The Mystery of the Origin of the idea for the X Ray Double Helix (Solved!)

As I was browsing photographs from the castle, I could not believe my eyes... (wait for it)

The Château de Chambord was partly designed by Da Vinci. Its center-piece is a double helix staircase.

The Château de Chambord was constructed between 1519 and 1547. King Francis I of France commissioned the project. The château, located in the Loire Valley, was designed as a hunting lodge and a symbol of royal power, showcasing Renaissance architecture. The castle was designed to represent the New Jerusalem, with its four corners reminding us of the four corners of the Earth. You’ll find the staircase dead center. As one ascends the coiling double-helix through each floor, he finally reaches the domed ceiling in the sky: the Stairway to Heaven! But the staircase doesn’t end with a mere heavenly gaze, as one might imagine of the domes in Orthodox cathedrals, it keeps going up & the library stocks kabbalah literature.

The great single Earth Snake was the Mother goddess. The double snake (male and female) reflects the dual, intertwined nature of life and procreation, the Eros of Yin and Yan, Darkness and Light.

This idea likely played a role in the construction of this château (Da Vinci was also passionate about helical fluid dynamics):

The staircase, located in the central keep of the château, spirals upward through multiple levels and culminates at the roof terrace, where it opens to an elaborate lantern tower (a decorative pinnacle) that crowns the structure.

This lantern, visible from the exterior, acts as a focal point of the château’s silhouette, emphasizing the staircase’s vertical journey. The open central shaft of the staircase allows light to flood down from the lantern, illuminating the interior and enhancing the dramatic effect.

On the rooftop, the terrace is surrounded by ornate chimneys, dormers, and sculptural details, offering panoramic views of the estate.

It costs 15 euros to explore the staircase!

This is the actual perspective from the center looking up:

This is an actual photo from the center of the staircase to heaven:

rotated a bit … the light tower in the center is remarkable :

They have simply taken their inspiration from here, with the same circle in the center:

And now the “original” and only “X-ray based fiber diffraction image” of the alleged “Double Helix” of DNA:

The mythical Photograph 51, one of the only pieces of “evidence” for the double helix shape of the DNA “Molecule”.

So the story of Rosalind Franklin and her supposed picture of the DNA "molecule" is a complete and total fabrication. Perhaps this is why – although touted as the greatest photo ever produced, and the basis for the molecule's "discovery" - it wasn’t mentioned at all in Watson and Crick's introductory article in Nature Magazine (April, 1953). I suspect it’s also why, until her dying breath, Rosalind never mentioned the photograph – or having ever taken it. (Source)

Bullseye!

James Watson and Francis Crick, fabulating the biggest deception ever perpetrated.

The staircase breaks through the top, finally rising into the sunlit world of a glass tower.

There is an actual antenna on top of the double helix tower… how interesting!

This is where James Watson and Francis Crick got their inspiration from, to turn the liquid of DNA into a fictional Molecule, abusing the musings of Da Vinci’s and Michelangelos genius

Da Vincis studies of fluid dynamics & helical designs, were the origin for his idea for the double helix staircase “to heaven” ( or the caduceaus)

He was not studying mechanical ideas for solid molecules at all!

Leonardo da Vinci’s ideas on fluid (yes: fluid! - just like DNA) dynamics, particularly his studies of water and air movement, were remarkably advanced for his time and likely influenced the design of the double helix staircase at the Château de Chambord.

Leonardo, a Renaissance polymath, was fascinated by the behaviour of fluids, especially water, this fundamental force of nature. His notebooks contain detailed sketches and observations of water flow, vortices, and turbulence, drawn from meticulous studies of rivers, streams, and waterfalls. He noted how water forms spiral patterns, or vortices, when encountering obstacles, describing these as dynamic, self-reinforcing systems (just like the behaviour of etherons). Leonardo likened these spirals to natural forms like curls of hair or plant tendrils, reflecting his belief in the unity of nature’s patterns.

In fluid dynamics, he explored concepts like continuity of flow and resistance, hypothesising that fluids move in layered streams with varying velocities. His sketches of spiral staircases and mechanical devices show a similar fascination with continuous, flowing motion. The double helix staircase at Chambord, with its intertwined, non-intersecting spirals, mirrors the elegant, continuous motion of water vortices Leonardo studied.

As it stands with DNA, we are encountering Fluid &Flow, no encoded genomes to be found! Helical and vortex like shapes are very common in fluid dynamics, which Dr. Paul LaViolette describes beautifully in his lifes work: Subquantum Kinetics. The idea that there would be this mechanical code just does not make sense, when you really think about the reaction and diffusion processes that are fundamental to everything in nature. DNA is a liquid after all!

Another Deception is Toast !

Credit to Jamie Andrews for the Meme ;)

