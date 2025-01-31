1× 0:00 -1:23

Greetings!

There is a sickness on the loose

haunting corrupted institutions

through the grey halls of Synthetica

We feel it, but cannot pinpoint it

Our dreams are scorched by its violent neon flickering

scarring meaninglessness into our burnt out minds

that are searching for a wingbeat of rejuvenation

addicted to deadening digital-duplicity

soaking with the heavy tars of black regret holes

swallowing withered seeds of our true imagination

such outrageous capacity for beauty



If there is any future for humanity, it will be offline! Elon Musk jokes about summoning the demon through A.I. - it is time that We the People show these psychopaths that we wish to have a different future for our children, through decentralised control of our most dangerous technologies, the only global collaboration we need- to cultivate nature and technology as commons of humanity, not as mayhem in avoidable neo-darwinistic melee!



Our awareness is a portal between the known reality and anywhere, through the sober certainty of the Aether, hidden from us through hereditary arrogance,

culminating in this ongoing culling orchestration- but let’s stay with the beautiful idea of the Aether for a second. Empty space is filled with energy, enough in a cubic meter, to evaporate the worlds oceans.

ER=EPR tells us that the complicated network of entangled subsystems that comprises the universe is also a network of Einstein-Rosen bridges. Quantum entanglement is the same as wormholes. This Planckian micro-wormholes network forms entanglement networks of all space and temporal frames, essentially binding spacetime together. The holographic principle says that all the information of a volume can be encoded on the surface. This suggests that our 3D reality could be a projection, further explaining how distance may be an illusion. Ashton Forbes

(projection- not! simulation)

So like I mentioned multiple times before, but since this messages significance is still not finding the justified resonance in the public:

Our energy crisis is totally fabricated, artificial. Zero point energy / over unit generators- are already possible and those realising this are frequently being culled, since the zionist rule over humanity considers us unworthy of sharing such godlike powers, that the physics behind the 20 maxwell equations make possible. The mysterious departure of anti-gravity researcher Amy Eskridge is proof that there is extreme censorship cutting out this vital part of our existence, namely the zero point energy of quantum mechanical systems- of our reality. [13]

We also cannot further ignore the toxicity of the electromagnetic swamp our minds are currently drowning in, trying to maintain cellular and overall electromagnetic homeostasis / integrity in this blatant warfare against our essence, for sick notions of omnipotence and Frankenstein-Curiosity against all safety signals, screaming halt- STOP. We have to truly Reroute to Remain (an old In Flames album I loved in my youth).

Most are unaware of the reason for their oxygen deprived breathing, the suffocating coagulation of their red blood cells, pale and oblivious to the cationic onslaught of nanoparticles they shun those pressing thoughts, while they are covertly modulated and the particles in their blood are being moved with A.I. aided precision, through intricate EMF signalling- transduced by cross domain bacteria, which act like antennas in the blood- “CDB” that are also producing artificial blood cells, while they swallow ours and our white blood cells en masse. Whales are swept ashore, unable to navigate, confused and helpless, birds are falling from the sky and we are flooded with falsified propaganda that climate change would have caused all of this. There is a betrayal of humanity at the heart of our modern lives and it proceeds through :

Dominance, Duplicity & Deception

The real gnostics (not the christocentric fabulations of cognitive dissonance) identified the so called “archontic intrusion”, the danger of virtualisation, duplicity of authentic parts of natural life, into some synthetic form.

This virtualisation is dominating our awareness, we are hypnotised by subliminal ways to modify our state of mind, the frequencies that make up our being, through multiple ways of daily interfacing. All while we are unaware and being bombarded with coverups of this realisation- be it through ridicule of “conspiracies” in netflix series, the application of psychology to influence our opinions, or even direct optogenetic influence of our mind through our phones.

This is not something abstract and metaphorical, but rather the actual outcome of the last centuries of technological infiltration, virtualisation and alienation from nature, from natural medicine, from natural communication- tolerance, laughter and unhindered dreaming of better days. Humanity has not been invaded by aliens in UFOs, but rather infiltrated from another part of reality that we do not perceive in our ordinary states of consciousness. I often referred to Rick Strassmans research into the biology of near death experiences, where he lifted the mystery blanket from abduction experiences, that occur frequently under high doses of DMT, an endogenous psychedelic that occurs in virtually every plant and animal on earth, the assumed “spirit molecule”, the chemical that facilitates our daily consciousness.

The archontic intrusion on humanity can be felt through our addictions to technology, this time killing pull, drenched with enticing decoy in the form of comfortable entertainment, starving our soul in a daily bath of quick fix artificiality.

This deception has been scaled to monumental size, ignored through sheer disbelief of those proportions- hidden in plain sight, due to its ubiquitous implementation, woven into our minds and lives, one smart lightblub transmitting optogenetic signals at a time, UV street lights to car electrics, phone to brain- brain to brain- A.I. to human and back to Absurdistan. We have never been asked if we wanted that biodigital convergence, since we very much die for a more humane world. This is written as disappointment into the faces of virtually everyone these days- hiding away into their own personal flickering…

National security and healthcare as a justification were always enough to stop any official investigation into the nature of the violations of signals intelligence, that is invading the privacy of our minds, of the signals that compose our being, for decades- blaming viruses and other red herrings.

So this mistake that neo-frankensteins brought upon biology, namely a synthetic part of DNA that is being added, a new synthetic language - is disrupting the fine integrity of the fabric of life. The notion that we stem from randomness is at the heart of this “grande erreur” that is transhumanism. It is preposterous to assume that an A.I. would give you anything else but flat data intelligence, messing with the profundity of life, nothing compared to the miracle that human perception gets in contact with, when we are not subdued by this nightmare vision that is being superimposed on our world as we wish it to be, against our will, without informed consent!

What are you going to do about it?





“Some days I don’t know whether to laugh or cry. So I do both at the same time. “ John Lamb Lash

“For the Liberation of the Serotonergic Neurognostics of the Gaian Biosphere!” Dominique Guillet