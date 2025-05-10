The Simplicity of the Deceit is Profound!

In Ancient Egypt (before 3100 B.C.E.) Electric catfish was used for shock therapy- to heal arthritis, depicted in murals.

This article will explain in great detail, how the greatest deception in medical history has been performed in broad daylight…. and we believed!

And how easily we have been fooled, once again.

Do you remember when Moderna introduced their new operating system ?

Karen Kingston took it literally and therewith interpreted its purpose wrong, while giving us a perfect display of it’s technical aspects, just interpreted in wrong paradigms, like genetics… through deliberate obfuscation by the perpetrators!

Nature is a pool of transistors and memristors, for these machine minded Philanthropaths!

They started to enlighten the world, with voltage fluorescent graphene dust, different sizes for different wavelength / colours, nucleating to our cell membranes. But they presented it as the “mRNA messenger molecule” with the LNP shell…

I am quite certain that gene sequencing is getting as much information about chromosomes from as many life forms as possible, for the interfacing with “LNP Qdots”- the “mRNA messenger molecules”. During the sequencing process, they are using these too, to get all information about their interactions with all types of chromosomes. When you understand that the Genome is literally an invention to prevent a bioelectric revolution of understanding and this would end their spooky action from a distance, through the conduction of our bioelectricity against our will. Meanwhile we are fed stories about molecules that transcribe… it is their signals that transcribe infrared light signals to voltage feedback, through 5g or other demented “smart” technology. “mRNA Messenger Molecule” - This is all cyphered language and they are talking about the interfacing of our electrome with qdots that are voltage sensitive and electrochemiluminescent!

In essence, they are turning voltage information into light that can be monitored and pulses can be sent back.

This step of metamaterial mediated voltage fluorescence is the main cause of “long cockvide” and reason for our society of a down - corroded cohesion through a tight web of cyphers and red herring narratives, which have been prepared to lead us astray completely. But for not much longer!

See how they are openly introducing their technology, through misleading terminology and a fraudulent narrative! They are using code language and you can learn to speak Philanthropathic fluently with me now:

Welcome to their Deception! “mRNA” means something like Signal to “transcribe” voltage into light and otherwise sense electrochemically and give back voltage and excitation in general- making our electromes communication visible and like this they can apply all their knowledge about the electrical properties and resistances of chromosomes (without genomes), that they gathered during gene sequencing. The right signal can be sent, to take over biological functions, turn cells into bots and compute. Our cells combine processor and memory in one, they are memristors- a wet dream for Transhumanists, who are taking over the OPERATING SYSTEM of US- OUR CELLS! They tried to subdue the knowledge about our bioelectric interface more than anything else, for the last 75 years… since the invention of the double helix by Crick and Watson.

The SALK Institute is an eugenic institution, enough said- Transhumanism! See how they lie about electrophoresis ? During gene sequencing they study the interaction between qdots and the chromosomes, now they have qdots in and around our cells and can apply all they have learned and lie here in the published papers and patents / science.

Regarding SALK & co: Barbara Marx Hubbard: Godmother of Transhumanism and Synthetic Spirituality

The truth will win!

They are literally trying to portray a micro DNA sequencing process, when it simply means that they are using these LNP qdots that nucleate to the cells membrane or enter the cell to turn voltage to light, epitaxially grow graphene spikes in liquid crystal form when there is 10-20 g of graphene in our body (easily done with the high doses in all these commercial products…)- then it forms a protein corona in the blood, the perfect Spike Protein and with all this science they legitimise it through means of deception!"

This is how they justify the cationic charge of the qdot that nucleates to the membrane or enters to the nucleus.

Karen Kingston describes clearly how these lipids are designed to mimic our lipid bilayer, a kind of “biocompatibility” (heart attacks and turbo cancers).

A.I. magnetic bioweapons lol - it is literally a little phone display dot particle with coating, for the interfacing of our CELLULAR communication network!

A great deception indeed!

No it is no these Qdots themselves, that are “A.I. advanced bioweapons”, it is the interfacing system that makes it possible to “write the code of life” that happens to be bioelectricity as Levin evidences

So here we are openly talking about qdots and PEG around it. I hope you understand that this is their main trick, to sell us these as viruses or “spike proteins” … they have spread these globally and produced them through the medical industrial complex.

They even describe the Qdot labelling process for cells and tissues that makes the bioelectricity visible! »In our face!«

We were all giving Karen Kingston too much shit for citing what they wrote in the science, she believed that cyphered version. It was cyphered science and Ian F. Akyildiz is unfortunately giving us COINTEL with “nanobots”, when it is truly all about our cells as the chip and with it transistor, memristor - 1 trillion of them with gap junctions, the Transhumanists wet dream, interfaced through LNP qdots that are the blinking all over our body, causing inflammation and disease, in conjunction with the mesogens as dialectic antennas for the bluetooth range. They even admitted to the graphene oxide, they wrote it all in their patents and just invented a different story that they told us about this operating system.. even the 5g control is in there, just explained in the wrong way.

