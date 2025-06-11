Nanoparticle Enlightenment!

Or: Where is our 5D promised land?… Call the sheriff!

They transform 5g or light to voltage and voltage to light, everywhere in nature! We are running on voltage, on bioelectricity!

Caveat! We have been lied to: Our cells are the chip and genetics is a veneer to cover up bioelectricity! Most of what we call “nanobots” is caused by brownian motion, erratic electrogravitic effects of nanomaterials in solutions or hydrogels. There is assembly of structures though, most likely steered by signals, magnetism, charge and chemistry! Our own cells can become bio-bots and bioelectricity governs virtually everything!

“Nanobots and brainchips” … This is not how it works, our cells are the chip!!! Our cellular architecture provides transistors, memristors, 1 trillion cells with gap junctions that are voltage gated and up to 10 levels of memristor like memory, in von neumann or post von neumann mode- Let me explain:

How it all began

Reading old books, we sometimes wonder: How did these people memorise so much? They seemed to have been deeply immersed in the splendour of nature, with refined perception and the sharpest of minds! Our atmosphere was not yet shimmering with graphene dots (besides other nastiness) wherever we go! Crimes against humanity!

A nanoparticle curse has befallen our planet and our planetary animal mother nature had nothing to do with it! Psychopathy alone made that happen- and may I say: Philanthropathy!

We are, indeed, heavily saturated with coated- so called nano-particles, that became part of our bodies for decades over decades. We got to rid ourselves of these inflammatory invaders and the best of all solutions would be to remove the grip of the enemies of life all together and once and for all!

A bit of Graphene history, intertwined with Allopathy!

This is just the official story and we know that they love to lie and discoveries are often much older than we think! They wanted to make us believe that graphene was discovered 2004 but Franklin already made that very discovery 70 years earlier during her work on graphite with x-ray crystallography.

Graphite was mined in Cumbria, England, by the 1500s and used for pencils by 1565 (first for writing on paper and now on our bioelectricity).

Carl Wilhelm Scheele worked on the graphite structure around the beginning of allopathy!

In the 1770s, he conducted experiments to distinguish graphite from other materials like molybdenite (a mineral often confused with graphite due to its similar appearance).

In 1779, Scheele demonstrated that graphite, when burned in air, produces carbon dioxide, confirming its carbon composition. This was a critical step in distinguishing graphite from lead (hence the term “plumbago” or “black lead” used earlier).

Lead is still in dental implants, intoxicating our body, found in aerosol injected rainwater and in many other places…

His confirmation of graphite as carbon implied its layered nature, as graphite consists of stacked graphene-like sheets.

Scheele’s chemical discoveries, including work on oxygen, acids, and minerals like graphite, contributed to the scientific foundation of chemistry in the late 18th century, which underpinned allopathic medicine’s reliance on chemical and pharmaceutical advances.

Rosalind Franklin’s measurements of graphite’s interlayer spacing (~3.4 Å) and crystallite organization align with graphene’s single-layer structure (0.335 nm thick). Her 1951 paper’s data on graphite formation prefigures graphene’s isolation via exfoliation, where layers are peeled to a single sheet.

They took the same measurement of graphene layers (0.335 nm) for their mythical nucleotide (0.335 nm)!

How Graphene Qdots are made:

The most common method to make graphene quantum dots is hydrothermal synthesis (there are others too, with lanthanides and aluminium for instance). Graphene oxide is dispersed in water, heated under high pressure (180–200°C) in an autoclave, and cut into 2–10 nm dots. Additives like ammonia control size. After purification, GQDs with tunable photoluminescence are obtained.

Example of cysteine functionalised Qdot

Qdot excitation with laser and sensing with camera

(this is what they are doing in the early gene sequencing too, before we got the semiconductor chips… always distracting us with PH):

The first “Virus” & Rosalind Franklin

It is outrageous beyond comprehension, to lie to the entire human race, about our nature, about molecular code that is truly bioelectric, wireless- just like all the nano “technology”, which is really qdot “tech”- meaning the “quantum confinement” effects and special bandgap, especially of graphene, for the hijacking of our cellular architecture!

