Amino Acids are the basis of Life, the basis of our proteins (they turned that around in the food pyramid…)! Our cells are printing new tissues with them, no genome involved!

Remember the “anthrobot” from Levin? Now think- why would anyone try to recreate a bot from metal and polymers, when we can just hijack real cells (providing transistor, memristor and boolean logic function in aggregates), nucleate some QDots to their liquid crystal tech cell membrane (naturally provided “hardware”) and they are good to go… Rejecting such a high tech system seems to be a very bad idea- that is why they have led us astray in every direction possible, to not realise that it is all about our CELLS as the Chip!

Our bioelectrical Body is the Network! They are using our biological Cellular Network as Automata for biological functions!

No one noticed that the genome does not even exist. The bioelectric wave has been cyphered into the genetic code and we simply accepted it. Who would have suspected voltage gradient readings from the biological material ? (It cannot be said often enough)

The wisdom of Dr. Paul LaViolette

…is ringing in my ears, namely that there is a false twist in every scientific concept that affects us. There are a lot of irrational actions that have been normalised by mass psychological effects. Lies driven tentacles of deceit are choking our lives- lies about black holes, dark matter, even “dark DNA” - “rhodopsin bacteria” as the brain chip, “optogEnEtiCs”!!! Mesogens as brain chips? Now blinking Qdots are the chip? What a rotten salad of ideas! And we believed them!

««« Our CELLS are the Chip ! »»»

Scream it from the rooftops: They are the transistor (because of the voltage gated gap junctions) featuring natural memristors (memory of signals), fully equipped and ready to go with hyper evolved lipid bilayer membrane made of conductive liquid crystal (like the mesogens, qdots, graphene spikes, our LEDs in our screens and so much more…) . The Qdot is the messenger molecule, transcribing voltage into IR light, for our “surveillance under the skin”, that cockvide allegedly “justified” (according to Philanthrophath Harari).

There were documentaries made about the “lab leak” psyop, there was the “q” and “starseed” program, all leading straight to the CIA headquarters & co. We were literally told “rhodopsin bacteria are the chip” - everythin has been turned upside down deliberately and perpetrators of lies are like leeches sweet-talking their deceit into the ears of “leaders” of the edgeless plastic resistance, speaking truth until the dollars lure them into tamed denial of the very thing that got them some platform in the first place… it happened to many people…

I am seeing how this works. All the technology is explained in a way as if there is a nano-network with transistors and memristors on graphene, somehow assembling in our blood (they need no cables for anything… these mesogens are antennas).

What is truly happening- is that there are countless blinking qdots, because of voltage signals from our cells (bioelectricity) and the crystals we are seeing, are literally self assembling nanorectennas that are somehow chemically or EMF steered, not random salt crystals at all.

But we have been led astray massively with the “Genome” and “DNA replication” and “rhodopsin bacteria computing” and whatnot… all to hide the simple fact that our cells can become aggregates through the control of our electromes, of parts of our body- through voltage signales - where the gradient distributed over time and a certain amount of cells defines the message. This language can be interfaced through the voltage sensitive fluorescence of qdots and all sorts of roles have been attributed to these little graphene dots with bioincompatible coating. The whole thing is cytotoxic and sterilising of course (I need and like to point that out).

So our bodies are loaded with voltage sensitive fluorescent fibers and “quantum” dots (it’s graphene with a twist) and there are certain people pulling out and proclaiming none of that is happening already, people are not driven to insanity left and right with voices that appear in their head- nor is it strange that a whole generation abandons a rational way to procreate… Selling out to a tamed version of the truth, in a time where people are dying of turbo cancers and heart attacks from this global attack that was introduced as an “operating system”- is not the right way to proceed, in my humble opinion.

Voltage to light, for the IR interfacing and longer mesogen antennas (the “spider silk”) for RF reception.

((( Perfectly simple )))

Our very own cells become the “bots” and they are the chip, 30 trillion of them available with gap junctions, transistors and memristor memory function, down to the bones: we are a walking antenna! (I am still not ruling out EMF steered nanoparticles OR other small lifeforms that are biological and morphed Levin style…)

But “certain people” start to claim the biodigital convergence would be “safe and effective” - no there would not be constant interfacing, sure- Harari lied with his remarks that the era of privacy of thoughts would be over… this sounds like the Freedom Doctor gang has enticed someone that was helping out the humans of the world for a while… but friends with certain benefits will serve an easy and comfortably famous life, for a tamed version of the truth and the gaslighting of us around crucial realities. And this won’t help the humans of the world at this point.

FM8 demonstrates digital data signals / RF coming from the body :

The mac address phenomenon has been

demonstrated over and over again!

Their magic trick was the set up with nanotechnology studies all over the place, distracting from the fact that they are using our cells to compute, as evidenced by some of the finest microscopists. But even they do believe some of the cyphered science, always turning our attention to the alleged computation of nanonetworks with sheets of graphene or spintronics on the electronspin of graphene- when, in fact, our cells are used indeed, with their perfect memory function and voltage depolarisation, just like a computer chip.

Because there was a MAC address signal coming, we concluded that it must be a functioning nano-network, but this was in fact a cover up, for the hijacking of our cells, for qdot messenger “mRNA”, transcribing voltage to light, incorporated by the mesogens through some sort of magnetism maybe, sucked up by the hollow part in the middle.

Look how they are explaining BOOLEAN Logic Gates and Truth Tables for “storing data on dna”. Now think about the claims around the genome that there would be allegedly 10000 strand breaks per day, repaired by our own body… how the hell would it recognise the data added to that and restore that as well? It just makes no sense. What is happening, is that our cells are used as memristors and this is how data can be stored. But this data is then real perceptional data, emotions, thoughts and such…

It is funny how they claim to encrypt a message on “DNA”, when the “DNA code” itself is just cyphered bioelectricity, voltage language (this is where they got their idea from in the first place). They are revealing their method sometimes and it shows- like when they disappeared their Qdot patent from the thermofisher website in 2021.

So we either deny the fact that there is a MAC address because we think nanotechnology with chips is absurd or we blindly believe the computation and memristor function would happen on graphene sheets, as Mik Andersen portrayed from the published “science”. The truth is that both were wrong in a way, because it is truly our cells that compute- much easier to work with than artificial recreations in our blood that hopefully would assemble. Some do, the plasmonic nanorectenna crystals - and qdots are everywhere in the hydrogels, the tubes of the mesogens - they flow and get stuck there, or nucleate to the membranes of gap junction featuring cells and form liquid crystal spikes of graphene oxide that attract proteins in the blood. These actual spike proteins are destroying the pineal gland and the endocrine system with all these graphene spikes!

So there you got your “energy harvesting” - literally taking over control of aggregates of our self powered cells (our energy, our voltage- so they are not lying) with the coherence of voltage signals that match the language of our cells. They are just cyphering the science so we believe something false and do not realise that it is our cells they are talking about when they speak about nanotransistors, memristors etc…

Once again, the mesogens are not the chips, nor are the rhodopsin bacteria needed everywhere- our neurons are getting interfaced through the fluorescence of qdots that nucleate to the membrames. This is their new technology, the hyped death spell on our social cohesion, the thousands of years old curse on humanity.

For everyone still in doubt wether the genome is a fraud or not, this document ends it! And my 5 part series here!

Why are there not the most outlandish results of gene editing yet ?

…Because the material is not composed in the way that it was portrayed and perpetrated for the last 75 years, worldwide! Forgive me for extending on this issue quite extensively, because it needs to be stresst what a gigantic scam that has been, towards the entire human race. They spooked everyone with the “mark of the beast”, as if those who were deceived were lost souls now - but indeed, the pineal gland is suffering strongly, listen to these doctors talking about the “spike protein” and the damage it does- well you must know by now what they mean with that ;)

Akyildiz is NOT telling us the Truth!

He speaks of “artificial cells” that we can control- when it is our REAL cells, that are hijacked… our miraculous architecture! They speak about gene edited bacteria but have you ever looked at the alleged process with CRISPR CAS9 It is hilarious, how have we ever fallen for that crap? Mass delusions, how gullible we are! This (gene editing) only works through pulsed signals or chemical changes, they truly can only Frankenstein what is there and use alchemy of the evolved life forms of gaia.

He speaks about those nano machines, when it is our cells that are hijacked to build structures, not metallic nanoparticles or flakes of metal. I will not rule out electromagnetic steering of particles and electrogravitic effects, like for the self assembly of plasmonic nanorectennas (not from DNA crystals though…)

In this study (click the image to see - one more because it’s so funny: click) it is all about capturing the fluorescence of the “spIkE protEin” for important information about the virus and the holy war against viruses of course:

To be clear : They are openly admitting to record the Fluorescence of the “spike proteins”! (from the Study in the Image above) Significance Fast and reliable detection of infectious “SARS-CoV-2 virus loads” is an important issue. Fluorescence spectroscopy is a sensitive tool to do so in clean environments. This presumes a comprehensive knowledge of fluorescence data (BIOELECTRICITY). Aim We aim at providing fully featured information on wavelength and time-dependent data of the fluorescence of the “SARS-CoV-2 spike protein S1 subunit” *LOL*, its receptor-binding domain (RBD - sure, it nucleates to the cell and disturbs it henceforth with its signals), and the “human angiotensin-converting enzyme 2”, especially with respect to possible optical detection schemes. Approach Spectrally resolved excitation-emission maps of the “involved proteins” and measurements of fluorescence lifetimes were recorded for excitations from 220 to 295 nm. The fluorescence decay times (VOLTAGE GRADIENTS!) were extracted by using a “biexponential kinetic approach”. The binding process in the “SARS-CoV-2 RBD” was likewise examined for spectroscopic changes (read: is the surveillance under the skin installed well?) . Results Distinct spectral features for each protein are pointed out in relevant spectra extracted from the excitation-emission maps. We also identify minor spectroscopic changes under the binding process. The decay times in the biexponential model are found to be (2.0±0.1) ns and (8.6±1.4) ns.

They are Illuminating our cells with their liquid crystal graphene qdot technology (and no, it is absolutely not about rhodopsin bacteria, it is about our cells as the chip and ALL the science is written in a distracting way)- technology cyphered into all sorts of COINTEL narratives around nanobots and memristor chips on graphene, when it has always been OUR cells that have been altered, OUR cells that are changing the blood and fabricating strange tissues on command, they have hijacked our body and they are doing that more and more and they won’t stop. But no matter how many people we lose to the controlled opposition- we won’t stop neither to fight for a brighter future and integrity from here on!

“Reverse transcription of RNA into DNA” → Qdot receives IR signal and turns it into voltage (RNA = THZ Infrared Signal, DNA=Voltage Gradient Signal). And McCullough explains it as “gene editing / mRNA transcription”- while all sorts of novel life forms are pulsed inside of us with our comfortable “next gen” smart tech all around us… . . . . . time to spread the word!

The Mesogens are useful to make bluetooth signals and receive them. The qdots are perfect to interface with IR and both can be interfaced with 5g towers, with up to 300 micrometer precision through a “software tweak” of the towers… Our cells are instructed to construct all sorts of tissues, change their nucleus, divide … there is no limit to the imagination of those who forced this upon us, without informed consent- they do not deserve the air they are breathing!