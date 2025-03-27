There is a fully functioning Electrome, a map of our bodies bioelectricity, where pattern recognition technologies facilitate the interfacing of our fields through the ion channels of our cells directly, while the whole world is distracted by the mythical Genome! Reveille from your mechanical slumber, mankind!

The Electrome expands epigenetic phenomena with electromagnetic properties that are more ancient than the nervous system, first mentioned in a paper from 2016 by Arnold De Loof

What if cells interact with coordinated intelligence, possibly entirely through Bioelectricity and this while interfacing the Aether, that connects all space-time, the “akashic field”? Sounds far fetched, like Flat Earth 2.0, a COINTEL trap? Read on… (I thought the same…)

Maybe Genetics is the Arch- Scam, locking us in to a deterministic worldview, where life is like a machine, rather than guided by frequency, which is the music of our being- that we viscerally feel, because it is played through our awareness in the body ... which is rather uplifting, compared to the mechanistic abyss of genetics …..

Because every single Sars Cov 2 study is fake and the science around these non existent viruses is profound too, with full genome modelling for something that just does not exist… what if genetics is yet another scam entirely, a fiery red herring, for the lack of clear images, even from atomic force microscopy, for the inconsistencies that led to epigenetics- where chromosomes are closer to “junk” than glory already!

Jamie Andrews found groundbreaking evidence, pulled the rug under Virology- and consequently, through the debunking of the PCR - Genetics is shaking as we speak!

“First of all, I need to clarify something: “DNA” does exist. It's a white, acidic fluid found in the nucleus of all living cells. It was first discovered back in 1869 by a German scientist named Friederich Miescher, who called it "Nuclein". Over the course of the following decades, the fluid was analyzed by other scientists, who learned more about its chemical properties. Based upon this new knowledge, they renamed it Deoxyribose Nucleic Acid - or DNA. So DNA does exist. It's a white, acidic fluid. The DNA "molecule", on the other hand, does not exist. Lord Stob is absolutely correct. It was created by Evolutionary scientists in 1953. Essentially, what they did was turn the fluid (real DNA) into a molecule. That was the essence of the hoax - or magic trick, if you like. And the reason they did it? They did it because they were desperate. […] This was around 1951. Over the next couple of years, various scientists tried to come up with a design for the mythological molecule by building models - all based upon the exact chemical properties of the DNA fluid (remember, it was necessary that the molecule retain its identity as "DNA"). This is why the DNA "molecule" consists of the same exact chemical properties as the DNA fluid - phosphate, sugar, guanine, cytosine, adenine, and thymine - and all in the same exact proportions. They even kept the original name, Deoxyribose Nucleic Acid. And so, this is how they solved the first problem. They turned the fluid into a molecule.” “Let's consider the eye: Scientists tell us that the DNA molecule codes for the color of the eyes. Great. But there’s far more to the eye than just its color. It has 40 separate components, one million nerve endings, 2 million working parts, and 12 million photo receptors. The retina has 130 million rods for night vision, and 7 million color-sensitive cones for day vision. What orchestrates the design and building of all these components? What directs the necessary synthesis of its veins, nerves, and muscles, with the surrounding tissues – or governs the proper routing of the optic nerve to the brain, and ensures it’s connected properly? You see, there’s far more to the eye than just the color. And this is precisely why the scientists rightly dismissed Dr. Avery's claim that DNA could be the mechanism responsible for encoding genetic information. Its chemical properties are FAR too simple.” “So the story of Rosalind Franklin and her supposed picture of the DNA "molecule" is a complete and total fabrication. Perhaps this is why – although touted as the greatest photo ever produced, and the basis for the molecule's "discovery" - it wasn’t mentioned at all in Watson and Crick's introductory article in Nature Magazine (April, 1953). I suspect it’s also why, until her dying breath, Rosalind never mentioned the photograph – or having ever taken it.” “But that's not what the general public is told, is it? No. We're told that DNA is the "Genetic Code for Life". Listen to what the English Wikipedia article says: DNA encodes "the genetic instructions for the development, functioning, growth and reproduction of all known organisms." Wait a minute... How did we get from "The code for production of amino acids", to "Genetic Instructions for the development, functioning, growth and reproduction of all known organisms"? Behold the verbal misdirection. By hailing the DNA molecule as the genetic code for all living organisms, the magicians are creating a smokescreen. They're simply hiding the truth. In reality, their mythological molecule doesn't do anything special at all. Honestly, we get proteins from peanuts. But that's how they solved their problem. They just lie.” (Source) - the author is Christian and misrepresents Baphomet , but everything else is top notch