No it is not advanced A.I. technology!

- simply qdots with bioincompatible shell!

These are Qdots that connect our voltage gradient cellular communication and electrochemical luminescence into infrared light in different colours and wavelength for live interfacing like EEG but for the voltage gradient language that is the basis of our vortex torus / energy field / Electrome. THIS is then fed to the A.I. and with 5g and our smart grid we are perfectly programmable… voilà, you are welcome!

They have literally programmed us to perceive nanoparticles with protein coronas that form naturally in our blood as viruses and the viral story justifies the interfacing of us through “transcription” - the hijacking of our voltage gradients to cause action potentials or change structures and develop new tissues, among other Frankensteinisation tricks.

Michael Levin speaks about “making suggestions” (bioelectric signaling that orchestrates biological functions, even regeneration and cognition), which is fine, maybe they are that friendly in his research. But we are finding voltage fluorescent graphene dots (Qdots), rare earth metals sucked into mesogenic-fibers. We are finding fluorescent materials in our red blood cells and “alien synthetic biology” is being blamed for it, on purpose. We are seeing that a generation of humans is visibly going astray, not really in exchange with their essence and the world anymore, turned into signals automatons - where even a raw microwave signal can change our mood or way to think about certain issues. The real secret is the fluorescence of our voltage though. But like Levin tells us, we cannot reconstruct an eye artificially.

What they are doing, is taking control of the bioelectric governance structures, our infamous overlords favourite field, while the onlin-abyss is getting plastered with outrageous scientific explanations about what we are seeing, that explains it in the context of nanotechnology- when in fact, it is biotechnology! It is about the hijacking and morphing of cell - functions, to print novel tissues or execute novel functions, condition our sexual orientation to certain cues and have A.l. govern it all… we have to opt out of this psychopathic puppeteering without informed consent!

Our own very cells are turned into bots- when qdots (voltage fluorescent metal dust with a “bioincompatible” coating) nucleate to them and tag them for fluorescent voltage interfacing with light …. they explain it all, just deliberately wrong! They do this, to hide one simple truth:

Our cells are the processor and memory of this “nanonetwork”- two in one, the most advanced liquid crystal membrane technology ever, 1 trillion of them and they regenerate

We have been fooled on a gigantic scale, mostly psychologically: They are aiming for the full interfacing of biology with their synthetic and archontic machine mind - the aim is to take over the bioelectric governance of earth and this is realistically possible through all the 5g and even more advanced smart infrastructure when you understand that voltage signals govern us and they can simply be hacked (not only through signals, also chemically and these chemicals can cells can get instructions to release them, all organically produced or by teaching them to use toxic synthetic ones). What they tell us though, is look for memristors on spinning electrons on graphene in your blood! The mesogens are allegedly constructing synthetic life! And we concluded that this must be how it works, because the MAC address phenomenon was real….

The science fiction stories about memristors on graphene sheets might be possible technically, but not realistic in our lives. It is much more realistic that all these stories were meant to hide the hijacking of our operating system, our cells, interface them with fluorescent nanoparticles that are found everywhere and that can be multiplexed into one signal, picking up enough sensitivity for our phone to send it to A.I. and process it in demented databases and send more demented signals back into the Electromes of our biology, turning aggregates of cells into biobots, or single ones - change the permeability of their membrane to incorporate materials that aid the interfacing, as we are seeing in microscopy… they can build novel tissues and change us. The more the A.I. learns about biology in this way, the more it can be fine tuned and changed. This makes so much more sense than a recreation of such an operating system artificially which is not necessary, because the language of the operating system can be hacked: Voltage.

Cyphered Science

Those that believed that the self assembling crystals were the chips, or that data is stored on our DNA - how do you explain the precision, as in reaching the DNA wirelessly, when there is not even sharp microscopy of anything resembling the real “dwouble helix” structure. There simply is no way to interface our dna wirelessly in these nanometer dimensions. The micrometer level of cellular signalling though, is totally doable. So they wildly proclaim to be able to store terabytes of data in fractions of a gram of genes… How would you retain that data, under allegedly 10000 strand breaks per cell and per day? It just does not make sense. So our body rewrites all these terabytes of data for us, when the specific nucleotides break, just like that - for the first time, without any education in computer science? This should expose the fraud, regarding everything you know from the revelations about the genetics scam. Abusing the 1-10 levels of memristor like functioning of our natural cells, makes our 1 trillion gap junction cells the most advanced computer with memory you can imagine, because it is and more than that, it is conscious, it has effects on every level of our existence and it is the inner world these unhinged psychopaths want to take over. “Computing” is a juxtaposition to the revelations of beauty that our sensory splendour provides us through the collaboration of our cells, when we are in touch with other beings in nature, be it animals or plants, undisturbed by psychopathic intrusion.

At this point all and everything has been called a chip or a computer by the published science and by us parroting renegades, time to quicken our reasoning and realise that the hydrogels are not doing the computation… It is already a miracle, how the plasmonic nanorectennas assemble in this crystal form as routers (Mat Taylor evidenced assembly driven by EMF and disassembly when the router was turned off). The blinking in our blood is caused by different sizes of tiny “quantum” graphene dots (an absurd word in this context, on purpose, mystifying - “we know better” or “too advanced for you to understand that we are using this to read your bodies operating system language: voltage”). These Qdots have a certain wavelength and all these lights together can be multiplexed by their aggregated gradient: they can merge together as one signal that retains all the information about the fluorescence of the voltage.

“Optogenetics” is a misnomer to mislead. It is direct interfacing of the Electromes in our body.

The entire published science about “nanonetworks” is using code language to keep us in the dark about the actual functioning of their “mRNA messenger molecules” (Qdots) that transcribe voltage to light, not “RNA” into “DNA”. These deceptive concepts have been introduced globally and reinforced in such a way, that every single professional in the world has been fooled on a massive scale. It is quite amusing at times and makes me chuckle, lifting my mood towards better days!

Lanthanides

Lanthanides, particularly their trivalent ions (Ln³⁺, e.g., Eu³⁺, Tb³⁺, Er³⁺), can be used as fluorescent tags for localization in imaging applications due to their sharp emission spectra, long fluorescence lifetimes, and photostability. While less common than quantum dots (QDs) for localization-based super-resolution techniques like STORM or PALM, lanthanides are highly effective in time-resolved fluorescence microscopy, upconversion imaging, and other high-resolution techniques. Their localization as tags involves functionalizing lanthanide ions, complexes, or lanthanide-doped nanoparticles (e.g., NaYF₄:Yb³⁺,Er³⁺) to “target specific molecules or structures” (OUR CELLS), followed by imaging with techniques that exploit their unique optical properties

“Quantum Computing” is this umbrella term for the computation on up to 1 trillion gap junction cells, by controlling parts of our electrome that governs our biological functions. Everything else is distraction. The depth of 1 to 10 nuances of memristor like functions and the conscious nature of cells are beyond anything we have recreated artificially. The fine tuned transistor function of the gap junctions and the overall liquid crystal composition of the lipid bilayer of our cell membranes are perfect to work with. There is incredible plasticity, because what is actually happening here, is that machine minded intelligence is directing the intelligent biology inside of our body.

It is important to grasp the plasticity of nature, that an anthrobot sprung to life, by fusing a neuron with a lung cell in the right conditions and this new being started to repair our neurons - which has not been done before like that. The Transhumanists are “augmenting” the biosphere with their demented ideas of such alchemical fusion, by choking everything with graphenized dust of metamaterials, the mesogens, qdots - that we breathe in, the lanthanides and conductive metals that get attracted to each other in the blood to form spike proteins, mesogenic crystals that attract proteins in the blood (protein coronas). We have been screaming Nanobots and A.I. hydrogel - and all of these concepts were mixed together…. everything makes sense when you understand the concept of the Electrome and fundamental deceit around Bioelectricity, namely proclaiming a molecular coding for sequential vibrations, waves that are “sequenced” in the “sequencer”, coded into our 4 bases.

One of their weapons is overcomplicating science. Whenever a new element is introduced into our bloodstream, there are the most outlandish details being fabricated around them, in ivory tower finesse. Most of us have been talking about mesogens constructing stuff- as if they were alive. It makes so much more sense to use our actual cells… science about synthetic biology comes up with the most advanced structures and it is written in a way that it always matches the changes that are made to our natural biology. I highly suspect that the alterations of the blood we are seeing are caused by materials that let our red blood cells be remotely controlled (through voltage fluorescence for example).

Red blood cells with Qdots & changed nuclei!?

First of all, I highly respect Karl C. for being level headed and we are just figuring this out so I will simply give my take and I absolutely recommend his work!

“RBC Labeling with QDs” - it can also be that through some bioelectric process, the cell sucked in the materials itself or created it through bioelectric hijacking. Qdots are the easiest explanation:

RBCs can be labeled with QDs for research purposes, often via methods like electroporation, microinjection, or surface conjugation. Studies have used QD-labeled RBCs for tracking blood flow, studying membrane dynamics, or monitoring cellular interactions (e.g., with pathogens).

The uniform glow across many cells suggests a systematic labeling process, which aligns with how QDs are applied in experimental settings.

Qdots blink on their own, this is great for tagging. There are microfluidics going on too.. something very unnatural is happening to our blood cells and signals are surely involved and some sort of charge to enter the cell … the great magic trick of the deceivers…

How It Works: QDs are coated with molecules (peptides, lipids) that promote attachment to the RBC membrane or, in rare cases, uptake via endocytosis-like mechanisms.

How did they led us astray?

The synthetic biology path is mostly a red herring. They are providing the materials, but our cells are hijacked to build their demented Frankenstein empire. They can only mingle life forms that are developed, they are not like gods, only orchestrators!

A lot of the concepts explained fit much better to our cells, namely the hijacking of our cells with qdots that have entered through a certain voltage pulse for example - makes much more sense than the introduction of hyper advanced synthetic life forms, how they have allegedly recreated the life artificially, which is a meticulous endeavour and highly ineffective, regarding the claims of memristor and transistor functions of their Erythromers - which may exist… it is just so much easier to hijack our cells with voltage sensitive fluorescent qdots in different sizes, for the multiplexing of different wavelength of signals- to be able to interface them and perform all sorts of bot like actions and biological functions.

The aim of the Transhumanists has been portrayed in a misleading way too.

They are not creating a synthetic world entirely, they want to become the masters of this one and shape it to their brain-melting delusions. When you understand the deceit around the “geNoMe”, you can grasp why they made us believe that. All they are doing is to force the biosphere to get used to these toxic metamaterials, fluorescent markers and frequencies, which are killing everything, not only the animals that sustain the biosphere but also our mood, our imagination … They truly want to hack into biology Levin style but without boundaries. Everything on the way is being labeled quantum, a chip and this and that to confuse us, we are being told that these new tissues are folded by alien DNA, when our biological systems are getting hacked through voltage signals (and we have been distracted with “frequency” everywhere… which is also important but secondary).

The qdot story has been told in a very misleading way too and deliberately so. Cointel always gives you a part of the truth and then it is all about rhodopsin bacteria. They lure you with prestige, good opportunities, all of the above- all you have to do is swallow their half-truth deceit and henceforth talk about Neuralink done with cables and how brain interfacing would not be that advanced and it is all just science fiction go back to stare at your phone with your glowing head of flickering voltage gradient signals precisely multiplexed between different sizes / tunings of them to be registered by the IR Face ID camera, or other smart technology… radiated back through 5g with 300 micrometer precision or any other IR / UV / THZ signal.

When you “make your research” you encounter the most outlandish and advanced concepts of synthetic biology, where they allegedly recreated life (Levin already told us the trick- voltage pulsing of the Electrome). They entice you and sweet talk you into their concepts so no one uncovers the simple truth: They are hijacking everything and want full dominance over the Electromes of life that govern our biological functions. Virtually everything is governed through these signals. You can grow a functional eye on a frogs butt with the right voltage gradient signal. Our action potentials in our neuronal communication is based on these voltage signals, even red blood cells become operable when they are fused with these graphene dust particles called “qUaNtUm DoT”. Quantum Mechanics is a disproven concept and the subquantum ether has been wonderfully explained by Dr. Paul LaViolette. We are not fooled so easily anymore.

Their miraculous “quantum computers” might be developed, but what they really mean with all their “quantum” pseudo magic is COMPUTATION on CELLS as CHIPS. Hijacking the most advanced hardware there is while distracting the whole world with either denial or advanced “alien nanotech” spinning.

From Maria Crislers presentation Thallium found in human blood, this and many other rare earth metals are fluorescent

Thallium could be used in experiments to probe potassium channel dynamics, as Tl⁺ mimics K⁺ in such assays. For instance, thallium flux assays are common in studying voltage-gated potassium channels, which are critical for bioelectric signaling.

Strontium and Calcium Channels: Strontium ions can pass through calcium channels due to their similar ionic radius and charge, affecting bioelectric signaling.

Fluorescent Probes or Imaging: Yttrium compounds, such as yttrium-based nanoparticles or chelates, are used in some biophysical and medical imaging applications due to their luminescent properties. Levin’s lab uses voltage-sensitive dyes to visualize bioelectric states in cells and tissues. While not documented in his work, yttrium-containing probes could theoretically be adapted for such studies.

They are telling us that this is used for synthetic biology but it is all aiding the interfacing of our bioelectric operating system, the electromes that govern our cells and these can be hijacked and provide the most advanced computer in the world with direct biological consequences for our being at the same time. This is being done without informed consent- you can literally check and see some of the fluorescence under a UV light in the dark if you had enough PCR swabs, shots, medication and exposure to literally everything at this point… because it is sprayed from the sky, put in the water and food… they are not rebuilding the world, they want to take over its operating system. This is the language of voltage and electrogravitics teach us that ther are magnetic and gravitational effects, the vortex of the biofield, our torus of energy that is the voltage potential of our ion channel cells, 1 trillion of them- with memory function and agency… there needs to be a discussion!