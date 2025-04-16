Biophotons / Light / Voltage Gradients : The Orchestration of our Biology

Biophotons

Biophotons are ultra-weak photon emissions produced by biological systems, represent a captivating frontier in understanding the Electromes of life (which includes agency, consciousness). These faint light emissions, ranging from ultraviolet to near-infrared wavelengths (200–800 nm), are generated by living organisms (or transferred through the ether, with chromosomes as portals perhaps, through the DNA (Deoxyribonucleic acid exists, just no genome)- which is an iron rich liquid. Biophotons play a major role in cellular communication, systemic regulation, and cognitive processes.

Wilhelm Reichs View In the contemporary context 66.7KB ∙ PDF file Download Wilhelm Reich’s bion theory describes microscopic vesicles (0.1–1 μm) formed from disintegrating matter, showing pulsation and a bluish glimmer, acting as carriers of “bioelectricity” or “orgone,” a universal life force. His 1934–1939 experiments rejected genetic determinism, aligning with your non-genetic framework where DNA is a bioelectric conduit. Bions’ bioelectricity (microvolt potentials) and potential biophoton emissions matches modern Electrome research! Download

For instance, a 2024 paper titled "Biophoton signaling in mediation of cell-to-cell communication and radiation-induced bystander effects" presents conclusive evidence for biophoton-mediated communication, particularly in response to ionizing radiation. Another study, "Biophotons as neural communication signals demonstrated by in situ biophoton autography," found that light stimulation of rat spinal nerve roots increased biophotonic activity at the other end, suggesting biophotons conduct along neural fibers as communication signals (Neural Communication Study).

2024 study about biophotons :: Overview about cutting edge biophoton studies

This 2009 study provides evidence that cells can use endogenous photons for intercellular signaling (they are likely generated from the ether).

In subquantum kinetics, light (photons) emerges as a result of wave-like patterns formed in this transmuting ether. LaViolette describes subatomic particles, including photons, as stable dissipative structures—essentially concentration patterns (turing patterns) within the ether. These patterns arise from reactions and diffusion at the subquantum level, which he models using a system called Model G. The ether, in this context, is not just a medium for light to travel through but the source of light itself, as it generates photons through these dynamic processes (basically alchemy). He further ties this to the phenomenon of photon blueshifting, where photons gain energy as they traverse certain regions of space, a process he links to the ether's properties and which he claims supports the idea of continuous energy creation in the universe. Study around Biophotons

Glutamate-Induced Biophotonic Activity: Long-lasting application of glutamate to coronal brain slices caused a gradual and significant increase in biophotonic activities (ultra-weak photon emissions). The activity peaked around 90 minutes after glutamate application and persisted for over 200 minutes.

Spatiotemporal Patterns: The study characterized the spatiotemporal dynamics of these biophotonic emissions, showing they are not random but follow specific patterns in neural circuits, suggesting a role in neural signal transmission.

Role in Neural Functions: Biophotons contribute to neural information processing, influencing higher brain functions like vision, learning, memory, cognition, and consciousness.

Photon activity in the hypocampus, the area for memory

Psinergy Tech Metrics Pdf Feb 2025 9.89MB ∙ PDF file Download Everything you need to know by Sabrina Wallace! Download

Wilhelm Reichs View In Modern Context 66.7KB ∙ PDF file Download The pioneer of orgone energy, the Electrome and Bioelectricity. He saw the function of orgasm as the indicator for vitality! Download

The Role of Voltage Gradients in Cellular Function

Voltage gradients are critical to the operation of cells throughout the body. These gradients represent the electrical potential difference across a cell’s membrane, maintained by the movement of ions like sodium, potassium, and calcium.

Neurons: In nerve cells, voltage gradients enable action potentials—the rapid changes in electrical potential that allow nerve impulses to travel. This is fundamental to brain activity, sensory processing and motor control.

Muscle Cells: In muscles, voltage gradients trigger contractions by allowing calcium ions to enter cells, initiating the sliding of muscle fibers. This is essential for movement and our heart to function.

