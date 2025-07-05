Fundamentally Bamboozled!

We are not made up of pieces like Lego bricks, nor are we made up of chains of specifically coded amino acids! Lock and Key are for those who are imprisoning our minds. Our form is instructed from elsewhere, through the Aether. The realm of forms has coherence, just like our physical reality, remarks Michael Levin. Without the balanced electrogravitic forces that attract and repel “matter”, our body would literally fall apart! Without the electrome, which is the totality of ionic currents in our body, there would be no synthesis of proteins neither, because protein folding is a fairy tale!

We have been lied to about fundamentals, it cannot be said often enough! The ivory towers excellence has crumbled and revealed the blank and pale face of criminal fraud, to a degree of monumental psychopathy, enacted in broad daylight, served in white coats and with sterile needles, under false pretext and under an orchestra of lies!

There are no aperiodic molecular chains of amino acids, this idea stems from the discoveries around graphene from graphite- and its seemingly random imperfections. Rosalind Franklin scorched graphite under thousands of degrees, fair enough! But our biology is not built that way. Everything has much more to do with magnetism, gravity and electricity than we have been told, the “molecules” arrange guided by these forces and the electromes of life! There are electro-gravitational effects to our biology, through bioelectricity.

This article aims to dispel even more of the crucial misconceptions and lies that have haunted us for far too long!

I see us sharing “the sCienCe”, without giving the audience notice, that the concepts explained, are not depicting the way that nano-networks, or our cells in general, actually work. We assume that established science is truthful, but reality has proven that this is not the case. Virology and Genetics are trojan horses for bioelectric and biophotonic interfacing / control over our electromes, access to our bioelectricity, thanks to the 5g towers and every last piece of “smart” technology that we surround ourselves with to “save energy” (LEDs)- while zero point energy is all around us. All scarcity has been created artificially and the decay of society, which is a direct result of the actions of the deceivers, is being used as a justification for their demented control!

So I hope that this article can help you to understand the actual problem (most bipeds are still unaware of it, due to the relentless cyphering under virology, genetics / “molecular communication”), in order to - finally - find the solution!

Without an understanding of the issues at hand (deception, cyphering, lying), we cannot solve the situation. When people still believe in viruses, they are going to fall for the next SV40 lie, to cover up the cancer inducing mayhem that metamaterials and signals create in our body. When people still believe in genetics, they will fall for the ridiculous ways in which bioelectricity is being encoded into obfuscating genomic tales and “neurotransmitter” stories with molecular payloads, transported by synthetic viruses or other fairy tale creatures. So it is crucial to understand the problem. The “payload” is the signal that these qdots transduce into voltage, or the voltage gradient on the cell that is turned into detectable infrared light through the quantum confinement effects of these nanoparticles that -are- our mythical viruses.

We are not dealing with opto”genetic” technologies neither. There is no need for synthetic ion channels or devices in our body, these stories are being put there deliberately, so that we do not realise that we are already saturated in this voltage and light transducing nanodust. We are constantly inhaling these nanoparticles used for the signals transduction and the enemies of life are enumerating 1001 paths to our biology, while leaving out the core of this crime, namely the distribution of qdots, mesogenic fiber material and hydrogels (“chemtrails”, “glyphosate”, “adjuvants”, “antimicrobial agents” ad nauseam), for ever greater signal from our biology, in order to control us like sims / victims on Epstein island- all feasible through 5g and 6g light communication. All of our devices, satellites, haarp and lights are working together! Welcome to the Biodigital Convergence and the truth will set us free!

I do repeat important points on purpose, while I make sure that I always bring in new examples and use fresh ways to explain this difficult matter. These findings are very novel, hence it is difficult for us to grasp them. Lies about fundamental aspects of our reality drain us much more than misfortunes, which can be corrected. Give it time- for these new ideas to sink in and everything will look much brighter already!

The liberation from misconceptions is one of the most wonderful feelings and finding out how they are lying to us, washed away a lot of darkness in my own life and it flooded me with new hope, to reveal the deceit and to be able to live on with integrity and grace! I hope that I can share some of these feelings with you and my intention is freedom for us, freedom from lies and from these vile ideas that are corrupting our own vision for our own future- that has been subdued for far too long! It is time for a full scale decentralisation of power and a redistribution of the wealth from those who have bribed and blackmailed all of our politicians, medical staff, musicians and artists alike, each in their own way- with money and way worse methods, by abusing our own weaknesses wherever they can.

The lie has been intricately woven into the most fulminant orchestrations of pretentious plastic beauty, the hollywood empire and every last bit of commercialised mind manipulation with the intention of locking us down in depraved smart cities, in these ubiqutiously radiating concentration camps, to save the HAARP signature climate of our current era!

A quest for Freedom!

