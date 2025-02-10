Dominique Guillet: Manifesto (in french) - with translation

Website : xochipelli.fr /// substack : xochipelli.substack.com

I invite you to give him a listen and read along the translated transcript in english (even if you are not fluent in french)- to get a part of his spirit, you will definitely not regret that experience!

Reading the written words of Dominique Guillet has replenished my spirits with clarity, insight and courage beyond any other writer alive today. There is truly no one that compares, regarding the insights into the intelligence of biology and of course- Transhumanism. His writing is guided by the hand of wisdom. It brings us closer to reality during this crucial time, where deception aims at the alienation from nature. Enjoy this rare talk of Dominique Guillet.

He never forgets to remind us of the beautiful side of this world though, the fuel for this journey back to our essence - this is why he translated 30 books from John Lamb Lash , who restored the lost story of mankind, regarding ancient europe and much more.

This is Dominique Guillet speaking, distributor of seeds for a brighter future, to my mind and heart - one of humanities most relevant whistleblowers:

Transcript

Translation into English (RAW unedited) :

In fact, if I may say so, I prefer to project my lights from the shadows, because the two are but the same facet of life in all its splendour. For that matter, the microscopic rainbows of graphene oxide, carbon nanotubes, graphene quantum dots, etc., etc., in their self-assemblies and other necromolecular crowns,

seem as phantasmagorical and unreal as the images of cosmic rainbows of galaxies 14 billion light years away transmitted by the Webb telescope. Is it because only the living can perceive the living? Is that why banksters and other psychopaths, demons and eugenists are trying to graphenise the whole of humanity?

Is it so that people are totally disconnected from reality, disconnected from the living, disconnected from the mother source? Is it to connect people ultimately and forever to the great archontic virtual networks, to the Internet of all bodies and all things? If this graphenisation is not stopped quickly,

the epitaph of this humanity could be ‘they perished from no longer knowing how to pay tribute to beauty’. As I said, it is the necro corona of molecular spikes of graphene oxide that induces a smog in the human body, not the invisible coronavirus. What Didier Raoult and his compadres in superchosis have named the Covid-Cervo,

is the smog of the graphene oxide molecular spike microcrown in its deleterious impact on the neurological sphere. In any case, today the microscope is extremely valuable in helping us to discover that all living things are being contaminated, both at the organic animal level and at the biospheric level, by nanoparticulate substances derived from graphene,

i.e. metallic-mineral chimeras that do not exist in nature. So first of all, I'd like to congratulate Guillaume and Sébastien on the quality of their work at both the microscopic and macroscopic levels, which resulted in their three ‘Next Dose’ documentaries. Next dose' is a very evocative title, given that a lot of the oxides of graphene in the atmosphere are found in the atmosphere.

graphene oxide has leaked into the blood of those injected, sometimes in multiple doses, since the launch of the genocidal injection campaign in December 2020 and since the first discovery of graphene oxide in March 2021 at Bratislava hospital in Slovakia, namely the discovery of a nanotechnological hydrogel present in certain so-called PCR tests.

This initial lead was very quickly confirmed in Spain by the subsequent discoveries of Ricardo Delgado and José Luis Sevillano from Quinta Columna, as well as Professor Pablo Campra. I would like to thank Guillaume and Sébastien all the more for the fact that the publication of documentaries and therefore the creation of related forums on the presence of these creatures on the Spanish market was a great success.

graphene nanoparticles in the COVID-19 injections of the drug mafia is very rare because of the excessive censorship of this taboo subject. The same goes for many other taboo subjects of the same ilk, such as the extreme magnetism of certain graphenised injections, electromagnetic contamination by 5G and other Gs, and so on,

since VaccineGate in Italy in 2015-2016, The presence of metallic nanoparticles, monkey DNA, DNA from foetuses of all origins, heavy metals, viagra, industrial pollutants in all the world's vaccines, particularly in the 11 vaccines injected into French infants since the fateful Buzyn-Macron decree introducing this obligation on 1 January 2018. For a century,

namely since the imposition of the Rockefellers' allopathic medicine and since the orchestration of the false H1N1 pandemic of 1918-1920, namely the orchestration of the Spanish flu which was 99.5% bacterial pneumonia, vaccines have been nothing but disabling or lethal biological weapons. And I am quite happy to have raised 5 children without any vaccines,

