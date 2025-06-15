Greetings! This article shall shed some more light onto the peculiar nature of those “q” - dots (regardless of the odd name- they are something fundamental to the deceit of virology and genetics, in order to read and write biological signals). Moreover, we will look at the nature of those mesogenic fibers we are finding in the blood and in our environment, which seem to be growing under electromagnetic radiation, while being made of liquid crystal. Let’s go!

Qdots are Key to the Triggering of Neurons with Light or 5g signals- and to "read & write thoughts" (among countless other biological functions, since bioelectricity and therewith voltage, is the language of our cells)!

They are self blinking rectenna - tags and central to the interfacing of our bioelectricity, which includes action potentials of neurons as much as the signalling for the regeneration of our epithelium (from 5g to voltage and voltage to infrared light), No robots necessary! This was a psyop- there are only Bio-Bots and this will be explained in the second part of the article! Never forget: Your Cells are the Chip!

The amino acids and their allegedly “infinitely complex arrangements in chains” (another fictional sequencing rabbit hole…) are not the basis of our biological functioning or decision making at all: Bioelectricity is! We have been made to believe that everything is arranged in a coded form like our language, aperiodic molecular encoding. In reality, this has been a deliberate distraction from the progressive orchestration of our biology through voltage signals, and no one said a word! “It’s in our DNA” they said… this was a monumental lie!

They are leveraging our biological “hardware” (our cells are memristors and transistors, processor and memory in one), in conjunction with nanoscale metals and other materials, for the self assembly of mesogenic structures for signals propagation through our cellular architecture. Our cells generate a vortex of energy, our biofield!

Liquid Crystals are everywhere!

Hildegard Staninger about the peculiar fact that the tobacco mosaic virus has been defined as a liquid crystal (Rosalind Franklin worked on them too, she also discovered graphene, by the way, not the double helix):

Soap & detergents… This is why the LNPs were advertised as little “soap bubbles” - graphene qdots are liquid crystals after all, they are very sneaky with their wording at Moderna & Pfizer (and long before that time), always hiding their real intentions, namely bio imaging and bioelectric orchestration!

The Invisible Landscape

Graphene qdots have excellent properties. They are the rectenna to turn 5g signals that are 300 micrometers precise (with beam-steering) into voltage, Bioelectricity!

Nanoscale “magic” (rather dementia)

The space that is invisible to the naked eye is filled with artificial compounds that have been labeled viruses or spike proteins, with matching toxicity profiles. “mRNA” is the trojan horse story, totally made up and meant to hide the interfacing of our bioelectricity. “Nanobot” has been a misleading misnomer, because it drives our attention away from the “programmability” of mesogenic crystals, namely liquid crystals and the possibility to steer our very own cells through graphene qdot - transducers (simply the graphene dust with coating), that nucleate to their membrane or become part of these mesogenic fibers.

“For every disease that we don’t have vaccines, we will try “mRNA”. We just need to mess around. There’s a lot of lipid nanoparticles, and some are very self-assembling.” Bill Gates

mRNA = Nanoparticle with a fake story to deploy them = Voltage Gradient Pulsing (from RF or LED / NIR / IR to Voltage) for short term goals like depolarisations of neurons and pattern pulsing of emotional states, for example. And bioelectric patterning serves long term goals like regeneration or the modification of our sexual orientation … all within the spectrum of unsupervised possibilities of the powers that shall not be. Decentralise control! Transparency for us? Then create transparency for everybody! Problem solved.”

…They are hacking us and no one said a word how… don’t expect their talk about the tele-health revolution to have any substance in regards to actual health for us… they are lying about the cytotoxicity of it all, about its nature and want to keep the control by all means.

They needed to find a way to explain the protein corona and because it is forming around all the artificial nanoparticles in our body, they just took the elemental composition of that protein corona with a graphene qdot and invented the spike protein in that way.

The world does not operate like a computer, there is cognition all the way down and up. We can grasp that intuitively, or through experimental evidence, as Michael Levin has done (for Microbiology).

The world is not a machine, hence we cannot mechanically predict the outcome of changes to this system with consciousness on every level.

Dr. Robert Malone proclaimed to have found the way to get “mRNA” into the cell, which is the endocytosis process and these stealthy nanoparticles from graphene are recognised as part of our own body and thus they are taken in and enlighten our voltage language for those Philanthropaths who lie by omission.