I personally broke my own brain temporarily, by reading extensively through the published literature some years ago, learning every detail about Mik Andersens findings, regarding the alleged “nanonetworks” (that are much more simple than we think, yet absolutely horrific of course- all these toxic particles enter our cells via endocytosis, thanks to our “inventor”, Dr. Malone). I soaked up all these terrifying concepts around alleged memristors and transistors on graphene, chips and nanobots- for some sort of matrix type of technology takeover, not realising that they are truly after our bioelectricity and that our membranes are capacitors, our gap junctions are memristors and our ion channels are transistors. We are the bio-chip and there is no other technology necessary, when these particles transduce light to voltage and vice versa. I imagined my DNA corrupted for the rest of eternity and the cognitive dissonance of my blind faith in dna with all the knowledge about “epigenetics” did not give me rest. When I realised that genetics is a hoax altogether and by learning about bioelectricity through Michael Levin, I finally understood the enemies of lifes deception. Hundreds of hours would have been wasted, if it did not lead to the discoveries that I am herewith sharing with you! I personally do not regret the amount of work I put into this (many years of my life) and I am so glad that I can share my discoveries with you! Our movement was deeply divided. There were those that focussed on the no-virus field and agents have made sure that these people dismiss “nanotechnology” entirely. But they swept away a very crucial aspect of this crime, namely the fact that these mesogenic fibers, hydrogels and nanoparticles are enough for full on interfacing and the biodigital convergence hellscape. When I studied Michael Levin profoundly, I have realised, that the Electrome is much more than what the “genome was supposed to be”. Bioelectricity and the findings around anthrobots are falsifying the entire genetic paradigm and not even Michael Levin is allowed to talk clearly about the fact that the genome does not exist, and about the direct path of light to voltage steering of biology, or he has a massive blind spot (unlikely but possible- he says the genome would be there for protein folding, which is not happening in the way it is being portrayed). My deepest wish is to break the chains of falsehood, to help create a world, where we can explore our being without forced alterations and poisoned air, food and water! I wish for us to realise that we do not exist because of random interactions and that there is much more to life than what this prison system lets us feel!

We do not possess imagination enough, to sense what we are missing Jean Toomer

I recommend my 5 part series about the Electrome as a starter! It is crucial to understand that virology and genetics are fraudulent concepts, to distract from the direct impact of bioelectricity and biophotonics on our biology:

Here you can learn how Francis Crick and James Watson prepared the lie of “Molecular Communication”:

This is the story of how Rosalind Franklin found Graphene- and not the Double Helix in 1951:

Alright, once you grasp the hoaxes around Virology and Genetics, it is much easier to understand their obfuscating “code language”:

Those who have infused the scientific discourse with fraudulent concepts, are desperately trying to make their deranged pieces fit.

Through A.I. produced databases and websites, showing made up variants of non-existing viruses and their distribution, all the “protein sequencing” bullshitting, created through the click of a button and written in a pseudo-profound style, that professionals pretend to understand, in order to make bank on the deceit. High up in the pecking order, there are those in the know and I think there are not many. Most “leaders” think they are at the top, when they are just tools for the Enemies of Life, to weave all these lies even deeper into the fabric of our minds. Tucker Carlson drank San Pellegrino during an interview and there is at least a gram of magnetic material in there, those in the know would never touch it, like coca cola and all the rest of these trojan horses for nanoparticle distribution. The repercussions of such a general bamboozlement are surely felt by everyone at this point.

I personally consider the lying about fundamentals in that way, the primary reason for the decline of our human spark, the imagination and beauty that life brings forth.

The cognitive dissonance from all these obfuscated sciences (“molecular communication”, opto”genetics”, “quantum mechanics” etc.), their clashing with reality, is a major factor of mental illness in our world today, besides the constant poisoning of our environment with nanoparticles. This is why I dedicated my life to approaching the truth in these matters at this point!

The enemies of life have simply presented nanoparticle science / their interactions with the human body, as “Virology”. Viruses do not exist and everything they are doing is being done by nanoparticles (except for the replication but that is just a cover up for the fact that billions of these nanoparticles are now everywhere inside of our body, they come with most industrial food and through the combustion of specific additives in the jet fuel. They are used for the transduction of bioelectricity into light data, NIR and Infrared. The toxicology profile of viruses and nanoparticles is identical, when you compare thousands of studies. They needed a scapegoat for all the lead poisoning, graphene intoxication, aluminium mayhem, among rare earth metal rashes and more demented ways to transduce our bioelectricity and biophotonic activity into NIR or IR light, through the quantum confinement effects of these particles.

The bioelectric and biophotonic interfacing is hidden within the entirely fraudulent “molecular communication” paradigm!

