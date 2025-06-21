Nothing is what it seems to be! An essay about the Biodigital Convergence.

By dismissing the absurd

you can camouflage the ridiculous

to plausible!

( Anonymous, in regards to the nuclear weapons hoax )

The absurd ::: is lying about fundamentals! …Physics, medicine, free energy- creating artificial epidemics for machine learning about our nature… putting photovoltaic nanoparticles into our food, that turn radio-frequency into voltage that controls biology!

The ridiculous ::: is the idea that “viruses” are jumping from bats, that polymerase could recognise synthetic terminators for gene sequencing, by going through 46.4 billion miles of code in one human being in total, 2 meters per cell allegedly! Ridiculous is the idea that the prana for plants, CO2 would kill us all or the elaborate flatearth psyop (death by association).

Plausible ::: We believed the ridiculousness of genetics, virology & the fabulated intersection of the two- in gene sequencing, by dismissing the absurd idea of corruption on every scale- which is a reality… unfortunately.

Decentralise control, full transparency of the controllers !

Most human beings alive would never expect such a fundamental deceit, yet here we are!

The same is happening in physics:

Add to that : Virology, Genetics, “Alien UFOs”, Nuclear Radiation Toxicity (exaggeration & fake stories), Nuclear Weapons, “Fractional Reserve Banking”, Abrahamic Religions and so much more!

Welcome to the Biodigital Convergence!

Nothing is what it seems to be!

We are the Bio-Computer, our Cells are the Chip. There is no artificial or mechanical hardware necessary!

No microcircuits or graphene memristor nanochips, no rhodopsin ion channels, no bacteriophargue based polymerase: These were all planted abominations! Deliberately put, to hide the full scale interfacing of our Electrome . Voltage fluorescence is key!

Our “heroes” are lying to us!

Dr. Ian F. Akyildiz (COINTEL) and the infamous Moderna Rep. talk about Nanobots on purpose, stories about self assembling chips are a deliberate red herring (there is self assembling of structures though and I will explain a way to steer nanoparticles in the end of the article, so bear with me). Dr. Nixon found layered structures, assembling from a rod type of crystalline object, which hints at a rectenna function. The graphene qdots are rectennas already, these dots are crystal-semiconductors!

I think that “energy harvesting” is (mainly!) not powering ridiculous “little devices” but signals energy is turned to voltage for bioelectric signalling and our own voltage back to light. This does drain our energy and I personally have great success with chelators and vitamin c, nac, fulvic minerals etc. to replenish it when I feel a strong load of metamaterials. These materials, these “particles” are our viruses!

Biotechnology is not about digital data in the sense of computer data, it is about the hijacking of the operating system of our biology (Our Cells speak Voltage!) and the artificial intelligence is translating and steering, a possibility that is unique in our modern time and this is why the powers that shall not be lie by omission, never explaining bioelectricity; how it truly works and steers everything. This was supposed to be done by the non existing genome!

Our body is not the sum of its parts. There is an invisible “dimension”, where the plan for our morphology is layed out, where our soul, feelings and thoughts reign (you can call it the Electrome). All these qualities do not just emerge when we assemble artificial “molecules”, there is a designer and she is with us, she is nature. Her name is wisdom, Sophia from Philosophy (the love of wisdom). She got at least 30 names in different languages… They turned her name to the embodiment of “evil”: baphomet, through the atbash cipher.

There is wisdom in the profundity of our emotions, poetry and beauty in all these invisible qualities, that cannot be reduced to the patterns of neuronal firing. There is cognition even in non neural cells and our concept of consciousness is very narrow minded, when it comes to other life forms. There are certain single cell organisms, that respond to sound, for example (without any ears). The sole purpose of the genetic fairy tale, was to keep our minds focussed on allegedly mechanical material, while it is truly electricity that is transmitting, a language of voltage, not genes.

Attention! Everyone is talking in riddles, half-truths- like the heating of tissues for remote v2k, when they are truly mimicking the way our body processes signals! A lot of the molecular stories are majorly distracting from the fact that bioelectricity is what they are after, voltage over time (the frequencies and the voltage are changing organically, they are a true language and it is spoken by all creatures of gaia).