You see, the cationic charge of these tiny allotropes of carbon (graphene) with coating, leads to a massive protein corona crown, almost the entire thing is then made with proteins, hence the name spike protein, also because of the spiky deformations when cells are very damaged through all that graphene spiking!

The qdots are the rectennas, there is no need for additional gear but the hydrogels help to bind and the mesogen fibers suck some up. There is clumping and we are witnessing the creation of novel tissues and other bioelectric experimentation on humanity everywhere. The A.I. learns from all these experiments with their rat- bats of the world

GQDs offer unparalleled potential to manipulate ion channels via light-to-voltage conversion, advancing Levin’s bioelectricity research in morphogenesis, regeneration, cancer, and synthetic biology. Their rectenna-like behavior, tunable bandgap, functionalization, conductivity, photoluminescence, electrostatic interactions, photothermal effects, and quantum confinement enable precise Vmem control.

Graphene Quantum Dots You can see the qdots in red sprinkles on the cell! This is how they are doing it, this is what we are seeing in microscopy and this is what they are covering up! Graphite Bio & Orchid Health: Bioelectricity Readings from Living Embryonic Cells, sold as "Gene Sequencing" & How they are doing it! Telestai Nexus · Jun 9 Read full story How do they work? This is how the interfacing is being presented (little chips flowing through our bloodstream… this is not at all what is going on and yet there are many hardcore believers out there): A COINTEL Narration to distract from the hijacking of our cellular architecture as the chip (memristor and transistor function of our agentic cells, their bioelectricity, voltage gradient communication) Here is an example of the transformation of blood, with countless qdots and a type of polymeric web, roulleaux formation of the red blood cells and mesogenic clumps! You can see the nanoparticles under brownian motion, the erratic, electrogravitically reinforced motion. This is how it looks like in reality: 1× 0:00 -0:20 Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade. Notice the polymeric webbing in the background. Dr. Ana about the nanoparticles under brownian motion (audio). She sees them as robots (fair enough, she does that in good faith). I personally think this is a cointel narrative to distract from the fact that this material can hijack our bioelectric communication, our Electrome. Once you understand how bioelectricity works, and how easily our voltage language can be hacked, that the LNP were these graphene rectennas, billions of them- not nanobots, then you grasp the magnitude of the deceit, while they are already under our skin, under false pretext! Call the Sheriff! Dr Ana says that these erratic particles would become part of the polymer construction, so imho- this is the assembly of liquid crystal material, conditioned to certain outcomes, according to Michael Levins findings about voltage gradient pulsations that change the behaviour of systems in nature, that have agency all the way down and all the way up, hence it is possible to create these self assembling fibers. They serve as dialectic antennas and they sucks up many qdots from graphene, which turn RF into Voltage, for example (also lanthanides and other metals, aluminium etc.). Nanoparticles in erratic, brownian motion- do not construct the mesogens, but charge and functional groups, chemistry etc. can very well drive this. The swiss research team is claiming an electrospun nature of the fibers. The narration around nanobots, especially in cancer medicine- is a red herring to distract us from the power of voltage gradient pulsations that can bring cancerous cells back to normal functioning, for example. The stories about protein folding are also false. GQD = Graphene Quantum Dot (the word quantum stands for quantum confinement effects due to the size and properties of the material) 1: Rectenna-Like Light-to-Voltage Conversion for Ion Channel Modulation (our bioelectricity). GQDs function as nanoscale rectennas, absorbing electromagnetic radiation (UV, visible, or RF, including 5G frequencies at 3.5–28 GHz) to generate localized electric potentials that modulate ion channels. Their carbon lattice and π-electron system enable efficient light absorption, converting photons into voltage via electron excitation. This voltage alters the electric field across cell membranes, influencing voltage-gated ion channels such as sodium (Na⁺), potassium (K⁺), or calcium (Ca²⁺) channels. 2: Tunable Bandgap for Tailored Voltage Delivery GQDs’ size-dependent bandgap (0–6 eV) allows precise tuning of light absorption, optimizing voltage output for specific ion channels. Smaller GQDs (<5 nm) absorb UV light, generating higher-energy voltages, while larger GQDs target visible or near-infrared spectra, producing lower-energy pulses suitable for cellular signaling. (I think they are lying and there are a lot of bigger qdots in use than they admit to…) 3: Surface Functionalization for Targeted Ion Channel Control GQDs’ high surface area enables functionalization with biomolecules to target specific ion channels or gap junctions, enhancing voltage delivery precision. For instance, anti-connexin-functionalized GQDs can bind gap junction proteins, modulating intercellular bioelectric communication, a key focus of Levin’s collective intelligence model. 4: High Conductivity for Efficient Voltage Transmission GQDs’ graphene-like structure, with delocalized π-electrons, ensures high electrical conductivity, enabling efficient transmission of light-generated voltages to ion channels. This conductivity creates stable electric fields near cell membranes, shifting ion channel states. 5: Photoluminescence for Real-Time Bioelectric Monitoring GQDs’ tunable photoluminescence (PL) enables simultaneous voltage generation and real-time monitoring of bioelectric signals. PL intensity correlates with local electric fields, allowing visualization of Vmem changes, similar to Levin’s use of voltage-sensitive dyes in tadpole embryos. 6: Electrostatic Interactions for Membrane Polarization GQDs’ surface charge (positive or negative) influences membrane electrostatics, modulating ion channel activity. Negatively charged GQDs polarize membranes, lowering VGCC activation thresholds to enhance Ca²⁺ influx, critical for Levin’s differentiation studies. Most qdots in use are cationic, positively charged- and attract the negatively charged membranes of cells. 7: Photothermal Effects for Localised Voltage Amplification GQDs can convert absorbed light into localized heat, enhancing voltage effects through photothermal mechanisms. This heat increases membrane fluidity, lowering ion channel activation energy, amplifying voltage-driven responses. In Levin’s regeneration studies, photothermal GQDs could enhance VGCC activity, accelerating Ca²⁺-driven proliferation. 8: Quantum Confinement for Enhanced Voltage Precision GQDs’ quantum confinement effects, arising from their nanoscale size, enhance electron confinement, amplifying voltage output precision. This allows sub-millivolt control of Vmem. These 8 special properties make it possible for Graphene Qdots to electrogravitically attract materials (cationic charge), clump them together and grow longer mesogenic fibers from “templates”, all in the framework of bioelectrical orchestration.