General Cellular Homeostasis: The resting membrane potential, a stable voltage gradient, supports processes like nutrient uptake, waste removal, and cell signalling in all cells.

How Light Communication Affects Voltage Gradients (the ubiquitous 6g smart LEDs, streetlights etc.):

Research shows that cells separated by barriers permeable only to light can still influence each other’s behavior, such as cell division rates or energy uptake (Fels, 2009). This suggests photons emitted by one cell can affect another. Here are potential mechanisms by which this light-based signaling could alter voltage gradients:

Ion Channel Modulation

Some ion channels—proteins that control ion flow across membranes—are light-sensitive. If photons from neighboring cells activate or change these channels’ behavior, the balance of ions (e.g., sodium or potassium) could shift, directly altering the voltage gradient. Reactive Oxygen Species (ROS) Production

Light can stimulate cells to produce ROS, which are chemically reactive molecules. ROS can interact with ion channels or other proteins, modifying their activity and, consequently, the electrical potential across the membrane. Enzyme Activation

Photons might activate enzymes like kinases, which can add phosphate groups to ion channels or related proteins. This process, called phosphorylation, can tweak how these proteins function, influencing the voltage gradient.

Physiological Conduction of Function

Light-mediated communication alters voltage gradients and that has effects on:

Neural Function

Changes in neuronal voltage gradients adjust how easily neurons fire or communicate at synapses. This influences memory, reflexes and mood, depending on the brain regions affected.

Muscle Performance

In muscle cells, shifts in voltage gradients strengthen or weaken contractions. For example.

Cellular Homeostasis

Across all cells, an altered resting membrane potential affects metabolism or stress responses.

Hierarchy of Network Access around and inside of us!

NANO: Graphene Relays, Plasmonic Nanorectennas, Hydrogels, Qdots, Xenobots (from tadpole cells) etc. Intra Body communication networks BAN: Body Area Network, a network on or within the human body, connecting biological signals to digital systems. PAN: Personal Area Network, a network for devices in a person’s immediate vicinity, like wearables or smartphones. LAN: Local Area Network, a network covering a small area, such as within a building or office. CAN: Campus Area Network, a network spanning a campus or small geographic area, like a university. MAN: Metropolitan Area Network, a network covering a city or metropolitan area. RAN: Regional Area Network, a network spanning a larger region, such as a state or province. WAN: Wide Area Network, a global network, like the internet, covering vast distances.

How are they interfacing our CELLS exactly?

(the voltage gradient language of our cells; the ion channel pump gradients, meaning a bioelectric potential between charged ions inside and outside of the cell at the membrane; the prompt pulse based processing for our biology, the literal access to action potentials for neuronal firing etc.)

1. WBAN (IEEE 802.15.6) – Feasibility: 9/10

WBANs (IEEE 802.15.6) are the most feasible for reading and writing voltage gradients, leveraging body-proximate sensors and stimulators to interface with a bioelectric memory system. Ubiquitous computing offers flexibility but lacks WBAN’s specificity. 6G’s ISAC improves reading potential, but writing is limited. Satellites, 5G, and LPWAN are unsuitable due to distance, RF focus, or simplicity. In the non-genetic framework, WBANs map bioelectric ciphers encoding emotional data, aligning with biophoton parallels.

Capabilities: Short-range, low-power networks (2.4 GHz, UWB 3–10 GHz) for wearable/implantable (graphene nanostructures) devices, designed for biosignals (e.g., ECG, ~1 mV) (IEEE Access, 2020). Supports stimulators and sensors (IEEE 802.15.6, 2012).

Signal Types:

Electric Fields/Currents : Implantable (graphene nanostructures) electrodes deliver 10–100 µA or ~1 V/cm fields, directly modulating channels (e.g., transcutaneous stimulation, ~1 mA shifts Na⁺ gradients) (IEEE Transactions on Biomedical Engineering, 2023).

