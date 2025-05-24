Telestai Nexus

Petrus
2h

Since the notion of DNA has begun to be questioned as well as many other things — that is, the idea that such a thing as DNA actually exists — the status of belief in it has to be questioned as well. Looking at the images presented here, reminds once again that many spells have been cast on our understanding, with our ignorance of egregores also in the mix. One eventually can ask — was this “shape” merely a convenient symbol originally arising in a “bleed-through” from the spiritual world… or was it an egregore that was co-created at a certain time, generating a process of building up and taking on new conceptions going forward, so that eventually a “validation” as “DNA” would take place, as just another event?

From the side of a non-esoteric investigation, Dr. Tom Cowan has his doubts as to whether DNA exists:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NpPySD-3tl0