The Mesogenic Fibers

The fibers can be modulated, just like all agentic “material”- life does not begin at the level of cells and Michael Levin brings forth evidence that breaks down rigid conceptions of life. Bioelectricity has an influence on it all!

Mesogenic fiber from human blood (both vxed and unvaxed people).

Hildegard Staninger wrote her detailed work about mesogens, unaware of the fact that most narrations regarding nanotech are cyphered, meaning that they will never directly talk about the power of voltage gradients caused by the excitement of qdots (or mesogen fibers that incorporate them) in our brain. So even Staninger is confused and conflates the real concept of bioelectricity that drive our cellular architecture like a chip and the alleged “brain chip”. This is due to a confusion of how the interfacing truly works and this confusion has been introduced by design.

Staninger about the ordering of liquid crystal mesogen fibers (“Nano Machines for Ultimate Control of False Memories” p. 6)

The title of her book is misleading, but most of the science around the composition and behaviour of the mesogenic fibers is being described perfectly. The deliberate obfuscation of the inner workings of such interfacing leads to the false attribution of these mesogens as part of a chip. We have 1 trillion gap junction cells available for biocomputing, which goes way beyond the limitations of our rigid mechanical possibilities. Bioelectricity governs all of our biological functions and this knowledge has been hidden from us for the last 75 years. The mesogens are not computing themselves, nor are there nanorobots with A.I. consciousness. Michael Levin spoke about agency on every scale so it is not absurd to assume that electromagnetic steering can add to the structure of mesogens that might be combined with something biological (or not) …

Hildegard Staninger about these Mesogens that are now found everywhere:

They are cationic polymers, hence materials are attracted through a gravity well (electrogravitics). The makeup of these mesogens allows for the growth, for the enlargement of its nematic form. It is clear that these materials are being used for the transduction of RF or Light into Voltage, the language of our cells and back. Details about the self assembly are in the document (click the image). The narration about the chip is misleading though, since our cells are the transistors and memristors, with a depth of memory of up to 10 levels and a highly . Our cells have agency though and protein synthesis does not work with code, it is rather an alchemical fusion infused with the instructions from our Electrome.

Our perpetrators are deliberately spreading confusion around the way our biology works. We have been conditioned to believe that there was this aperiodic DNA material, storing a code and that protein folding would use such code for the mechanical assembly of the proteins. In reality, it is alchemy that is providing new tissues through the self replicatory principle in nature.

She goes on describing the mesogen fibers as rod shaped organic molecules.

