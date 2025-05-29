The Woman who allegedly made “photograph 51”, discovered Graphene instead: in 1951!

It is so clear now. EVERYTHING around Virology, Allopathy and Genetics is meant to cover up the HIJACKING of our cells- Franklin made all the graphene research herself (and that has been gaslit for the last 75 years) and they surely used qdots with other materials way before this time ....

It is quite a remarkable coincidence that Franklin discovered graphene at the same time as our understanding of bioelectricity flourished, namely through research around our ion channel communication pathways. Everything was known much earlier and the official narration is always a deception!

Rosalind Franklin at work with X Ray Diffraction!

The story about her getting left behind was fake, she never made photograph 51. They (Watson and Crick etc.) tried to cover up her dissent around the dna molecule invention, or they simply stole her groundbreaking work around graphene from graphite that she pioneered.

Structural Insights : Franklin’s measurements of graphite’s interlayer spacing (~3.4 Å) and crystallite organization align with graphene’s single-layer structure (0.335 nm thick). Her 1951 paper’s data on graphite formation prefigures graphene’s isolation via exfoliation, where layers are peeled to a single sheet.

X-ray Crystallography : Franklin’s diffraction techniques are now standard for graphene characterization, as seen in studies like The legacy of Rosalind E. Franklin - ScienceDirect. Modern graphene research uses X-ray diffraction to confirm lattice parameters and defect structures.

Franklin’s methods are cited in graphene studies, such as those at the University of Cambridge The topology of disordered 3D graphenes - CEB, where her models of disordered carbons help explain 3D graphene topologies.

Graphene’s lattice (a = 2.46 Å) matches graphite’s in-plane structure, which Franklin studied. Her crystallite size measurements align with graphene flake sizes (10–100 nm) in exfoliated samples (basically raw qdots). Her pore models inform graphene oxide’s defect structures, critical for functionalization.

Watson and Crick made up that story to suggest that she had taken Photograph 51, but she hadn't. She never mentioned taking it. They rendered her note a joke among lab-friends, but their unhinged remarks hint at a rather tense relationship after that incident. The brevity of her existence does not take weight from such assumptions.

The story about the “B” form of the alleged DNA Molecule is totally fabricated.

What’s more, Franklin discovered graphene in 1951.

Get Rosalind’s original Graphene Discovery Paper ( that no one talks about yet… ):

Rosalind Franklin Discovered Graphene In 1951 92.7KB ∙ PDF file Download The parts of the paper that resemble graphene are the descriptions of the layer-planes in graphitizing carbons, which are two-dimensional hexagonal carbon lattices with weak interlayer bonding, allowing for parallel orientation and crystallite growth through layer-plane displacement. These layer-planes are structurally identical to graphene sheets, though discussed in the context of multi-layered crystallites that form graphite. The paper’s emphasis on the ordered, parallel arrangement of these planes and their evolution with heat treatment directly relates to the structural characteristics of graphene within a graphite-like framework Download

James Watson about the Double Helix Fabulation:

1× 0:00 -0:07

(James Watson) If it wasn’t the helix it was gonna be a “MESS”! The mess would have been the realisation that virtually all biological functions are governed by voltage gradient signals, bioelectricity.

James Watson, agonised by Franklin:

1× 0:00 -0:51

“Honest Jim” (James Watson fabulating around his DNA Double Helix Hoax):

1× 0:00 -1:17

No Molecular Mazes, only Bioelectricity!

The biggest Scam of the 20th and 21st Century

What treachery, to gaslight us about the actual mechanism of hacking (bioelectricity, voltage gradient signals) utilising the fictional genomic paradigm. It is viscous beyond comprehension to terrorise the humans of the world with such elitist arrogance, as to leave most of us in the dark about groundbreaking findings in physics, in bioelectricity, while perfecting it as some sort of “black magic”, while portraying those in the know as gods with their superhuman computing power … Once again, those in charge are not creating themselves, they do not have a genius insight or spark- they only orchestrate and exploit those that have this connection and tie them into this perverted system of zionist degeneracy.

Let the talking heads introduce it all- but then use the nanotech narrative as a trap for gullible rebels, to then ridicule them, when they consider the graphene crystals chips or memristors, after spreading the science and murdering the whistleblowers.

They are luring us into willingly providing all access to our biology, our signals lay bare open!

Now you understand what they mean with “directed evolution” (Voltage Gradient Pulsing according to patterning as discovered by Michael Levin, Tufts University).

The Spike Protein (One more Time… with Feeling)

Qdot Fluorescence , not Viral Invasions!

The “Spike Protein” = Qdots that nucleate to the cells membrane or enter through endocytosis. They are cationic (+) and graphene is (-) and grow liquid crystal graphene spikes epitaxially at average PH. Acidic PH helps the qdots with their voltage fluorescence and the graphene will be dispersed to transmit the signals to and from mesogen fibers, that act like antennas.

Look how the viral believers are panicking about the cyphered science around that interfacing qdot dust with lipid shell, which grows graphene spikes epitaxially in the blood:

The qdots bear a cationic charge. They proclaim that the spike protein would bear that charge too .. So this spike protein is allegedly hijacking the microtubuli system… they always explain it all but in a wrong way!

What is really happening, is that the qdot receives signals and turns them into voltage, or sends information through its electro-chemi-luminescence into fluorescence that can be registered by our smart technology and 5g!

See how they sneak in the hijacking of our cells through qdots doped with lanthanides for example:

All of this is a great way to cover up the hijacking of our cellular operating system, for the synthesis of novel tissues or other demented ideas, like computation or conditioning to bio-bot like behaviour, all in the micro scale!

Take care, they are going to ultrasound your “viral infection”. All of that is a massive cover up for the qdots that enter the cell via endocytosis. These voltage fluorescent and electrochemiluminescent (that word again :) qdots bear a cationic charge (that simply means “+”).

Control the Controllers!

We deserve transparency of the powers that shall not be- to reveal the corruption.

The only reason why no one demands that, is that they are oblivious to the extend of biohacking that is happening as we speak, without fancy technology, memristors or chips, through mesogens, hydrogels and qdots alone (with a lot of graphene, lanthanides and other nasty metals of course).

We have been terrorised without reason, through allopathy, virology and genetics and for ill ends.

Imagine a world without that visionless plastic reality of hijacked “influencers” to mould our society to the talentless ideas of psychopathic offspring, those who inherited the wealth stolen through fractional reserve monopoly pyramid schemes.

There are no Bioelectricity Ethics yet, because the public has not yet been informed about the inner workings of all the cyphered science they are describing. This way, we consider topics like CRISPR CAS9 too complex for the laymen to understand and those who consider themselves experts justify their delusion through their bankroll. The deception is getting paid, will reach more people online. Influencers are batch bought with the click of a button. The Biotechnocrats do not recreate everything from scratch. They hack and hijack everything available, from plumber, over musicians to mistresses. The lack of any boundaries is what constitutes their Philanthropathy.

Sydney Brenner - Scientific interaction with Francis Crick:

How they made “nonesense functional” (this is literally in his own words):

1× 0:00 -0:52

A Progressive Reality Song About “Honest Jim (James Watson)”:

1× 0:00 -3:13

