Amaterasu Solar
16h

Still struggling to grasp this... What does this mean for an Individual? How are individuals affected?

7 replies by Telestai Nexus and others
Margaritas at the Mall
14h

It sounds to me that this is how they are implementing transhumanism, turning things on and off, some get augmented, some get behavior modification, many get sick. Ray Horvath strongly asserts AI is in control over these decisions. Kooky pots Sabrina Wallace thinks its peoples' job to do this. Looking at ingredients in food products, its quite likely "natural flavors" is stealth method of delivering Qdots.

