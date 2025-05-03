The real Twist around the Helix Hoax: The "Code of Life" is untouchable. It stems from the Imagination that Created Nature and it is not Code, it is the Wisdom of Beauty!

The source of our awareness and form is untouched… the simple desire to be, to express ones essence… They are only violent Dictators of Electrical - Enslavement of our Cellular Signals and command the retrieval of such forms and machine minded computation for ill ends… Our cells just follow these commands bio-electrically.

Resist, literally by raising your own voltage, for your own commands- of your Electrome, your Biofield! You are in charge of this body… we have to treat it so much better!

The cyphering of reality is the most important aspect of the crimes against humanity. Only like this they were able to obfuscate the simple reality of computation on our cellular biology, Von Neumann style. They are not able to recreate life through synthetic biology. They can only mix already existing systems in a Frankenstein way and this does even turn out to create novel functions in organisms, as Levin has shown with his frighteningly fascinating anthrobots. He literally combined a neuron and a lung cell and this became a viable biobot where mucus transporting hairs were used to swim, for the very first time. This is how they see us. They see that 30 trillion of our cells are equipped with gap junctions (Connexones) that are voltage gates and therewith electrical transistors. Many cells are BOOLEAN logic gates and you can compute with truth tables (cells are conscious and if they disassociate from our Electrome when we die, they continue living an individual life for a while- this is the duality of death). We have trillions of cells with a memristor like memory function, just much more organic. They can hijack as many cells as they like (they can make them collaborate through signals or use them as a bot), once they are laced with qdots, which form a spiked Qdot crown of liquid crystal Graphene that fuses with proteins in our blood: The SPIKE PROTEIN (and the blinking lights) ! This is the way they are cyphering reality.

Great presentation by Maria Crisler. She is a wonderful researcher and everything she does is a pursuit of truth. I know this 100%. The belief in DNA and this cyphered language ( to hide simpel and unethical truths ), is not our fault , in most cases . Controlled opposition often wants to lure you in to the cyphered version, make you believe that rhodopsin bacteria are computing, or graphene memristors… and I know Maria is on our side. I am just pointing out that the bots are our cells and the genetic code is cyphered voltage language over time.

The science is cyphered, otherwise we would demand the immediate cessation of such atrocities. Deception is despicable! We should do that, because we do understand how simple it truly works and how they are really living THEIR biodigital convergence- without informed consent!

There are bot like behaving small entities found in the blood though too… so I am not saying they cannot exist. They might be EMF driven nanoparticles ? If they are moving with intelligence.. are they bacterial ? Maybe they trained some bizarre life form and they can do it, the Frankenstein way- not recreating life synthetically but mixing elements that are fully evolved!

So don’t get me wrong, I do believe the nanobots exist somewhere, but I see them cyphering the forced cell division as “making copies of themselves using DNA”, since the genome story is a hoax and bioelectricity is at the core, the “code of life” is literally coded voltage language of cells over time. The ion channels of our cells make this possible and we got an insane amount of them. I would rather not have them accessing my innermost being like that. The nanotech stories have been deliberately misleading in many ways. Now I cannot rule out that the self assembling liquid crystal structures become functional chips, but Qdot voltage sensitive blinking makes much more sense.

Why would you recreate a chip when you have an array of fully functioning transistor featuring liquid crystal driven membranes (our cells with natural gap junctions), fine tuned hardware responding sensitively to every input, fully capable of depolarisation, boolean logic and memory … why would you recreate a memristor on graphene as Mik Andersen assumed, when you can “get that for free”, as Michael Levin asserted. Don’t get me wrong, I do not assume a bad actor in Andersen at all. I truly believe they have cyphered most of their nanotech science in this way. They see us as a computer, this is the Archontic Philanthropathy, Deception (cyphered reality), Domination (dictating our cells, governments, life) and Duality (the virtual world).

