John Lamb Lash vs. Ickes Mirage (Reality is a Projection, not a Simulation)

John Lamb Lash refutes Simulation theory ::: The gnostics did not believe the demiurge created reality :: A creator intelligence has been proven by Lynn Margulis in microbiology, through the discovery of irreducible complexities

“The world is not a mistake to be undone but a masterpiece to be completed. Sophia’s experiment is our invitation to become artists of the soul.” — John Lamb Lash, Not in His Image (p. 289)

Phenomenal speech of Jeremy Narby about the Intelligence in Nature

Very relevant extract from the speech :

…. “affirming the view long held by indigenous people and shamans. Now the entire edifice of life, from top to bottom, seems shot through with intelligence, suggesting that the evolutionary process itself may be intelligent- and that the intelligent process may be guided by an intelligence within, as opposed to blind chance or an intelligence above … but that debate is about final causes and the different views cannot be conclusively demonstrated one way or another. Some questions are fascinating to us, because they concern us but that does not mean that they can be answered in any definitive way (...) Our predation is souped up through knowledge, ideas and technology so we have to get a grip on our sciences and industries - this would be intelligent evolution- by understanding ourselves as animals, by understanding other species as intelligent and by understanding the intelligence of predators, we can learn to transform ourselves to intelligent predators.”

Maybe these questions can be answered after all, once we know our own history- that has been severed from us violently, more violently, with more suppression than at any other instance in human history.

In this source video, John Lamb Lash refutes Simulation Theory brilliantly. His main work is Not In His Image:

Irrefutable Evidence of Irreducible Complexity in Biology (now we are just arguing about different conceptions - god (or the goddess) is real !)

The Tzaddik and the Artificial Intelligence Scam by Dominique Guillet

Caveat: The history of our species has been violently suppressed. This is why I like to speak about “approaching truth” and not the truth. But the biggest holocaust in human history has evidently been the one against the gnostics, culminating in the murder of hypathia 415 C.E., the last high priestess, ordered by cyril- the inventor of the trinity. Since then, only lies have been told about them (by the powers that shall not be). But with them, we have lost a flourishing high culture that span far beyond the europe of today. Our true history is very fascinating and much more beautiful than the philanthropaths want to make us believe. John Lamb Lash made it his lifes mission to reconstruct the genuine message of the gnostics and in a sea of lies, his book Not in His Image is a life transforming ember of hope, proving that our doom narrations have been fabrications of psychopaths, rather philanthropaths (thank you for the term Margaret Anna Alice). We have been deprived of our home story and John restored it as much as possible.

Gnosticism is understood as an alternative to religion by those who practiced the mysteries and was not related to christianity! It is the love of wisdom, that inspired it - sophia comes from philosophy, the love of wisdom, which also means the wisdom goddess or sentience at the heart of nature. The gnostics practiced introspection and intersubjective, qualitative science around their endeavours.

Not in his Image is a life changing book, that has freed many people (including me) from lifelong indoctrination.

„The most beautiful story on earth is the story about the earth, the sentient and intelligent mother planet. It can be called a vision story, not to be mistaken for a fantasy trip or a grandiose game of pretending. In fact, the Home Story totally demolishes the narcissistic claim that we are gods. Sophianic myth is light-years beyond New Age make-believe and is, in fact, the perfect antidote to it. The Home Story is a “meta-narrative” that you test and verify at every point of engagement with it.“ “Sophia’s plunge into the unknown was not a mistake but a courageous act of creation. She chose to dwell within her experiment, to guide it from within.” (John Lamb Lash)

A benevolent projection (not a demonic simulation) - cursed by the archontic intrusion (transhumanism / virtualisation)

The title refers to Ickes blatant misrepresentation of John Lamb Lashs work (since John is a gnostic scholar with profound knowledge and has been the first to bring the Archons into the international dialogue) and Icke portrays the lies of the church fathers against the gnostics, the idea that life would be the outcome of the demiurge and not the beautiful experiment of the wisdom goddess sophia, as described by the authentic gnostics. John accuses Icke for stealing his words without reference and consequently for completely misrepresenting the gnostic intel.

Our literature is flooded with the same lies about them. Mind that Rick Strassman (at min 46:00+) qualitatively assessed abduction experiences through high doses of induced DMT and assumes, after these legal experiments and dozens of detailed reports, that natural DMT release could also be an explanation for spontaneous abduction experiences (or genetic experiments, as Sabrina Wallace points out). The archons are not creators, according to the authentic gnostics, they can only manipulate what the intelligence of nature had birthed.

Meanwhile, as described earlier, Ashton Forbes debunked all the debunkers around zero point energy / over unity generators and anti gravity propulsion technology used by the “UFOs” of our three letter agencies. Above all, this proves that the Aether is real and most of the technology around it has been violently removed from scientific discourse or compartmentalised into oblivion. Now the powers that shall not be are using the extraterrestrial UFO story to cover up a technology for decades, that would disrupt financial markets and end the control that is only possible through lies in the form of antiquated “green” technologies (in order to keep us locked in the scarcity mode).

This article by Dominique Guillet is truly life changing, because it shows you clearly how darwinism has brainwashed us into a hopeless vision of life that is absolutely derailed from reality.

The truth is much more beautiful than we think and this article will give you a visceral feeling for that, if you can take the time to read it through (you can download the pdf and print it, or use a reader). It explains clearly how mutuality and tolerance of different life forms have led to all emergences in life and not eternal war. Lynn Margulis discovered an intelligence at the heart of nature through endosymbiogenesis and irreducible complexity (whatever name you give it, it is real, with sober certainty):