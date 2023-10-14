Welcome to a world of (doublespeak) inversions!

Lucifer (the Bringer of Light) is in fact the oldest name of Gaia-Sophia (Mother Earth — with about 30 names in different languages).

We were intimately connected to her and now this connection has been brutally severed, during the biggest holocaust in human history, against the true gnostics (not the fabricated christocentric lies, that were written into the history books or turned into hollywood movies).



The true gnostics, the lovers of wisdom- were not considering this realm hell or mere illusion.

On the contrary, orgasmic beauty was found in everything alive. Moreover, they were warning of “HAL”, the virtual reality takeover, that later got its backbone from IBM (the following letters of each respective letter in the alphabet).

Satanism was invented by the perpetrators. They “enriched” it with their shadow projection of dominance, duplicity and deception, through “evil” imagery, to make us shun “the material” and they made sure that spiritual adventurers are lured into christocentric master race ideologies, to prepare the biodigital conversion, based on xenobiotic, silicon life and eventually the singularity with artificial intelligence..

Matter does not exist. There are no particles, only toroidal fields or energetic resonance. Yet we should condemn “organic life” and reach for the dualistic “spiritual”, while everything is frequency- it allegedly has to be “overcome” (through endless cognitive dissonance and victim perpetrator collusions, the redeemer complex of the abrahamic religions and many new age abbreviation of these) whilst everything is frequency, everything is Music! Everything matters and even the hyperspace realm, accessible through DMT, is composed of measurable frequencies that “they” abuse for Domination.

Authenticity is the highest measurable frequency vibration in humans, according to those who measured it at Ratheon.

Every noble cause for something true and beautiful has been abused and perverted, because Psychopathy knows no boundaries.

Your cellphone is called a body control unit, your house a “kill box” ! (Sabrina Wallce)

We have been forcefully alienated from Nature. We are being subconsciously conditioned at every corner (like considering the prana of plants, CO2, a “pOlLutAnT” - we need MORE CO2, not less, for the coming mini ice age)- in this beautiful existence, so seemingly deprived of deeper meaning…

The gnostic myth has been persecuted heavily, more than any other myth in human history. The Gnostics have been haunted with utmost and fanatic vigor, so intensely, that one might raise the question as to why such a strenuous Holocaust was inflicted upon such a peaceful high culture?

The Gnostics have been misrepresented as some irrelevant, hedonistic and pagan lot, a degenerated and feasting mob in the forest, talking about Earth as some sort of Hell- but nothing could be further from the truth. The Gnostics were a high culture that cherished the orgasmic beauty that lies in nature, they valued our flesh and spirit as parts of this wonderful journey of being alive, without biophobic rules and depravity. They taught about the mystery of the metamorphosis of our planetary animal mother and our special role in this time of correction, either with or without us, meaning our survival is currently at stake. The gnostics teach about our origin in the Pleroma, the Orion constellation. They practiced scientific introspection into our true nature under the aid of entheogens. They have never commited intra-species predation, which is unique to humanity under the control of demented psychopaths. The Gnostics considered gnosis, the way of knowing, in fact as an alternative to religion. They were very sceptical towards the Christians.

Eventually, Hypathia, the last of the high priestesses of the Gnostics, was brutally murdered by Christians, 400 C.E.. This event marked the end of an Era for them, while the Abrahamic religions and their genocidal master race ideologies swept over Europa like a dark shadow of deceit ever since.

“I wish to express, moreover, that the Social Evil that Dieudonné denounces, with so much brilliance and humor, has its source in the Taboo of Zion that he invokes. The child, in the cradle, crucified three months later, the Bloody One at all the crossroads of France and Europe, the hundreds of millions of crosses in all the cemeteries... constitute a criminal pollution of the natural or domesticated spaces by the Human being - not to mention a lethal contamination of his psyche - but they represent, above all and fundamentally, the permanent crucifixion of the Immortal Child, of Humanity, of the Anthropos. The Cross of the Taboo of Zion symbolizes vaccinations, mutilations, exactions, food and pharmaceutical poisoning, incessant wars, in short, the extermination of a large part of human beings. For whose benefit? What is the history and the intention of the promoters of monotheistic religions, based on the sacrifice of the Immortal Child?”

