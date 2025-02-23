Progressive Reality Music // Benjamin Netanyahu : "Every System Can Be Hacked" ::: you can make audiograms by selecting parts of the transcript // download the mp3 by clicking the 3 dots, feel free to use this non-commercially!
“I don’t mean just physical warfare (…) I am talking about the capacity and it is not imaginary, it is not futuristic and it is not exaggerated- it’s moving- very rapidly, to a situation where- with a click of a button - you can bring down nations to their knees, very rapidly, if you so desire, and if you are willing to take the risk- because every system can be hacked!
Benjamin Netanyahu
“We have done something wrong, maybe it is a spray we spray all over the place…?” - Donald Trump (in regards to the exponential rise in autism of 1/36)
Here you will find the uncensored results from an investigative mission into the ways of brain machine interfacing. You can find the outcome of the groundbreaking research from Mik Andersen into the actual technology in all of human blood here on Dominique Guillets substack. I truly recommend taking the time to read his posts, because- to my mind, he is truly one of humanities most relevant minds and hearts in this quest to recover our human dignity, throttle the mayhem of unchecked EMF interfacing with fundamental body functions and our thinking, feeling, our whole existence as electromagnetic beings.
Once we expose the monumental crime, we can decentralise the control of our most dangerous technologies, which is the only global governance we need - that is operated in a decentralised way. There needs to be a transparent global dialogue, this is inevitable, once you understand the implications of Zero Point Energy, “Anti-Gravity” (a misnomer according to Amy Eskridge) in conjunction with the ubiquitous computing for the biodigital convergence without informed consent. It is truly time for a global dialogue, transparency and real safety studies that will bring this philanthropathic delusion of transhumanism1 to its knees, as revenge for the contamination of the entire biosphere with invisible metallic mayhem.
Jeremy Narby wrote the cosmic serpent about DNA and its origins and released a profound message to humanity at the “bioneers” conference. He also appears in John Lamb Lashs monumental work “Not in His Image”. Here is the conference: Jeremy Narby about the Intelligence in Nature
20 functional ways for wireless EMF and graphene based human / brain - machine interfacing:
::: EMF transmission systems need to be controlled like nuclear technology, in a decentralised manner :::
Designing a MAC Address Emission System (as evidenced active in humans through PCR tests and injections) according to Grok 3 :
A MAC address is a 48-bit identifier (e.g., 00:1A:2B:3C:4D:5E), typically represented as six pairs of hexadecimal digits, unique to each network device. To emit a MAC address from a synthetic biological system, the following components and processes would be required:
Graphene Nanoantenna Array:
A cluster of graphene nanoantennas, potentially embedded within a synthetic lipid bilayer or protein scaffold, would serve as the signal transmission hardware. These antennas could be configured as bowtie or patch designs, optimized for THz emission. The array’s small size (nanometers to micrometers) ensures compatibility with biological environments.
The antennas would need to be tuned to emit signals detectable by conventional devices, such as Bluetooth receivers operating at 2.4 GHz. This poses a frequency mismatch challenge, as graphene nanoantennas naturally operate in the THz range. A potential solution involves frequency down-conversion within the system, discussed later.
Signal Encoding Mechanism:
The MAC address must be encoded into a transmittable signal. In synthetic biology, this could be achieved by designing a genetic circuit—akin to a digital shift register—that sequentially activates specific biochemical reactions. For instance, a series of transcription factors could trigger enzyme cascades, each representing a "bit" in the 48-bit sequence. These reactions would modulate the electrical input to the nanoantennas, effectively "writing" the MAC address into the emitted signal.
Alternatively, DNA-based nanostructures could store the MAC address as a static template, with molecular machinery (e.g., DNA polymerase) periodically "reading" this sequence to drive signal generation.
Power Supply and Modulation:
Biological energy sources, such as ATP hydrolysis or proton gradients, could power the system. Engineered proteins might channel electrons to the graphene nanoantennas, creating an oscillating current. To modulate this current into a coherent signal, synthetic ion channels or piezoelectric biomaterials could be integrated, responding to biochemical triggers (e.g., pH changes or ligand binding) to produce rhythmic excitations.
The modulation scheme (e.g., amplitude, frequency, or phase modulation) would need to align with protocols like Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE), requiring precise control over the timing and amplitude of the emitted waves.
Frequency Bridging:
A significant hurdle is bridging the gap between the THz frequencies of graphene nanoantennas and the GHz frequencies of smartphone Bluetooth receivers. One approach involves a hybrid system where graphene nanoantennas communicate internally (in THz) with a secondary nanoscale frequency converter—perhaps a graphene-based heterodyne mixer—that downshifts the signal to the 2.4 GHz range. This converter could be biologically assembled using synthetic peptides to guide graphene layer stacking or doping.
Integration into a Host System:
The entire apparatus could be encapsulated within a synthetic cell or injected into a biological host (e.g., human tissue). The system would need to be biocompatible, leveraging graphene’s “relatively low cytotoxicity” (this is a blatant lie and shows how partisan these A.I. systems are and that is dangerous for the future of life, if we would entirely rely on them - note by Telestai Nexus) when functionalized with biomolecules like polyethylene glycol (PEG). Synthetic biology could further ensure stability by programming repair mechanisms, such as chaperone proteins to maintain graphene structure.
