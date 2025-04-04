The Era of Secrecy is Over- the Era of Open Source Collaboration is well underway!

The genome was the materialistic rabbit hole dead end. We have a Signature Electrome, and it comprises all the functions that were allegedly attributed to the genome, plus sentience. You can absolutely have a relation with this sentient Electrome of yours! Electricity and consciousness at the same time, emerging from your soul and the associated body with all the trillions of cells -whilst the genome was a mechanistic code fabulation from the archontic paradigm of ever increasing duplicity, billions of miles of lies upon lies- you are free from this lie now! When we die, this sentient Electrome dissociates from the cells, which renders the “duality of death”, meaning that the electrome associates the cells to an entity that is our being here and when we die it disassociates fully and the cells live on for a while alone. This is the duality of death!

Free from Genetic Code

What we truly are, and what they have told us- are two immensely different things. With every day that passes, I am releasing more and more of the heavy burden of billions of miles of code, invented by masonic and deranged minds, terrifying the humans of the world entirely, with their mechanistic lies… the Electrome is the reason why the double slit experiment registers an observer effect, that observer is not just an awareness, it is the invisible and tangible at the same time, our mind: animating and orchestrating all the functions of our cells, that were falsely attributed to the fabulated genome, the biggest scam of the 20th and 21st century- for the time being.

The difference between life and death is the association or dissociation of this field with or from cells. This also lifts the egocentric monkey mind train of thought about uniqueness - maybe the deepest feelings, while you have your unique signature, are quite universal to us and our conscious Electrome is very much alike between humans, can merge with them and dissociate again, which is happening all the time, but we never had a word that would fit or we were constantly confused by the juxtaposition between genetics and epiphenomena. This juxtaposition is herewith resolved: Electrome /// Bioelectricity as a paradigm for heredity and the orchestration of our bodily existence. The Electrome associates with different elements of the fabric of reality, be it during a strive through the forest at twilight, or a hike along a rough mountain ridge - we perceive all of this and share every single sensation with the animal and plant-queendom too (because of the aeon sophia- the wisdom of earth), all 5 senses (Sally Adee, We are Electric).

Once you can release the genetic HOAX, there is a tremendous relief coming with it. It is truly a humbling experience to know that every single human being, famous scientists included - have been fooled. Well- the leading class is always getting initiated into the masonic lodge circles, this is why it is quite certain that the deceit was vile and deliberate.

They have deliberately terrified the world with stories about horrific genetic editing and damage and all the rest of the mechanistic, archontic code scheming- when in fact: The Electrome, our Bioelectricity with Sentience, is vibration like music and the connection goes all the way inwards, through the aether, reaching theoretically all of space time through einstein rosen bridges; through the microtubules perhaps; the wormholes we viscerally experience during DMT experiences or Near Death Experiences.

Oh ’G nome !

What if the most profound sensations are more of an emanation of gaia in general, of sophias splendor, the wisdom of nature and less our own very personal “property experiences”. We have our stories, like pieces of art- but they all fall after the play is done and we become again what we all were before, another form - another place, with our Electrome roaming the space time of this reality. I have just seen an extract about cloning and I remember the dread I had and how this could possibly disproof the existence of a soul…. but does it ?

I do not agree with many perspectives of Levin, the practices neither - but the findings are mind boggling, I have to admit. Some of his concepts are very interesting, namely that he is speaking about perspective in sentience that associates and dissociates - associated to our body, dissociating from our body at death - finding another medium, another alchemy to mingle … we can all just guess from here! But the idea of the Electrome gives me a lot of new ways to integrate the findings of Wilhelm Reich and those assuming epiphenomena - that are truly the mainstage bioelectricity of life!

Most of the so called “rationalists” are having a laugh about the misled flat earthers, while at the same time- they totally believed that there are billions of miles of genetic code in their cells, trillions of them - repairing up to 10000 segments twisted in the Chromosomes, with little CRISPR CAS9 molecules (the entire genetic narrative sounds like cryptocurrency DAPP descriptions, because cryptography is the basis, cyphering voltage gradients into the “genetic code”, demented and intelligent at the same time) ….

The most massive disinformation campaign of the 20th and 21st century- the humans of the world have ever lived through

Vibratory heredity through the harmonic fusion of your cellular Electrome with another Electrome and Zero Point Energy Physics are very likely the answer to the question of a storage medium, connecting all space-time through wormholes, einstein-rosen bridges. What is stored ? Vibration, just like music - mind … very likely so subtle that it evades our measurement, virtually weightless.

No one has ever seen a Gene clearly, not even with atomic force microscopy and electron microscopy! the tweet

Jamie Andrews Control Studies Project

Please follow Jamie Andrews, he has lifted the veil from the biggest deception of the 20th and 21st century with his control studies and genius insights into the PCR hoax, helping us all out in a way that is absolutely legendary and I am not exaggerating. Please follow this fathers work towards better days, he invites all scientists to join and reflect on these findings constructively :

The first scientific study that includes questions about the soul, the essence of lifes breath and death … “It is beautiful!”