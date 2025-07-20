The hydrogels are not intelligent and are not processing data. The nanoparticles are not nanobots neither (this is a deliberate misnomer, alluding to the erratic brownian motion on the nanoscale, in solutions or hydrogels). Graphene Qdots are the rectennas and the mesogenic fibers help to get signals into the bluetooth range. This series focusses on categorical deceptions that are meant to confuse us- and to make us sound mad!

Our issue is not the stupidity of people, it is our gullibility for huge lies!

Light in a Cave, Oil on Canvas

May the truth revive our essence and may our dignity be restored!

Why did we fall for “ Virology ” and “Genetics” ?

A lot can be explained by the Asch Experiment, where volunteers fall under the spell of peer pressure psychologically:

Participants deny their own perceptions, in order to avoid falling out of line with others. We are witnessing this globally, regarding viruses and gene editing, regarding neurotransmitters, energy production and politics- everything has been turned upside down and deranged deliberately and because the lie is institutionalised and garnished, most bipeds did not notice that it is there, staining our reality!

This is a quote from my “Biodigital Convergence” article:

By dismissing the absurd

you can camouflage the ridiculous

to plausible!

Often, it is not a lack of intelligence, but the actual magnitude of the deceit, that defies all comprehension of it.

The cyphering of voltage gradient readings into the genetic code, has bamboozled us non-stop, since the LSD brewing Kary Mullis came along with his idea for the »Qdot-Sample interaction« testing “PCR”, during his unintelligible acid rants about the alleged origin of the universe and its fate, that he managed to publish in the “noble” magazine ‘nature’, go figure! This is the only real “fall of men” that exists, namely the fall for these archontic deceptions of our biotechnocracy, for the ubiquitous hacking into our sovereignty- without any boundaries or limits. I am not talking about aliens, it is more like an infiltration of an inhumane and therefore quite alien mindset. One that contradicts our souls integrity within nature. A contradiction, that manifests itself in the abrahamic delusions and matrix inspired tech-fetish and essentially, through a total disregard for the beauty of creation, an alienation from the ecstatic depth of nature.

I mean the relentless and psychopathic domination of every aspect of our lives, with total disregard for genuine connections with each other and with nature. I am talking about the fake duplication of the splendour of nature, through the current virtualisation and erasure of true imagination, by flooding our senses with irrelevances relentlessly. And last but not least, I mean the deceptive ways of categorically cyphering essential theories of physics and biology, to obfuscate the access to life changing technologies, regarding free energy, biophotonics and bioelectricity, the orchestration of biological functions and our mind specifically!

Bioelectricity can steer virtually every biological function and we have been bamboozled with ridiculous and fake stories about “CRISPR ENZYMES” and alleged “gene editing”. Voltage pulses are used during cloning and bioelectric state-”fingerprints” are everything the non-existing genome will never be!

The big lie!

The big lie makes righteousness perilous to those who oppose these mass-deceptions. The reaction to the general deployment of brain interfacing nanoparticles could not be more sarcastic, namely to blame us for this orchestrated mayhem and call it a mass psychosis (in 2020, through the COINTEL “freedom doctor gang”), when these brain interfacing nanoparticles, that are called “adjuvants” here- and antimicrobial agents there, are the actual culprit of the all encompassing destruction of our mental health and bodily functioning as we speak. By abusing our compassion, the enemies of life have managed to psychopathically deceive good people into committing atrocities, while making them believe they are doing the right thing. Under the fabricated banner of saving CO2, the prana of plants, ordinary people are becoming vultures who are killing for lies. Another example is the death and disease bringing profession of the pediatrician, who has unwittingly distributed the cytotoxic metamaterials (money and social status are a great opium, to sedate any moral questioning in its infancy)- for the all encompassing interfacing of our bioelectricity (the biodigital convergence), behind the veneer of immunology and the protection against non-existing viral threats.

It is nearly impossible for the average biped, to detect such high level psychopathy, especially since we are all caught up in the deliberate tightening of this global rat race / the hunger game, caused by the zionists fractional reserve banking spell. These categorical lies are orchestrated by those, who portray themselves as holy, perfected and way beyond us- the goyim. We are being haunted by non-existing viruses, artifical disasters (HAARP etc.) and apocalypses (they are creating the prophecy they wrote and shift the roles like characters in this real life hollywood movie), while the 5g towers provide remote access to the bioelectricity of life, directly through our electrome.

