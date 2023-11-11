“They do not only want to influence your choices, they want to control your flesh and bones”



“I don't do UFO crap- because my family helped work the jobs that build your precious fantasies!” (Sabrina Wallace, daughter of a Rothschild mother, family involved in Black Projects, Project SALUS - Brain - Machine Interfaces)

Proof of Family involvement in the Space Foce Crew 4

Who is Sabrina Wallace? (Link to an entire article about the most important whistleblowers of humanity, besides Edward Snowden, Julian Assange and Dominique Guillet)

If Netcentric Warfare is new to you: Here is the full story!

from the Transcript - Wednesday Coffee - Nov. 10th 2023

Historical Evidence for Mind Control

Official Ted Talk type of presentation about the basics!

How does this technology work? (status quo, reverse engineered corroboration)

Microscopy to confirm this from a technological perspective

“Is Mind Control Possible? Absolutely. There is a mountain of evidence...

Today we know there are technologies that can induce sound into the brain at a distance, can monitor and alter brainwaves at a distance, can alter behavior at a distance, can induce images into the brain at a distance, can target individual organs at a distance. Can disrupt the calcium ions binding on individual cell surfaces at a distance, creating pain and other effects anywhere in the body. Mind control technology exists, without a question.”



Dr. Eldon Byrd, U.S. Navy, 2001

Transcript : Sabrina Wallace (00:00)

Okay, I'm going to do my best to handle this evenly because there's a lot of chatter about it, which I find weird. Most people know, Oh, I saw a UFO. Oh, it's an unidentified flying object from World War II. Wow. What happened to all of those that spooked the B-52, etc? Oh, we just don't know. Declassified in the '70s. Oh, now we know. And here's who built it, and here's where it came from via parts, companies, and engineers. How come we didn't know? National security. Oh. How many times has that happened to you in your life when you're looking into things as far as developing a new technology, researching something different that you're not used to because you're trying to come up with better gas for your car, better gas mileage, rather. I don't know. Whatever you're trying to fix in your house. And you're like, How come I can't use the power of sound? Who built the pyramids? What is the fourth dimension? What's a metamaterial? So here I am, year and a half reading out the technology that I grew up with mom, dad, grandma, grandpa, grandma, grandpa, uncle, uncle, uncle, uncle, uncle, uncle, aunt, aunt, aunt, aunt, uncle, uncle, aunt.

(01:42)

They all work one way or another with all these different companies, people and planes, Lockheed, Boeing. Oh, my God. Somebody built that. You mean the aliens didn't shit it out and make it happen? Yeah, these are jobs. And then my favorite, it's a wireless body area network. Oh, my God, I have one. Yeah, everybody does because we all have DNA. I got to get rid of it. I don't think you understand. When we throw buoys in the water, right? That creates a little mathematical corridor. It's a set of coordinates where we can hunt you down. Your DNA is running through your body all the time, right? It's always in motion, isn't it? Yeah, and so are you. You're sitting, you're standing in your house. I mean, your kill box. I mean, your house. Another set of mathematical coordinates that make you accessible. It's okay. We'll just tell everybody that it's all magic. The majestic 12. Oh, biological entities. You mean vector routing state protocols for intermittent system to biological entity? No. I'm on the Twitter. The Defense Intelligence Agency is talking to me. I'm a whistleblower with UFO community. It's an ISBI. Can you tell me what an ISBI is?

(03:06)

We're all ISBs. Oh, is that because we're still biological entities and not transorganic, something else? None of us can know at all. No, but some of us can definitely stand up and be like, Those are meta materials for the sixth generation of wireless using software-defined networking and a remote physical access layer for computer networking. Now that we've fully put body area networks into commercial use with Precision AI healthcare, Microsoft OpenAI Azure for fun stuff like gaming and entertainment, haptic technology. Then there's the metaverse, augmented reality, mixed reality, and the Smart City agenda, which is done. Now we're working on cognitive cities which fully employ and deploy brain to multibrain technology in Neurojournals, not somebody's blog, no UFOs, no Maybes. There's the product, there's the company. Here's where I can go learn about it and buy it from Amazon. It's a brain-computer interface. Wow. Now, whoever you are, explain to me why it is. I'm so interested in UFOs. I so want to know how those engines work. So why am I not interested in flux density? Why am I not interested in teleportation and ambient computing from memory in the air molecules? Why am I not interested in cymetics, plasmonics, bioelectronics?

