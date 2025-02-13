Telestai Nexus
Telestai Nexus Musical Hybrid - Educational Spell Casting
Where is your BioField? (track feat. Sabrina Wallace)
7
4
0:00
Current time: 0:00 / Total time: -7:57
-7:57

Where is your BioField? (track feat. Sabrina Wallace)

Tales of missing Anatomy - The BioCyber Interface IV
Telestai Nexus
Feb 13, 2025
7
4
Share
Transcript

13.Feb. 20:30 Sound Update - if you downloaded this, get the fixed version ;)

Consider this piece of music part of our future commons!

Experimental / Hybrid Piece of Music

Zero point energy (Inner.G) - Shambali

Composed and arranged by Bufus Alvarius from Telestai Nexus.
Copyrights released, spread the word! Use it wherever you like!
More information about Sabrina Wallace [31]

For clean transcripts from Sabrina Wallace (with audio):
Sabrina Wallace Transcript Series I
Sabrina Wallace Transcript Series II
Sabrina Wallace Transcript Series III

VBM Toroid

Discussion about this podcast

Telestai Nexus
Telestai Nexus Musical Hybrid - Educational Spell Casting
Universal Declaration of Human Rights (1948): “Everyone has the right to freedom of opinion and expression; this right includes freedom to hold opinions without interference and to seek, receive and impart information and ideas through any media.”
Listen on
Substack App
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Telestai Nexus
Recent Episodes
Mistakes Were Not Made!
  Telestai Nexus
The Peacocks Tail & Sabrina Wallace (feat. Terence McKenna)
  Telestai Nexus
Zero Point Energy - The Earth Shattering Evidence
  Telestai Nexus
Graphene Bloodbath (Damage Report)
  Telestai Nexus
The BioCyber Interface III (feat. Sabrina Wallace)
The BioCyber Interface II (feat. Sabrina Wallace)
  Telestai Nexus
Dominique Guillet: Manifesto (in french) - with translation
  Telestai Nexus