The mRNA Cultists

Neo-genetics is actually code fetish. As if every object in the world was a part of a mechanically assembled computer simulation, the matrix that they envision in their deterministic delusions. It often bothered me, that geneticists are cementing their views constantly, smashing all space for contradiction to pieces, stating that being prone to cancer would be in our genes - when it might be (one step further from) morphogenetic fields, as Dr. Rupert Sheldrake states. These fields are showing flaws, where organs are hurt, an information we can pass on to the next generations, respective trauma is stored energetically and evidence for a rapid “epigenetic” inheritance is present… the charge pattern could be passed through the family constellation, just like our mirroring of energy fields of people we are around in an instant - where even our muscles contract in rapport with them, where our biofields seem to mirror each other, work out a certain magnetism, just like harmony in music- but with fields of cellular driven frequency alone.

(“Optogenetics”→ Cell Manipulation with Light Signals), no genetics necessary.

Light Signals → Ion Channels It’s a direct hack into the bioelectric operating system No need to fry our brains with vile deceptions!

In scientific, as well as popular descriptions today, genes “act,” “behave,” “direct,” “control,” “design,” “influence,” have “effects,” are “responsible for,” are “selfish,” and so on, as if they had minds of their own, with designs and intentions.

Cells are fluent in electrical charges!

This is the Acetabularia, commonly known as the "mermaid’s wineglass," a single-celled green alga - that can regenerate, even when the flower and the entire nucleus with the only cell (that allegedly contains the genome) is cut off. It can literally regenerate the cell and nucleus (allegedly from the “RNA in the stem… they later added to rescue the narrative…)

There are countless examples like this that birthed the notion that the information for the assembly comes through fields, charges, so called morphogenetic fields (Sheldrake) that lead to traits and fascinating experiments proved that rapidly, over a few generations already, a lot of “hereditary” information can be transferred to the next generation, where mutations are happening- even when formerly necessary triggers are removed. For example, they used a fly that reacted by growing 2 more wings in contact with a certain alcohol and a few generations later, the offspring is born with 4 wings, without adding more alcohol. Genetics cannot explain this. Even more hardcore geneticists are starting to doubt that the model can explain the variety of epigenetic effects at all.

Levin’s work shows that manipulating voltage gradients in cells can regenerate limbs or alter body plans in animals, no DNA editing required. In plants, electric signals influence root growth and wound responses. Maybe charge patterns are the real "code"!

These are varieties of radiolaria, tiny unicellular eucaryotes with one cell, living in the ocean. From this one cell, allegedly with the same “genome”- all these variations are formed. Genetics cannot explain this well at all.

A nucleotide is 100x smaller than a virus, it has never been photographed EVER because it is so small, it is not a physical thing, it is a chemical that is claimed to be held together by hypothetical electromagnetic forces. The person who claimed to discover them Albert Kossel, supposedly found them in all sort of weird animal offal, like the thymus of calf. This paper is not published ANYWHERE online, has anyone seen it? AI didn’t even know where it is, oh and when you do find it, it will be in German. Jamie Andrews

It seems like the neo-darwinist sect operates the neo-geneticists too, and surprise, sherlock would pull his looking glass for this one :

They have a thing with the bat and batshit, that might be another rather amusing investigation for later…. they are having a laugh with us, and myocarditis comes from climate change… these psychopaths do not deserve the air they are breathing!