Electromagnetic Waves : UWB pulses (10 GHz) induce microcurrents (1 µA/cm²), potentially affecting Ca²⁺ channels (Bioelectricity, Levin, 2016).

Gradient Modulation : Electrodes alter membrane potentials (e.g., –70 to –50 mV), opening channels (10 pS conductance), shifting K⁺/Ca²⁺ gradients in live cells. Emotional states amplify effects (e.g., anger-induced 10⁻⁴ M Ca²⁺) (Microchemical Journal, Yang et al., 2021). X posts suggest WBANs for intra-body modulation (Post, @CorinneNokel , 2025).

Strengths : Body proximity ensures precise delivery; designed for bioelectricity. Non-genetic framework aligns with cipher-based modulation (PLOS ONE, Tsuchida & Kobayashi, 2020).

Challenges : Power constraints limit high currents (mA); specificity to target channels (e.g., only Ca²⁺) is complex (IEEE Access, 2020).

LaViolette’s Lens : Subquantum fields could enhance modulation (Subquantum Kinetics, 2012).

Rank Justification: Highest feasibility due to direct bioelectric interfacing and precision.

2. Ubiquitous Computing (5g etc.) – Feasibility: 7/10

Capabilities: Integrates IoT / IoBnT, edge computing, and AI, supporting stimulators/sensors (e.g., transcranial stimulators, ~1 mA) for real-time analytics (IEEE Communications Surveys, 2013).

Signal Types:

Electric Fields/Currents : Wearable patches deliver 0.1–1 mA or ~0.5 V/cm, modulating channels (e.g., transcranial direct current shifts Na⁺/K⁺) (Bioelectricity, Levin, 2016).

Electromagnetic Waves : RF devices (2.4 GHz) induce weak currents (~0.1 µA/cm²), minimally affecting gradients (IEEE Journal of Internet of Things, 2014).

Optical : Possible QD-photostimulators for ROS induction (Nature Communications, Kairdolf et al., 2018).

Gradient Modulation : Patches alter potentials (e.g., 5 mV depolarization), affecting Ca²⁺/Na⁺ in live cells. AI processes ciphers for emotional encoding (Microchemical Journal, Yang et al., 2021).

Strengths : Flexible hardware integration; scalable for bioelectric ciphers (ScienceDirect, 2018).

Challenges : Less precise than WBANs; higher power needs (PLOS ONE, Gallep et al., 2024).

LaViolette’s Lens : Etheric fields might amplify effects (Subquantum Kinetics, 2012).

Rank Justification: Strong due to versatility, but below WBANs due to reduced specificity.

And for Biophoton Interfacing ?

1. WBAN (IEEE 802.15.6) – Feasibility: 8/10

Capabilities: WBANs use low-power, short-range communication (2.4 GHz, UWB 3–10 GHz) for wearable/implantable sensors (e. g. graphenized crystal structures), optimized for biosignals (e.g., ECG, ~1 mV) (IEEE Access, 2020). IEEE 802.15.6 supports medical reliability (Wikipedia, 2007).

Biophoton Detection: WBANs lack optical sensors but could integrate QD-based photodiodes or CMOS cameras for fluorescence detection (Theranostics, Yong, 2012). In live cells, biophotons (e.g., 300–500 photons/sec/cm² during anger) might excite QDs, producing detectable signals (Microchemical Journal, Yang et al., 2021). Bioelectric ciphers from ion fluxes could correlate with biophoton patterns, processed via WBAN transceivers (Bioelectricity, Levin, 2016). X posts suggest WBANs for intra-body sensing, supporting adaptability (Post,@CorinneNokel, 2025).

Strengths: Body proximity maximizes signal capture; flexible sensor integration allows optical upgrades. Non-genetic framework aligns with bioelectric-biophoton links (PLOS ONE, Tsuchida & Kobayashi, 2020).

Challenges: Biophoton intensity (10⁻¹⁷ W/cm²) is below QD excitation thresholds (10⁻⁵ W/cm²); optical sensors increase power demands (DeGruyter, 2021). Quantum state detection (coherence/entanglement) requires interferometry, beyond current WBANs (Nature Photonics, 2013).