Because neurotransmitters are just hormones, there is no lock and key principle for them in our body, this is totally made up- to create the illusion that we are built with bricks and not through bioelectric instructions within our electrome (or externally triggered, that is their point, the viral narrative is truly the scapegoat for all their deliberate damage). The genome is literally cyphered bioelectricity, information from our tissues through the ECL of qdots, or the voltage gradient readings of living cells exposed to certain primers and conditions with the laser and the monitor. There is no Genome! They did this, to make sure that no one figures out, how the human body really works! The transmission of signals in our brain is coded into the false dual role of hormones as “neurotransmitters”. And we are hearing only crickets regarding the actual bioelectric and biophotonic signaling!

They show us images of wearables or implanted machines and alleged chips, when in fact- the real interfacing is happening under false pretext, namely through metamaterials (qdots, mesogenic fibers that grow, hydrogels) the 5g towers with their thick power cables and 300 micrometer precision in beam-steering, or the 6g light communication grid with NIR and Infrared all over the place. This is a paradise for hackers of our biology, since we have been bamboozled into believe their obfuscating lies about how or body works. We are not talking about digital signals (which can also be programmed into us). We are mainly talking about the operating system for virtually all of our biological functions. And this fact is being gaslit towards us the hardest!

The enemies of life are lying about their capabilities though! There is nothing in 3D that creates the prompts that instruct our electrome, our soul body, for regeneration, for the growth of tissues, for feelings or thoughts- there is no physical representation of the source for our form here in 3D, as Michael Levin shows clearly. There is a ton of cognitive dissonance necessary, to keep the genetic hoax afloat, namely by proclaiming that the genomes job would be “protein folding”. The only problem with that is that protein folding is similar to gene sequencing, in that it is a hoax. They are allegedly finding intricate chains of coded amino acids, which just do not function in this LEGO bricks way, because they are not solid in that way!

Michael Levin considers the Space of Form as real as the physical reality (the Aether, Hyperspace). The enemies of life can only interfere with the interface between the Aether and biology, namely the electrome.

The Aether suffuses our reality! Our 3D World is an Open System!

Michael Levin about the Space of Forms (At the 9:00 mark):

The 5g towers need to come down!

Michael Levin about the fact that our cells give us von Neumann computation and biocomputing beyond von Neumann style:

The mere existence of the Anthrobot falsifies Darwinism! Mind is everywhere and this creation has been intentional- we did not become human through random interactions of unthinking stuff! Michael Levin confirms agency all the way down and up, mind is everywhere!

A world of Misconceptions

Here are several examples of deliberate obfuscation, regarding biosensing:

This is a typical graphic that describes “implantable devices”, displayed in the same way as the “nanobots” and other mechanical elements or electrodes, that are NOT used. There won’t be a cable for us, all of that, the entire narrative is cyphered, meaning that they mean qdot graphene dust (mainly), but won’t ever say that and explain it through fraudulent concepts like molecular communication with “implantable devices”. We are kept in the dark and when you talk about implants or nanobots, they dismiss you as crazy: “it’s only for the future”! And their talk about “payloads” obfuscates the fact that voltage gradient signals can instruct our cells to synthesise drugs. They are doing it like that for decades and every single publication is based on the cyphered way, with fictional CRISPR CAS9 and all the rest of molecular bamboozlement!

They leave out our neuronal communication and of course and our cellular communication in general (bioelectric & biophotonic, neurotransmitters are just hormones). They just call it the “blood system”. See appendix 1 to realise that all biological functions are governed by bioelectricity but they won’t ever mention that in these presentations on purpose. Michael Levin is talking about synthetic ion channels for light sensitivity on purpose, while mitochondria are already light sensitive and qdots are helping profoundly with the signals. Our whole world is blanketed in these nanoparticles and chemicals to form mesogenic fibers. When we undo this crime, the relief will be epic beyond belief!

All published science around nanonetworks and bioelectric communication is cyphered to obfuscate the simplicity of Bioelectricity and Biophotonics!

Let me explain the method of obfuscation here: “Nanomachines” are just qdots and mesogenic fibers, they can be steered but mainly they move due to erratic brownian motion. This motion has deliberately be labeled nanobot activity, also because of the self blinking of these qdots, so that microscopists sound crazy when they scream about their presence. The cationic charge of these materials attracts graphene and other negatively charged elements, like mesogens or polymer plastics and clumps them together. They show an implantable device with an antenna, so that we think about antennas and devices in the “old-school” sense. But graphene qdots, for example, are nano-rectennas and they can be created by the combustion of jet fuel with the right additives. This solves the scalability issue that cointel used to bring down the “nanotech” movement. They deliberately steer us into calling these elements “nanotech”, so that people think it is something like computer hardware. In reality, these self growing mesogenic fibers, hydrogels and qdots alone are great. The enemies of life are surely trying everything at this point and learn from us as their bats and rats!

