Sabrina Wallace vs. The Gatekeepers
Sabrina Wallace vs. The Gatekeepers

Gatekeeping Human Anatomy & Human Augmentation without informed Consent
Feb 15, 2025
Progressive Reality Music Sabrina Wallace explains how computer networking has been intelligently cut out from the panels looking for “covid justice”, in order to hide the gaslit access to our bodies through the internet.

16.Feb 2025 16:10 - Clean Audio now // click the 3dots in the box to download an download mp3!

You can make “Audiograms” selecting a piece of the transcript section by the way- with automatic subtitle video //// Consider this piece of music part of our future commons!

Composed and arranged by Bufus Alvarius from Telestai Nexus.
Copyrights released, spread the word! Use it wherever you like!
More information about Sabrina Wallace [31]

For clean transcripts from Sabrina Wallace (with audio):
Sabrina Wallace Transcript Series I
Sabrina Wallace Transcript Series II
Sabrina Wallace Transcript Series III

Dawn Christine with receipts
Corinne Nokel brings home evidence

Your Bufus Alvarius from Telestai Nexus