Health is flawless bioelectric signalling , flow of blood as much as flow of ionic currents for our ion channels.

Having a mess of billions of fluorescent qdots nucleated to our membranes, radiating infrared all over our body- is not helping with that at all (qdots emit NIR / THZ from our own voltage, which steals energy). As you an see: turbocancer everywhere, dissociation from the electrome, disturbed bioelectric communication!

Billions of fluorescent qdots, not nanobots in the vials! They are described as LNP and graphene has been found in there, in virtually all medical and nutritional products, air and water at this point and it has to stop!

Here, to quicken your memory! We are “connected”, infrared sprinkled christmas humans!

These fibers are attracted to signals, fingers and plastics, they also seem to “move on their own”! I think they are highly sensitive dielectric antennas, self “assembling” / “growing” with elements from the blood. They need the qdots for their self blinking, tag like behaviour for “aim and fire”.

The Great Gaslighting / Deception! When Yuval Harari proclaimed that covid would have allegedly legitimised “surveillance under the skin”- this is what he meant: Qdots that make that possible, advertised as “LNP” technology, bio-imaging and direct influence of our voltage gradients- our thoughts, neurons, gap junction cells, ion channels as transistors, synaptic plasticitiy with great memristor depth, meaning that bio-computing is totally feasible, but the goal is not to move data around, the goal is truly to take over, manipulate, fuse our biological voltage language with the A.I. driven machine. It is about the access to the control panel of our bioelectricity and the biosensors are these coated dust particles and mesogenic fibers, made from graphene, aluminium, rare earth metals and other fluorescent materials, to see everything, to localise everything and to influence everything, on a voltage basis. They turn their signals to voltage and found a way to send that back through all of our devices, smart tech, street lights, 5g towers and more 6g THZ dementia (light communication, infrared, near infrared etc.).

“The Virus” is the perfect Alibi for the distribution of Bio-Imaging Particles!

What is a virus? His conclusion is interesting, because the “LNP” are getting advertised as just a few (nanoparticle) soap bubbles as well (often liquid crystals with coating, like graphene). His conclusion is derailing that realisation, meant to explain them as exosomes. But I found striking evidence for the fact, that viruses are indeed nanoparticles! They are conductive, great for plasmonic coupling (aluminium), or for the photovoltaic properties, namely to turn 5g or light into voltage.

The idea that they could be non-living Viruses, with non - existing “DNA molecules”, to inject “foreign DNA” into the cell, a dead thing, that is truly far fetched.But we believed it!

We are in the era of A.I. and especially the understanding of rapidly changing processes in our body, is perfect for it- to rapidly learn and adapt on the fly. The fact that this powerful influence can get straight to our neurons at will, through the ubiquitous smart grid all around us, is enough to cause a revolution. Unfortunately, the entire human race is lost in different narratives that always explain everything… just wrong (like introducing light sensitive rhodopsin ion channels to bioelectrically reach us… they are just stuffing these photovoltaic nanoparticles everywhere and we get cancer from the radiation that dissociates the bioelectric connection of our cells from the Electrome).

It is intriguing to believe that these nanoparticles are nanobots, but those in charge are very likely enjoying their sarcastic jokes, like the alien narrative. They put the “nanobots” narrative into our faces, namely during the Moderna presentation. These would allegedly destroy cancer, when they are using voltage gradient maps for that and these qdots are just the transducing element as their next magic trick to make us believe they are using temporary nanobots when these qdots are in fact even dividing with our cells and stay there for years and years. They are also no “high tech”, they are just very small and coated. The production is intricate but not difficult, we have been distracted with glorious nanotech stories, directly from the devils mouth (while feasible, it is not what is causing the interfacing in all of us… for sure there are all sorts of experimentation, so I am not excluding anything per se).

We were told nanotechnology is not scalable, a great way for cointel heads that were directly involved to dismiss the WBAN and the interfacing of everyone. But graphene qdots are easily produced and cheap, the “mRNA” narrative was simply the cover up.

There are no artificial chips, transistors or memristors necessary. They deliberately focus on this, propagate it and dismiss it at the same time, since our cells are capacitor (membrane), transistor (ion channels) and memristor (through gap junctions, synaptic plasticity).

They do this to distract from the fact that qdots and mesogenic fibers alone, with their hydrogels - are enough to fully interface our biology and (possibly) takeover virtually every function, when! we are surrounded by smart tech and 5g towers especially (through their thick power cables and capacity for scalar waves and precise beam-steering, through a simple software hack). They are moving in this direction of more and more thru put! It is all about BIO-Tech-NO-Cracy! The technology is the combination of smart grid and metamaterials, to take over voltage gradient signalling.

Without these cover stories, we would surely not allow billions of nanoparticles into our system (one more time: not nanobots, moderna made this video on purpose, so we talk about chips and bots, which serves as a great straw man argument to dispel our dissidence).

Molecular Communication is Cyphered, to hide the power of Bioelectricity in direct exchange with the operating system of our body (which is not the non-existing genome)

I think the mac addresses are merely for tracing, it is truly all about the processing of all the fluorescence from our voltage communication, not some digital data set, and the property of the qdot to transduce 5g beam steered signals (not just one tower radiating “everywhere”, or light into voltage. Otherwise they could not hack us. This coated dust has been explained in thousands of different ways, all intentionally misleading us, always introducing obfuscating steps to hide the direct relation of voltage and biology, without any opto”genetics”. We have taken the ivory tower world of science as a beacon of righteousness, when it has been corrupted with the same degeneracy as every other aspect of our lives. Since we are children, we have been told there is a genome we would have a genome to take care of and there would be killer viruses lurking to jump over, from bats of course!

Biocomputing! Our cells are the processor and the memory in one + our membranes are capacitors, our cells are the chip. No RFID necessary, no aliens, no genetic data storage, no opto”genetics”, we have been puzzled endlessly, through false narratives in the published literature, through the genetic code with 4 bases that is just cyphered voltage (a rather meaningless code for us)- while they have learned everything about our bioelectricity, the resistances and conductivity of the sampled materials in gene sequencing for example, or direct voltage gradient readings from living cells through modern methods, or electrical readings from the chemical composition of the material through ECL of qdots for example, we have been fooled massively, monumentally.

Synaptic Plasticity of neurons has incredible memristor like depth, voltage gated ion channels and gap junctions are the transistor (gap junctions can also act as memristors with depth, not only synapses): Et Voilà: A chip! Hijacked through 5g beam-steering and light communication.

Welcome to the 4th industrial revolution ,

we have been lied to about all the fundamentals, yet here it comes rolling in with full steam ahead! This is not about storing ordinary data in our bodies, even though this is absolutely possible! There is no need for advanced nanochips or robots, because it is the incredible plasticity of our bioelectric ion channel communication they are after, our neurons, our gap junction cells, our voltage gradient communication that governs virtually everything! This is about the full control of our electrome, of our form giving signals, which orchestrates all of our biological functions and the encroaching smart city hellscapse is their lovely playground for such misanthropic remote - Philanthropathy called tele-health, the bioelectric health revolution, drip fed into our awareness (after 75 years of genomic bamboozlement)!

The thing about bio-hacking is, that we do not notice the external interference. The manipulation of our voltage communication is seemingly magical, while it is a travesty of our nature, unasked for- whatever the reason! It is time that we cancel this disastrous transformation. Peak Biotechnocracy, no inch further! Our dignity has been smashed, time to recover what is left and restore sanity.

They have confused us deliberately with “very complex genetic pathways” and other non existing degeneracy that we have studied and we plastered the world full of their delusional double helix scam, a hoax that was inspired by the double helix staircase of the castle chambord in France!

A wilderness of cyphered narratives!