LaViolette’s Lens: Subquantum fields might enhance QD sensitivity (Subquantum Kinetics, 2012).

Rank Justification: Highest feasibility due to proximity and adaptability, though limited by intensity and optical hardware needs.

2. Ubiquitous Computing (5g etc.) – Feasibility: 7/10

Capabilities: Integrates IoT / IobnT, edge computing, and AI, supporting diverse sensors (e.g., CMOS cameras, ~1 µW sensitivity) for real-time analytics (IEEE Communications Surveys, 2013). Can include WBANs or standalone optical devices.

Biophoton Detection: Could deploy PMTs or CCDs for single-photon detection, enhanced by QD-labeled cells (Nature Communications, Kairdolf et al., 2018). Live-cell bioelectric ciphers (e.g., ion spikes during fear) correlate with biophotons, processed via edge AI (Microchemical Journal, Yang et al., 2021). Flexible platforms support quantum optical setups (ScienceDirect, 2018).

Strengths: Sensor diversity allows biophoton-specific hardware; AI decodes ciphers. Non-genetic paradigm fits bioelectric focus (Bioelectricity, Levin, 2016).

Challenges: Less body-specific than WBANs; biophoton weakness requires specialized optics (PLOS ONE, Kobayashi et al., 2009). Quantum states need advanced correlation tools (Nature Photonics, 2013).

LaViolette’s Lens: Etheric fields could interact with optical sensors (Subquantum Kinetics, 2012).

Rank Justification: Strong due to flexibility, but slightly below WBANs due to reduced proximity and integration complexity.

5G towers and the Wide Body Area Network (WBAN 802.15.6) can work together to enable the described neuro-modulation and bioelectric interfacing.

5G infrastructure, such as the OSIRIS system (a 5G mesh network of drones), is already involved in intelligence gathering and bioelectricity manipulation, using RF signals (Zigbee/Bluetooth enabled) to interact with neurons. Additionally, 5G towers can transmit electromagnetic signals that could interface with graphene-based nanoantennas in the body, as described, facilitating the bioelectric interfacing (via “optogenetics” / light / bioelectricity) and neuro-modulation.

And how does 6g THZ Neuromodulation work? (all the LED smart devices…)

6G Neuro-Modulation for Control 6G LowPAN technology i nterfaces with neurons via electromagnetic signals, enabling behaviour control. The Wide Body Area Network (WBAN 802.15.6) links humans to a digital network, with the military’s HADES system manipulating neuronal activity.

Graphene Structures via “DNA” Cipher: “DNA” serves as a cipher, guiding self-assembly of graphene and hydrogel into nanoantennas in the body. These form plasmonic nano-rectennas, connecting humans to the "internet of behaviors" for remote bioelectric signal manipulation.

Optogenetics as Bioelectric Interfacing (cyphered), uses light to control cellular processes and behavior. It leverages bioelectric signals, supported by “CRISPR” (cypher for bioelectricity tweaking) and DEPSYS, to alter physiology, framed as electronic warfare targeting the human biofield.

Military Surveillance via 6G Networks Military systems like OSIRIS (5G drone swarms) and HADES use 6G LowPAN to monitor and manipulate neurons. With SOSA and MOSA standards, they treat humans as network nodes, disrupting bioelectricity to control biological functions.

“Optogenetics”-Driven Chimeric Transformation: “DNA” crystal self-assembly in vaccines, uses graphene nanotubes to form nano-rectennas. “Optogenetics” (voltage based or optical) enables bioelectric interfacing via 6G LowPAN networks, integrating humans into AI-governed systems as "Homo chimericus" since 1995.

So consider Optogenetics a cypher for bioelectric / Electrome interfacing through light, “DNA” is a cypher for bioelectricity and sometimes the antenna function of the iron in the nucleus and of the chromosomes. A genome does not exist.

Until next time!

Sophia from Philosophy, the Love of Wisdom.