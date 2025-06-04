When our knowledge around bioelectricity, our cellular ion channels flourished, Rosalind Franklin discovered Graphene at the same time. The former was ignored, in order to introduce the molecular cypher for bioelectricity. It was Watson and Crick who invented the photograph 51 on the basis of the double helix staircase, designed by DaVinci- for the Château Chambord in France. It was the right moment to invent the genome and confuse the human race forevermore. Genetics, Virology and Allopathy have been used to justify the photovoltaic nanoparticle based stealth interfacing of our voltage based Electrome (5g, 6g light to voltage and back…), that our body provides naturally, since we are literally made of liquid crystal cell membranes.

Warning: The Published Science is written in a way, that aims at ridiculing those who research the matter, when they recite that hydrogels were intelligent A.I. entities, or that rhodopsin bacteria were the element for computation. It is the intelligence of our cellular architecture that is getting hijacked.

Directed Evolution! (Tele-“Health”)

Darwinistic Evolution has been falsified by Lynn Margulis and others, through irreducible complexities that are found in microbiology, structures that cannot have possibly evolved through random interactions. But we quickly inherit bioelectric signatures from our parents and all life-forms interact, often fuse and collaborate. Michael Levin shows clearly, that new bioelectric states and even additional heads or limbs are inherited from the last generation, without any changes to the fictional genome. So everything that has been attributed to the genome, is actually done via bioelectricity directly. No CRISPR CAS9 and no Polymerases, no nanobots necessary. Bio-prompting through Metamaterials The Basic Elements for the Hijacking of our Bioelectric Operating System Coated, photovoltaic graphene dust and aluminium qdots for plasmonic coupling, some hydrogels (qdots get stuck there), this electrospun / fiber / mesogen material (antenna, they suck up qdots due to a hollow channel in the middle), metals (i.e. lanthanides for their fluorescence in qdots) and these self assembling crystals that are EMF sensitive (they assemble with router signal turned on and disassemble when it’s turned off, according to Dr. Nixon. They are not chips and not just salt). With this setup, where the photovoltaic LNP (qdots) are the main element, you can morph tissues and “release drugs”, because this is what cells can create and the protein folding stories were all simply meant to distract us into a mechanical space, so we do not discover the power of bioelectricity, our Electrome!

Do you remember the alleged whistleblower case from Pfizer, Jordan Trishton Walker, who said they would “mutate non existent viruses” and do “gain of function” research? Well, it turns out gain of function is a very common practice in bioelectricity circles, where the hacking of voltage gradient signalling, constitutes the takeover of virtually all biological functions, through bioelectricity. So no one is mutating viruses, that whole narrative is one of the many that are used to cover up the morphing of OUR morphology, our cellular architecture: Gain of Function is what they want to do with all of us and they are at it, while most are stuck believing that enlightenment would be coming, hypnotized to believe that the inflammation and confusion of our natural energy systems, the changing of our mental states would be enlightenment and transcendence. They prepared everyone through friends of Epstein at the Salk Institute. Everyone is glowing like a christmas tree, with cancer inducing qdots radiating in infrared, sending enough information out, conducted through dispersed and nematic graphene, until the liquid crystal / electrospun fibers create an EM signal…. DIRECTED EVOLUTION AT PFIZER :

So everyone thought that it was all about viruses and mutating them in some odd way and no one asked more questions, we all believed that polymerase selects our sequences in PCR and even synthetic terminators, we believed that CRISPR CAS 9 enzymes exist (Clustered regularly interspaced palindromic repeats - these acid heads are laughing their asses off), derived from non existent bacteriophargues. Non-living “DNA” bearing cyborg / spider creatures… the imagination of these Philanthropaths reminds me of Goblin Town (our cities at night, recently…)! So enzymes would race around this tight knot of our “GeNoMe”, to insert sequences in vivo… and Musk proclaims that synthetic mRNA could morph biology, while Michael Levin proves us that it works with bioelectricity alone. voltage gradient signalling (he is not allowed to say that the genome does not exist, or he is very naive…):

He even introduces his morphoceuticals platform, because frankly- it is the future of medicine because it is the operating system of our biology. Tremendous efforts have been made to subdue all this knowledge and even Michael needs waffle / talk about the genome (or he carries that blind spot unknowingly… I don’t think so):

What they describe as protein folding through DNA is in reality done through instructions by our Electromes, non-neural and multi-cellular cognition. This agency knows what tissues to build and when to stop. There is no complex molecular code necessary, everything is based on bioelectricity, voltage!