Jamie Andrews has used the burdensome oppression of the lockdown era to birth his control study project for virology, a wonderful example of decentralised organisation and a brave step towards a better understanding of our situation in this era of deceptions, but most of all- a beautiful testament that we can overcome the hardships of this era and prevail. You can join his scientific project. He openly invites you to support this project and criticise the results constructively as well:

The Bioelectric Paradigm - A groundbreaking, yet simplifying Perspective Charge-Driven Development - Bioelectricity! Jamie Andrews argues in "The DNA Hoax" that biological development is fundamentally guided by electrical charges rather than DNA sequences, presenting a radical shift from mainstream genetics. He suggests that cells organise and differentiate based on measurable charge interactions throughout the body, pointing to nerve signals as a clear example of how electrical guidance shapes embryology. In his view, these electrical impulses could dictate the formation of complex structures like organs or limbs without relying on a genetic blueprint, questioning why DNA is credited when charge effects are immediate and observable. Andrews posits that phenomena like regeneration in certain animals might also be driven by charge rather than genetic instructions, offering a simpler explanation than the intricate coding attributed to DNA. He imagines a system where electrical fields naturally align cells during growth phases, suggesting that charge patterns could be the unifying force in biology, not nucleotides. He implies this is observable in natural biological systems, tying it to his broader skepticism of genetics as an overly complicated framework that is based on the results of the PCR test that he found faulty regarding its root claims. Andrews envisions a dynamic process where cells respond to voltage gradients over time, potentially applying to all life forms from plants to humans, and sees charge as a more intuitive driver than the static nature of our mythical DNA. He argues that science overlooks this possibility in favour of a genetic red herring narrative, urging readers to consider charge as the true architect of life's forms. This perspective, detailed in his Substack article, challenges the orthodoxy of genetic determinism head-on (Andrews, 2024). Reference: Andrews, J. (2024). "The DNA Hoax." Control Studies Project Substack. Alternative to Genetics In his critique, Jamie Andrews proposes that inheritance and traits arise from charge differences rather than DNA, offering an alternative to the genetic paradigm he deems unnecessary. He argues that traits like eye color might stem from cellular charge patterns passed down through families, suggesting that resemblances could be explained by inherited electrical properties instead of DNA mutations. Andrews questions the need for genetic explanations when charge imbalances could account for disorders, positing that evolution itself might be driven by environmental charge influences over generations rather than gene changes. He sees genetics as a fabricated layer atop a simpler charge-based truth, eliminating the complexity of a genetic code in favor of a universal electrical mechanism. In his mind, this charge-driven biology could explain anomalies like chimerism—where individuals have two distinct cell lines—that genetics struggles to clarify, urging a complete rethink of inheritance without genetic assumptions. Andrews ties this to his cloning critique, where he found that an electric pulse pattern is needed to fuse the nucleus and to initiate the cell division process, suggesting that science clings to DNA for historical reasons rather than evidential strength (Andrews, 2024). His argument rests on logical skepticism and the deconstruction of the mythical PCR test, envisioning a biology where charge shapes all diversity across species and time, challenging the foundational role of DNA in modern science. Reference: Andrews, J. (2024). "The DNA Hoax." Control Studies Project Substack.

They distract with the Genome,

to hide the Electrome (and photonics too)

Fundamental Inconsistencies

I do have to admit that I dismissed the notion that genetics could be entirely fraudulent as “flat earth” territory at first, since there is a plentitude of profound elaborations out there, comprising every single aspect of this mythical code of life. But we already know that the moonlanding was faked and that most of the money for NASA went into Transhumanism, mind control and basically “vibratory sciences”, frequency sensing, pattern recognition and A.I. driven feedbacks, globally, into all of our minds, blood vessels and marrow. So there is substantial backing for a deception around genetics to hide knowledge about charge patterns that are powerful in their influence on our biology. Once understood and changed, this is a key to change fundamental ways of functioning of our cellular communication, especially in regards to A.I. driven pattern recognition. We know that the Sars Cov 2 studies are all mere fabrications. So what if the same is happening in regards to genetics. But we immediately think about forensics and hereditary analysis and dismiss the idea that these precise and settled sciences could be fradulent- after all, what is being measured? Jamie Andrews followed this closely and realised that the Illumina sequencing process implies a lot of input of chemicals and presets before anything is measured. You need to know what you are looking for.

Now, when you actually listen to geneticists from forensics, and hear of twins who got 5 different results from 5 different companies of hereditary scans, then this idea of yet another deception being busted becomes more than a “counterintelligence” trap, it becomes a notion worth investigating!

