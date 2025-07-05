Telestai Nexus

Telestai Nexus

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Steafen's avatar
Steafen
15h

How can we short circuit these control processes? The hydrogels seem like one weak point, while getting rid of qdots seems nearly impossible at this point.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
5 replies by Telestai Nexus and others
Pat's avatar
Pat
14h

What is the evidence that there is a blood-brain barrier?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
6 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Telestai
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture