Telestai Nexus

Rebal
4m

They have talked about crisper for so long, even b4 this pandemonium. Scientists and PHDs, as well as drs have commented on it and believe it to be true. I was interested when all the gmo manufactured food was put out. I don't have proof (yet) but wonder of that food was to get sonething into our bodies too. So much in inflammation, food allergies and cancers, as well as mysterious ailments affecting muscles and neurological systems, that something is amiss.

I have discovered thought, that for all their powerful ai tracking and policing, they need more energy. Our bodies produce energy (remember the rubbing ballons on your head?!) It appears to me that they are trying to harvest what they can from our bodies. The next frontier to rape and pillage the body since they've destroyed out earth trying to mine everything. There is a group of scientists I ca.e across on-line who are looking at how they can use the protein in our urine (discarded, or course). Let's be like them-charge for it. We must be charging them extremely fees for anything they take from us. What a freakshow.

Stegiel
23m

I enjoy learning with Dr. Levin, as former SF fan myself and sharing enthusiasms I am as interested in his science talks as much as his conversation. I do not think though he has addressed COVID from this view. I do not know if he would given all things. However if you sent some key points I am curious if he would respond. Anthrobots triggered the thought.