Now - imagine 50 million bacteria with a cell each, that contain meters of dna with 1-2 nm width each, 50 million of them, in one drop of spit, looking for your dna, centrifuged and then electrocuted into position to be red by a laser in a liquid, under illogical magnetism. All of it mixed together. So the best microscopy photo of alleged DNA we have is this one :

More atomic force microscopy- the result: worms!

So from that and the results of centrifugation, the adding of dozens of chemicals, alleged size sorted magnetism and by looking at it with a laser …. (while we know that our Mr. PCR Mullis was around crooks, even though he called out Fauci and cleared up the misconceptions, which is a plus) - we allegedly know all of this!!!

(Imagine you are a “moneyed psychopath” and you instruct the A.I. to come up with elaborate ejaculation of logical gibberish about DNA repair of 1-2 nm strands, in a moving liquid):

… because it seems more and more likely, that the entirety of genetics has not only lost the spotlight to “morphogenetic influence” - but might be entirely charge based, as Jamie Andrews postulates. So it might not be DNA that projects the photons, but our cells and a connection to other fields. Now, if his theory turns out to be true- we all owe this legend even more respect, than he already deserves for his passionate quest to give us hands on evidence, not only for courts, for example in the case of measles, but in the form of 90 runs of carefully crafted control studies for virology in its entirety.

“Julian Huxley, the grandson of Darwin's Bulldog and the most prominent eugenicist of the last century, was also the first director of UNESCO! Why should they bother? Aren't they at home? In 1961, at the Congress "Man and his Future" - organized by the Ciba Foundation, which later became the Novartis/ Syngenta Foundation - he gave the introductory speech to 27 scientists, all of them men as usual, who were supposed to give their insights to the rest of the Goyim on ethics in relation to the technologies of Eugenics. [ 18] The following eugenicists also participated: Francis Crick (who allegedly found the structure of DNA)“ Dominique Guillet

Now, wether Jamie (and his team) will be proving his theory or not, the memes he provides are already top notch:

The answers are maybe not in the density of the fabric, but in the standing wave like frequencies of our being, vibrating through our cells, electromagnetically, an energy that pervades all matter- which is infused with an intelligence, an awareness / a vibratory fabric of consciousness / the aliveness of nature!

Join the conversation with Jamie and find out if he is not only right about virology- and this would be a pivotal moment for the humans of the world, who can replicate his findings, what he also encourages.

Scams are everywhere, beware and keep your eyes wide open !

What could explain the “dna origami”, the self assembly of nanostructures? In the studies I find a lot of nanoparticles “functionalised with DNA” - maybe this is all conjecture (because they won’t speak about EMF assembling nanoparticles) and pseudo-scientific distraction, to lead us astray, looking for studies online - while they have perfected a way to interface biology, to hack biology as they say - giving us their fake DNA narration. If Jamie is right on this one, chapeau !

The bittersweet Fate of real Genius

May we rectify this bittersweet tragedy- the humiliation of those deep souls who could free humanity from the shackles of our profound disbelief, amplified in our artificial, archontically woven mind prisons we have accepted as a “normality mindset”, forcefully pulled aside by the roaring of the monster money machine with zionist scent- whilst alleged Icons like David Icke proclaim that life would be the product of a demonic entity, blatantly misrepresenting the authentic gnostic intel, as reconstructed by John Lamb Lash himself and fundamentally, by distorting the simple fact that life was meant to be cherished, to be enjoyed - like our bodies and nature, not to be ruled to death, with demented and conductive nanoparticle showers of weather warfare dementia and their demented networking through humanity, which is very likely why they want us confused with genes and all the rest of virology & co. On a positive note, if it turns out that Jamie is right on this one, results are being reproduced- this marks a new era of disclosure, because it collapses the narrations around viruses, pandemic threats and also the rigidity of deterministic / darwinistic fabulation! Wow. I will follow his work closely.