Here you can see one of those mesogenic fibers and countless qdots, plus RBC with material inside (likely more qdots):

Image by Ria No More Silence - There is a huge nematic liquid crystal mesogen right there! These are found everywhere and in everyone now. Tony the Nanobucket Guy found a way to get them out, that works great with sodium citrate and borax! You can see the tiny dots and materials that entered the cell and the spiked deformations of the membranes.

They can be aligned by external magnetic or electric fields, with the properties of uniaxial crystals! Voltage and Light! It is all about our Bioelectricity and a way to tag our cells with qdots that turn it into voltage fluorescence that can be monitored by our smart devices for the biodigital convergence!

They match the graphite spectrum (remember that Rosalind Franklin was working on graphite when she basically discovered graphene in 1951 and she also considered the first “virus” to be a liquid crystal… how interesting ).

“Nanobots”

Deliberate confusion is being induced, through terminator like horror stories. about the alleged merging of our biology with the machine, in a way of machinisation (of course it is merging with A.I. but they want to bio-compute over our Bioelectricity, with centralised control).

It is, in fact, our bioelectricity they are after, to modulate every possible biological function. There is no rational need for anything else in our body that would mimic totally feasible bio-bots from our cells, by merging them with synthetic materials and by remote orchestration through our smart technology, 5g towers and more.

So “nanobots”, besides the misinterpretation of the brownian motion of qdots and other materials at the nanoscale, must be bioelectrically modulated liquid crystal “material”, just like cells! The mesogenic fibers can then incorporate other materials more easily. Even elemental matter can have a type of cognition, according to Michael Levins experiments, so they can be conditioned to perform certain jobs.

Michael Levin suggests that even simple systems, such as molecular networks or single cells, demonstrate forms of basal cognition, including learning, memory, and problem-solving, which are hallmarks of agency.

Levin proposes extending these principles to synthetic materials, such as engineered tissues or hybrid bio-synthetic systems. By programming interactions (via bioelectric voltage gradient signals), synthetic matter could exhibit agency, such as self-repair, environmental adaptation, or collective decision-making.

There you have it! This could explain the self assembling mesogenic structures we are finding in our blood! They are reprogramming nature through bioelectricity- while we have been bamboozled with the genetic cypher !

This is the way the self assembly could be programmed, so that these liquid crystals, the mesogenic fibers we are seeing in the blood, are bioelectrically orchestrated to perform certain tasks.

In synthetic systems, Levin envisions using tools like “optogenetics” (a deliberate obfuscation, it is simply light to voltage- through the rectenna function of qdots), synthetic biology, or computational modeling to design interactions. For example, synthetic cells or materials could be programmed to respond to external stimuli (light, electric fields) to achieve specific goals, such as targeted drug delivery or self-assembly.

Levin’s work challenges the view of matter as passive, proposing that agency is a fundamental property of appropriately organized systems. This has groundbreaking implications for understanding life, cognition, and the potential of engineered systems.

It is highly likely that this is the modus operandi for those that deployed these liquid crystals. Through some way of engineering, they are incorporating materials form the blood to enlarge their form, which acts as a perfect RF transducer from the bioelectricity of our body, turned to light through the graphene qdots, under plasmonic coupling by aluminium qdots, aided through a general saturation with graphene and metals, often lanthanides.

“We’re interested in creating systems, whether they’re biological or synthetic, where the matter itself has agency through programmable interactions. You can think of it as engineering the rules by which components talk to each other, so they can collectively solve problems or achieve goals, like self-assembly or adaptation.” Michael Levin

It is all about our Bioelectricity!

At the same time, a whole brigade of mice (as their symbol on x) is advertising Methylene Blue as a solution for the non-existent “spike protein” (these are graphene qdots, or other materials). Methylene Blue- a dye that aids with the conversion of light to voltage for our cells. Meanwhile, this “mouse brigade” conjures up a bullet proof viral sequencing fata morgana online. Sequencing is just the cyphering of bioelectric readings from the material, either from the interaction of qdots with the sample material when excited by the laser, or directly through voltage sensitive semiconductor chips.

Be careful out there! Many of the people advertising this have no idea about this bioelectric dimension. This is due to the obfuscation of Crick and Watson and later Kary Mullis.

We can communicate with all beings of Nature, through our Electrome, our energy field!

Your Karmameleon!

26:45+ shows the fluorescent bioelectric map for morphogenesis: