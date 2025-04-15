Fluorescence inside our bodies! Bats are all over the cyphered Manuals of Psychopathy! Oh we love a good vampire story, come sink your thirstiest teeth into my neck!

“We can’t stop here, this is BAT COUNTRY”

Illuminati Juice (Qdot LNP): “All for your hEaLtH!!!”

Bats everywhere.

The entire viral immunity narrative is cast around these smart little creatures that would much rather be left alone, hanging out somewhere minding their own business. But this stretches further, even into the genetic narrative and these patterns are a clear fingerprint of fraud, a masonic running gag that is stuck in the throats of all those people who are now radiating from the inside against their will. The alleged biocompatibility is a lie. I have a whole section about the damages in the “Statistics / Evidence and Zero Point Energy menu point on the main site. You are very welcome. We can do this!

To read voltage gradient information they need one thing: Voltage sensitive dye, or qdots directly.

So as a reminder: most of us are now radiating our voltage gradients in visual light insight of our bodies, 24/7- that alone should trigger outrage. But we are somehow subdued in our ways and really have to come forth now, knowing all of that… this is sick, nobody asked for that and I would rather not be interfaced like this (and through my biophotons neither).

Remember our two friends? They literally used bats as a running gag in the entire spectrum of their demented scams:

James Watson and Francis Crick laughing about the following deception of the entire human race, every professional doctor in the world included! These Philanthropaths do not deserve the air they are breathing!

There you have it … and WIFI BAT (People)!

Fluorescence based tracking software for (human) BATS ! "BATS" (PDF to download- this is not a joke!) appears to be biosensors based on “aptamer” and nanotube sensors, which use fluorescent carbon nanotubes to detect (nonexistent) “viruses”. These sensors change brightness when they interact with viral molecules, making them highly sensitive for detecting pathogens like SARS-CoV-2. The technology relies on nanosensors, specifically modified carbon nanotubes with “DNA anchors”, to achieve this detection. “Bat cells can mount a robust antiviral response while simultaneously maintaining an anti-inflammatory balance.” To what- the ubiquitous nanoparticle invasion?

These bats are baphomet all over again!

They are getting wrongfully blamed for literally everything under the sun:

Bats allegedly harbor a vast diversity of viruses, including “coronaviruses”, “Ebola”, “Nipah”, and “Hendra” (how are they even flying with that load… because they don’t, ah they have very special immunity adaptations they say … maybe it is because we are not sticking countless needles in their innocent bodies to inject “Illuminati Juice”?

Mensonges, Lies, Lügen, Mientes:

“Recent genomic studies have further illuminated the “mOlEcUlar” basis of bat immunity. Research from the University of Saskatchewan indicates, "Bats have undergone positive “selection” in “genes” related to “DNA repair” and innate “immunity”, enhancing their ability to withstand “viral assaults"

Specifically, “genes” in the “interferon-alpha pathway” and those involved in “STING (stimulator of interferon genes)” - OF COURSE! This reminds me of my favourite quote of cryptographic jerk off watershed moments- I mean “CrIsPr CaS9 mechanics” :

DID YOU MAKE IT ALL THE WAY THROUGH ? Instant headache. You are welcome :) they are literally mocking us, like bullies do it to children, just more refined for the grown ups- equally demented nevertheless- this CRISPR fabulation is totally made up!

Illuminati Juice! (the name of the true light bringers, the original Illuminati has been stolen and now the Xenosh took over (the archontically minded, the technocrats and transhumanists who can murder millions while smiling through their crooked teeth) …pretty much every symbol, even the holly “wood” is now corrupted - that was used for the celebration of the return of the sun on the 24th of december:

Fun Fact: We have been told Holly fruits are toxic, but they have great medicinal qualities!

Now it became a magic name for blackmailed ped0philes! Hollywood, “a system of a down”…

Back to the Qdots:

Please notice how a few distinct colors are enough to render bioelectric functions and remember what we know from the potential cypher around the PCR

They are prompting our biological intelligence- literally! Through voltage gradient signals that give cues and orchestrate virtually the entirety of our cellular functions- this is the hack. They are literally able to prompt our biological intelligence now, over our bioelectricity, the voltage gradients transduced into light- and relayed over graphene to electromagnetic signals for the phone, A.I. Transhumanist HQ and back (the Qdots (in LNP) are highly light sensitive).

An easy to understand route explaining HOW THEY ARE TRULY HACKING US 50.3KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Until next time, your Bufus Alvarius!