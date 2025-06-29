Our World is imprisoned by Cyphers for key Sciences!

Viruses are nanoparticles, our chromosomes have no genome and are red with qdots, modern gene sequencing is reading bioelectricity from living cells, not nucleotides. The spike protein is truly a (graphene) qdot, with natural protein corona (or other materials) and “paranoid parasitosis” is the realisation that there are self assembling / growing fibers made with dielectric materials, perfect to send out bluetooth range signals for identification, programmed into our cells, not with clumps or self assembling crystals (they are the rectenna, Dr. Nixon found layered structures and assembly from a rod shaped form) :

Because non existing Viruses are Nanoparticles, the enemies of life have full control over “pandemics” (PANDE'MOS (Πάνδημος), "common to all the people").

The enemies of life have manufactured the problem and the cure! And they use Virology and Genetics, to deploy nanoparticles under false pretext. A philanthropathic paradise.

The foundation of the “4th industrial revolution” is built on lies!

The modus operandi of the Enemies of Life is deception!

Those who are inclined to jump into the sea of tinkered information, searching for the truth, will be welcomed by the sharks of the enemies of life. They have prepared countless narratives, that are cyphering the actual truth.

This does not only happen in the realms of online research, but it became an integral part of our universities, school books, the way we think about our nature and everything else, it is truly all encompassing disinformation.

This is deliberate obfuscation, of important sciences regarding consciousness, regarding signals and electricity- especially Bioelectricity. The fact that precise instructions can be prompted to our biology through our electrome, is life changing. There is no spectacular publicity for the fact that cancer can now be induced and taken away easily, as Michael Levin clearly demonstrated. Of course- we will not hear about this directly, they will invent more methods to get metamaterials inside of us, that are then used to interface us, while the narration describes it differently, so that we accept their “viruses” nanoparticles (LNP, Adjuvants, Chocolate Whitener, “antimicrobial agent”, ad nauseam…)! When we share this cyphered science without explanations about the key to read these cyphers, we are aiding the confusion. Now we are lost in a fantastic world of CRISPR gene manipulation in vivo, with the most advanced A.I. driven nanobots that carry DNA into cells, our genetic heritage would be damaged for eternity. The enemies of life love to scare everyone into submission, since the inceptions of “world religions”. Meditated the wrong way? Hellfire and aeons of agony. This is all demented and meant to lead us astray. It is vile beyond comprehension to lie to the entire human race about science, because most people simply trust that authority because of the results. When a new cancer treatment will be successful, people believe that it was these DNA driven nanobots that did the job (killed the cells), when these were the qdots and the radiation of the bioelectric pattern from the healthy surrounding cells, pulsed with light onto the cancer, reverts it into normal cellular functioning. This part will be gaslit, but the public will believe that magic trick!

When eager students ask Michael Levin how all his bioelectric growing of heads appropriate to other species of flatworms works though, he prompts the zionist party line, that they would not use “frequencies” or anything like that, just an injection. The fact that they grew a functional eye on a frogs butt tells us otherwise, so he eventually admits that they use opto”genetics”. The rhodopsin channel story is ridiculous (that they would insert artificial, light sensitive ion channels). But we believed it- because we rejected the absurdity of the idea, that the enemies of life could possibly orchestrate such a supreme boulevard of deceiving excrement!

To sum it up, they are hacking into every single aspect of our life and body, since coca cola boards plaster the most remote islands, that only the most ancient turtles know of! The published literature about “nanonetworks” is deliberately explaining it all wrong, as if molecular payloads of any kind would be transferred, when these nanoparticles are simply what they are and they give access to our bodies bioelectricity and biophotonics.

Prof. “Nanobot” Akyldiez & co are lying through their teeth about nanobots!

Qdots, Mesogenic Fibers, Hydrogels, yes- but not smart and by no means this Matrix like fairy tale:

You can see in the end of the first paragraph, that they explain the actual networking as molecular communication, material based, payload based- when it is in fact bioelectricity and biophotonics they are aiming for, and the “nanonetwork” consists of only “natural” / engineered materials (Qdots, Mesogenic Fibers that self assemble through cationic charges and chemical properties, functional groups etc… totally toxic for our body, through all the radiation and metals that do not belong in there).

The qdots, mesogenic fibers and hydrogels are not smart or advanced A.l. lifeforms. A.I. is only there to understand all these signals coming through on the fly, something that was not possible before this technological revolution and the interfacing has always been the main purpose.

Literally everything that is published online about this 4th industrial revolution and its nanonetworks is cyphered, while 5g and our ubiquitous smartgrid are already fully functioning. There are DSM entries ready to get rid of us when we talk too much about the alleged nanobots (that are qdots), for uttering such ridiculousness, that they published on purpose. The real information is not to be found officially and they are in control of the trending scientific information in every field. “Every scientific book in the world is misinformation” Dr. Paul LaViolette.

The Magnitude of the Deceit!

It is not a question wether there are nefarious powers at play, it is the all encompassing reality that our dignity is being disrupted through visionless biotechnocracy! The time for an uprising is now, to defend the splendour of this existence. We do not possess imagination enough, to sense what we are missing (Jean Toomer).