There is a fascinating aspect of Levins revelations in the context of the genetic fraud, namely that our essence is truly brought forth in a miraculous way, not so easily registered and randomly evolved into order, as the neo-darwinistic and geneticistic sect wanted to make us believe. The blueprints, the platonic ideals or stored memories of archetypical forms, maybe past life forms as well?

Maybe the Ether of earth is the realm of imagination that created this world of beautifully mingling forms- all sprung from the wisdom of earth, Sophia (from Philosophy, the love of wisdom)!

To determine if the SQK ether could "allow" for the hyperspace described in DMT experiences, we must consider whether the ether’s properties could support or give rise to the phenomenological and geometrical features of DMT hyperspace. Here are the points of convergence:

Non-Euclidean Possibilities: The SQK (Subquantum Kinetics - spooky terms at first, but a wonderfully explained and beautiful reality) reaction diffusion dynamics potentially allow for non-Euclidean geometries like hyperbolic space. In the Topological Geometrodynamics (TGD) framework, which shares some conceptual overlap with SQK, DMT experiences are hypothesized to involve perception of hyperbolic 3-space (H³) due to altered brain geometry. If the ether’s reaction-diffusion processes can produce complex, emergent patterns, it might support higher-dimensional or hyperbolic structures perceivable under altered states like DMT. The SQK ether’s ability to form dissipative structures (self-organizing systems) could parallel the dynamic, unfolding patterns reported in DMT hyperspace.

Dynamic and Emergent Phenomena: The SQK ether’s transmutative nature, with etherons reacting and diffusing to create particles and fields, suggests a medium capable of supporting complex, emergent phenomena. DMT hyperspace descriptions often involve dynamic, evolving scenes, unfolding patterns, which could align with the ether’s self-organising properties.



The ether’s role as a “prime mover” for motion and energy in the universe might allow for the perception of hyperdimensional spaces if consciousness can access these underlying dynamics.

Higher-Dimensional Access or Hyperbolic 3D (H³) : DMT users often report experiencing a “fourth dimension” or tesseract-like spaces, which transcend three-dimensional perception. The SQK ether, as a substrate beneath quantum-level phenomena, could theoretically interface with higher-dimensional realities, especially if consciousness (modulated by DMT) can perceive beyond the ordinary 3D spacetime constructed by the brain. A “Hyperbolic 3D realm” makes more sense to me though. The SQK model’s open-system nature, allowing energy exchange across the “quantum barrier,” might permit interactions with realms or entities not bound by conventional physics, aligning with DMT entity encounters.

Consciousness and the Ether: Some DMT researchers, like Rick Strassman , speculate that DMT allows consciousness to access alternate realities or dimensions, possibly linked to the pineal gland’s production of endogenous DMT. The SQK ether, as a universal substrate, could theoretically mediate such access when consciousness interacts with etheric processes, especially under neurochemical alteration. The SQK ether’s dynamic nature might resonate with Aldous Huxley’s “Mind-at-Large” hypothesis, where ordinary consciousness filters a broader reality. DMT could reduce this filter, allowing perception of the ether’s higher-dimensional or hyperbolic manifestations.



Graphene Oxide Fog

Carbon and Oxide peaks, indicators of Graphene Oxide Fog

Study about the IOBNT and this is just a wonderful display of the fact that everything is alive!

Neuromodulation in a Nutshell

Neuromodulation works best through 5g and IR at this point. Satellites don’t have enough power, except for HAARP and other ground stations, but they are not as precise as 5g and IR (5g only after software tweak of the towers).

5g: because of the high power cables necessary (impossible with starlink & co for so many people) for broad spectrum neuromodulation of many people in the area. Infrared from every single Qdot of our Displays: Straight from the LEDs from our phones!

These are Graphene Liquid Crystal Qdots as well, friends with the qdots (“mRNA” messenger molecule, transcription from voltage to fluorescent light… what a sneaky move… these Qdots are that, through voltage sensitive fluorescence, they are the messenger for them to read and write) that have liquid crystale graphene spike proteins (from proteins in the blood that mingle).