Dominique Guillet

The Reconstruction of the History of our Species

„The most beautiful story on earth is the story about the earth, the sentient and intelligent mother planet. It can be called a vision story, not to be mistaken for a fantasy trip or a grandiose game of pretending. In fact, the Home Story totally demolishes the narcissistic claim that we are gods. Sophianic myth is light-years beyond New Age make-believe and is, in fact, the perfect antidote to it. The Home Story is a “meta-narrative” that you test and verify at every point of engagement with it.“ (John Lamb Lash)

“I do not believe that to be religious in the best, authentic sense-

a man has to destroy his love life and mummify his body and soul.” Wilhelm Reich

Rip wide open, the suffocating and blood drenched blanket of silence…

…the Truth Will Set You Free!

Hold reciprocal Creativity and Integrity with humans against the disease of isolation-entertainment Entropia, the “Nothing”, the soulless and archontic intrusion!

Syntropy over Entropy!

There is no realisation more beautiful than knowing what you live and would die for- this liberation of our true nature, that has been suppressed for more than two milennia (2700 years)- under the heavy burden of lies so twisted, that our minds rational faculties succumb to their wickedness, before we even realise what is actually happening right in front of our eyes!

“We have to terminate the enemies of life” (John Lamb Lash).

Love grows with Attention - anything blooms, when we put our minds and hearts to it- and we give it all away to the brain interfacing scavenger machines called “phones” in our hands (and appropriate metamaterials in the blood), the shiny metal-Apple™ of duplicity and A.I. on their back, that, in its original deception, is meant to be the forbidden psychedelic fruit - the mushroom and cactus, ayahuasca, the vine of the dead and a multitude of other entheogens …

We traded in such wonders of introspection, the collective ceremonies, for a sterile screen-world of duplicity, the computer games and movies, predictively programming irrelevances into our souls fabric, the world we are living in, Sophias metamorphosis.

They lied about a literal bodypart of ours, the bioenergetic field!

We are a species with amnesia, under the control of demented and clinically psychopathic Transhumanists (who could not be further from humanism in the first place). Metamaterials have been overtly (under alleged usecases as adjuvants, growth stimulants etc.) & covertly distributed, for a cyber physical backbone, to route data through out body, to log in to us and change a multitude of electromagnetical “settings”, like feelings and thoughts.

“This is next level dystopia, to add to the Jumanji level thousand fuckery” (Anonymous)

“You think it’s all science fiction, you are meant to watch movies or play games until you die - such is their design- (…) such is the nightmare we are all living - while you are pretending you are not in it, so you can be in your bubble delusion.” (Sabrina Wallace) Would you awaken from such Wanton Slumber ?

Our denial protects us from this crucial realisation - so we end up in a huge dilemma, where our fear of Fear prevents us from opening our eyes to the reality of a global crime so vast and all encompassing, that it is way past Paranoia, since we are truly dealing with it in reality and not in some fear induced fantasy of mental-disease ridden humanoids. We are dealing with the biggest crime in human history and at the same time, with the most precious chance to defeat this master race ideology of the Tzaddikim, for the first time in 2700 years, collectively, where we will stand up for mutualism, for tolerance and understanding. The monumental undertaking of Transhumanism is close to a global collapse and this is our chance as humanity to stand up for a different vision, a world where we give our life energy to each other again. We have to globally control the nanotech sector as hard as nuclear and tear down the wireless brain interfacing endeavour with the towers of doom and base our technologies on safe and healthy ways to use A.I. for good in the end. We need a world, where we remember our potential, our imagination and hold it against the seals of grey, the dead and sterile contracts of old and this dead end machine culture. We have to create a parallel and decentralised structure now, trust each other again and invest in the most valuable of all currencies: human relationships!

…Such sober certainty of waking bliss. John Milton