Bioelectricity of Cells. Receptor antennas can also read vibrational energy fields such as light, sound, and radio frequencies. The antennas on the energy receptors vibrate like tuning forks. If an energy vibration in the environment resonates with a receptor’s antenna, it will alter the protein’s charge, causing the receptor to change shape. Because these receptors can read energy fields, the notion that only physical molecules can impact cell physiology is outmoded. Biological behavior can be controlled by invisible forces as well as it can be underpinning for pharmaceutical-free energy medicine (Bruce Lipton, 2005). Remember, Electrophoresis is separating the DNA strands due to electric charge. DNA is only on place 10 of 20 conductive materials in a drop of spit, for example - in a mix of ions, macromolecules, and neutral molecules known for their ability to conduct electricity due to their charge or mobility. Ranked conductive elements in a drop of human spit: Potassium ions (K⁺) Sodium ions (Na⁺) Chloride ions (Cl⁻) Bicarbonate ions (HCO₃⁻) Phosphate ions (HPO₄²⁻) Calcium ions (Ca²⁺) Magnesium ions (Mg²⁺) Ammonium ions (NH₄⁺) Sulfate ions (SO₄²⁻) DNA (extracellular) ← RNA ← Mucins Amylase Lysozyme Albumin Hydrogen ions (H⁺) Hydroxide ions (OH⁻) Glucose Urea Lipids Remember the thought experiment of gene sequencing this with 50 million bacteria in a drop of spit, 2 meters of genome each, held apart with electrophoresis in the midst of hundreds of other organisms, to read parts with a laser (only with primed inputs of course)- in a liquid …..

“…and thus in the primitive simplicity of their minds they more readily fall victims to the big lie than the small lie, since they themselves often tell small lies in little matters but would be ashamed to resort to large-scale falsehoods” Adolf Hitler (he basically founded Israel, he was funded by the Zionists) DNA Extraction from cheek cells Depending on your curriculum, you may have been shown this straightforward method of isolating DNA. The technique is as follows: Add soap to cheek cells in saliva, to dissolve the cell membranes. Add salt to the saliva, to help the DNA precipitate. Add isopropyl alcohol. We know that hamburgers lose around 50% of their weight after cooking. This is due to the water content. And yet when you squeeze a raw hamburger, you would struggle to release even 1% of all the water in the meat (notice that zero water comes out?). It isn’t possible to extract any or most of the water in our body tissues, so why would it be possible with DNA? Furthermore, stringy saliva is a known symptom of dehydration. Adding salt to the saliva produces this effect. No DNA here, just normal clumped up saliva. It could also be fungus. DNA extraction from fruit The same procedure is used here and the alcohol is supposedly added to precipitate the DNA. The strawberry contains citric acid, a carboxylic acid. When alcohol is added to a carboxylic acid, an ester is formed. Most esters are insoluble in water. The precipitate seen in the video is probably an ester, not ‘DNA’. X-ray diffraction of DNA The double Helix structure of DNA was allegedly discovered using x-ray crystallography This picture and others like it are the only pieces of data we have regarding the structure of DNA. If DNA were really a double helix, why are the only pictures we see taken from above? Why are there no pictures of DNA from the side? X-ray crystallography involves 360 degree rotation, so we should see the DNA molecule in all orientations. Assuming of course, that X-rays are actually real and the images aren’t just CGI cartoons. Techniques to learn about DNA synthesis The narrative of DNA helicase separating the strands and DNA polymerase adding bases to the exposed strands, is simply one big story. The microspace equivalent of the stories about the Big Bang by the big bangers. The facts related to DNA synthesis were determined through the use of cell fractionation and radioactive labelling. As explained by Harold Hillman in his book Certainty and Uncertainty in Biochemical Techniques, summarised here, there are many assumptions behind the use of these techniques. Some of these assumptions have either already been proven to be untrue, or violate the laws of thermodynamics. Conclusion ‘DNA forensics’ is yet another hoax. Something which has been implicitly acknowledged by the MSM. FBI admits flaws in hair analysis over decades The psychopaths used the symbolysm of DNA for baphomet, introducing the Caduceus of Hermes to make it palatable for us pagans- the statue of baphomet itself is nothing but the perverted display of lucifer, the bringer of light, gaia sophia- the aeonic force that is a female presence in nature. If they are willing to tell obvious lies, such as the idea that babies feel no pain, then they definitely lie about things which we cannot easily verify...

A song to uplift yourself from the deterministic views of old and into the realisation that we are in fact made of electricity infused with consciousness, which is the touch of magic that can never be reduced to electric signals. We are energy: