What if the entirety of Genetics is an obfuscating Cover Up for Bioelectricity- the all encompassing Electrome of Life?
What if the ion channels and their charges are guided by a coherent field of bioelectricity, through intelligence? Jamie Andrews falsified Virology and the PCR- the basis of genetic sequencing!
There is a fully functioning Electrome1, a map of our bodies bioelectricity, where pattern recognition technologies facilitate the interfacing of our fields through the ion channels of our cells directly, while the whole world is distracted by the mythical Genome! Reveille from your mechanical slumber, mankind!
What if cells interact with coordinated intelligence, possibly entirely through Bioelectricity2 and this while interfacing the Aether, that connects all space-time, the “akashic field”? Sounds far fetched, like Flat Earth 2.0, a COINTEL trap? Read on… (I thought the same…)
Maybe Genetics is the Arch- Scam, locking us in to a deterministic worldview, where life is like a machine, rather than guided by frequency, which is the music of our being- that we viscerally feel, because it is played through our awareness in the body ... which is rather uplifting, compared to the mechanistic abyss of genetics …..
Because every single Sars Cov 2 study is fake and the science around these non existent viruses is profound too, with full genome modelling for something that just does not exist… what if genetics is yet another scam entirely, a fiery red herring, for the lack of clear images, even from atomic force microscopy, for the inconsistencies that led to epigenetics- where chromosomes are closer to “junk” than glory already!
Jamie Andrews found groundbreaking evidence, pulled the rug under Virology- and consequently, through the debunking of the PCR - Genetics is shaking as we speak!
“First of all, I need to clarify something: “DNA” does exist. It's a white, acidic fluid found in the nucleus of all living cells. It was first discovered back in 1869 by a German scientist named Friederich Miescher, who called it "Nuclein". Over the course of the following decades, the fluid was analyzed by other scientists, who learned more about its chemical properties. Based upon this new knowledge, they renamed it Deoxyribose Nucleic Acid - or DNA. So DNA does exist. It's a white, acidic fluid.
The DNA "molecule", on the other hand, does not exist. Lord Stob is absolutely correct. It was created by Evolutionary scientists in 1953. Essentially, what they did was turn the fluid (real DNA) into a molecule. That was the essence of the hoax - or magic trick, if you like. And the reason they did it? They did it because they were desperate.
[…] This was around 1951. Over the next couple of years, various scientists tried to come up with a design for the mythological molecule by building models - all based upon the exact chemical properties of the DNA fluid (remember, it was necessary that the molecule retain its identity as "DNA"). This is why the DNA "molecule" consists of the same exact chemical properties as the DNA fluid - phosphate, sugar, guanine, cytosine, adenine, and thymine - and all in the same exact proportions. They even kept the original name, Deoxyribose Nucleic Acid. And so, this is how they solved the first problem. They turned the fluid into a molecule.”
“Let's consider the eye: Scientists tell us that the DNA molecule codes for the color of the eyes. Great. But there’s far more to the eye than just its color. It has 40 separate components, one million nerve endings, 2 million working parts, and 12 million photo receptors. The retina has 130 million rods for night vision, and 7 million color-sensitive cones for day vision. What orchestrates the design and building of all these components? What directs the necessary synthesis of its veins, nerves, and muscles, with the surrounding tissues – or governs the proper routing of the optic nerve to the brain, and ensures it’s connected properly? You see, there’s far more to the eye than just the color. And this is precisely why the scientists rightly dismissed Dr. Avery's claim that DNA could be the mechanism responsible for encoding genetic information. Its chemical properties are FAR too simple.”
“So the story of Rosalind Franklin and her supposed picture of the DNA "molecule" is a complete and total fabrication. Perhaps this is why – although touted as the greatest photo ever produced, and the basis for the molecule's "discovery" - it wasn’t mentioned at all in Watson and Crick's introductory article in Nature Magazine (April, 1953). I suspect it’s also why, until her dying breath, Rosalind never mentioned the photograph – or having ever taken it.”
“But that's not what the general public is told, is it? No. We're told that DNA is the "Genetic Code for Life". Listen to what the English Wikipedia article says: DNA encodes "the genetic instructions for the development, functioning, growth and reproduction of all known organisms." Wait a minute... How did we get from "The code for production of amino acids", to "Genetic Instructions for the development, functioning, growth and reproduction of all known organisms"? Behold the verbal misdirection. By hailing the DNA molecule as the genetic code for all living organisms, the magicians are creating a smokescreen. They're simply hiding the truth. In reality, their mythological molecule doesn't do anything special at all. Honestly, we get proteins from peanuts. But that's how they solved their problem. They just lie.”