It is great to talk about nanoparticles and objects in our blood, but what are they truly doing there? So far, we have been bombarded with all sorts of ideas about chips and biosensors, “gene editing in vivo”… but what is happening specifically, how does it work? All sorts of concepts have been thrown into a bowl and now there are MAC addresses and we have a digital avatar for modifications, remotely controlled, so much is for sure! But everyone is totally confused and suddenly there are bacteria that are computing and all sorts of dna editing is going on… the only problem with that: Genetics is a scam entirely and everything they are explaining to us has a false twist, a vicious distraction from the simple fact that we have been bombarded with nanoparticles for decades over decades, for bio-imaging and voltage language writing (through the rectenna function of graphene qdots for example, it means it can turn RF and Light into Voltage): For the interfacing of our Bioelectricity!

Voltage gradients over time change everything, not fictional “mRNA” code!

Our body speaks bioelectricity! Synapses store with great memory depth and everything is conscious in a way, yet it can be electrically programmed- a feast for Psychopaths without oversight, plastering the world with brain and epithelium interfacing 5g towers!

I was interested in finding out how it really works and what’s truly happening and this journey has been both incredibly terrifying and a beautiful release beyond measure- when you can let go of misconceptions, there is a beautiful sense of liberation. But their mazes keep us entangled, wherever we roam. It is time for us to realise that we have taken a lot of falsehoods for truth and this alone should break the power structures that shall not be, because deception as a guiding principle can only create deranged societies, as we are witnessing in this current era. Virology and Genetics have not only been lies to make money, this is a very naive misconception. Great efforts have been made to cover up the knowledge around bioelectricity and the double helix story has been woven into every last corner of the world for a reason! This reason is the stealth interfacing of biology, the saturation of our environment with “sun blocking” nanoparticles (for decades, but now more saturated). The transduction of RF and Light to Voltage is all they need to write on our biology. And the conversion of our voltage gradients into light gives them a clear picture over time and A.I. can perfectly learn everything about us in a short period of time. We have to truly tackle this ubiquitous plastering of high powered RF generators called 5g towers, which are truly the most dangerous element in this crime. Sure, the LED lights, the THZ 6g network that is getting sold as climate remedies is also providing visible light communication, NIR, UV and infrared ways to get to us- but the towers are able to precisely steer signals wherever we are, in conjunction with all the other demented “smart” technology of course. When you understand the genetic lie and how they are using molecular stories to distract from the bioelectric cellular interfacing (the ion channel communication), then you will be able to discern better and this jungle of information will seem less threatening. Critical thinking is really important in this era!

We are constantly saturated with these coated nanoparticles, their fluorescence and photovoltaic properties are key to the interfacing of our biology, key to hacking us! They are extremely toxic!

The voltage depolarisations of our neurons (for example) are transduced into infrared light immediately and that signal can get through the skin much easierly than the electromagnetic fields that are created through the voltage (which are red through EEG for example). The airpods can maybe register some of these waves but to get a fully resolved (spacial) map of our bioelectricity visually and over time that can be monitored easily, this is the “magic trick” of the powers that shall not be.

Whenever someone from microscopy came along, to talk about the horrific derangements in our blood, the powers that shall not be rendered that persons agitation insane. When you talk about chips or morgellons, they got an entry in the DSM for “paranoid parasitosis” and that makes you schizophrenic, Freud was an eugenicist too, they are working together! The chip story is then used as a thoroughly prepared straw man argument, to annihilate the microscopists public image. We have concluded that there must be some chips and the nanotechnology narrative was ready for us to tap into the trap! We have believed that some artificial computation would then send the signals out of our body, when they are truly using our cells to bio-compute and they have done everything to cover up this very real possibility, with 1 trillion gap junction cells, ready for boolean logic and truth tables, then there is neuronal / synaptic plasticity and 30-40 trillion ion channel bearing cells are in our body that are natural transistors!

Synaptic plasticity, interfaced with A.I. - beyond any mechanical computation “Transhumanists” can dream of!