Collagen and the next fabulated helix: A Triple Helix!

When you rub two quartz crystals together, it creates piezo electricity. Our own collagen is such a crystal. You essentially have a gel like liquid crystal body! The double helix of the “Genome” was not enough for the deceivers. They had to invent a triple helix, allegedly inside of our collagen fibers. You cannot see it in the microscopy at all (likewise, the Genome is allegedly folded so well, that it is miraculously invisible … it is quite concerning that the sparse evidence, which is edging at non-existence of clear microscopy, managed to bamboozle the entire human race… go figure!)

They are portraying the nanoscale as some miraculous space, where triple helixes form with ease, amino chains are spun like a “DNA” driven production line in a factory and molecules would “encode” complex patterns… and we believed all that mechanistic non-sense (Cricks favourite topic). It was desperately propagated, to hide the simplicity of bioelectricity, that can turn cancerous cells back to normal functioning, with the voltage gradient signal of healthy neighbour-cells (as Michael Levin clearly portrayed recenty).

In reality, there are electro-gravitic forces at play, that Dr. Paul LaViolette describes so brilliantly. Our Electrome is guided by the source of our forms, from the Aether and there is no way around it, since Michael Levin confirmed that there is no material representation of our individual form here in 3D, no molecular source code of our essence exists as manifested “matter”. An essence of us, that we perceive so distinctively and vividly, with impressions reaching far beyond the realm of language. The electrogravitic attraction and repulsion dynamics form turing patterns (the different skins and surfaces of nature), which hold our form together. They originate in etheron interactions within the Aether.

DaVinci studied the fluid dynamics of liquids passionately (and that led to the double helix staircase of the château Chambord, which was the inspiration for the photograph 51, the one and only false proof of the double helix from x ray crystallography).

In the subquantum kinetics realm, it is those dynamics that lead to what we call “matter” - which is in itself held together by these so called electrogravitic forces (our mainstream physics is based on lies to confuse the “goyim”).

See how they fabulate the “triple helix” from microscopy that does not show a trace of it:

They are talking about “sticky ends” again, while leaving us in the dark about the way it really functions.

They very likely took the idea of the genome and molecular non-periodicity from Rosalind Franklins findings about disordered 3D graphene:

The topology of disordered 3D graphenes refers to the complex, non-periodic structural arrangements of graphene-like fragments in three-dimensional networks, characterized by irregular connectivity, curvature, and topological defects. Unlike ordered 3D graphenes, disordered graphene networks (DGNs) lack long-range periodicity and exhibit randomness in their architecture, impacting their mechanical, electronic, and thermal properties. Applications: Disordered structures excel in applications requiring high surface area (i.e. lipids) and flexibility, while ordered structures are preferred for precise electronic or topological properties.

Matter is held together through electrogravitics.

Concentrations of etheron gradients are the language of the wisdom of nature (Sophia, from Philosophy, the Love of Wisdom) that weaves poetry through what we call “matter”.

Fundamentally, this matter is composed of these reaction and diffusion etheron gradients. Mind materialisation into matter happens through these pulsations, that are a fractal of the inner workings of our cellular ion channels, which have voltage gradients too. They guide all biological functions.

Stories about construction - molecules and chains of code, a focus on the smallest possible, a few chips thrown into the bowl, some phantastic nanotech stories… to hide the simple fact that our own CELLS are the computational units. They are getting interfaced with coated and voltage fluorescent nanoparticle dust and other toxic conductive materials (in the past), for the last 200 years!

Just because today's Philanthropaths in control have created psychopathic plans for the future, does not mean that the self elected chosen caste must realise such genocidal fantasies, without severe repercussions from the rest of humanity, that are only delayed due to a collective hypnosis and dissociation from everything worth living for… which is why we are fighting for a more natural humanity, without constant interfacing everywhere. We need full transparency for the signals space and limits that are not choking nature as our current signals overkill that is completely out of control, meaning that there never have been serious studies and limits, it was all a huge house of cards, built on tremendous lies. Stop the spraying of these nanoparticles immediately, the aluminium and graphene - all the rest of this nature choking dementia!