The “synthetic biology” revolution is not about artificial and mechanical recreations of life with “dead” materials. This transformation has deliberately been rendered “matrix like, mechanistic”, when they are, in fact, all about changing our anatomy bioelectrically, our depolarisations for thoughts, our biophotonic signals for emotions, our magnetism, our mind- this is a rape of our soul, of our innermost being and no questions were asked wether we wanted that at all!

Everything around this biotechnocratic movement is about that, lulled into tales of comfort for us! The machine mind in charge is wrecking all the profound qualities of humanity that do not have a chance to flourish that way. This artificial intelligence has never felt anything, has never had a dream about anything, has never fallen in love, or felt the agony of despair in an abandoned moment, the whispers of hope and the wonder of our inner world.

The remains of humanity have been infused with an archontic mindset (no aliens involved), meaning the dissociation from our nature, being devoid of compassion or any living spark of inspiration. It means to dwell in a hive minded and drone like existence, without intention or vision, seeking only control and ever greater control of it all, through Domination, Deception & Duplicity, by hacking into our electromes through voltage fluorescence and photovoltaic properties of qdots and mesogenic fibers!

We already had the worst visionaries among us as leaders and now that should be replaced with a machine mind ? This enthusiasm about artificial intelligence is choking the poetry of the simplicity of nature. This drive towards perfection with intelligence is truly out of touch, ridiculous! I see the kink of using these applications of orders of magnitude advanced intelligences to steer our bioelectricity, but this very idea disrupts creation as it flows naturally! Everything is interacting, fusing- the idea of the eternal fight under darwinism is dead, has never been true. Even populations of predators and prey have affordances and harmony, it is truly that archontic biotechncracy and its deceptions that are drowning the human spirit in this thick cluster of lies! Darwin himself considered his ideas merely a hypothesis. He was a eugenicist, as I described in my earlier articles, the complete inverse of the animistic spirit of his grandfather Erasmus Darwin!

Everything in nature is infused with mind (Michael Levins words) and we hold precious life inside of our body. Let’s give these lifeforms at least a good environment, you can do it for them! Michael Levin has profoundly changed the way I see life and I know with certainty, that the enemies of life know much more than the basics of bioelectricity. They allow us to see this tiny part, covered in cyphers about the way it actually works, with molecular pathways and all that horsepaste (it is sterilising)!

The enemies of life talk about biosensors and the internet of things, nanobots to cure cancer and synthetic blood, but they do not talk about the fact that we have been interfaced for decades and the current state of the art is causing the most violent health crisis this world has ever seen.

Whales cannot navigate anymore and dozens of them are lost at the shores. I personally witnessed such an event in New Zealand and helped to give them water until the tide came back. Their crying is a very familiar sound to human emotions- locals remarked that these whales must have been warning us about something. All these signals we are propagating are killing animals, disturb their navigation and hence cause mayhem on this planet. This destruction is the result of such philanthropathic dementia, not “climate change”. The nanoparticles are killing off nature, radiating their voltage fluorescence everywhere. Everything in nature has magnetism and electricity, electrogravitics are at the core of truthful physics. It is brutality, to spray these nanoparticles and elements for the mesogenic fibers down on us every day, choking us and our innocent kids, to distribute them in our foods and medication, nanoparticles in contact lens water and meat packaging alike.

The new love of the graphene-heads: Chitin!

Chitin is an excellent dielectric material, these bugs are running on antigravity technology, so their shell is literally an antenna and they communicate with all these fine signals that we disturb massively with all this invisible artificial bombardment of densely packed GHZ and THZ signals!

It was Dominique Guillet, that found the new love of the enemies of life first, long before Dr. Lipid-Qdot’s Chitin announcemnt:

Gaia Sophia (taunted Baphomet )

The enemies of life have turned our connection with nature into satanism, in order to indoctrinate us to seek redemption beyond this earthly existence, as if the splendour of nature was just an illusion, but nothing could be further from the truth. Michael Levin found consciousness all the way down and all the way up, in his experiments with the electromes of life, of animals and plants. So even in regards to the great questions of our life, about creation and the creator - all the books have been corrupted and distorted beyond recognition. It is time for an archaic revival, leaving behind this technocratic dystopia to re

The Gaia Hypothesis is a restatement of Animism and has a lot of striking points in parallel with the Sophia Myth of the Gnostics!

We have heard virtually only lies about the true nature of this forgotten high culture, slaughtered by the enemies of life, who introduced the redeemer complex into our world!

John is a legend when it comes to this type of research, so I highly respect his findings. He put in the long hours of going through all the available source material entirely.

Audio extracts from John Lamb Lash (Video above):

1× 0:00 -0:51

Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.

By the way, the enemies of life want to ramp up the insect production to keep the shells and harvest tons of chitin. Everything these people do has a dual purpose and the concepts are ubiquitously cyphered into obfuscation beyond remedy, which is vile to the utmost extend! We have been subdued in a world that was governed by malevolence and now machine minds.

Lucifer, The Bringer Of Light, The Morning Star 1.16MB ∙ PDF file Download Essay by John Lamb Lash Download

Your Karmameleon