The interfacing of our biology is very real, the mac address phenomenon for example, but there are false explanations, deliberately planted all over the place! Even the published scientific literature has carefully crafted red herring stories out and about, wherever we are inclined to look. Little nanobots that change our molecular design they say, when it is truly qdots that turn external signals into voltage, the language of our biology. No one has told us that this is possible and that the electrical dimension is everything that the genome was supposed to be. It does not exist. DNA is a liquid, nuclein! Predefined and false narratives about chips and certain nano-technologies have been planted and half - alive social media prostitutes are getting paid to perpetrate them. They are the freedom doctors or alleged dissidents and “vaccine damaged” creators of the lipid nanoparticle technology. They are well fed and comfortably bedded in the counter intelligence movement, away from the realisation that the nanoparticles and their quantum confinement effects are the core of this crime. They are our non existent viruses.

These narratives distract from the fact that a few billion qdots and self assembling mesogenic antenna - fibers can make our bioelectricity transparent, for full scale interfacing. This is why they say viruses would replicate and inject external “DNA”. They mean the instructions for our bioelectricity, coming into our electrome through these little helpers, that we are seeing everywhere in our blood now. Before the voltage fluorescent qdots they had different materials and everything has been discovered much earlier than they say. It is almost impossible to avoid these trapping narratives in our quest for the truth. It costs time and a part of our sanity, but we have to get through the thick undergrowth. Learn to discern! This skill can prevent losing a lot of time down in the wrong rabbit hole! It is paramount to grasp that the trust in our ivory towers excellence led to global mayhem, generational agony beyond comprehension. It was a cardinal mistake to assume that corruption could not possibly reach the seemingly flawless realms of our glorified ivory towers of science… but winning a nobel price these days, is a sign of masonic allegiance, more than anything else. In reality, most publications are frankly disinformation.

The powers that shall not be devour everything they can, learn about our bioelectricity. The world is their lab rat empire, to leverage control to a degree of the orchestration of the biology of earth, while we are lost in genomic fairy land.

Signals generators wherever we look: 5g, 6g THZ LED / Light communication, street lights, “smart” phones, always under false flag… fridges with bluetooth and sweat sensors in our remotes, all connected through the ubiquitous computing hellscape, against our will. They have not learned how to create anything beautiful, they have just taken over the control panel, which is bioelectricity, voltage! They love remote control, abuse, Epstein Island!

Deceptions on world tour!

Deceptions on world tour! Tainting our cultures with lies... the double helix lie has been imprinted as deeply as coca cola into our minds, it occurs in countless movies and minds throughout history, like the bacteriophargues, spider like “viruses” - all made up, fictional, deception!

When it comes to most of our maladies, chronical diseases, autism- we are blaming everything but the elephant in the room: Namely nanoparticles raining down with “chem”-trails, in all the “vaccines”, added to glyphosate, in medicine and as antimicrobial agents, on condoms or anti “covid” spray!

The Motivation is the Orchestration of Biology, not Greed!

The remedies are the poison and it is surely not only greed, that drives this bio-imaging nightmare with a remote to our cellular architecture. The perpetrators act through careful calculation and abysmally subtile psychopathy. These voltage gradients that make up our thoughts and feelings, are getting modified and steered relentlessly, by A.I.: Welcome to the Bio-digital Convergence (which does not mean we become data avatars in a virtual world, but they control the electromes of everything they want to steer with their 5g towers, beaming precise voltage gradient pulses into our brains, time to reveille! This is a transformation that is being gaslit and drip fed under constant misconceptions, until we comfortably drown in this soul leeching travesty! Fried minds and hearts, from the relentless onslaught of unnatural signals! All this biotechnocracy stems from the colourless imagination of lost souls, archontic technocrats, that cannot feel the splendour of our existence. And we are also benumbed by all their lies, about non existing viruses and genomes!

With all this talk about Transhumanism, hacking humans and biosensors, it is important to contemplate for a minute. How does our bodies bioelectricity actually work? I have explained this thoroughly in my recent articles, but essentially, we are talking about voltage gradients (the depolarisation - patterning of neurons for thoughts for example, or distributed gradients over longer periods of time, for regeneration). Bioelectricity is the cognitive glue, the language that our cells speak, to perform their daily tasks. So when we are talking about hacking the human being, we need to think clearly. What are we hacking and how? The voltage gradients of our cells create electrical fields that can be measured but only in close proximity, through airpods or “smart” watches for example. When it comes to attenuation issues through our skin, there is not much left of those fields. When the powers that shall not be discovered the quantum confinement effect of nanoparticles, everything changed. The conversion (transduction) from voltage to light changes everything! I cannot say wether graphene has been used since the inception of virology, but the postponing of scientific breakthroughs is a psychopathic pattern of those who took over the steering wheel, when it comes to the power structures of the world!