just with fake vaccinated certificates. The state should mind its own business, which isn't very much, really. This censorship of vaccines, metallic nanoparticles, magnetism and electromagnetic frequencies is liberally practised on the one hand by the globalists and geniuses who control the media and the corrupt state agencies to the core,

and on the other by a small clique of dissidents from the covidian religion, to parody the pathetic rudeness of Conspiracy Watch, I have named the spike's complosphere of lunatics of spike. i.e. Raoult, Aurioncôde, Fouché, Banoun, Darl, Pavon, Momochi, etc. etc. ad nauseum. So on 17 December I published a form of open letter proposing

a few informed questions to these spike-headed crackpots of the highly controlled opposition who, for nearly three years, have been practising scorched-earth policy by systematically excluding any contribution aimed at highlighting the widespread nano-metallic contamination of the human and planetary environment. Here are 9 of those questions.

1.How do you explain the plethora of sudden deaths from cardiac arrhythmia in places heavily irradiated by 5G?

2. Namely, is your allegedly ‘made in Wuhan’ chimeric spike duplicated ad infinitum by Pfizer and Moderna in their injections? So is she electrosensitive? Is it sensitive to the frequencies generated by 5G beams in television stations, on football pitches, near 5G towers, during concerts, in aircraft cockpits or during the tennis tournament in Melbourne?

3. How do you explain the fact that in the whole of Africa, Covid-19 was only investigated in South Africa, even though 35% of the population was injected there at the time? African 5G towers were concentrated solely in that country?

4. Are you aware that today, the mythical Covid-19 is in fact just a pretext for compulsory vaccination, as in Brazil, or a pretext for relaunching massive Covid-19 vaccination campaigns that have failed?

5. Are you aware that the table of symptoms of the fabulated cockvide19 are strictly the spectrum of pathologies generated by irradiating graphene oxide and other derivatives of the same family of metallic mineral substances, i.e. pathologies of the respiratory system, the reproductive system, the cardiovascular system, the neurological system, in suce of cellular lesions, inflammation, immunodepression, in short, multi-organ dysfunctions?

6. Your chimerical spike, supposedly made in one and duplicated ad infinitum by Pfizer and Moderna, is it magnetised? How then do you explain the magnetism of certain agitated people, without even mentioning the plethora of evidence as to the presence of MAC addresses in their living or deceased and buried bodies?

7.Why did you focus exclusively on Pfizer and Moderna? And why do you never, ever mention the other non-RNA ‘vaccines’, Johnson & Johnson's Johnson, AstraZeneca's Vaxevria, Novavax's NDX-CoV-2373, the Russians' Sputnik, the Chinese's Sinovac and Sinopharm, etc.?

8.How do you explain the fact that certain vaccine batches of Covid-19, whether of the pseudo-RNA type or not, have been proven, for example, by all the work of the British researcher Craig Ward-Coopers and by other similar studies that are extremely milky, unlike others, with ratios varying from 1 to 5,000?

Could it be the lauterie of the daisy touching itself, of graphene in various layers, in microbules, in rings, chickens, quantum pompoings? I spike you chemically, a little, a lot, to mutate, madness and death.

9.When are you going to wake up from your torpor and the comfort of your studies published in official and neo-Darwinist journals and reviewed by DPR-PhD in order to...

to realise that we're talking about an orchestrated vaccine genocide that goes beyond COVID-19 injections? to realise that we're talking about a universal and deliberate planetary nanoparticle contamination of peoples and the biosphere, and more specifically of the fragrances of the graphene family. Graphene is gravely grafting its claws. Indeed, today,

in addition to their presence in the pharma mafia's genocidal COVID-19 injections, graphene derivatives are present in vaccines as a rule, PCR tests, drugs, nanotechnological medical applications, physiological serums, biosensors, aerosols, cosmetics, food packaging, dressings, condoms, sanitary towels, therapeutic women's panties and anaesthetics,

dental implants, eye lenses, concrete, asphalt, window frames, water treatment membranes, ventilation system filters, fertilisers, agricultural biocidal pesticides, biotech footwear, biotech clothing, clothing insulation, face masks, wall paints, batteries, electronics, wind turbines, painkillers, radiators, blankets for the night,

mattresses, light bulbs, headphones, ski goggles, riot shields, cigarette filters, beer, etc. Not forgetting, of course, the chemtrails. I wish you all the best of luck, because as in Italy, the hunt is on for vaccine predators!

Dominique Guillet - About the Scam of Neo-Darwinism and the Intelligence in everything that is alive.