(Source) - the author is Christian and misrepresents Baphomet3, but everything else is top notch
The mRNA Cultists
Neo-genetics is actually code fetish. As if every object in the world was a part of a mechanically assembled computer simulation, the matrix that they envision in their deterministic delusions. It often bothered me, that geneticists are cementing their views constantly, smashing all space for contradiction to pieces, stating that being prone to cancer would be in our genes - when it might be (one step further from) morphogenetic fields, as Dr. Rupert Sheldrake states. These fields are showing flaws, where organs are hurt, an information we can pass on to the next generations, respective trauma is stored energetically and evidence for a rapid “epigenetic” inheritance is present… the charge pattern could be passed through the family constellation, just like our mirroring of energy fields of people we are around in an instant - where even our muscles contract in rapport with them, where our biofields seem to mirror each other, work out a certain magnetism, just like harmony in music- but with fields of cellular driven frequency alone.
(“Optogenetics”4→ Cell Manipulation with Light Signals), no genetics necessary.
Light Signals → Ion Channels
It’s a direct hack into the bioelectric operating system
No need to fry our brains with vile deceptions!
In scientific, as well as popular descriptions today, genes “act,” “behave,” “direct,” “control,” “design,” “influence,” have “effects,” are “responsible for,” are “selfish,” and so on, as if they had minds of their own, with designs and intentions.
Cells are fluent in electrical charges!
This is the Acetabularia, commonly known as the "mermaid’s wineglass," a single-celled green alga - that can regenerate, even when the flower and the entire nucleus with the only cell (that allegedly contains the genome) is cut off. It can literally regenerate the cell and nucleus (allegedly from the “RNA in the stem… they later added to rescue the narrative…)
There are countless examples like this that birthed the notion that the information for the assembly comes through fields, charges, so called morphogenetic fields (Sheldrake) that lead to traits and fascinating experiments proved that rapidly, over a few generations already, a lot of “hereditary” information can be transferred to the next generation, where mutations are happening- even when formerly necessary triggers are removed. For example, they used a fly that reacted by growing 2 more wings in contact with a certain alcohol and a few generations later, the offspring is born with 4 wings, without adding more alcohol. Genetics cannot explain this. Even more hardcore geneticists are starting to doubt that the model can explain the variety of epigenetic effects at all.
Levin’s work5 shows that manipulating voltage gradients in cells can regenerate limbs or alter body plans in animals, no DNA editing required. In plants, electric signals influence root growth and wound responses. Maybe charge patterns are the real "code"!
A nucleotide is 100x smaller than a virus, it has never been photographed EVER because it is so small, it is not a physical thing, it is a chemical that is claimed to be held together by hypothetical electromagnetic forces. The person who claimed to discover them Albert Kossel, supposedly found them in all sort of weird animal offal, like the thymus of calf. This paper is not published ANYWHERE online, has anyone seen it? AI didn’t even know where it is, oh and when you do find it, it will be in German. Jamie Andrews
It seems like the neo-darwinist sect operates the neo-geneticists too, and surprise, sherlock would pull his looking glass for this one :
They have a thing with the bat and batshit, that might be another rather amusing investigation for later…. they are having a laugh with us, and myocarditis comes from climate change… these psychopaths do not deserve the air they are breathing!
Jamie Andrews has used the burdensome oppression of the lockdown era to birth his control study project for virology, a wonderful example of decentralised organisation and a brave step towards a better understanding of our situation in this era of deceptions, but most of all- a beautiful testament that we can overcome the hardships of this era and prevail. You can join his scientific project. He openly invites you to support this project and criticise the results constructively as well:
The Bioelectric Paradigm - A groundbreaking, yet simplifying Perspective
Charge-Driven Development - Bioelectricity!
Jamie Andrews argues in "The DNA Hoax" that biological development is fundamentally guided by electrical charges rather than DNA sequences, presenting a radical shift from mainstream genetics. He suggests that cells organise and differentiate based on measurable charge interactions throughout the body, pointing to nerve signals as a clear example of how electrical guidance shapes embryology. In his view, these electrical impulses could dictate the formation of complex structures like organs or limbs without relying on a genetic blueprint, questioning why DNA is credited when charge effects are immediate and observable. Andrews posits that phenomena like regeneration in certain animals might also be driven by charge rather than genetic instructions, offering a simpler explanation than the intricate coding attributed to DNA.
He imagines a system where electrical fields naturally align cells during growth phases, suggesting that charge patterns could be the unifying force in biology, not nucleotides. He implies this is observable in natural biological systems, tying it to his broader skepticism of genetics as an overly complicated framework that is based on the results of the PCR test that he found faulty regarding its root claims.
