a start! I can’t wait to see where this leads. This isn’t just science; it’s the doorway to a future where gravity isn’t a limit but a tool. Every late night in the lab feels like a step toward that dream, and I’m all in.

Dreaming of the Alcubierre Drive (January 2023) The Alcubierre warp drive is my ultimate inspiration—a bubble of space-time that could carry us faster than light! It needs negative energy, and I believe zero-point energy might provide it. Picture this: a ship surfing a wave of compressed space, powered by the vacuum itself. At The Institute, we’re modeling how quantum fluctuations could create that negative energy. The math is daunting but beautiful, and it checks out. Our simulations are showing tiny ripples—nothing practical yet, but it’s thrilling! Space travel as we know it could vanish, replaced by journeys to the stars in days, not decades. I’m pouring my heart into this, fueled by the sheer wonder of what could be. This is why I do what I do!"

From her now deleted blog (even the wayback machine shows nothing anymore…)

"I've seen it with my own eyes – a device powered solely by zero-point energy, running indefinitely without any conventional fuel."

"The scientist who showed me the device was adamant that this technology could change the world, but he feared for his safety if he went public."

"Zero-point energy is the ultimate solution to our energy problems – it's clean, infinite, and accessible to all."

"Imagine a world where energy is free and abundant, powering everything from our homes to our cars without any environmental impact."

"The oil and gas industries would do anything to keep this technology under wraps; it threatens their entire business model."

"There's a concerted effort to suppress zero-point energy research, from denying funding to discrediting scientists who pursue it."

"The quantum vacuum isn't just a source of energy; it's the fabric that connects all consciousness."

"Our thoughts and intentions might be able to tap into and manipulate zero-point energy, leading to extraordinary abilities."

"With zero-point energy, we can create warp drives and explore the universe in ways we've only dreamt of."

"Interstellar travel is not just a possibility; it's inevitable once we harness the power of the quantum vacuum."

"I was skeptical at first, but when I saw that motor running without any power source, I knew something extraordinary was happening."

"The device was small, about the size of a shoebox, and it was completely self-sustaining. It's mind-boggling to think about the implications."

"The scientist who showed me the device made me promise not to reveal his identity, but he wanted the world to know that zero-point energy is real and achievable."

"Zero-point energy is the key to a sustainable future. It's the energy of the universe itself, and it's available to us right now."

"If we can tap into even a fraction of the zero-point energy, we can solve all our energy problems and more."

"The amount of energy in the quantum vacuum is staggering – it's enough to power the entire planet many times over."

"There are forces at play that don't want this technology to see the light of day. They're protecting their profits at the expense of humanity's future."

"Patent offices have been known to deny or bury patents related to zero-point energy, making it difficult for inventors to bring their innovations to market."

"Whistleblowers have come forward, claiming that the government has known about zero-point energy for decades but has kept it classified."

"The quantum vacuum is the same energy that underlies all matter and thought. It's the bridge between the physical and the spiritual."

"Our intentions can shape reality through the quantum vacuum, meaning we have more power than we realize to create our own destinies."

"Zero-point energy could power everything from personal devices to entire cities, making energy scarcity a thing of the past."

"In agriculture, zero-point energy could be used to enhance crop growth and reduce the need for harmful pesticides."

"Medical applications are limitless – from healing technologies to advanced diagnostic tools, zero-point energy could transform healthcare."

"The scientific community is skeptical, and rightly so, because the idea of extracting energy from nothing seems too good to be true. But the evidence is there; we just need to look."

"Current theories suggest that the energy density of the vacuum is incredibly high, but measuring and harnessing it is another challenge altogether."

"We need more brave scientists and researchers to explore this field without fear of ridicule or reprisal."

"In the coming decades, zero-point energy will be recognized as the most important discovery of our time, ushering in a new era of human civilization."

"Children will learn about zero-point energy in schools, and it will be as commonplace as electricity is today."

"Space colonization will become a reality, powered by zero-point energy, allowing humanity to spread across the stars."

"Don't let anyone tell you that zero-point energy is just a dream. It's real, and it's within our reach."

"The future is bright, and it's powered by the energy of the universe itself."

"We are on the cusp of a new energy revolution, and it's up to us to make sure it happens."

"Zero-point energy is the holy grail of energy sources – infinite, clean, and free for all."

"The day will come when we look back and wonder how we ever lived without harnessing the power of the quantum vacuum."

"I've been called a dreamer, a conspiracy theorist, but I know what I've seen, and it's going to change the world."

"The quantum vacuum is not empty; it's teeming with energy waiting to be tapped."

"Our current understanding of physics is just the tip of the iceberg. Zero-point energy opens up a whole new world of possibilities."

"If we can manipulate zero-point energy, we can create technologies that seem like magic to us now."

"The suppression of zero-point energy is one of the greatest crimes against humanity, depriving us of a sustainable future."

"Conventional energy sources are finite and destructive; zero-point energy is infinite and harmonious with nature."

