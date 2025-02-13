Where is your BioField? (track feat. Sabrina Wallace)

13.Feb. 20:30 Sound Update - if you downloaded this, get the fixed version ;)
Consider this piece of music part of our future commons!
Experimental / Hybrid Piece of Music
Composed and arranged by Bufus Alvarius from Telestai Nexus.
Copyrights released, spread the word! Use it wherever you like!
More information about Sabrina Wallace [31]
For clean transcripts from Sabrina Wallace (with audio):
Sabrina Wallace Transcript Series I
Sabrina Wallace Transcript Series II
Sabrina Wallace Transcript Series III