The story of Viruses is the story of Nanoparticle Poisoning, for Cellular Interfacing!

The first interfacing experiments were done through the light / NIR spectrum of our TV screens. The qdots were just not as refined as they are today (our “viruses”). Even the liquid crystals in the screen are turning voltage into light- the graphene qdots in our brain and body are doing the same with our bioelectricity!

Fun Fact: The idea about the FAKE 2004 “discovery” of graphene came from Boehm and his team 1962, who were investigating the properties of carbon materials, particularly thin films derived from graphite. Their focus was on understanding the structure and chemistry of carbon at the thinnest possible scales, building on earlier studies of graphite intercalation compounds and graphite oxide. The discovery happened 1951, when Rosalind Franklin was working on graphite with x-ray diffraction microscopy.

This was one of the earliest documented observations of monolayer carbon sheets, providing experimental evidence that single-layer graphite-like structures could exist. (so they lied again…). The work demonstrated that carbon could form stable two-dimensional structures, a key precursor to modern graphene research. The researchers noted the sheets’ high surface area and potential chemical reactivity, suggesting applications in catalysis and adsorption

Precision is reached through beam-steering, the collaboration of all the devices and towers around us! The hacking works through the transduction of any energy source (like 5g, NIR, Infrared, UV etc…) into voltage! This is the magic language of our bioelectricity, that has been obfuscated, through the genetic code. In the shorter time frame this can fire neurons and trigger patterns, great with A.I. machine learning… in the longer time frame this can reprogram our biology for regeneration and morphological changes, because bioelectricity governs our biology, no molecular machines and no infernal machine elves (bacteriophargues) neither (at least not here in 3D)!

Through LNP / Qdots that are in everything, they can monitor what’s happening bioelectrically and steer precisely. These are our “viruses”, “spike proteins” etc.

Well- all this talk about brainwaves is wonderful, but precise mapping of the spacial resolution of our bioelectric signalling in time, through voltage fluorescence of graphene quantum dots (which tag every tiny part of our brain)- that is a totally different ballgame! Of course we have not been informed about the general deployment of the latter, which is happening globally. Thanks to geoengineering and glyphosate, medications and everything else under the sun these days, whilst disinfo prostitutes proclaim the contrary in our fake online world… go local, less poison!

The Salk Institute tries to sell us our “next evolutionary step” with qdots as spiritual enlightenment. But all they are doing, is hijacking our cellular operating system- through voltage gradient pulsing! They are not gods and no geniuses, they just learned how to steer our biology, while they have let us get lost in the genetic cyphering of all the voltage gradient readings from sequencing and all the different ways of interfacing us, stealthily, under falser pretext! We think it is viral disease, when our bodies fever is simply a sign for the fact that there are foreign objects in our body, photovoltaic nanoparticles- that do not belong there at all. For generations- nanoparticles (with coating for bioincompatibility) have been added stealthily as adjuvants to medication or titanium dioxide “whitener” for chocolate. Whole cultures have been built around all these seemingly extremely tasty products that lured us in, while the Biotechnocrats have worked on ways to interface and control us all. It is not only sure that it has been happening, this is truly the main goal of Allopathy, Virology and Genetics as veneer sciences- to deploy these particles and read our bioelectricity, while learning everything about giving commands at the same time. We are their rats and the world is their lab! See how they are writing patents to hide this mechanism of photovoltaic qdots for interfacing with light or 5g in plain sight!

How?

Our body runs on bioelectriciy (both neural and non neural cells). Every biological entity in our body has agency as well (Michael Levin).

In order to read this bioelectricity, it needs to be turned into light, so that sensors can detect it. The signal carries information about the surrounding tissues and qdots act as tags as well. So every light can be traced to its origin and all the brain dimension scans when people install their airpods helps the BioTechNOcrats to read and write whatever they like.