Categorical Deceit

The role of Genetics went from the “Code of Life” to merely “protein folding” in the last decades of this intentional and all encompassing deception. Unfortunately, protein sequencing is yet another scam entirely. There simply are no aperiodic, code like arrangements of “molecules” in chemical solutions. These are held together by electrogravitic forces, by our electrome- not genetics. The form and function is transmitted through our Electrome and has no representation in 3D. This is how tissues are formed as well, through an alchemical synthesis! The so called genetic “hardware” in our cells does not exist. The electric synapse (the logical way of its functioning) has been pushed away as peripheral as well, with less than 1% significance at first. Now it is considered equal- to the allegedly “chemically transmitting” PSD (postsynaptic density, a part of the synapse, which is translucent and a red herring as well, because the “Neurotransmitters” are just hormones. The transmission is bioelectrical and photonic).

No Chips, no Implants, No Cables!

There are no artificial chips needed for mind control, which would require digital data processing inside of our body. This simply was a PsyOp. Our cells process every input signal bio-electrically and the output comes in photonic emissions (nanoparticles turn our cellular voltage into light. Biophotons are amplified by 10-1000x through aluminium nanoparticles, so called “qdots”) and voltage fluorescence (Electricity lights up in infrared, easy to monitor and trace). If there is the need for von neumann computation in our body, our cells can do the job. I explained this type of interfacing in virtually all my former article, because it is truly so important to understand. The signals are registered externally, through infrared monitors for example, through our FACE ID camera and the devices in the ubiqitous smart grid- not in our body. There is no need for data processing in our body in addition to our 1 trillion gap junction featuring cells! This was a PsyOp as well!

Viral disease is Nanoparticle disease!

Remote Access to Reality

Nanoparticles have been radiated with signals in our body for centuries, but the 5g and 6g THZ grid, with all the street lights, cars and fridges together, is truly “next level”. There simply were no safety studies for this insane undertaking, of making all of our biology accessible with signals, turned to light and light back into voltage. These 5g towers are perfect for beam-steering and they can reach almost single neuron precision (through an easy “software hack” of the towers, since they are technically capable). These novelties are the main cause for the dissociation of our cells from the electrome and hence, the true reason for cancer! Cancer is nothing else, but the reversion of our cells to smaller goals and respective metabolism. Dissociated from their ordinary goals, they start procreating and “eating” other cells. It is a dissociative personality disorder of the morphological intelligence of our cells and it is caused by the signals mayhem of our modern era!

Michael Levin is revealing more than comfortable for the enemies of life. This is why he always refrains to “synthetic light sensitive ion channels” that they would allegedly use. This is simply a lie- but he is forced to perpetrate it under the guise of “optogenetic” stimulation, and all the other narratives that keep us in the dark, like the neurotransmitter story. Signals can mimic biophotons, while qdots & voltage sensitive dye can turn bioelectricity into light that can be monitored.

Epsteins abysmal mindset in action!

Remote access technology, made with coated nanoparticles (qdots), that can be created during normal jet combustion (through additives):

There are mesogenic fibers and clumps grow to clots, through chemical interactions and through charge, possibly through a mushroom interaction but not necessarily!

About the creation of qdots through the jet combustion (click the image below):

Nanoparticles = Viruses = Interface between biophotons, bioelectricity and 5g and Light from 6g THZ communication (smartgrid, ubiquitous computing hell).

Genetics is a cover-up of bioelectricity and biophotonic interfacing!

Categorical Deceptions explained alongside the published literature:

Nothing is what it seems to be! Everything written here is meant to obfuscate the deployment of photoelectric and voltage fluorescent nanoparticles, aka “LNP”:

“Confirming, the previous nanoparticles, which were used in respiratory viruses, have approximately similar sizes.”

They openly speak about the use of nanoparticles as viruses (they meant- to fight viruses-, of course- but they don’t exist)! It must have been a freudian slip that went into printing, because this is precisely what the enemies of life are doing to us for centuries and now in a very refined way with aluminium and graphene qdots, laced with lanthanides and ionising elements (even caesium 137 is being found, but the dangers have been overstated)!

These are Karen Kingstons words in blue:

The mingling of virus and nanoparticle terminology happens for a reason and that reason is the greatest deception of the 20th and 21st century, namely the invention of virology, genetics and molecular communication in general, to hide bioelectricity and biophotonic signalling (the PSD of our synapses is translucent, perfect for biophotons).

