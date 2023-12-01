Telestai’s Substack

November 2023

Sabrina Wallace & Netcentric Warfare - Mind Control, "for your health"! - Transcript II
“This is electronic warfare. They have dominated the electromagnetic spectrum and they've lied to people into their coffins."
  
Telestai (Bufus Alvarius)
1
Sabrina Wallace & Netcentric Warfare - Transcript I
Cognitive body area networks - “To play humans like an endless video game” // "These people go to work and we are paying them to digitally rape us"!
  
Telestai (Bufus Alvarius)
5
Rampant Biohacking Dementia: Reverse Engineering the coup d'état. Top notch Video.
This is an ongoing, meticulously planned Transhumanist-Democide! Reveille! Wake from your Wanton Slumber Manchild!
  
Telestai (Bufus Alvarius)
1

October 2023

Pascal Najadi: "They are done"!
Groundbreaking: Son of the co-founder of the WEF (formerly known as EMF) calls for the arrest of the WHO, Big Tech, Bill Gates & Co.
  
Telestai (Bufus Alvarius)
Our Time is Now!
Fear Nobody. The End of Passivity
  
Telestai (Bufus Alvarius)
8
The Enigma of the Archons
"Human beings are on a quest for consciousness that has been momentarily interrupted by foreign forces. Carlos Castañeda in "Magic Passes".
  
Telestai (Bufus Alvarius)
Summary of 104 recent scientific studies promoting the use of Graphene derivatives
... in vaccines, medications, masks, swabs, ventilation filters, clothing, inks, etc, to combat the invisible Sars-CoV-2... because it does not exist.
  
Telestai (Bufus Alvarius)
Carbon - Graphene - 666
& our Planetary Animal Mother (Canto de Dominique Guillet)
  
Telestai (Bufus Alvarius)
1
Lucifer (the Bringer of Light) is the oldest name for Gaia-Sophia
Welcome to a world of (doublespeak) inversions! Sophia, from Philo (Love) Sophie (Wisdom)- the Love of Wisdom - The Wisdom of Nature
  
Telestai (Bufus Alvarius)
2
Electronic Integrated Disease Surveillance System (EIDSS)
RAW Sabrina Wallace Transcript EIDSS 1-3
  
Telestai (Bufus Alvarius)
4
Snowdens Phoenix: Sabrina Wallace
Wireless tissue engineering & Mind Control- over the WBAN 802.15.6 network. Whistleblower from the top end of the Spystate.
  
Telestai (Bufus Alvarius)
17