Andrews envisions a dynamic process where cells respond to voltage gradients over time, potentially applying to all life forms from plants to humans, and sees charge as a more intuitive driver than the static nature of our mythical DNA. He argues that science overlooks this possibility in favour of a genetic red herring narrative, urging readers to consider charge as the true architect of life’s forms. This perspective, detailed in his Substack article, challenges the orthodoxy of genetic determinism head-on (Andrews, 2024). Reference: Andrews, J. (2024). "The DNA Hoax." Control Studies Project Substack.
Alternative to Genetics
In his critique, Jamie Andrews proposes that inheritance and traits arise from charge differences rather than DNA, offering an alternative to the genetic paradigm he deems unnecessary. He argues that traits like eye color might stem from cellular charge patterns passed down through families, suggesting that resemblances could be explained by inherited electrical properties instead of DNA mutations. Andrews questions the need for genetic explanations when charge imbalances could account for disorders, positing that evolution itself might be driven by environmental charge influences over generations rather than gene changes. He sees genetics as a fabricated layer atop a simpler charge-based truth, eliminating the complexity of a genetic code in favor of a universal electrical mechanism. In his mind, this charge-driven biology could explain anomalies like chimerism—where individuals have two distinct cell lines—that genetics struggles to clarify, urging a complete rethink of inheritance without genetic assumptions. Andrews ties this to his cloning critique, where he found that an electric pulse pattern is needed to fuse the nucleus and to initiate the cell division process, suggesting that science clings to DNA for historical reasons rather than evidential strength (Andrews, 2024). His argument rests on logical skepticism and the deconstruction of the mythical PCR test, envisioning a biology where charge shapes all diversity across species and time, challenging the foundational role of DNA in modern science. Reference: Andrews, J. (2024). "The DNA Hoax." Control Studies Project Substack.
They distract with the Genome,
to hide the Electrome (and photonics too)
Fundamental Inconsistencies
I do have to admit that I dismissed the notion that genetics could be entirely fraudulent as “flat earth” territory at first, since there is a plentitude of profound elaborations out there, comprising every single aspect of this mythical code of life. But we already know that the moonlanding was faked and that most of the money for NASA went into Transhumanism, mind control and basically “vibratory sciences”, frequency sensing, pattern recognition and A.I. driven feedbacks, globally, into all of our minds, blood vessels and marrow. So there is substantial backing for a deception around genetics to hide knowledge about charge patterns that are powerful in their influence on our biology. Once understood and changed, this is a key to change fundamental ways of functioning of our cellular communication, especially in regards to A.I. driven pattern recognition. We know that the Sars Cov 2 studies are all mere fabrications. So what if the same is happening in regards to genetics. But we immediately think about forensics and hereditary analysis and dismiss the idea that these precise and settled sciences could be fradulent- after all, what is being measured? Jamie Andrews followed this closely and realised that the Illumina sequencing process implies a lot of input of chemicals and presets before anything is measured. You need to know what you are looking for.
Now, when you actually listen to geneticists from forensics, and hear of twins who got 5 different results from 5 different companies of hereditary scans, then this idea of yet another deception being busted becomes more than a “counterintelligence” trap, it becomes a notion worth investigating!
Now - imagine 50 million bacteria with a cell each, that contain meters of dna with 1-2 nm width each, 50 million of them, in one drop of spit, looking for your dna, centrifuged and then electrocuted into position to be red by a laser in a liquid, under illogical magnetism. All of it mixed together. So the best microscopy photo of alleged DNA we have is this one :
So from that and the results of centrifugation, the adding of dozens of chemicals, alleged size sorted magnetism and by looking at it with a laser …. (while we know that our Mr. PCR Mullis was around crooks, even though he called out Fauci and cleared up the misconceptions, which is a plus) - we allegedly know all of this!!!
(Imagine you are a “moneyed psychopath” and you instruct the A.I. to come up with elaborate ejaculation of logical gibberish about DNA repair of 1-2 nm strands, in a moving liquid):
… because it seems more and more likely, that the entirety of genetics has not only lost the spotlight to “morphogenetic influence” - but might be entirely charge based, as Jamie Andrews postulates. So it might not be DNA that projects the photons, but our cells and a connection to other fields. Now, if his theory turns out to be true- we all owe this legend even more respect, than he already deserves for his passionate quest to give us hands on evidence, not only for courts, for example in the case of measles, but in the form of 90 runs of carefully crafted control studies for virology in its entirety.