When you have your airpods in, the tilting of the head can be precisely calculated and combined with the registering of the IR camera (and the 3D photo you made when you set up these wireless EEG headsets) and the firing of the LED qdots in IR. With enough graphene as the relay, mesogen antennas are forming as liquid crystals with all sorts of toxic chemicals in our blood too- ready for RF signals (MAC Address phenomenon through a Bluetooth Signal) There are the self assembling crystals that blink- maybe these incorporate qdots too and attract them through some sort of electrogravitic recipie! These are very likely liquid crystal, plasmonic nanorectennas (assembling through EMF and chemical properties).

But one thing is for sure, even a hacked 5g tower can get a signal into us with 300 μm precision, a Neuron :

So we got 3 Neuron Precision already, feasible with enough power in the thick 5g tower cables to beam out a lot of signals and reach lot’s of people for actual neuromodulation - these damn towers (thank you Mike for the reminder)

There are 100 billion Neurons in the human brain. Selective Neuromodulation is absolutely feasible - for areas of the brain and our plasticity will turn these signals into real experiences for us. “All the people & all the time” is a situation we have to prevent now, by sharing awareness. When you share this article, you might wake someone to the reality of this possibility and then we can demand that this technological overkill stops, since these systems can be hacked easily and the ever growing “batch access” to our biology or that to the entire biosphere is too dangerous. The bathing in toxic artificial signals is already killing off nature as we know it. It has to stop.

All the fine vibrations coming from our head have voltage gradients in the core that can be triggered by aimed beams of light and radiofrequency. There is nothing too spooky about the way it works, it is just the natural resonance and bioelectric way of communication turned into light / RF and back from the phone that is hooked to the cloud like our body. The denial of this is very suspicious at this point. But I believe many people are lost in the wilderness of the cyphered language, the perfected double speak, encoded by the powers that shall not be.

Let’s decypher this one: The Self Replication is the Hijacking of the Cell and pulsing Cell Division. The “drug delivery” is the IR sensitivity and “tracking” is the voltage sensitivity.

So the Qdot, nucleated to the cell- is the “nanobot”. The lipid bilayer is a liquid crystal, natures bio-tech - a juxtaposition with the grey archontic logic boards, allegedly mimicking life- it is a mockery at best - and this way the cell sends out the voltage information (the qdots start to blink) as Dr. Ana Mihalcea portrays beautifully (she also believes in some of the cyphers - we all do… we are just learning). Artificial Life and synthetic Biology

So these bands of RF will be received by the mesogens that the swiss research team found. The signal arrives and the qdot turns it into voltage for the cell membrane to trigger the opening and depolarisation flooding. The nanobots are a way to legalise this surveillance system under our skin, a very different kind of enlightenment indeed!

And 5g towers provide the most powerful signal projection with high end technology, capable to beam very precisely through a simple software tweak from the original configuration… very intelligent Psychopathy…. as discussed in my former article.

(They called it “Optogenetics”, because it would be impossible to explain how it works, without us raging against such atrocities. The interfacing is being done anyway and due to the lack of anyone who has uncovered this cyphering so far … there is no change done to the genome, it simply explains the interfacing through voltage sensitive graphene qdots, in hydrogels- for the hijacking of our cells as bots… this is my hypothesis for now!

They needed the viral paradigm (nanoparticle poisoning) and “CockVide” to justify the damages and steer our attention to nature, when they have loaded our body with fluorescent, plastic and metallic nanoparticles, that aid for the interfacing of all of biology.

Until Next Time!

They are deliberately flooding google with CGI so we believe satellites are fake. They intentionally show lots of cables and ancient health monitoring devices so we do not assume this technology already exists big time. They obfuscate all science through the “DNA replication nanobot cypher” - while our Electrome, our cells are hijacked with signals, more and more…. this is how they operate! Our own blood conductivity is lowered.