(04:46)

Why am I not interested in Tufts University, Synthetic Biology for Regenerative Medicine and Immortality Research? I said university, didn't say blog. Let me help you. I have a guess. Dear Darpa, where did you get your non-invasive N3 technology? Of which I'm going to be going over yet another video on the YouTube, which I just posted from the Miami University of Engineering. Non-invasive N3, how are we doing it? Optogenetics. Changing out the synaptic response in your neurons by the light in and out of your face, not just your eyeballs. Oh, my God. Yeah, and it uses the wireless too, and frequency generation, and more than anything, your DNA, like your DNA inside of you, we use that for storing data. Dna steganography. There's three different links on the channel. Go read about it. Wow. Yeah. More jobs. But we use CRISPR/Cas9. We don't have to. Noninvasive N3. Darpa, where did you get it? How did you do it? Well, Dr. Delgato research. Yeah, what was he doing? Cutting open the two-year-old's brain and installing neuromorphic chipsets that then had a system on a chip that would utilize a hydrogel, posted an article from Interesting Engineering recent on that today too.

(06:07)

And the hydrogel is the electronic bridge to electrocute the human from the inside out and the outside in with the membrane to then take over for the same synapses in your fucking brain, and all of a sudden, the synapses are doing something different. But it's the nano. Nope. It's a little electric field changing out your own internal cellular voltage gates for your own cells to communicate properly with one another. That's impossible because you're not telling people that electronic signals such as radio frequency, magnetic signals, all of it goes through the body. Through. But they would know we couldn't... Well, see, when I installed biosensors made out of your own DNA, using your heartbeat, that would be software-defined meta materials to race through your veins and arteries, and then I can control those little memristors in the air around your head remotely. Every single thing I just said got a tech doc and it's fucking loaded right now. Those are jobs. Right now and have been since 2008. Now, I appreciate internet and that's what this is. You, internet, created by feds who made the Dark Web. See, now we get to talk. Mono and mono, I was there at the age of 19, saw you little young nerds under 25 looking at you the same way.

(07:38)

What are you setting us up for with Cognitive Cities, C40 cities? That's pervasive and ambient computing with the ex-verse. What is that? Cognitive body area networks. Did you bother to tell anybody that we had the wireless in the 1800s? I did, and I read it from the history of the wireless straight off the IEEE. Layland's equation, little nerds, where did you get all your fun little math for all this 1800s again? The human population for 150 years has been stolen from. Human physiology? That's not the same thing as saying, Here's a new technology. Go use it. It's just not. I'd like to use my own body by myself. I don't want anything inside of me, and I definitely don't want anything inside of me that has a fucking remote that I have no way to get away from. That's insane. (clack on wood) (pouring drink) (coughing) (coughing) (coughing) (coughing) (distant wind) Tell us again and be nice about it. I'm doing the best that I can, but I am your brick wall. I worked a job at the age of 19. I know exactly what I'm looking at. Wireless-body-area network protocols with metaheuristic bio-electromagnetic algorithms, it takes some time.

(08:53)

And they had it, and they have it now because you young people out there are just as guilty as the old people going, We're so stupid. We're burning the world down. Fastest straight-up intake with the money. What's going on? It's a virus. Put your mask on. Okay, but I can't tell. We can't find it. Shut up. You're so insensitive. Oh, my God. Shut up. Just do what they told you. How could you do this? It's all your fault. The world is being destroyed by your use of Hairspray and air conditioning. Oh, my God. We've had weather control since the '70s. Shut up, you conspiracy theorist. We're only going to talk about what Facebook tells us to. That way, everyone's nice to us. Unbelievable. I've heard that person reads. Doing their own research. Fucking it up for the rest of us. Did you make extra money this weekend? Yeah, I had to go ahead and vent like four patients. But that means that our trip to Acapoco is good to go, right, fellow nurse? Oh, my God, yeah. Next week I should be able to off at least seven more. That won't meet the quota. But that's okay because Jill and Vicky are coming in the weekend and they said they should be able to off those two old people.