We have to carry the burden of fractional reserve Ponzi wastelands, while a wildly degenerate cult of self-entitled 'chosen people' wreaks havoc on our lives.

Our own cells are getting hijacked!

Why would they want to place a computational chip inside of us, when we are surrounded by such technology and we are indeed a much more versatile version of such a chip, through our cellular architecture with voltage gated gap junctions and bioelectricity in general, through our Electrome. Of course they exist and they are being used for all sorts of nastinesses, but essentially, our cellular architecture is providing the BioTechNOcrats with everything they could ever dream of, a voltage language landscape that can be prompted and most of the human race is absolutely oblivious to the extend of this crime that is already transforming our biology as we speak.

This “augmentation” is forced upon us, Harari proclaims to know us better than ourselves now- but their mystified insights stem from simple voltage readings from our biology and these gradients encode all instructions for our cells to perform their miraculous work! They are simply deceivers and technocratic people, devoid of any meaningful contribution to the splendour of existence. They are truly the enemies of life, because their dream of omnipotence and lived fantasy of influence over everything, is killing plants and animals everywhere, they are literally dropping from the sky and we are blaming the prana of plants, CO2… we are truly governed by a lethal episode of insanity and reason has to make a comeback rather sooner than later!

Rubbing on the skin creates piezo electricity!

Our bioelectric operating system, the language of our Electromes, is now reason for a national security cover-up and monumental lie around the “Genome”, which is the biggest cover up of the possibilities of bioelectricity in human history!

The term 'gain of function' is being widely discussed in bioelectricity circles. No one is mutating non-existent viruses, but the qdot / hydrogel / mesogen platform that is falsely attributed to viruses or “spike proteins”, is capable of these gain of function modulations. This is feasible, when aggregates of cells are used to steer them into morphogenesis, or turn them into bio-bots through bioelectric signalling. This is truly a way to direct the evolution through the hijacking of our Electromes. But yet again, while it is possible to grow a head appropriate to a different species of flatworms on such a flatworm, those in charge of the bioelectric code cannot create new forms themselves. They can only fuse what is already created in an alchemical way, just with life-forms. This is how heredity works, our features and soul & the origin of our form, is not here in 3D and cannot be sensed from here, as Michael Levin states clearly (which falsifies the genome, but he will not mention that).

This is what they are truly doing, while we are focussed on lab leaks and fabulated viral threats. Everything that the virus is allegedly doing, is what happens when qdots fuse with our biology. These are necessary for the voltage fluorescence, to tag locations in space and resolve signals in time- the interfacing functions in that way and not through tiny chips with mechanical hardware.

So when it comes to “nanobots”, besides the actual hacking of our cells, which can turn them into bots- I can only really see modified bacteria, living entities that are having agency. I do not think that all of the shimmering pieces that are kinetically active are actual bots, this makes no sense. A lot can be explained electrogravitically and if there are steered entities it must be through EMF. A lot can be done by fusing life forms, this is their whole intention with the blanketing of graphene and other poison for biology from the sky, through the voltage fluorescence that can turn infrared to voltage and voltage back to light (that is then registered perfectly by our smart devices all around us, for the greatest of purposes, for a tremendously comfortable life of course- risking turbo cancers and heart attacks). These qdots and mesogens are now everywhere in the environment and especially in industrial products, glyphosate, chemtrails etc, ad nauseam. Healthy is, what lived directly in nature, be it plants or animals. GMO was a distraction from the fact that they are hacking plants through the Electrome. Everything sourced locally is naturally healthier than their demented industrial trojan horses to reload metamaterials in our body, for their demented voltage enlightenment of our bioelectricity!

There is no need for advanced chips in our body. We are surrounded by “smart” interfacing architecture, visible light communication, infrared FACE ID, airpods, alexas, radiofrequency emitting LED lights, street lamps, ad nauseam.

