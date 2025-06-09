// If you need to catch up on the Genetics Scam : click here //

Graphite Bio

There we go, Graphite in connection to “Genetics” again, ever since Rosalind Franklin discovered Graphene (from Graphite) in 1951.

Graphite Bio is a clinical-stage gene editing company leveraging its UltraHDR™ platform, using CRISPR and homology-directed repair to precisely correct or “insert genes in live cells”. Targeting diseases like sickle cell disease, it edits live patient cells to restore function or cure conditions.

The screen for the “CRISPR” app:

This is how the software for the alleged CRISPR sequencing process looks like. They are clearly using the genetic cypher as a matter of “national security”! What they are truly doing is preparing the cell with qdots, to then interface it with 5g or light from our ubiquitous smart grid. Yuval Harari proclaimed that we have hacked the human being on a global scale and this is the vector! Voltage Gradient Pulsing: Bioelectricity.

Voltage gradients are everywhere, we are not built like Lego!

Orchid: “Sequencing ” with Living Cells

Orchid Health is a genomics company offering whole-genome sequencing for live IVF embryo cells, screening over 99% of DNA for 1200+ monogenic disorders. It uses live cell biopsies to identify genetic risks, aiding healthier pregnancies. Couples receive detailed reports and genetic counseling to inform decisions.

Go to the 10:16 mark for the insemination and 11:20 for the moment where the living cells are extracted from the Embryo!

Taking 3-5 living cells for live “sequencing”, “DNA extraction” (Bioelectricity Readings, Voltage Gradient Readings- but cyphered into the genetic code)

The staff member of orchid health, a “CRISPR” sequencing company for embryo screenings, admits that before, they were only reading chromosomes as chapters (not the actual (bioelectricity) / “nucleOtides” as they say). Now they would be able to read “the genome entirely”, which means that they are reading the reaction of living cells, extracted from the embroy, to all sorts of conditions or stimulations, to find out as much as possible about the human being. All cyphered into the genetic paradigm, so we do not realise the power of bioelectricity (at the 13:00 mark) :

“Before we were just reading chromosomes, the chapters!”

Now they can “read Every Single Word” she said → Bioelectricity readings of living cells, the “sequencing revolution”, cyphered into the genetic code with the 4 bases, molecular fabulation par excellence! Before living cell sequencing, it was only possible to read the chromosomes… how interesting!

It is all about the living cells, for these royal companies and their staggering prices, like 13000 dollars for an embryo screening.

They are already sneaking in bio-electrocuted produce, changed according to the Philanthropathic desires, while we are gaslit and kept in the dark:

Qdots hidden in plain Sight!

Novel Diseases are the Trojan Horse!

And the damage done is being portrayed as parasitic, caused by “genetics”, “yeast”, free radicals, lyme, multiple sklerosis, adhd, autism and so much more!

This comes up through a standard blood cell abnormalities images search:

See how they are sneaking in the damage from nucleated nanoparticles, qdots basically- this is what they are deploying for decades and centuries, according to the state of the art at the given time of course.

See the “Basophilic stippling” (with the qdots nucleated to the membrane)? They are inventing hilarious terms (here they have a justification for the mesogenic qdot puddles and all the qdots that are in and around the cells are called “free radicals”, even though free radicals are 10-100 times smaller, invisible under the microscope).

They literally portray the qdots (spike proteins, viruses etc…) as lead poisoning and, of course, genetic defection:

Of course- it must be “RNA granules”- do you see how these demented Psychopaths operate?

They are using their “general spike symbol” (image above) for everything under the sun, from “spike proteins”, over “viruses” to what they actually are: nanoparticles!

See how they portray the mesogenic - clumps with qdots as “Colloid Symplasts”, a very eloquent term that does not even exist in medical research history.

The mesogenic / polyamide fibers are depicted as “parasites”, how convenient!

Another invented disease name for the absolute clusterfuck caused by qdots and those that entered the cell and morph the cell membrane, likely due to effects of the cationic charge and disruptions of our bioelectricity through the use of their photovoltaic properties! “Polkilocytosis” does not exist in medical research history! It is impossible for these dots to be “free radicals”, free radicals are 10-100 times smaller, invisible in microscopy- this is clearly a coverup!

See Karl Cs work regarding the sprinkling of our biology with these qdots. (I personally think they are altered RBC from us, through the hijacking of our bioelectricity).

This is what’s really going on, photo by Ria No MoreSilence (she had an account with 180000 followers)

Hydrogel bubble with materials inside, likely more qdots for interfacing (these are found in the vaxxed and unvaxxed everywhere at this point):

They are now being found everywhere and they are huge spheres, according to the owner of a live blood clinic, Ria (No MoreSilence).

RBC in roulleaux formation (image above) due to the cationic charge of the materials, a mesogen - fiber and hydrogel bubble with colloidal material inside!

One of the graphene / mesogen - fibers (not a living “parasite”) that are very likely the antenna in our blood, they have been called morgellons, mesogens… due to their composition and size they can transduce the signals to electro-magnetic ones!