(10:12)

I mean, they're not making it anyways, right? Then we should have enough money to go and we can gamble too. Did you finish your TikTok video? How are you liking it out there? Ain't it nice? Now you can go turn your face, change the channel, and go attenuate into La La Land, where they'll tell you anything you want to hear. You can go find it, YouTube, wherever it is. Somebody out there going to lie to you just how you like it, and you're like, Yeah. Oh, my God. I knew they couldn't read her mind and the DoD left me out. And you're leaving out the men, women, and children who will still be here when you're sucked up with your diaper on in your bathtub, Ready Player One, because you're not going to be out working on the yard. You're not going to be taking care of the building you're sitting in. You're going to be in the bathtub regulating your brain chemistry to handle 15 hours at a time in your headset. They're still working some of that out, but the biosensors have really helped that along. Vietnam, interdimensional goggles, and Internet of Things running in the ‘70s.

(11:21)

I said it because I was born with a MACID installed, Meninger Foundation, Defense Intelligence Agency testing. But Stephen Greer said it too, Head nanotech in the '60s. Vietnam injected with some drugs, see, interdim with special goggles, air molecule manipulation. Well, I said, Duh. Internet of things. What I fucking tell you as a kid in logistics? I'm like, They're hybridizing. Yeah. Then they ordered districts and they ordered all the torture and violence to gain their tag from two year olds, rip their head open and keep going, keep testing with that hydrogel to plug in the scousy cables and go from neuromorphic chips, which they had back then, to the non-invasive N3, which is external electrical signal, fire up the hydrogel and make a change on the inside. Did you forget the part internet? Where I've done my records post a lot? Thank you, Brash, for reposting it or Indy, whichever of you first saw. And did you forget that I'm like, filing cabinets here? It's my own MRIs. Would you turn shit into? And for who? And at what divisions? And in which places on the planet? Oh, no one can figure that out. Take a shot at it.

(12:40)

I like puzzles. Now, as a real human, sitting here watching the insanity, I refuse to participate. That is a Pentagon directive. Those are companies. I happen to live here in the middle of a lot of Raytheon, employed neighbors. I don't get to pretend that my neighbors do not exist. They drive white trucks, like the ones you fucking see on their websites. And they got a cute little laser in the back. You should beg. What are you going to do ? tell the neighbors the truck isn't real and the equipment they're hauling around and doing what they do. It's not real. It doesn't exist. I can sit here and play my little slot machine or maybe log into a video game and just pretend my adult children 18 and 19. God bless you Indigo Neutrino about, Honey, they don't have it in West Virginia where you have to be injected for your license. It's the additional things that go with getting it? And then, yes, you will, eventually. Real soon, especially to go state to state, They're never going to get it. We're going to have welfare. We're going to... Are you a value chain partner? Because if you're not, since 2017, the IEEE, the World Health Organization, they will ignore you.

(13:54)

And that's by what's written. Now you're going to tell me, pharmacy welfare? That's hilarious. I watched Dr. Jansy, which is over on the Rumble Dads channel, and she over there in the Senate in Northern Carolina, arguing with them still. Shouldn't be injecting people with these neurotoxic ingredients. They're causing problems. It's been four years of problems, now there hasn't. We'll just argue about it and gaslight some more. Oh, who can tell? Nobody will come out and just tell the truth. Across the board? What do I mean? Education, medical, food, everything? Yeah. Okay, gosh, I wonder what's going on. Do you think our country might be at war? But we can't see it and we don't know. Well, the number one thing that I would do if I were you is I would stop believing people who lied to my face by omission. I'm going to go hang out at this UFO site. I want to know who is building these birds. How do they work? Talk to me about the gyroscope out of DeGlocke and what we're using now with fluid dynamics. It's open source. I just haven't gotten into engines and ships because you fucking people won't admit the bitch basics, basic bitch basics of computer networking through the body.

(15:08)

I'm still sitting here trying to get to how things fly and move with plasmonics. Another reason for me to do that is to try to keep less pedestrians out of the way. I mean, just like in The Terminator movie, they just show up with those graph-math coordinates. In 2016 on the YouTube, you could teleport memory with Microsoft. We can teleport more than memory, and we fucking do. It's a job. Sorry my great uncle did part of those jobs. He survived the Battle of the Bulge in Omaha Beach. You'll have to excuse me. I don't do UFO crap because my family helped work the jobs that built your precious fantasies. I'm pissed because the math, the construction went into graph math with nanosatellite to play humans like an endless video game by sequencing their DNA, gang stalking them into submission, and putting panels on the sides of their houses just in case, controlling the weather and building CBRE and secure SKIFS that are DNA crypto secure. That's a lot. Yeah. I'm sitting over here reverse engineering and going as fast as I can because I'm only here to those up top and those on the bottom.

(16:29)

What do I mean by that? The people up at the very top of deploying all of this right now, they shit themselves when I yell at them because I yell at them directly as what's fucking going on. There are physical people all over, the Jake, the Jets, the DOD, blah, blah, blah, and they're listening. They know who I am because they know who my family was. They know that I'm telling the truth while other people last year were still gaslighting until they said, If you heard of Sabrina Wallace before? Yes. Can you tell me why you're saying blah, blah, blah, and she says human transmutation with the wireless arm into a fish flipper. Which preempted my Jake presentation a year ago in which I just said non-invasive N2 is secure, whereas a nanolobotomy hit a fucking button, new personality, multiple personality, another personality. Oh, that's non-invasive N3. I don't know about you, but I don't want a nanolobotomy. Major brain fog. I just can't remember. They don't really have one of those men in Black movie stick thingies, right? I said optogenetics. Do you even know what that means? Pause, look it up. Optogenetics? No, they can't nanolabotomy

.

(18:03)

Oh, no. And I'm the one that gets to sit here and tell everybody the one who barely survived it? Yep. And you don't think they know that? At the highest level. I live right here. They could come at any time, state troopers. Put your shoes on. Like when I was little. Like when I was little. Now, whoever you are, this is a very serious time in the United States and in the world because electronic warfare will come to the fore one way or another due to it being the next upgrade in war-fare. You're still worried about powder in Poland. They are changing the air molecules and have been for years. They've got everyone in our country and pretty much the world at war with one another, with endless confusion and psychological operations. The people that took the money, to wreck the United States, how are you going to hold them accountable? They're still doing it right now. They take the money, they're a disinfo operator. And how can you tell? How do you know? They talk about everything except what you can source in a college textbook. Everything except sensor hunters, and the biosensors they hunt and the wireless-body area networks on the graph math they use at their precious little jobs every fucking day.

(19:29)

Then you have your people that are tiered out. They may not know everything, but they're on the in track. In order to stay there with whatever little snippets of info they get, they have to do what they're told. Otherwise, they don't know jack and shit because a handler is telling them things. You want to tell me why Sabrina Wallace says arm into a fish flipper, but you are saying blah, blah, blah? Do you think the DOD learned their lesson when I spanked them mathematically last year? It took them about three months. They pulled a bunch of other maneuverers, tried to murder me full-on. You are accusing the DOD of that? No, sir, ma'am. I'm accusing, in general, your soup collective of fuck them up good club that doesn't fail. By design. So, golly, g. Willicurs. I wonder why. It's Sabrinna who's out here hollering and yelling besides the fact that I wouldn't shut up, because as soon as I figured it out, believe me, there is nothing in me, nothing whatsoever that can justify this. Nothing. I helped build part of the Internet. I understand exactly what I'm looking at, and it's abhorrent and disgusting and horrible because very small groups of people are pulling all this off by keeping everyone's mouths paid shut.

(20:52)

And because everyone's been so comfortable, it's just my opinion, none of you asked, where did Darpa get the non-invasive N2 and N3? Where did this AI come from? Project SALUS that they're using to watch the COVID is from 1954, and you're busy sitting there thinking, Oh, my God! Chatgpt! It's brand new. I'm like, Now they're letting it play with you. Project Salus, Sentient. We've had her since 1954. What else is out there? Oh, good question. I don't know what I said about that mathematical corridor, like buoys in the water? And you're a water being made of plasma, so is the atmosphere. They've been lying to everybody since the '60s, and the way they keep everybody in line is paying their mouth shut and the wireless death that no one can stop because you won't take their buttons this way. Then you have to ask yourself, This is really evil. Who would do this and why and for this long? That's the part of the conversation that everyone's like this with, too, because they're like, well, subrinated, legitimate, satanic ritual crap. She also knows who the Grand Masters are. Can't help it. They used my body when I was a child to communicate with one another via my body area network.

