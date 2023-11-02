Rampant Biohacking Dementia: Reverse Engineering the coup d'état.
This is an ongoing, meticulously planned, transhumanist-Democide! Reveille! Wake from your Wanton Slumber Manchild!
Show this video to everyone you have ever loved in your life (and everyone else too, for that matter…):
The Intra-Body Nano Networks - Up To Date Compilation of the Status Quo of Reverse Engineering Science on this crucial Matter for Mankind (this is no hyperbole at all).1
This is the “TED talk type of light version” of the actual science, officially presented.
Universal Declaration of Human Rights (1948) :
“Everyone has the right to freedom of opinion and expression; this right includes freedom to hold opinions without interference and to seek, receive and impart information and ideas through any media.”
"They can cut all the flowers, but they cannot stop the coming of spring" - Pablo Neruda
Stop the Lightgassing (When one person agrees with another person's false beliefs in order to be supportive):
No more sweet talking of this violent assault on our innermost being, our bioenergetic field - our electromagnetic bodypart!
Internet of Bodies
“…connected devices that monitor the human body, collect physiological, biometric, or behavioral data, and exchange information over a wireless or hybrid network.”
The Telecommunications Terrorists Building Your Digital Prisons: INT'L United Nations Telecommunications Union | SDG Digital Acceleration Agenda - Prof. Ian F. AKYILDIZ https://rumble.com/v3k5z0x-september-23-2023.htmlBio-Nanothings
https://rumble.com/v3k5c0y-september-23-2023.html
.
Bio nano scale machines - these are for injecting into the body, always monitoring the health problems. And that is also going really well, like with these COVID vaccines:
.
Ian F. Akyildiz receives 2011 W. Wallace McDowell Award For His Contributions To Wireless Technologies:
https://rumble.com/v3fds44-ian-f.-akyildiz-receives-2011-w.-wallace-mcdowell-award.html
.
Internet Of Bio-Nanothings: Science and Society Meetings - XI, Prof. Dr. İan F. Akyıldız, Georgia University (2020):
https://rumble.com/v3fe2h2-september-6-2023.html
.
.
Ian F. Akyıldız: 6G and Beyond: The Future of Wireless Communications Systems (2020):
https://rumble.com/v3fhl22-ian-f.-akyldz-6g-and-beyond-the-future-of-wireless-communications-systems-2.html
.
WINLAB Seminar - Josep Miguel Jornet "The Internet of Nano-Things (2021):
https://rumble.com/v3fhnl8-winlab-seminar-josep-miguel-jornet-the-internet-of-nano-things-2021.html
.
Ian F. Akyildiz : Intelligent Environments to Realize Communication in 6G Wireless Systems (2019):
https://rumble.com/v3fgu4c-ian-f.-akyildiz-intelligent-environments-to-realize-communication-in-6g-wir.html
.
lan F. Akyildiz A.U. anual forum of l'IOT TUNISIA (2017):
https://rumble.com/v3fh8mm-lan-f.-akyildiz-a.u.-anual-forum-of-liot-tunisia-2017.html
.
Ian F. Akyildiz presents "SoftAir: SDN Architecture for 5G Wireless Systems" @5TONIC" (2017):
https://rumble.com/v3fh4hw-ian-f.-akyildiz-presents-softair-sdn-architecture-for-5g-wireless-systems-5.html
.
Ian F. Akyildiz: Information and communication theory with biochemical and molecular Components For Biological SensingAndControl | ITU Journal | Webinar (2022):
https://rumble.com/v3fhhms-september-6-2023.html
.
IAN F. AKYILDIZ: Nanonetworks: A New Frontier in Communications (2011):
https://rumble.com/v3fh1qq-ian-f.-akyildiz-nanonetworks-a-new-frontier-in-communications-2011.html
.
Internet of Space Things" by Ian F. Akyildiz - Keynote talk at ISWCS 2018, Lisbon, Portugal:
https://rumble.com/v3fgka2-internet-of-space-things-by-ian-f.-akyildiz-keynote-talk-at-iswcs-2018-lisb.html