"Over the last 15 years, I've done a lot of research into the internet of bio-nano objects, i.e. bio-nano machines injected into the body to monitor health problems. It works very well. These Covid vaccines, these mRNAs are nothing more than small-scale nano-machines that are programmed and injected." [104] The full video of his talk is here: [112] What Dr. Akyildiez does not say, is that they have used qdots and variations of these for over 15 years. There is always a false pretext and once they are in our body, they can be aimed at, to cause a certain effect. This way- the enemies of life have learned about our diseases covertly, while the world has been their lab and we have been their rats (goyim). It is time to reroute from this pit of despair! I can personally attest how liberating it is to know that they cannot corrupt any genetics. When we instruct our Electrome, there is a bioelectric and biophotonic footprint. The communication from the Aether to our physical world, happens through these means and not through neurotransmitters or other “molecules” with “lock and key” functioning. Only this fingerprint of the origin of creativity or impulses can be hacked and this is what they are doing, while we are bamboozled by the lies around neurotransmitters, protein folding and the genome. This operating system is our bioelectricity, that they have hidden within fraudulent molecular communication, since the genome is just cyphered bioelectricity See the Qdot patent for detailed information about this. [13] For the Record. In October 2018, Professor James Giordano said in his lecture to the military, "The idea is to place minimal-sized electrodes in your brain, for minimal intervention, so that we can read and write into the workings of the brain. In real time. Remotely..... kinetic and non-kinetic influence on attitudes, beliefs, thoughts, emotions, activities; look at the power and tools brain science offers." [17] These “Minimal-sized" electrodes” are qdots that we are seeing everywhere in our cells and nucleated to their membranes, floating in our bloodstream and everywhere else. These nanoparticles pass the blood brain barrier and their specific coating helps with the “bioincompatibility”! "Visible light communication is quite simple and interesting," explains Jie Xiong, professor of information science and computer science at UMass Amherst and lead author of the paper. "Instead of using radio signals to send information wirelessly, visible light communication uses light from LEDs that can turn on and off, up to a million times per second." Part of the appeal of visible light communication is that the infrastructure is already everywhere - our homes, vehicles, streetlights and offices are all lit by LED bulbs, which could also transmit data. "Anything with a camera, like our smartphones, tablets or laptops, incould be the receiver", explains Xiong. (Dominique Guillet) I have learned how to read, write and criticise studies- but the enemies of life operate on a different level. They give us ghostwritten material that is peer reviewed and deeply embedded into the sCiEnCe, while the true aim is obfuscation of the real functioning of our bodies, truly. It is quite shocking to realise that the assumed flawlessness of the output from the ivory towers is fundamentally fraudulent- but more and more people are at least starting to doubt the authorities, that so many trusted blindly before 2020! People were terrified by the lies around viruses and injected their children because of that fear.

See how they sneak in precursors for graphene qdots into fuel additives, both for cars and airplanes, whereas the combustion of airplanes works much better, regarding the production of nanoparticles for the transduction of bioelectricity into light that can be monitored and signals can be sent back and turned into voltage that our cells understand to perform their daily tasks:

“Biodiesel” includes precursors for nanoparticles, graphene and other nasty things (that are technically “organic” allotropes of carbon). They soothe us with “bio” labels and pursue their goal of ever greater smart dust to interface everyone and use the A.I. to control and learn from us, extract what they can, while they let us rot in these abysmal misconceptions that create an undercurrent of cognitive dissonance. Maybe this is the reason why there is so much anger in the world- since we are defending deliberate lies when we try to convince others of the dangers from non existing viruses. It is not the heart that is corrupted, but the minds of people are filled with lies that abuse our most noble feelings. Almost the entire planet still thinks that polymerase enzymes select synthetic terminators during gene sequencing and finishes random sequence copies, every time it picks one … when you think about it, you realise how ridiculous this was … but mass psychology made it happen. We fell for it, because it was “established science” from the ivory towers.

I explained this extensively in a former article of mine:

See also:

There is a reason for all these lead nanoparticles in baby food, aluminium and graphene in our skies and in cornflakes (qdots laced with lanthanides for example) - this is not at all random contamination and it is not a genocidal addition per se! Those who cast the fractional reserve spell on the world are not interested in more money. They have maximised control already and now it is all about the modification of our biology to their liking. This is the moment when this arrogant delusion clashes with the instincts in our soul and it is a decisive time for all of us. May the truth liberate us from the deceptions that have subdued our hope for better days and may we clear our skies from the uncontrolled signals warfare. The 5g towers are capable of precise remote interfacing and most humans have been brainwashed towards ignoring this vicious implementation of the possibility for mass mind control. It is time that this insanity stops, once and for all.

Truth matters more than Consequence

(Anonymous)

Thank you so much for taking the time to read, in this age of feeds- like industrial feeders for farm animals, for the goyim! Substack is still a beacon of light, I hope it stays that way.

Please share this wherever you can, while we still can!

Thank you!

your Karmameleon