“Julian Huxley, the grandson of Darwin's Bulldog and the most prominent eugenicist of the last century, was also the first director of UNESCO! Why should they bother? Aren't they at home? In 1961, at the Congress "Man and his Future" - organized by the Ciba Foundation, which later became the Novartis/ Syngenta Foundation - he gave the introductory speech to 27 scientists, all of them men as usual, who were supposed to give their insights to the rest of the Goyim on ethics in relation to the technologies of Eugenics. [ 18] The following eugenicists also participated: Francis Crick (who allegedly found the structure of DNA)“
Now, wether Jamie (and his team) will be proving his theory or not, the memes he provides are already top notch:
The answers are maybe not in the density of the fabric, but in the standing wave like frequencies of our being, vibrating through our cells, electromagnetically, an energy that pervades all matter- which is infused with an intelligence, an awareness / a vibratory fabric of consciousness / the aliveness of nature!
Join the conversation with Jamie and find out if he is not only right about virology- and this would be a pivotal moment for the humans of the world, who can replicate his findings, what he also encourages.
Scams are everywhere, beware and keep your eyes wide open !
What could explain the “dna origami”, the self assembly of nanostructures? In the studies I find a lot of nanoparticles “functionalised with DNA” - maybe this is all conjecture (because they won’t speak about EMF assembling nanoparticles) and pseudo-scientific distraction, to lead us astray, looking for studies online - while they have perfected a way to interface biology, to hack biology as they say - giving us their fake DNA narration. If Jamie is right on this one, chapeau !
The bittersweet Fate of real Genius
May we rectify this bittersweet tragedy- the humiliation of those deep souls who could free humanity from the shackles of our profound disbelief, amplified in our artificial, archontically woven mind prisons we have accepted as a “normality mindset”, forcefully pulled aside by the roaring of the monster money machine with zionist scent- whilst alleged Icons like David Icke proclaim that life would be the product of a demonic entity, blatantly misrepresenting the authentic gnostic intel, as reconstructed by John Lamb Lash himself and fundamentally, by distorting the simple fact that life was meant to be cherished, to be enjoyed - like our bodies and nature, not to be ruled to death, with demented and conductive nanoparticle showers of weather warfare dementia and their demented networking through humanity, which is very likely why they want us confused with genes and all the rest of virology & co. On a positive note, if it turns out that Jamie is right on this one, results are being reproduced- this marks a new era of disclosure, because it collapses the narrations around viruses, pandemic threats and also the rigidity of deterministic / darwinistic fabulation! Wow. I will follow his work closely.
Bioelectricity of Cells. Receptor antennas can also read vibrational energy fields such as light, sound, and radio frequencies. The antennas on the energy receptors vibrate like tuning forks. If an energy vibration in the environment resonates with a receptor’s antenna, it will alter the protein’s charge, causing the receptor to change shape. Because these receptors can read energy fields, the notion that only physical molecules can impact cell physiology is outmoded. Biological behavior can be controlled by invisible forces as well as it can be underpinning for pharmaceutical-free energy medicine (Bruce Lipton, 2005).
Remember, Electrophoresis is separating the DNA strands due to electric charge. DNA is only on place 10 of 20 conductive materials in a drop of spit, for example - in a mix of ions, macromolecules, and neutral molecules known for their ability to conduct electricity due to their charge or mobility.
Ranked conductive elements in a drop of human spit:
Potassium ions (K⁺)
Sodium ions (Na⁺)
Chloride ions (Cl⁻)
Bicarbonate ions (HCO₃⁻)
Phosphate ions (HPO₄²⁻)
Calcium ions (Ca²⁺)
Magnesium ions (Mg²⁺)
Ammonium ions (NH₄⁺)
Sulfate ions (SO₄²⁻)
DNA (extracellular) ←
RNA ←
Mucins
Amylase
Lysozyme
Albumin
Hydrogen ions (H⁺)
Hydroxide ions (OH⁻)
Glucose
Urea
Lipids
Remember the thought experiment of gene sequencing this with 50 million bacteria in a drop of spit, 2 meters of genome each, held apart with electrophoresis in the midst of hundreds of other organisms, to read parts with a laser (only with primed inputs of course)- in a liquid …..
“…and thus in the primitive simplicity of their minds they more readily fall victims to the big lie than the small lie, since they themselves often tell small lies in little matters but would be ashamed to resort to large-scale falsehoods” Adolf Hitler (he basically founded Israel, he was funded by the Zionists)
DNA Extraction from cheek cells
Depending on your curriculum, you may have been shown this straightforward method of isolating DNA.