"The mind is a powerful tool that can interface with zero-point energy, allowing us to achieve things we thought were impossible."

"Zero-point energy could be the key to understanding and harnessing the power of dark matter and dark energy."

"I believe that zero-point energy is the force that holds the universe together, and by understanding it, we can unlock the secrets of creation."

"The first person to successfully market a zero-point energy device will be remembered as the greatest inventor in history."

"We need to think outside the box and challenge the established paradigms if we want to make progress in this field."

"The quantum vacuum is the ultimate source of creativity and innovation; it's where all possibilities exist."

"Zero-point energy is the energy of life itself, present in every cell, every atom, and every thought."

"The day we harness zero-point energy is the day we truly become a Type II civilization on the Kardashev scale."

"I've spoken to engineers who are working on zero-point energy devices in secret, and they're making incredible progress."

"The patent system is designed to protect intellectual property, but in the case of zero-point energy, it's being used to suppress innovation."

"We need to demand transparency and accountability from our leaders regarding zero-point energy research."

"The media has a responsibility to report on zero-point energy and its potential, but they're often too afraid to touch the subject."

"Zero-point energy is the missing piece of the puzzle in our quest for sustainable development."

"The scientific method should be used to explore zero-point energy, not to dismiss it out of hand."

"I encourage everyone to do their own research and keep an open mind about zero-point energy."

"The future is not set in stone; we can choose to embrace zero-point energy and create a better world."

"The quantum vacuum is the great equalizer, offering the same potential energy to all, regardless of wealth or status."

"Zero-point energy could help bridge the gap between rich and poor nations by providing equal access to energy."

"Environmentalists should be at the forefront of promoting zero-point energy, as it's the cleanest energy source imaginable."

"The skepticism surrounding zero-point energy is understandable, but it's time to move beyond doubt and into action."

"I've seen the data, and it's compelling. Zero-point energy is not just a theory; it's a reality waiting to be exploited."

"The first step is to acknowledge that zero-point energy exists and can be harnessed; the rest will follow."

"We are living in a time of great change, and zero-point energy is at the heart of that transformation."

"The quantum vacuum is the source of all energy, and understanding it is the key to understanding the universe."

"Zero-point energy is the ultimate disruptor, challenging the foundations of our energy industry and beyond."

"I've had the privilege of meeting some of the brightest minds working on zero-point energy, and their passion is infectious."

"The journey to harness zero-point energy will be filled with challenges, but the rewards are beyond measure."

"We need to foster a culture of innovation and risk-taking in the scientific community to explore zero-point energy fully."

"The quantum vacuum is the canvas upon which reality is painted, and zero-point energy is the brush that allows us to create."

"Zero-point energy is the energy of possibility, and it's up to us two realize that possibility."

"The day will come when our grandchildren will look back and wonder why we didn't embrace zero-point energy sooner."

"The suppression of zero-point energy is a stain on our civilization, but we can still right that wrong."

"I believe that zero-point energy is the missing link between science and spirituality, connecting the physical and the metaphysical."

"The quantum vacuum is the realm where thoughts become things, and zero-point energy is the mechanism by which that happens."

"The time for zero-point energy is now; we can't afford to wait any longer."

"I've been called a heretic for my beliefs, but I know that truth will prevail in the end."

"The scientific community needs to be more open to unconventional ideas, especially those that could benefit humanity so greatly."

"Zero-point energy is not just about energy; it's about redefining our relationship with the universe."

"The quantum vacuum is the great unifier, bringing together all aspects of existence in a harmonious whole."

"We are on the verge of a new Renaissance, powered by zero-point energy."

"Some UFO sightings might be explained by vehicles powered by zero-point energy, whether they're of human or extraterrestrial origin."

"The Philadelphia Experiment and other naval mysteries could be linked to early attempts at harnessing zero-point energy."

"Zero-point energy could be the secret behind the pyramids and other ancient wonders, built with technologies we don't yet understand."

"Indigenous cultures may have known about zero-point energy and incorporated it into their rituals and practices."

"The placebo effect might be a manifestation of zero-point energy, where belief influences physical reality."

"Prayer and other forms of intention-based practices could tap into zero-point energy to bring about healing and positive change."

"Near-death experiences and out-of-body experiences might be related to interactions with the quantum vacuum."

"The law of attraction, as popularized in 'The Secret,' could have a basis in zero-point energy, where like attracts like through quantum resonance."

"Zero-point energy could be the mechanism behind telekinesis and other psychokinetic phenomena."

"Remote viewing and other extrasensory perception abilities might be facilitated by zero-point energy."

"The concept of karma could be linked to zero-point energy, where our actions create energetic ripples that affect our future experiences."

"Reincarnation might involve the transfer of consciousness through the quantum vacuum, preserving our essence across lifetimes."

"The Akashic records, said to contain all knowledge of human experience, could be stored in the quantum vacuum."

"Zero-point energy is the energy that powers the multiverse, connecting all parallel realities."