The electrical fields from the voltage depolarisations of our neurons for example, fade after some centimeters outside of our body. The excitation of qdots into infrared light signals, can be detected much easierly. 5g signals from several towers can now be guided to a 300 micrometer spot and turned into voltage. The same with LED or NIR / Infrared to voltage. These nanoparticles are in “chemtrails”, our food, virtually everywhere and the purpose of those little dots has never been clear. Through the quantum confinement effect, these materials are perfect to sense what is going on in our body from a distance.

Biosensors = LNP = Qdots = Viruses = Spike Proteins

Those who climbed the throne of this worldwide blackmail network, intend to continue to rule through deception and lies, about fear inducing nuclear bombs or deadly viruses, while most of the real horrors have been manufactured artificially. There is no sweeping pest that is turning life into misery without vaccines, these epidemics were deliberate poisonings to learn more about the interfacing of humanity.

This is so much more than an eugenic genocide, or an outcome of greed- it is the moral free curiosity and deep disruption of our compassionate connection with nature.

Now deleted Tweet: Musk was deeply involved, “RNA” is simply the code language, cyphering for the bioelectric takeover with qdots and other dielectric mesogenic materials.

He calls disease a software problem, in full resonance with Michael Levins findings, yet he perpetrates the genetic cyphering to confuse us. The “mRNA” story is necessary for us to accept the “lipid nanoparticles” that are presented as “soap bubbles”, something utterly harmless, whereas the contrary is the case.

Aluminium is an excellent resonator for visual light frequencies!

They are constantly lying to us about virtually everything!

Listen to Michael Levin winding his way out of a direct question about light induced voltage and you can hear how he is forcing out his response, that no frequencies would be used, only drugs (only “channelrhodopsin”)- like the rhodopsin bacteria that are allegedly computing in nanonetworks, there is a pattern right there! He then remarks that “optogenetics” are great for tadpoles, because of the detailed influence over the gradients with high resolution. But even that technology is explained in a wrong way. They take the saturation of our environment with nanoparticles as a given. We are inhaling this every day through aerosol injections (the “chem”-trails).

It is tragically comical, how Michael Levin is forced to say they are using artificial photoreceptive - light-gated ion channels, that THEN control electrical excitability (…) and other cellular processes… when qdots do exactly that perfectly. The qdot patent was taken down from the thermofisher website some time around the beginning of the pandemic.

These kind of graphics and explanations are meant to confuse you, nothing else- it is fictional! The genome does not exist, DNA is a liquid. They are deliberately overcomplicating everything and they are introducing a “genetic” step, to distract from the fact that light and qdots can excite our cells, no artificial rhodopsin ion channel that is photoreceptive necessary and genes do not exist. They are doing this intentionally to confuse us and distract from the fact that our lipid bilayer of our cells is the capacitor, the ion channels are voltage gated (transistors), while gap junctions and synaptic plasticity are great as bio-memristors - 30-40 trillion cells with ion channels, 1 trillion with gap junctions and 86 billion neurons and approximately 100 trillion synapses to play with! Welcome to micro-mania, or nano-dementia! Our cells are the chip! All the other stories are distractions, like the alien narrative and the nuclear “atom splitting” (fission) narrative, to hide zero point energy and terrorise us into submission.

This is how nanoparticles actually become nanobots, through tractor beams:

The steering of nanoparticles and everything else: Tractor Beams!

Even though most of the nanoparticles are surely moved through brownian motion, the steering of nanoparticles and everything else, is not a problem at all!

Electrogravitics explain the unique properties of metamaterials in reaction to light excitation (for the purpose of signals transduction):

Especially the part about the resonance of aluminium with light frequencies is very interesting!

