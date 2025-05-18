The Nutshell:

Allopathy, Virology and Genetics were invented to justify the harms and biological changes that occur through the deployment of toxic Bio-Imaging Particles. + Hydrogels & Mesogen Fibers, among other elements.

No Genome, only Nucleosomes & "Cells as Factories" - What is going on here?

See how control studies dismantle DNA paternity checks

What is real and what is imaginary?

What do you need that robotic nanotech for (Mr. Cointel Akhildiez’s “nanobots”)… to eventually interface our cells, our neurons?

Why would you not take the direct route? - …through Qdots, coated nanocrystal semiconductors (graphenized dust with coating, found in hydrogels, nucleating to our cell membranes; found in the cells; in mesogen fibers- they are very scalable and cheap, as Bill Gates proclaims)

Infrared light or 5g beamsteering to voltage and back! Levin style …

Shape of the Old World

So the Genome does not exist , what’s in the Nucleus then?

Let’s zoom into a real / existing element of Chromosomes (unlike the “GenOme”):

That’s me. I am a nucleosome!!!

That’s it. This is allegedly the cover of the DOUBLE HELIX - it is a SPOOL! Looks like a resonator of sorts if you ask me!

They told you I was DNA…back then… in 1953, with Crick and Watson in their Cambridge Mansion called “golden helix”, with its four wings and double helix staircase… where they lived BEFORE they got the idea about the double helix on LSD. No, I am not joking. When this research (photo above) was made public, they told you that the DNA would be inside of me, after all. You have probably never heard of a Nucleosome!?

The term and model Nucleosome emerged in the 1970s (through Roger Kornberg’s work) after advances in X-ray crystallography (…the ONE photo 51) revealed the octamer’s spool-like organisation (DEAD SILENCE in our school-books about that part too… how interesting!). So they needed another fairy tale fabulation chapter: This histone octamer, forming a cylindrical, spool like structure, would basically “wrap the DNA” now …. which is a liquid acid (Nuclein), not a solid double helix - do you see what they are doing? They made the greatest efforts possible to hide this transition from liquid to solid.

The nucleosome is a chromatin unit with a spool-like histone octamer (two copies each of H2A, H2B, H3, H4, a ~11 nm x 5.5 nm cylindrical disc core made of amino acids (primarily lysine, arginine; elements C, H, N, O, S). Its grooved, positively charged surface attracts electro-gravitically, while N-terminal tails allow modifications (e.g., acetylation, methylation) for regulation. H1 stabilizes externally but is not part of the spool. Nucleosomes “compact DNA” (LOL), “regulate genes”, protect DNA (yes, very tightly, because DNA is a liquid…), and form the basis for chromatin and chromosomes.

Everything real about our Chromosomes

Histones were identified (by Albrecht Kossel, 1884) as basic proteins in chromatin, rich in lysine and arginine.

Chromatin was recognized as a DNA-protein complex in nuclei, part of chromosomes.

Elements: Carbon ( C ), Hydrogen ( H ), Nitrogen ( N ), Oxygen ( O ), Sulfur ( S; minor, from cysteine).

Amino Acids: Lysine (Lys) and Arginine (Arg): Abundant, basic, positively charged. Histidine (His): Minor, adds positive charge. Cysteine (Cys): Rare, in some H3 variants, contributes sulfur. Non-polar amino acids (i.e. leucine, valine): Stabilize hydrophobic core. Acidic amino acids (i.e. aspartic acid): Minor, for balance.

Bonds: Peptide bonds ( C-N ) link amino acids; hydrophobic interactions, hydrogen bonds, and salt bridges stabilize the octamer.

Modifications (functional, not structural): Acetyl (C₂H₃O), methyl (CH₃), phosphate (PO₄³⁻) groups on tails.

The Beginning of “quantum” dots!

When you ask Grok, it tells you the first DC studies were done 1960, after the discovery of the double helix… but if you confront it with the following study from 1946, before the invention of the “double helix” on acid:

… the archontic machine responds like this :

The Cypher-Key for the Deceit:

The Interfacing of our cellular communication is being introduced as “mRNA” gene therapy. The only issue with that is that the Genome is totally made up and “genetic code” is nothing more than cyphered readings from chromosomes or leftover nucleic acids in the samples, in interaction with ECL and voltage sensitive Qdots, or it simply means signals sent to the cell and back.

