Sabrina Wallace & Netcentric Warfare - "They are changing you from the inside out" - Transcript III
"They lied for 150 years and said the biofield wasn't real, while they tethered it to the cloud, the same cloud that your cell phone uses since 2005…
Dec 1, 2023
•
Telestai (Bufus Alvarius)
33
November 2023
Sabrina Wallace & Netcentric Warfare - Mind Control, "for your health"! - Transcript II
“This is electronic warfare. They have dominated the electromagnetic spectrum and they've lied to people into their coffins."
Nov 25, 2023
•
Telestai (Bufus Alvarius)
13
Sabrina Wallace & Netcentric Warfare - Transcript I
Cognitive body area networks - “To play humans like an endless video game” // "These people go to work and we are paying them to digitally rape us"!
Nov 11, 2023
•
Telestai (Bufus Alvarius)
13
Rampant Biohacking Dementia: Reverse Engineering the coup d'état. Top notch Video.
This is an ongoing, meticulously planned Transhumanist-Democide! Reveille! Wake from your Wanton Slumber Manchild!
Nov 2, 2023
•
Telestai (Bufus Alvarius)
8
October 2023
Pascal Najadi: "They are done"!
Groundbreaking: Son of the co-founder of the WEF (formerly known as EMF) calls for the arrest of the WHO, Big Tech, Bill Gates & Co.
Oct 30, 2023
•
Telestai (Bufus Alvarius)
6
Our Time is Now!
Fear Nobody. The End of Passivity
Oct 28, 2023
•
Telestai (Bufus Alvarius)
15
The Enigma of the Archons
"Human beings are on a quest for consciousness that has been momentarily interrupted by foreign forces. Carlos Castañeda in "Magic Passes".
Oct 16, 2023
•
Telestai (Bufus Alvarius)
3
Summary of 104 recent scientific studies promoting the use of Graphene derivatives
... in vaccines, medications, masks, swabs, ventilation filters, clothing, inks, etc, to combat the invisible Sars-CoV-2... because it does not exist.
Oct 15, 2023
•
Telestai (Bufus Alvarius)
Carbon - Graphene - 666
& our Planetary Animal Mother (Canto de Dominique Guillet)
Oct 14, 2023
•
Telestai (Bufus Alvarius)
2
Lucifer (the Bringer of Light) is the oldest name for Gaia-Sophia
Welcome to a world of (doublespeak) inversions! Sophia, from Philo (Love) Sophie (Wisdom)- the Love of Wisdom - The Wisdom of Nature
Oct 14, 2023
•
Telestai (Bufus Alvarius)
7
Electronic Integrated Disease Surveillance System (EIDSS)
RAW Sabrina Wallace Transcript EIDSS 1-3
Oct 13, 2023
•
Telestai (Bufus Alvarius)
4
Snowdens Phoenix: Sabrina Wallace
Wireless tissue engineering & Mind Control- over the WBAN 802.15.6 network. Whistleblower from the top end of the Spystate.
Oct 12, 2023
•
Telestai (Bufus Alvarius)
56