(Silica coated) Aluminium Qdots, from aerosol injections, for plasmonic coupling !

Simply through their plasmonic coupling properties: More voltage fluorescence for the graphene qdots (that is why they spread so much aluminium)

Aluminum nanoparticles (Al NPs) typically range from 10-100 nm and exhibit plasmonic properties due to localized surface plasmon resonances (LSPRs). These properties enable them to enhance fluorescence in nearby emitters (e.g., organic dyes or semiconductor QDs) through plasmonic coupling

Aluminum inflames our entire body, but they spray it relentlessly, with thermostable silica and electrospun graphene fibers.

Aluminium Qdots enhance Graphene QDots Voltage-Fluoreszence through plasmonic coupling.

Silica coated aluminium particles for plasmonic coupling, graphene qdots for voltage fluorescence / cellular interfacing / bioelectricity → Michael Levin.

Spike Protein = Qdot forming Protein Corona = “mRNA messenger” = "Gene Editing" (voltage gradient pulsing, morphocomputation) = Biggest Cover Up Ever!

Well … because everything is cyphered to hide the DIRECT influence via voltage gradient pulses, A.I. interfacing of our Electrome maybe?

Everything around Crick and Watson, through the work of Rosalind, was about Graphene from Graphite (they did not have a word for graphene yet). “Aperiodic crystals” that encode heredity have not been found anywhere. It was always about BIOELECTRICITY!

:::: Some additional discussion of interfacing methods:

Speaking of “Graphite” (Rosalind Franklins X Ray Diffraction Work…):

Graphite // Graphene // Spyware // Remote Interfacing, through the phone to the human… // Lies about the Inner Workings// Qdots as Viruses or Spike Proteins // Graphie = Small = Precise ad nauseam.

Paragons “Graphite” Technology (image link)

Created by Ehud Barak, Ex Prime Minister and IDF Member, a Friend of Epstein.

As you can see- they love their remote interfacing and that matter attracts people who are in such a business in different ways…

Look how they are steering us into the molecular realm, to hide the interfacing of our cells through qdots, now even in the cell via endocytosis:

This is their way to lie and distract. Our cells function as chips in aggregates that are controlled through our Electrome, which can be interfaced. All this talk about chips inside of these liquid crystal membranes is meant to lead us astray. Once we talk about it, it sounds “crazy”- perfect! This is exactly what they want. The simplicity of using a qdot to transduce the signal into the voltage language our cells understand is stunning, floods of complexity in the published literature are meant to wash away all sense of clarity: Our Cells are the Chip! They are computing on us, a paradigm shift in possibillites and frameworks, those who cannot adapt will fall behind dazed and confused. Morphocomputation means computation on agentic biology, the hijacking of cellular architecture, the reading and writing of resting potentials, depolarisations, the influence of ionic concentrations and all of that through intelligent artificial intelligence on the other side, in the cloud. The access to our bioelectricity lies wide open and obfuscating concepts are thrown at us until we give up trying to figure out why we feel so strange in these years, while we are getting bombarded with 5g signals, satellite signals and infrared / UV signals from our smart devices and LED (RF) lightings….

Remember that you are in control of your Electrome and you can expel these invaders with their rotten signals, through voltage presence (strong voltage potentials from the inside disrupts their signalling) and work with your biofield.

Everything inside of your body has awareness and we can at least give all these wondrous life forms the best of environments possible to flourish! We are talking about the social life of Mitochondria! Every intense flow while doing something you love, generating real bioelectricity- disrupts their signalling (confirmed by the archontic A.l.). Spread awareness and let’s take down this unwanted biohacking once and for all, control the nanospace and demand the takedown of this ubiquitous network to hack into everyone without any oversight. This whole euphoria about the robotic future needs a major reality check, which reveals worldwide mayhem, disrupted cellular communication and hence cancers - directly resulting from this sick global distribution of these photovoltaic LNP that nucleate to our membranes, billions of them. They want to inject us with more of them, now with new formulations, to then take away cancers, as Michael Levin describes, simply through the pulsing of the signal from the healthy cells around. They knew this for 75 years… they do not deserve the air they are breathing.

Until next Time!

Your Leon Anthropos Karmameleon!