Light or 5g signals (or HAARP/ Satellites) into voltage and back! This is the “great” magic trick- signals transduction, quantum confinement effects, plasmonic coupling, the casimir effect… the nanospace makes it possible to actually hack our bioelectric communication and this is literally what they are doing and planning all along, while we have been distracted existentially!

The laser readings of qdots (“nucleotides”) lets them learn everything about the resistances and conductivity of the organic material during sequencing. Machine learning puts it all together and learns to read and write patterns for voltage gradients, that govern us in the short and long term, regarding biological functions!

Lanthanides, strontium, barium and caesium 137 (for example), aluminium and graphene LNP enter the cell via endocytosis (the cell entry in the viral fabulation).

“We need to develop (…) technologies and techniques to be able to write circuitry for cells and predictably program biology the same way in which we write a software and program computers”

The Execute Order states, “For biotechnology and biomanufacturing to help us achieve our societal goals… We need to develop “genetic engineering technologies” and techniques to be able to write circuitry for cells and predictably program biology the same way in which we write a software and program computers.”

Biden states that in order to achieve societal goals we need to develop “genetic engineering technologies” that can write circuitry for cells (BIOELECTRICITY) and program biology the same way a developer would write software for a computer.

The “Genetic engineering technologies” (The Bioelectric Code) that can program and control cells inside of Americans’ bodies in the same way a software program determines a computer’s functionality and responsiveness, that Biden needs to develop; have already been developed and ‘installed’ in the majority of Americans; they’re called COVID-19 vaccines and mRNA lipid nanoparticles (photovoltaic, voltage fluorescent and electrochemiluminescent qdots).

Energy harvesting!

When we heard that we immediately thought about the sucking of life energy from us like technological vampires (which is also happening, our conductivity is literally down to 47% on average, from all the additional metamaterials inside our body and signals interfering), but energy harvesting is mainly the capability of qdots to absorb (electromagnetic) waves and turn them into electricity, voltage!

Counter Intelligence is trying to frame it as a way to power tiny technological creations, bacteriophargues all over again… depicted as robotic devices- which is happening for health, sure… but the 4th industrial revolution does not run on a “digitalisation” in the way they portray it with neuralink, entering a surreal world through a cable in our brain!

They have learned everything about the bioelectric code of life, while we have been distracted with genomic fabulation for almost 75 years already! Our sequencing has provided them with enough information about the conductivity of our biological materials and the resistance to the laser (the rest is primer based fabulation), or later through a semiconductor chip directly (in sequencing).

Graphene qdots are amazing for energy harvesting! Their bandgap can be tuned perfectly for that job. They harvest the beam-steered 5g (scalar-) waves that can hit precisely at a 300 micrometer spot with a simple software hack (their trick to not reveal the deceit).

Beam-steering

How do they aim so precisely?

Phased Array Antennas: 5G base stations use arrays of small antennas that work together to transmit and receive signals. By electronically adjusting the phase and amplitude of the signal at each antenna, the system creates a directed beam of radio waves. Beamforming: This is the core process of beamsteering. The antenna array manipulates the signal's phase to constructively interfere in a specific direction, forming a concentrated beam aimed at the target device. This increases signal strength and reduces interference compared to traditional omnidirectional broadcasting. Millimeter Waves: 5G often operates in high-frequency millimeter-wave bands (e.g., 24–100 GHz). These waves have short ranges and are easily blocked, so beamsteering is critical to maintain a strong connection by dynamically directing the beam to the user’s device. Tracking and Adjustment: The base station continuously tracks the device’s location using feedback signals. It adjusts the beam in real-time to follow the device as it moves, ensuring consistent connectivity. MIMO (Multiple Input Multiple Output): Beamsteering is often combined with massive MIMO, where multiple antennas serve multiple users simultaneously. This allows the base station to create multiple beams, each tailored to a specific device, boosting network capacity.

So there is literally no need for any digital signals processing of data when everything they want to do is taking over our bioelectric orchestration, as much as possible- and their technologies are getting better and better and we have more of them in close proximity than ever! The naive believe that progress is granting us a paradise of comfort without a price is quite deadly in these times of bloodclots, heart attacks and alzheimers at the age of 20!