“Fully programmable nanoparticles” alludes to the power of bioelectricity in conjunction with these “qdots” / nanoparticles, that they never mention directly. They are lying about the cargo. This is a great example of a categorical deception. While we are focussing on molecular cargo, the mythical “mRNA”- these particles facilitate the interfacing between signals and our biology, between our biological signals and infrared fluorescence, for monitoring and for the A.I., to learn and change everything about us, eventually- if we do not make a stand now and spread the word about the truth behind all these deceptions! Even Michael Levin has to lie and come forth with “optogenetics” and “synthetic ion channels” and so on and so forth:

Whenever they talk about “mRNA” or “DNA” / Gene Editing, they are lying. The “nucleotide” does not exist! They truly mean signals, electric and photonic, orchestrated through our Electrome !

Translated from Philanthropathic: Signals hit Nanoparticles and cause voltage potential changes, or light mimics biophotons and can be turned to voltage for action potentials (through phase shifting and beam-steering over multiple towers or devices). All of our devices work together: Welcome to the Biodigital Convergence! We have been told viral and genomic fairy tales, while the enemies of life have been busy interfacing us bio-electrically and bio-photonically. The genome does not exist and in sequencing, they are measuring the interaction of the sample with qdots through ECL- hit by a laser (or a chip reads the voltage directly). The same qdots / nanoparticles are now in everybodies blood, worldwide (see the microscopy and how everyone is frantically calling them nanobots, because of the erratic brownian motion, another categorical deception).

What can we do now?

Chlorella is a great natural chelator, polyphenols, NAC works, Vitamin C, the Nanobucket Guys foot bath with Sodium Citrate and Salt, Fulvic Minerals and good EDTA creme (forget the COINTEL scarestories)- this is not medical advice of course!

I believe in awareness. Once we understand what the truth is, we have a chance to control the signals- and nanospace and make the deployment of metamaterials illegal, clear up nature and bring back insects that are suffering tremendously under our current signals overkill. We simply cannot go on without controlling this space, while remote surgeries and the implanting of false memories and even pain are possible, simply through 5g and light. We have let blackmailed pedos rule the world for far too long. Time to leave our stockholm syndrome behind and stand up for ourselves, at last!

(let me get my board out for you):

See how they portray the nanoparticle damage as “spike proteins”:

These qdots make von neumann computation possible and hence programmable signals from and to the body are modulated by an intelligent A.I. that translates between the intentions of psychopaths in power and our biology, through 5g, 6g THZ light communication, HAARP, satellites etc., ad nauseam.

If you think this is only about your health, you couldn't be more wrong!

There have not been any repercussions yet, for the intentional harms that were all known in advance!

The medicine that is manufactured is externally instructed. The synthesis of hormones is bioelectrically controlled. The qdots are the LNP and the “mRNA” story is simply made up to obfuscate the direct interfacing of our biology with nanoparticles, 5g and light. The genome does not exist!

It is all about our Cells that are the “factory”- to create any compound, any tissue or bioelectric change!

This is the »Great Deception« for the Biodigital Convergence!

Bioelectricity is the cognitive glue, the missing component!

Even Michael Levin confirms this constantly: There are no changes to the (non existing) genome necessary. Voltage gradient signals alone steer our biology!

Pfizer was all about our CELLS - because our cells are the chip and everything else is a huge psyop / red herring narration, to distract from that fact. The nanoparticles that are coming down from our skies on the daily are the interface, they are in our food and water, which constitutes a crime against humanity.

Technically, we are talking about all the right occurences- but they are explained wrong intentionally. The “microorganisms” could allude to the possible mushroom nature of the mesogenic fibers, but generally, the qdots are enough for the interfacing and all viral stories are just the cover up. The entire “spike protein” narrative is a lie, the existence of viruses has never been proven and the lack of such evidence has been confirmed by the highest courts recently. The spike proteins look like viruses- while both “spike proteins” and “viruses” look like nanoparticles, because they are nanoparticles!

These LNP / nanoparticles / qdots / viruses / spike proteins can transduce 5g and light to bioelectricity. Light stimulation can also mimic biophotonic communication. This way the enemies of life can program feelings, thoughts and even bluetooth signals!

The image searches for nanoparticles, viruses and spike proteins, yield the same results and the toxicology profiles are identical too.

There is no payload in those qdots (generally not)- and the “mRNA” story is meant to obfuscate the interfacing categorically. “Counting of molecules” for signalling is a deception- our body understands the voltage gradients of our ionic charges directly. It is not focussing on the number of energy packets called ions, that are no entities in the sense of “atoms”. Everything we call matter is driven by electrogravitics, by etheron gradients- and what we think is a solid molecule consists of energy vortices that originate in subquantum kinetics!

Our biology is truly running on bioelectricity and biophotonic communication!

…towards better days!

Here is a recent song I improvised and recorded on my new guitar:

Your Karmameleon!