The technique is as follows:
Add soap to cheek cells in saliva, to dissolve the cell membranes.
Add salt to the saliva, to help the DNA precipitate.
Add isopropyl alcohol.
We know that hamburgers lose around 50% of their weight after cooking. This is due to the water content.
And yet when you squeeze a raw hamburger, you would struggle to release even 1% of all the water in the meat (notice that zero water comes out?).
It isn’t possible to extract any or most of the water in our body tissues, so why would it be possible with DNA?
Furthermore, stringy saliva is a known symptom of dehydration. Adding salt to the saliva produces this effect. No DNA here, just normal clumped up saliva.
It could also be fungus.
DNA extraction from fruit
The same procedure is used here and the alcohol is supposedly added to precipitate the DNA.
The strawberry contains citric acid, a carboxylic acid. When alcohol is added to a carboxylic acid, an ester is formed. Most esters are insoluble in water.
The precipitate seen in the video is probably an ester, not ‘DNA’.
X-ray diffraction of DNA
The double Helix structure of DNA was allegedly discovered using x-ray crystallography
This picture and others like it are the only pieces of data we have regarding the structure of DNA.
If DNA were really a double helix, why are the only pictures we see taken from above?
Why are there no pictures of DNA from the side?
X-ray crystallography involves 360 degree rotation, so we should see the DNA molecule in all orientations. Assuming of course, that X-rays are actually real and the images aren’t just CGI cartoons.
Techniques to learn about DNA synthesis
The narrative of DNA helicase separating the strands and DNA polymerase adding bases to the exposed strands, is simply one big story. The microspace equivalent of the stories about the Big Bang by the big bangers.
The facts related to DNA synthesis were determined through the use of cell fractionation and radioactive labelling.
As explained by Harold Hillman in his book Certainty and Uncertainty in Biochemical Techniques, summarised here, there are many assumptions behind the use of these techniques. Some of these assumptions have either already been proven to be untrue, or violate the laws of thermodynamics.
Conclusion
‘DNA forensics’ is yet another hoax. Something which has been implicitly acknowledged by the MSM. FBI admits flaws in hair analysis over decades
The psychopaths used the symbolysm of DNA for baphomet, introducing the Caduceus of Hermes to make it palatable for us pagans- the statue of baphomet itself is nothing but the perverted display of lucifer, the bringer of light, gaia sophia- the aeonic force that is a female presence in nature.6
If they are willing to tell obvious lies, such as the idea that babies feel no pain, then they definitely lie about things which we cannot easily verify...
A song to uplift yourself from the deterministic views of old and into the realisation that we are in fact made of electricity infused with consciousness, which is the touch of magic that can never be reduced to electric signals. We are energy:
Sally Adee is a pioneer of the science and conceptions around the human Electrome, that sees phenomena beyond epigenetic frameworks : Her Book about Bioelectricity
APPENDIX ::::: BIOELECTRICITY ::::
Bioelectricity in seeds and plants represents an “emerging” area of study (because it has been hidden from us on purpose) within plant physiology, characterised by subtle electrical potentials and ion fluxes that play a critical role in regulating developmental processes such as germination and growth signalling. This phenomenon arises from the controlled movement of ions—namely potassium (K⁺), calcium (Ca²⁺), sodium (Na⁺), and protons (H⁺)—across cellular membranes, establishing a bioelectric framework that facilitates cellular communication and coordination.
In seeds, bioelectricity is rooted in the maintenance of membrane potentials, typically ranging from -50 to -150 millivolts, even during dormancy. These potentials are generated by ion transport mechanisms, such as the H⁺-ATPase pump, which creates proton gradients across cell membranes. These gradients serve as an electrochemical reservoir, poised to drive signaling events. Upon the initiation of germination, triggered by water imbibition, metabolic activity intensifies, and ion dynamics shift accordingly. Calcium, in particular, emerges as a key regulator. Research, including studies published in the Journal of Plant Physiology, demonstrates that transient increases in cytosolic Ca²⁺ concentrations—often manifesting as waves—correlate with critical germination milestones, such as seed coat rupture and radicle emergence. These calcium signals activate downstream enzymatic pathways and gene expression profiles essential for early development.
This bioelectric activity contributes to what is termed the "bioelectric field," a spatially organized electrical landscape that appears to guide growth. Experimental evidence, such as pharmacological disruption of ion channels in Arabidopsis seeds, indicates that alterations to these electric gradients can impair germination or redirect developmental trajectories, underscoring their functional significance. Specific regions, such as the radicle tip, exhibit localized potential shifts, suggesting a spatially differentiated signaling system that directs cellular behaviors like division or elongation.
Further supporting the role of bioelectricity, external electric fields have been shown to influence these processes. Controlled application of weak currents to seeds has, in some instances, accelerated germination rates, as documented in electrophysiological studies. This suggests that bioelectric signals may not merely be passive outcomes of cellular activity but active modulators of developmental timing and efficiency. Beyond seeds, analogous bioelectric mechanisms are implicated in mature plants, influencing processes such as wound repair and gravitropic root responses.
Despite these advances, the precise specificity and regulatory scope of bioelectric signaling remain under investigation. Techniques such as voltage-sensitive dyes and microelectrode recordings have begun to elucidate these patterns, yet the extent to which they encode unique developmental instructions—versus serving as broad activation cues—requires further exploration. Environmental factors, including temperature, hydration, and soil ion composition, likely modulate these signals, adding complexity to their interpretation.
In summary, bioelectricity in seeds constitutes a dynamic and adaptive system integral to growth signaling, offering a promising avenue for both fundamental research and potential agricultural applications. Ongoing studies continue to refine our understanding of its mechanisms and implications.
Bioelectricity instead of DNA
Development and Morphogenesis:
Bioelectric states define a pre-pattern—a voltage map across cell networks. Each cell’s membrane potential (e.g., -50 mV to +10 mV) signals its role: divide, differentiate, or migrate. Levin’s experiments (e.g., with planaria) show that altering these potentials with drugs or currents reshapes anatomy—heads form where tails should be, no DNA needed. The field itself stores the "shape memory," not genes.
Growth and Signaling:
Ion fluxes, like Ca²⁺ waves, trigger cellular events directly. In seeds, water uptake shifts potentials, driving expansion and division via electric cues. Levin’s work suggests gap junctions (cell-to-cell electrical conduits) sync these signals, forming a tissue-wide circuit. No genetic transcription—just voltage telling cells what to do.
Regeneration:
In organisms like frogs or flatworms, bioelectric gradients set regeneration endpoints. Levin’s data shows that inducing specific potentials (e.g., depolarizing a stump) triggers limb regrowth. The field encodes the target morphology, and cells follow the electric blueprint until it’s complete.
Function and Maintenance:
Daily operations—movement, repair, metabolism—rely on bioelectric oscillations. Cells adjust their behavior based on local voltage, communicating via electric synapses or diffusible ions. Levin’s research implies this network self-corrects: if a potential drifts, the system resets it, no genetic feedback required.
Evolution and Adaptation:
Without genetics, bioelectricity evolves through field plasticity. Levin proposes that environmental pressures (e.g., electric fields, pH) tweak these patterns over generations, embedding new morphologies directly into the bioelectric code. It’s a Lamarckian-like process—changes in the field propagate without DNA.
In this model, life is bioelectric pulsation, I personally despise deterministic minds like Levin, who are archontically contaminated if you ask me. Cells are transistors in a living circuit, and the organism is the output. Levin’s sees this systems hack-ability—tweak the voltages with electrodes or ionophores, and you rewrite the body plan. Seeds germinate, plants grow, and animals regenerate because the bioelectric field provides the information, not genes.
Baphomet = Sophia by John Lamb Lash
As you consider and compare these themes, bear in mind the particular spin of the term implex, as distinct from complex. The latter is a mix or conflation of various elements, some of which may be narrative - the Oedipus Complex, for example.
But an implex involves the "satanic" factor of distortion, playing one thing against another and even making something into its opposite so that,
"the fortune of the chief actor changes from bad to good, or from good to bad."
Such has been the case with the mythic image of the Aeon Sophia.
Once that image was almost totally eradicated with the suppression of the Mysteries, remnants of it came to be encrusted in various myths and legends, but always in such a way that the residual clue to the identity of Sophia was distorted and inverted, making her look like the opposite of what she is.
The figure of Lucifer warps before your eyes, at times morphing into Satan, the Devil, represented by Baphomet, but Baphomet is a satanic distortion of Sophia.
In this unique case, the memory of the Eonic Mother that inheres in the human psyche has also been distorted in a way that recalls the implantation of false memories in trauma-based mind control.
Yes, it has been done to humans in that way, through religious indoctrination, the treat of hellfire and damnation (remember the Puritans), and more.
But in the larger picture, humans have done it to themselves. They have turned away from the Wisdom Goddess out of their inability to surrender to her immediate awesome presence, and due to an endemic toxic reaction to that presence, biophobia. In other words, human animals are afraid to face the naked power of life in full revelation at its source, the presence of the planet itself. I shall return to this comment later in these essays.
In evidence of this twisty process, I present the image of Baphomet.
You need to know that although it is based on that psychotic fiction of Judeo-Christian indocrination, originating with the evil goat-man (Pan demonized), this massively displayed image is a late production from the hand of the Alphonse Constant, aka Eliphas Levi (1810 - 1875).
Constant was a charlatan, defrocked priest, and child-molester who set himself up as one of the leading lights of the Occult Revival in the 19th Century. The image of Baphomet currently taken for a hideous portrait of Lucifer-Satan comes from his book, Transcendental Magic.
And what an insufferable crock of bloated nonsense that is.
Here I provide a link to the work of Hugh Schonfield, a Gnostic scholar upon whom I relied in writing Not in His Image: 'Baphomet: The Atbash Cipher Theory.'
In short, Schonfield showed that the name Baphomet encodes the name of Sophia. Bear in mind that when this encoding was done, the image you see of Baphomet in Levi's rendering did not exist.
It comes very late in European history. Nevertheless, medieval depictions and narratives presenting the Devil/Lucifer/Satan implex in the image of a goat-man wth cloven feet, horns, and bat-like wings (fallen angel gear) were in circulation since around the 7th Century.
The works of Jeffrey Burton Russell are unexcelled on this topic.
He proves that Christians invented the Devil by inverting the Pagan nature god Pan and adding the wings. In that way, they enforced their psychotic belief that the natural world is evil and throbbing with demons who want to torture human animals, or seduce them into committing sin - mainly, sexual pleasure.
Again, I submit that this attitude, which is to this day massively subscribed and enforced at the global level, belies biophobia which itself is due to the inability to surrender to the beauty and power of "Mother Nature," the Aeon Sophia in material immanence. She, the greatest witch of all.
But that deceit is over, and there is an emergent force of revelation operating on the planet and breaking into the social mind, the exopsyche, due to the eruptive force of Sophia's Correction:
Revelation 13:
[11] And I beheld another beast coming up out of the earth; and he had two horns like a lamb, and he spake as a dragon.
[12] And he exerciseth all the power of the first beast before him, and causeth the earth and them which dwell therein to worship the first beast, whose deadly wound was healed.
[13] And he doeth great wonders, so that he maketh fire come down from heaven on the earth in the sight of men.
[14] And deceiveth them that dwell on the earth by the means of those miracles which he had power to do in the sight of the beast; saying to them that dwell on the earth, that they should make an image to the beast, which had the wound by a sword, and did live.
[15] And he had power to give life unto the image of the beast, that the image of the beast should both speak, and cause that as many as would not worship the image of the beast should be killed.
You see, Revelation itself says that those who do not worship the Great Beast - Matrix of Animal Powers, whose image (ikon) is the Shakti Cluster - should be killed.
That assertion stands writ large in holy scripture.
Figure it...
Here’s how it might work without Genes (maybe Optogenetics is the controlled oppositions narrative for direct control of cellular bioelectricity, a red herring indeed):
Charge Pattern as Information: Cells maintain distinct bioelectric states (e.g., resting membrane potentials ranging from -20 mV to -90 mV, depending on cell type). These states aren’t static; they fluctuate in patterns that influence neighboring cells via electric fields, gap junctions, or extracellular ion gradients. In this model, these patterns encode functional instructions—akin to a "bioelectric code"—dictating processes like differentiation, migration, or excitability.
Light as a Control Tool: Optogenetics introduces light-sensitive actuators into this system. Imagine these actuators as embedded molecular switches that, when hit by light, open or close ion channels, depolarizing or hyperpolarizing the cell. For example, a blue light pulse might trigger a switch to allow sodium ions to flood in, shifting the membrane potential from -70 mV to +30 mV, while a yellow light pulse could activate a chloride pump to hyperpolarize it back. This directly rewrites the bioelectric charge pattern without needing genetic intermediaries.
Manipulation Without Genes: In a gene-debunked world, these actuators wouldn’t be gene-encoded proteins like opsins. Instead, they could be pre-existing cellular components—say, voltage-sensitive lipids or peptides—tuned to light via evolutionary quirks or synthetic engineering. The focus shifts from gene expression to the physical dynamics of charge: light alters ion flow, ion flow reshapes the electric field, and the field reprograms cellular behavior.
Outcomes: By precisely controlling light exposure (intensity, duration, location), you could sculpt bioelectric patterns across a network of cells. For instance, depolarizing a cluster of neurons might trigger synchronized firing, mimicking a "thought" or motor response, while hyperpolarizing a tissue boundary could halt cell division or migration. It’s a direct hack into the bioelectric operating system, bypassing any notion of genetic software.