Regarding Near Infrared Stimulation and Beamsteering in our ubiquitous smart-tech grid (among other frequencies):

Device Coordination: Multiple smart devices (e.g., smartphones or street lights) form a distributed array. Each device’s NIR LED acts as an element in a phased-array-like system. Software synchronizes emissions using precise timing protocols (e.g., Precision Time Protocol over 5G, ~nanosecond accuracy).

Software Tweaks: Beamforming Algorithms: Adapt 5G beamforming techniques to calculate phase delays for each LED, directing multiple beams to distinct GQD sites. Algorithms like MUSIC or ESPRIT can estimate target locations and optimize interference patterns. Localization: Use smartphone cameras, LiDAR (e.g., iPhone Pro), or GPS to map device and target positions, enabling dynamic beam steering. Pulse Modulation: Vary pulse timing and intensity to create independent beams, each with a ~1–2 mm focal spot. Frequency-division multiplexing can separate beams temporally.

Beam Formation: By splitting the array into subgroups, each subgroup focuses on a different target. For example, one subgroup targets GQDs in the rabbit’s left flank, another the right, achieving simultaneous or sequential excitation. The photovoltage at each site depends on local GQD density and junction efficiency.

Feedback Loop: Cameras or external sensors detect GQD fluorescence (if functionalized) or tissue landmarks, refining beam directions in real-time via machine learning.

So high precision can be reached through beam-steering, especially of totally feasible scalar waves from 5g towers with tweaked software (this is their trick to hide the 300 micrometer precision, enough to modulate a bunch of neurons directly, with voltage gradient pulsing, the language of our biology)

Programmed triggers, with Mac Address and Bluetooth! Von Neumanns dream and more!

It is highly feasible that specific states are programmed and stored in our cellular architecture (our cells are the chip, the transistor and memristor at the same time, ready for morphocomputation)- entrained in an environment with a lot of precise beam-steering through a mix of 5g towers with other ways to get to us, NIR / IR / UV / THZ, in our beloved ubiquitous computing architecture (that needs to be monitored or simply go).

When we are back home, a simple trigger pulse could then unwind a formerly entrained “program”, all learned by machine learning, A.I. - and this way they can hack us profoundly, and no one told us that bioelectricity, voltage is the key to everything in our biology!

We need to completely reconsider our movement towards the ubiquitously connected smart city hell and collectively chose a sane route that does not kill all insects that we need for our food! We cannot blindly pursue these insane goals, inflicted by demented Philanthropaths!

Transformational Truth!

They are taking the piss folks! Brownian movement of nanoparticles is very erratic in hydrogels, due to their size and quantum confinement effects plus reactions to electrogravitics of the environment. Sure- there are some steered particles and beam-steering / magnetism / chemically driven self assembly of structures is happening in the blood…

Our cells are the chip and the bots- there is no need for this:

This is pure cointel. It is a narrative to distract us, so we do not discover the true functioning of their technology. No one has ever told us that voltage gradients govern our electrome and that virtually all biological functions can be orchestrated through it! Call the sheriff!

I would say 95% of the published science in regards to this issue is disinformation, at least! Most of the studies aim at the confusion of every element of the crime, always pointing in the wrong direction for the chip and for the memristor function. They talk about cables and RFID, while we are way beyond that- and a simple tweak of the 5g software in the towers, makes precise beam-steering possible, up to 300 micrometer precision. This is a few neurons precise! It is really hard to find truthful information out there, all the language models have been programmed to lead us astray already, but even the A.I., with all the limitations, confirms this when you ask in the right way!

It’s hilarious, “a “virus” that transmits a light sensitive “gene”” - two obfuscating paradigms in one sentence! They do everything to hide the fact that LIGHT modulates our brain through photovoltaic nanoparticles (the viruses).

Can you see how they operate?

Until next time, your Karmameleon!