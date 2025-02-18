Heavy Metal! (detox) - featuring Maria Crisler

Progressive Reality Music /// Insights into the connection of heavy metal contamination and electricity in our body. Heavy Metal and Plastic-Polymer remediation is essential in this time of ubiquitous intoxication!

20 Feb 2025 - Major Update of the clarity & fitting of vocals

Transcript

Whenever we start going after them, right, with an anti-heavy metal or a heavy metal remediation, or like I like to use MediCardium, and it's a suppository that it's got EDTA in it. And so whenever you're using that localized level and you're causing that severe of a trauma to that biological species right at the heart of its existence,

it does drop. It drops. And it seems to me that, you know, Dr. Groove, he says, you know, Maria, with these hybrids, what do you think is their general food source? And I said, it's heavy metals because you will drop them. I think it almost doesn't matter how aggressive you are because if you're using

EDTA in a localized area, you'll drop them. But they do, they use heavy metals as an anchor. and so when you're pulling that out of your body this is too cold it's not only as if they're a food source but you're also changing the electrical conductivity and

the frequency and the vibration of your internal environment so when you're pulling those metals out so the way it works is these metals have a particular charge on them that is completely opposite of what is on your red blood cells completely opposite of biology of our biology

and it lowers the conductivity or the frequency of your red blood cells to be infested with these metals. So when you start pulling them out, your vibration raises and you're literally taking their main food source from them and then you're hitting them with something like this EDTA at the same time. They cannot hold on.

There is an immediate die-off and then this “Herbst?” reaction. Anytime that you're doing any kind of a remediation, it's really important to do a heavy metal remediation or detox at the same time.

Sources

Go to the detox section of my Approaching Truth article (also down below here)

Great Conversation of Dr. Ana Mihalcea with Maria Crisler

Dr. Klinghardt is one of the best sources to go to

I can personally attest how powerful it can be, to pull out metals and polymers. It felt like a depression of a decade lifted its burden off me. My favourites are NAC, Chlorella, VIT C, Glycin and DMSO at the moment! This is great for our body, as is all movement, that is being dismissed way too quickly, like VIT C - which is also very powerful against free radicals, metals and even the hydrogels!

Bonus Track “Cura”, for the wonderful Dr. Ana Mihalcea:

What can we do now?

(this is not medical advice - please contact your health professional about anything you ingest for healing!)

Artimisia Annua as tea- then DMSO (binds metals, polymers and even silicone). Chlorella, Raw organic Milk (for the enzymes), Wild Garlic and Coreander (fresh or as extracts, as recommended by Dr. Klinghardt) - Sodium Citrate (Citric Acid from Lemons + Bicarbonate Soda; trisodium citrate dihydrate; breakthrough solution; 2g+ a day - up to 20g is officially considered healthy - THIS IS NOT MEDICAL ADVICE - consult a professional - , my experience is to start small; use with caution; detox symptoms can be intense due to strong coagulation of everything nano; Karl C discovered this) - together with Ca-EDTA Creme (DMSO is a natural compound with similar properties) 3 pinches of BORAX a day, to dissolve GO (the warnings are mostly fabricated, recommended by someone who installed 100 HAARP farms). Nac, Glutathione, Zink, Fulvic & Humic Minerals, Vit D3 K2 10000 UI, 1-10g Vit C daily (from good souces) - Kale and Greens in general, medicinal mushrooms like Reishi, Shitake, Lions Mane (they can even break down Caesium 137, Dominique Guillet wrote extensively about their use case) and Bromelaine & Serrapeptase against the synthetic clots that can grow to footlong size, when unchecked. (this is not medical advice) Tony Pantalleresco developed pulsed anti-nano devices, that pull out the material from our body. This is a very cost effective and efficient method to deal with the mesogens, cross domain bacteria and biosynthetic fibers in general. Their technology is cationic, bearing a positive charge- whilst our cells need a negative zeta potential, for the colloidial stability and dispersion of all elements in the blood, for good blood flow. The positively charged nanoparticles of metal cause coagulation of our red blood cells (rouleaux formation). This makes breathing difficult. Consequently, everything that has a negative ionic charge, like fresh mountain water, helps heaps- or a sheet of metal connected to the earth of the power outlets in your room (Frances Leaders idea)- barefoot walking in general. How to shield EMF Literally every form of authentic self expression will enlarge your bioenergetic field, the biophotonic signals of our own DNA - through pyloerection and simply the immersion into life force through creativity (an endeavour children understand intuitively and we have just forgotten how to do it…). Everything that brings joy to the soul is protecting you against the constant invasion of our biology through EMF and Nanotechnology.

Lawfare ? well…. We also need awareness, more than anything! Know that detoxing can have tremendous effects for your overall health, does not stop the targeting and the demented technocratic overdrive though (an overdrive to a degree of disturbing our basic body functions) …. so we do need to spread the word ! Thank you for doing that, this substack is dedicated to restore our dignity here, to give those a voice, who are not heard enough.