They are using us like Solar Panels!

…Qdots are photovoltaic - but here, the voltage is used to create action potentials in neurons, used to hijack our bioelectric communication in this way.

And then they come with their “bacteriophargues”, crawling spider creatures that are allegedly not alive but carry “DNA” (which is a liquid in our cells and not a molecular code).

Viruses and therewith Bacteriophargues are bad taste horror, or b-movie science fiction at best, but here we are:

Fictional Bacteriophargues and Viruses made it even into a recent Tool music video! The only problem is, that they do not exist at all… Most of us still believe in these little microcosm- critters and genetics and all the rest of the dementia!

Here is a science fiction story by the perpetrators:

“Bacteriophages can be engineered to carry CRISPR-Cas components (like Cas9 or other nucleases) into bacterial cells. This allows precise targeting and editing of bacterial genomes, which is useful for studying gene functions or modifying bacteria for industrial or medical purposes, such as creating antibiotic-resistant strains or enhancing probiotic bacteria.”

You are free from genetic code!

Publication by Arnold De Loof (2016): “The cell's self-generated “electrome”: The biophysical essence of the immaterial dimension of Life?” (He is either forced to mention the useless genome or still blind on that spot…)

Reality is Stranger than Fiction!

We have been hooked up to the machine since we are born. Nanoparticles and their properties to transduce bioelectricity are everywhere. They have been stealthily deployed- or even openly advertised as “antimicrobial” agents and “adjuvants” in the holy war against non existing viruses.

At the Grand Canyon, early in the morning at sunrise!

The whole world has been hypnotised into utter dread- for no apparent reason. The remedies were the poison, after all. Those who abuse our gullibility, bombard us with complex studies, ghostwritten and seemingly profound- they are the scientific ivory tower version of the plastic pop world, an illusion to deploy brain interfacing, literally- but not only that:

Through voltage gradient pulsations, virtually any biological function can be orchestrated! Thus all scientific literature is not only misinformation, as Dr. Paul LaViolette points out brilliantly, but most of it is flat out disinformation par excellence. We are getting bombarded with third party propaganda about alleged Aliens, Saviours, “Flat Earth”, Space denial, Nanobots and alleged self assembling Chipsets … while we are truly inhaling silica coated aluminium- and graphene qdots and electrospun fibers daily, that mingle with our body, nucleate to cell membranes, enter via endocytosis or end up in these mesogen fibers and clumps that assemble. The erratic movement of nanoparticles is happening due to brownian motion and they have deliberately steered our attention to these elements as technology, to distract from the hijacking of our actual cellular architecture, 1 trillion cells with gap junctions available!

The possibilities of bioelectric manipulation are all encompassing. Virtually every function that has been attributed to the molecular Mr. Red Herring with a genomic side salad and polymerase sprinkling, is being done with bioelectricity. We have regenerated limbs and have grown heads appropriate to different species of flatworms and they were functional. And yet, nothing has been created. The archontic mind is busy dissecting nature to dominate and steer everything. We have been distracted with all these fantastic stories, while the simplicity of the crime has not been realised and we accepted “flu season” when they experimented more intensely. Since “Cocvide” they have lost all inhibitions and we started to get sick even during the summer … the load of nanoparticles, hydrogels and other nastiness was high enough through all the medications, injections, masks and tests, cleaning sprays and make up, car wax and air filtration “carbon” cardidges… These coated photovoltaic nanoparticles (qdots) are in food, in the air and water and even in the earth. These are our viruses. They literally share the identical profile of harms caused to biology, because they are our viruses. They come in different sizes for different bandgaps, they turn light or 5g beams to voltage and voltage to light!

There is not only a passive process of harm, these shots were “the gateway portal” into transhumanism! Those particles are tags and they are targeted to cause our cells to deliver whatever message was encoded in it, to steer our Electrome, our bioelectric communication, our voltage gradient communication of our cells!

We are not only feeling the effects of materials alone, these nanoparticles are getting radiated to use their photovoltaic effect. This way light, especially infrared light (or UV) can be turned into voltage, the language that our body understands!

We are too focussed on one off events, like having “taken the shot”. The materials in there are used by our ubiquitous smart grid to electrocute us into desired states.

Aperiodic Molecular Biology (the genetic code) is a Scam. The idea that there are encoded, serial elements in molecular biology, is pure fiction. There are aperiodic imperfections that Rosalind Franklin found during her x ray chrystallography work in France in 1951. Watson and Crick took this as the inspiration for the invention of the Genome ... there is nothing like that in biology, the "protein folding" story is fake too! We are held together through electrogravitic forces, through reactions and diffusion in the subquantum kinetics realm (Dr. Paul LaViolette).

Intelligent Design cannot be falsified by finding inefficiencies. Nature is not maximising efficiency, every being and plant in nature urges to express itself. Life is there to be lived, for creative expression. Nature has brought forth all these forms to embrace them and not to globally hack our electromes through technology!

“The only escape is a forward escape” Terence McKenna

Signed, Karmameleon!