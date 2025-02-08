Fortitude vs. The Biodigital Convergence - (feat. the truthcore)

/// update 3.0 - clarity of the track - with more focus on the words!

Song composed by the author (like all music on this substack)



This is an artistic expression and the composer does not necessarily share every viewpoint.

speakers: Dr. Maria Cisler, Sabrina Wallace, Dr. Barrie Trower, Dr. Michael Yeadon

Feel free to use this song anywhere noncommercially !



This song is dedicated to all the defenders of life, the brave few who show fortitude in the face of adversity.

Bonus Track feat. Dr. Maria Crisler:

The mass injecting of more than half the world's population with that drug is the worst thing that has ever happened in the history of our species, and it has happened now. And I know that's very, very difficult for a lot of people to accept, particularly people who've had it, but we are now living in the aftermath.

And the repercussions are going to go on, I'm afraid, for a very long time. It's not like, oh, lots of people died, and now they've finished dying, and obviously we want justice. People will keep dying. keep being extremely ill, probably be infertile, affected in all kinds of different ways for years and years, I'm afraid.

And people have to kind of accept that that thing took place. And anybody who was involved at any kind of high level with making that happen is not your friend.

Well, he wrote a book saying that Tony Fauci and I kill millions of children and make billions of dollars with vaccines. and people can judge for themselves whether that's correct or not.

My age group and higher, maybe we weren't meant to survive something like this, and they're after a short lifespan, and younger people who, they now have their titration, they know exactly what it takes to get into this bioconvergence, what the human body can handle, You know, they know all of this, right? And they're concentrating their documentation.

So they know what it takes to control a human being and to have this self-replicating neural network inside of people that they can use to control them with. And of course, the younger population is more likely to accept this. Correct. And they think it's great. You know, I want my AI clone.

I don't want to be in this body, especially maybe people who aren't happy with themselves. And they see this as a glimmer of hope. but they're also going to lose everything that it means to be human and the self-creating capacity that we have as human beings.

And that's really alarming because a lot of people don't even understand what that means. Why did you do this to me? Oh, the religions. They did it to you to use your genetics, which are probably more predisposed to authentic, real psionic abilities. Why does it piss me off?

Because people like me are barely making it right now because the rest of you are so fucking dedicated to turning into a robot, which is a lesser form of a quantum system. Fucking frauds, fools. and religious philanthropists addicted to your religiosity and controlling people at a lesser degree of what they do.

And organ harvesting and the rest of it is good money. Yeah, hi, are you a pharmacist? Yes, how can I help? Yeah, hey, I've got a question. My wife, against my wishes, brought my son, seven-year-old son in there a few days ago. for a covid jab and he's now in the hospital with myocarditis um and i was

3:24

obviously not very happy with you guys or with my wife um she told me that she was not told that was a potential side effect so why wouldn't you have told her that side of it as well. No, it's not. No, it's not. Because I've been doing research. It's common.

3:50

In the US, there's tens of thousands reported that the CDC say. So why are you not telling parents this? We might scare the parents and they don't want to get their child vaccinated. So why? you don't want to scare the parents with something that is actually happening

4:14

that's happened to my kid are you out of your mind are you out of your mind you don't want to scare them you need to give them the right information so they can make a proper decision what is wrong with you you don't want to scare them i'm

4:29

recording this conversation as well and this is going to a lawyer next thank you for admitting that so why don't you tell them When someone comes in there and says, hey, what can go wrong? What do you say, sore arm? Have you seen the amount of dead people? Have you seen it?

4:47

Has your wife asked before giving consent to give? She asked what the side effects are. Did she ask? I'm not sure because I wasn't there. It doesn't matter. You're supposed to tell people this can happen. So you know what the prognosis is? You know what it is? Possibly. It is not temporary.

5:47

What you are not told is that the Wi-Fi in your classroom or your children's or grandchildren's classroom or their bedroom, the Wi-Fi is in the same category for danger as mercury, lead, DDT, benzene, which is the smell from the petrol you get, exhaust fuels from cars hiv type 2 and chlorophyll the um the powers that be i'll

call them the perpetrators people running this global crime is a global crime to take over all of humanity What they've done is they pretended that there was a serious new respiratory viral health threat. Okay, that's what they did, this virus. In my opinion... There never was an exaggerated, there was never any new health threat whatsoever.

7:06

Partly the beauty of this, it can't go wrong because there's no moving parts. It's literally, the only moving part is the PCR test. So the initial thing, an exaggerated health threat. Now, I actually have come to the conclusion, and I will credit Andrew Cowan and his colleagues,

7:25

I had a really good chat with those guys early in 2020, and it bothered me, bothered me, bothered me. I realised over time I could no longer maintain my understanding of respiratory viruses as I thought I knew them. And then I learned a new bit of information recently and it just collapsed in possibility.

7:46

that respiratory viruses as described exist at all. They don't. People do get ill, and people are ill. People have exactly the same illnesses, Peter, and your listeners, exactly the same illnesses as before that horrible youth and said, viruses don't exist. They still have, quotes, cold and, quotes, flu.

8:06

It's just, I think we don't know what causes them, and they're not respiratory viruses. In fact, he may have the opportunity to bankrupt the vaccine manufacturers, and then nobody gets vaccinated.

8:22

When the pandemic happened, Moderna had made 100,000 doses in 2019 for the whole year.

8:30

was a man by the name of Theodor Herzl, H-E-R-Z-L. He was the founder of Zionism. He said that he was going to find the state that God promised the Jews. Listen to this very carefully. This man, Herzl, was an atheist. He believed there was no God. He said God did not exist.

8:45

Now how is it the man who believes that God does not exist is going to find a state that God promised to his chosen people? I tell you, this man is Satan in disguise. Zionism is a satanic movement. It is devil. It is imperialism. It is racist.

8:58

It has gone and taken the lands of the Palestinian people and through terrorism has driven them out. And through terrorism, it maintains its power. And the United States of America with over 6 million homeless censors Israel. Billions and billions and billions of dollars everywhere to bomb Palestinian people while homeless people are here and unemployed are here.

9:14

Zionism is going to raise this war and make the people in America become clear to what it is and become anti-Zionist and stop the aid to Israel and use the money to take care of the homeless in Israel. Does anyone else feel like ever since, I don't know, 2018, 2019, they just don't have your,

10:08

you feel like you lost your spark for life? I don't know what that looks like for you, but for me, it's like I'm not excited. I get excited, but it doesn't feel the same as it did in like 2019. But like, life isn't hitting the same.

10:28

anymore i don't know it's like the that passion for life that little magic feeling like feeling high while you're sober that good feeling that nice like oh this is this is amazing i love it i want to take pictures i don't know it just like went away and it hasn't came back