Former NSA Chief Technical Officer William Binney: "They've been working on Brain Computer Interface for a long time, using software to read and interpret the electrical signals in the brain to determine what people are thinking and what they want to do! Once you do that, you can do the reverse, have a computer talking to your brain. It's a two-way street. You've just become another thing on the internet to be tracked and monitored. That's really dangerous stuff! You can set people up to do anything you want, eliminate them or whatever. Anything is possible!"
Remember when Musk said you can virtually make anything with synthetic mRNA? He was lying, he meant bioelectrical charge patterns:
Planarian Regeneration (Levin et al., 2000s-2010s):
Experiment: Levin’s team manipulated bioelectric potentials in flatworms (planaria) using ion channel drugs (e.g., ivermectin) or voltage dyes to alter membrane potentials. They cut worms into fragments and induced specific voltage states.
Result: Worms grew two heads or no heads, depending on the imposed potential, not their "genetic" starting point. For example, depolarizing the posterior fragment triggered head formation where a tail should be.
Interpretation: The bioelectric field dictates morphology. Altering voltages overrides any supposed genetic blueprint, proving the field, not DNA, sets the body plan.
Frog Limb Regeneration (Levin et al., 2016):
Experiment: In adult frogs (Xenopus), which don’t naturally regenerate limbs, Levin’s group applied a cocktail of ion channel modulators (e.g., monensin) and a bioelectric scaffold to amputation sites, shifting local potentials to a regenerative state (~-20 mV).
Result: Frogs grew paddle-like limbs with bone and nerve tissue, far beyond their normal stump response. Untreated controls healed without regeneration.
Interpretation: The bioelectric signal alone triggered complex regrowth, bypassing any genetic "instructions." The voltage gradient defined the outcome.
Tadpole Facial Patterning (Vandenberg et al., 2011):
Experiment: Tadpole embryos were exposed to voltage-altering agents (e.g., potassium channel blockers) during early development. Bioelectric states were tracked with fluorescent dyes.
Result: Facial features scrambled—eyes, mouths, and nostrils formed in abnormal positions—matching the manipulated potential patterns, not the expected anatomy.
Interpretation: Bioelectric pre-patterns dictate where structures form. Shifting the electric map reshapes the organism, no genes required.
Seed Germination Enhancement (External Fields):
Experiment: Studies (e.g., from plant electrophysiology) applied weak electric currents (1-10 μA) to dormant seeds like barley or Arabidopsis, measuring germination rates against controls.
Result: Treated seeds sprouted faster and more uniformly, with radicle emergence linked to detected potential shifts at the embryo tip.
Interpretation: External bioelectric stimulation drives growth processes directly, suggesting internal fields could do the same without genetic mediation.
Gap Junction Manipulation (Levin et al., 2006):
Experiment: In planaria and frog embryos, gap junction inhibitors (e.g., octanol) were used to block electrical communication between cells, disrupting the bioelectric network.
Result: Regeneration failed or produced aberrant forms (e.g., headless worms), even though cells remained viable. Restoring junction function with enhancers fixed the patterns.
Interpretation: The bioelectric circuit, not cellular "programming," coordinates outcomes. Disconnect the grid, and the system collapses.
Artificial Bioelectric Templates (Levin, 2020s):
Experiment: Levin’s lab used computational models to predict bioelectric states for desired morphologies, then imposed those states on frog or worm tissues using microelectrodes or optogenetics.
Result: Tissues adopted predicted shapes—like extra limbs or altered segment patterns—matching the engineered field, not natural development.
Interpretation: Bioelectricity can be "programmed" to build specific structures, proving it’s the causal driver, not a downstream effect.
Everything—form, function, change—boils down to electric states. No PCR, no DNA, just charge gradients, vibrations running the show and their mysterious connection to the ground & the wisdom of nature. But there will always be the experience, the sensual pleasures and their quality, that can never be reduced to electricity or magnetism alone! Until next time.
You are Electric - Published Paper by Sally Adee
23% of 7566 DMT experiences led to an encounter of a female, nurturing goddess.
This seems cool! But as far as I am concerned, since such research does not include the divine essence of the spirit, without which physical life as we know it would be impossible, all the conclusions will be missing a key factor and thusly fall "a bit" short.
I do ponder the moneyed psychopaths inbreeding. They must be aiming at retaining something in the lineage... And it seems it would be psychopathy. I'm not saying it's "genetic," but ask what defines Their aims if not "genetics?"
Very interesting stuff, and yes, Jamie is a solid hero!