(22:06)

I keep sitting here going, Listen, yo. If you're not willing to go to Darpa and say, 'Where did you get your tech from? ' From the von Neumann architecture of the chipset over here to fluid neurons. Talk to me about this. I want to understand how you did that. They've been stealing neurons out of people's bodies and putting them into AI computers. There is no way. Well, I'll be happy to show it to you directly, shortly. That's the part of things I'm still working out and working on so that I can bring it exactly that way because it does work that way. How else would they be able to offer you uploading your mind in your new C40 City with cognitive technology? Why they’ll start with the cognitive headset because it was always the plan. Anybody remember when I said I'm 30 years ahead of where they are now? Well, for those of you that can do basic math, like 20, 55, 20, 60, I grew up with these people. I didn't know back then they were into what I'm watching. But you know how hindsight is 2020, and my stuffed animal's name was actually Babbit?

(23:07)

Okay. And then you have to stop and remember, global information grid that was already there, just not as powerful as it is now, and they were practicing making events happen and getting away with it. So once they plan something out, like who's going to be president or what they're going to do, they just do it. And if you get in their way, well, you won't. They own everyone, and they control everything. Now they're inside insects, trees, plants, birds, the whole nine, and have been for many years. Mosquitos? I was teaching my children about the Zika mosquitoes gates and them had already deployed in Los Angeles and in South Africa in 2015 for homeschool. One more time. Ufo research is not going to help anybody because the jobs that we need to be talking about are right here in our own backyards with radio frequency engineers, ham radio operators, people who work in HVAC, IT people. What are you doing? What are you putting in the house? And then we have the lookoutfa Charlie, who's got product and explaining the bandshell effect and the rest of it. Totally, so far, haven't seen it yet, I'm hopeful, leaving out the other side, which is the software-defined meta materials and the 28-year-old, wireless body area network.

(24:22)

This is perturbation on a precision scale. Do you mean scalar? I do. From the nano back out again. We use computer networking through human tissue. If we go out there and tell everybody, Oh, no, what they've been doing, not just Charlie, all of them, the ham radio people, people up on the YouTube, it's just LiDAR. We could use frequency generation to try to block some things, you can. It won't work for everything. This is a multivectored approach. I'm out here for serious researchers. When they come and listen, they're already researching, they already understand what I'm saying. I think that the common mistake you're all making is that I want to be out here for the masses. I do not. I'm here for the people that actually know who I am, who my family was, and why I refuse to shut up until you come kill me. You're welcome, everybody. I'm alive because of God, not because of government. Period. And everyone out there right now who's a basic human, nobody wants the deal. Hey, I got a remote control to your central nervous system. I'm going to hand it to some rando young person. They're going to do what I say because I have their food, I have their family.

(25:39)

Man, that's a lot of force. We've been running that system since the '60s with our own friends and neighbors, and you're still, whoever you are, taking it out on the only fucking person who's been honest about it. That's insane. That's how we know who you are. I told you that a year ago. You pick on the disabled lady who told the truth and survives you right in front of everyone's face. You're outed for the fuck you are. No human wants this. It should be the number one topic because these cities have already been built and they're going on. They're moving on. And how do we survive it? What do we do? They're not going to turn it off. They have more money than we do. We're forced to sit and watch their... The whole world is their stage. Okay, well, what are we going to do? We need real mass, real mitigation. It doesn't matter where you live, if you shit in your own bed and you are and not everybody's happy about it because there's so few people that even understand what the fuck you're doing with their money and their land. Then they think they're going to pull a gun.

(27:00)

Every fucking one of you that are doing the whole, Oh, militia, sovereign citizen. You're going to get people killed quick. Clicky-click. You thought Halloween was bad. So this issue, DOD thing is real. But what I would like to say to the synergists here in closing, now that I'm pretty sure I've made my point with all of you chasing UFOs and your own tail, you need to stop doing that. You need to get accountable right now in your community. What are electronic weapons? How do they work? Where do I go buy one? What do I actually do to shield? And if they fucking tell you near field effect, you better run because these fuckers are used to keeping their secrets. They are this close to major violence. You're playing ball with balls, balls. So I'm a truther, I'm a disinfo agent, and up till now, I've been doing pretty good. Then I run up on Wallace and I'm like, Fuck, nobody going to be able to debunk her. She's using the same damn college textbooks we do. Can we please tell people now what we do for work? Not me, but you. They have hybrids.

(28:09)

The longer you wait, the worse it is. Duh. I will be here with the metrics setting up the computer so that I can do a full eight fucking hours straight of long form prep. Tell me again I'm not capable. I'd love it when you tell me no.