This is how they present this qdot interfacing technology, the era of the fourth industrial revolution- when the “taking” of a “gene editing” (as Schwab put it) changes US:

Our CELLS are the CHIP!

Pfizer portrays “mRNA” technology in a way where human cells become a factory. This was the cover story, so we think the NP enters the cell with the instructions for the spike protein, while the spike protein is a consequence of the interaction of the cationic qdots with the environment in the blood. Acidic environments let them function well, while dispersed graphene leads to good conductivity for the signals transduction. High PH creates more of a liquid crystal graphene crown with protein corona.

Our cells function like memristors and transistors, processor and memory in one!

The story about our body as the factory makes sense when you understand the bioelectric operating system, but they will not explain that. They keep their cyphered language with “mRNA” and transfection / to “DNA”.

Our cells are now hooked up to the cloud, for the biodigital convergence! This means full spectrum dominance over our bioelectric operating systems, our Electromes. this is why these particles with coating are spread widely and through countless industries, like aerosol injections, adjuvants for alleged “slow release” of drugs, “nano car wax” and so many other products laced with these easily and cheaply produced particles.

Technically everything is introduced - explanations lead us astray conceptually though and this is the main trick of the Philanthropaths at the core of this takeover of our bioelectric operating system, our Electrome.

They were precisely describing what they are doing and how it works, while we were told that is all about “mRNA” and “DNA”, deliberately obfuscating the reality of the interfacing of our bioelectric communication pathways from us that way!

And this is the point where it becomes absurd. As described in my former article,

they are weaving a electrophoresis in vivo narrative to make us believe that what is happening through the hijacking of our cellular communication by Qdot interfacing - would be somehow “gene based”, while in reality, it was always about the possibility to send Infrared to Voltage signals or voltage / ECL (Electrochemiluminescence - what a word, I know) to Infrared.

In America, we believe we have unalienable God-given rights including sovereignty over our bodies and children. Per this executive order, it’s apparent that Biden does not agree with our beliefs. Biden’s societal goals include the complete control of every American citizen and child down to the cellular level inside. The false representation of nanoparticle bioweapons as ‘safe and effective vaccines’ are crimes against humanity and war crimes. Our government and and industry will continue promoting their COVID-19 lies while watching thousands of American adults and children die suddenly from the COVID-19 mRNA injections. They will not stop until we let them know, that we know, that they know truth about the mRNA injections. Karen Kingston

See how they wind themselves in explanations, to make us accept what they are really doing, by explaining it the “genetic” way and “enzymes” are always the magic ingredient, often deriving from non existent viruses.

The programmability of our cells is now Law!

T hrough qdots nucleating to our lipid bilayer membranes or through endocytosis (… aided by the cationic charge of the NP, that gets attracted to the (-) charge of the cell membrane)

Bright as Day: “We need to develop “genetic engineering” technologies and techniques to be able to WRITE CIRCUITRY FOR CELLS and predictably program biology in the same way in which we write software and program computers.” → What they mean is the Hijacking of our Bioelectric Operating System Levin Style, and no one said a word!

The same happened in Europe … We need awareness around this monumental issue!

Herewith it becomes evident what this technology is really meant to do. It is not about specific messages carried to our cell. It is about the hijacking of the voltage gradient operating system THROUGH these LNP nanoparticles (qdots). We are lured in believing that they are carriers of code, which they are in a sense: Bioelectric code, the most gaslit part of our body: The Electrome, our Biofield!

These cytotoxic materials have been found in virtually all commercial products, especially distributed through centralised industries. Less contamination has been found in locally sourced food, logically.

Awareness is our best method at the moment. Once we can understand that our reality is cyphered and that fundamental aspects of it are deliberately obfuscated to lead us astray, everything changes. When you speak Philanthropathic, you cannot get deceived so easily anymore. Intelligence and stupidity are not always contrary at all. Some intelligent people can get fooled easily and sometimes simple minded people discern intelligently, especially regarding rouge deceptions, like the shitshow during the cockvid era.

The time of secrecy is over and the time for open source collaboration is well underway!