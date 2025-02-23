Progressive Reality Music // Benjamin Netanyahu : "Every System Can Be Hacked" ::: you can make audiograms by selecting parts of the transcript // download the mp3 by clicking the 3 dots, feel free to use this non-commercially!

“I don’t mean just physical warfare (…) I am talking about the capacity and it is not imaginary, it is not futuristic and it is not exaggerated- it’s moving- very rapidly, to a situation where- with a click of a button - you can bring down nations to their knees, very rapidly, if you so desire, and if you are willing to take the risk- because every system can be hacked! Benjamin Netanyahu

“We have done something wrong, maybe it is a spray we spray all over the place…?” - Donald Trump (in regards to the exponential rise in autism of 1/36)

Greetings wondrous biped!



Here you will find the uncensored results from an investigative mission into the ways of brain machine interfacing. You can find the outcome of the groundbreaking research from Mik Andersen into the actual technology in all of human blood here on Dominique Guillets substack. I truly recommend taking the time to read his posts, because- to my mind, he is truly one of humanities most relevant minds and hearts in this quest to recover our human dignity, throttle the mayhem of unchecked EMF interfacing with fundamental body functions and our thinking, feeling, our whole existence as electromagnetic beings.

Once we expose the monumental crime, we can decentralise the control of our most dangerous technologies, which is the only global governance we need - that is operated in a decentralised way. There needs to be a transparent global dialogue, this is inevitable, once you understand the implications of Zero Point Energy, “Anti-Gravity” (a misnomer according to Amy Eskridge) in conjunction with the ubiquitous computing for the biodigital convergence without informed consent. It is truly time for a global dialogue, transparency and real safety studies that will bring this philanthropathic delusion of transhumanism to its knees, as revenge for the contamination of the entire biosphere with invisible metallic mayhem.

Jeremy Narby wrote the cosmic serpent about DNA and its origins and released a profound message to humanity at the “bioneers” conference. He also appears in John Lamb Lashs monumental work “Not in His Image”. Here is the conference: Jeremy Narby about the Intelligence in Nature

20 functional ways for wireless EMF and graphene based human / brain - machine interfacing:

::: EMF transmission systems need to be controlled like nuclear technology, in a decentralised manner :::

Designing a MAC Address Emission System (as evidenced active in humans through PCR tests and injections) according to Grok 3 :

A MAC address is a 48-bit identifier (e.g., 00:1A:2B:3C:4D:5E), typically represented as six pairs of hexadecimal digits, unique to each network device. To emit a MAC address from a synthetic biological system, the following components and processes would be required: